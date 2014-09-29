Trending

Gallery: Best of the Worlds 2014

Photo highlights from the Ponferrada World Championships

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A view of the climb on the Ponferrada circuit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) raises his arm after being presented with the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) with her 2014 rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) tries on the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
France are a happy team after winning the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) in the rainbow jersey with the gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silver medallist Tony Martin (Germany) and rainbow jersey winner Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Ponferrada
(Image credit: AFP)
Campbell Flakemore takes gold and the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Macey Stewart (Australia) offers a non-conventional podium pose
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Norway's Sven Erik Bystrom is the gold medal winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) concentrates on his gold medal winning ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specialized-lululemon riders pose with their third gold medal in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge, BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium as the top three teams
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) lines up with her teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland and Simon Gerrans (Australia) shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Australia) contemplates what might have been
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Worlds podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Spain) collected the bronze medal for the third straight year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde can only watch on
(Image credit: AFP)
David Millar (Great Britain) abandoned his final ever race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the win at Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The front end of the Norway team car was severely crumpled
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium (l-r): Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) and Emma Johansson (Sweden)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the sprint after a photo finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the sprint for gold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The scene of the big crash in the women's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giorgia Bronzini remonstrates with Italian teammate Tatiana Guderzo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specialized-lululemon were worthy of the favourites tag as they won the women's TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany) won the world title ahead of Anna Solovey (Ukraine) and Evelyn Stevens (USA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany) shows her silver medal off to the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sven Erik Bystrom (Norway) gold, Caleb Ewan (Australia) silver, Kristoffer Skjerping (Norway) bronze
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Here come the medals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jim Ochowicz and Brian Cookson
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omega Pharma QuickStep at the Worlds in 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
BMC Racing team on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium: Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark), Macey Stewart (Australia) and Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryan Mullen in second after being beaten by less than half a second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lennard Kamna (Germany) the 2014 Junior world time trial champion
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the junior women's Worlds title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The 2014 Junior Men's world time trial podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins with Dave Brailsford and the Great Britain staff after claiming the gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2014 Worlds logo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A thumbs up from Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) after winning the gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Germany) rides to silver in the world time trial championships in 2014
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Martin (Germany) was disappointed to finish in second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Sven Erik Bystrom celebrates with teammate Kristoffer Skjerping who won bronze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australia's Caleb Ewan takes the bunch sprint and the silver medal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Norway's Sven Erik Bystrom wins the gold medal in the under-23 road race at Worlds
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jonas Bokeloh (Germany) produced a perfect sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russia), Jonas Bokeloh (Germany) and Peter Lenderink (Netherlands) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Bokeloh (Germany) gets a taste of gold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rider start to pick themselves up and look for their bikes after a big crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
For the first time in her career, Marianne Vos (Netherlands) missed out on a medal at the Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany) and Emma Johansson (Sweden) embrace after the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bronze went to Emma Johansson (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lots of support for the international peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) crashed early didn't make much impact on the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Get use to this landscape, as Ponferrada’s castle will be omnipresent on the Ponferrada’s Worlds TV coverage.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) missed out on a medal at Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending champion Rui Costa (Portugal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The legs of the 2014 Worlds podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing head towards the win in the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team Sky rode to fourth in the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lots of Spanish support at the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: AFP)
The Polish riders before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 2014 World Championships concluded late on Sunday afternoon in Ponferrada with Michal Kwiatkowski claiming the first elite men's rainbow jersey for Poland. The race was the last of 12 that took place during the seven-day event.

The 24-year-old's daring attack in the final seven kilometres of the 254km race was a fitting end to the seventh edition a Spanish World Championships which witnessed plenty of thrills and spills.

In the women's road race, Marianne Vos (Netherlands) missed the podium for the first time in her career as her trade teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) proved the quickest in the small bunch sprint in a race marred by a huge crash that sent 13 riders to hospital.

In his last appearance at the Worlds in the individual time trial, Bradley Wiggins was victorious as he completed his set of national, World and Olympic titles. Lisa Brennauer put in an impressive ride to win the women's race against the clock in the first of three German gold medals.

It wasn't just the professionals providing the highlights though as Amalie Dideriksen confirmed her talent on the big stage, while Sven Erik Bystrøm (Norway) and Campbell Flakemore (Australia) both sealed break through wins in the U23 category and Jonas Bokeloh and Lennard Kämna both won junior gold medals to further illustrate the rise of German cycling.

Cyclingnews has put together some of the greatest moments captured by the world's best cycling photographers for our readers to enjoy by clicking here.