Gallery: Worlds road race course reconnaissance

Gilbert, Cancellara, Sagan and Gerrans test out the road course

Image 1 of 59

The course recce wasn't just for the pros as these fans show

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 59

Spain are kitted out in bright colours for the 2014 Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Michael Albasini (Switzerland) doing a recce

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni (France) doing the recce on Thursday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) waves to the camera during the Worlds recce

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Alejandro Valverde will be Spain's leader for the 2014 Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

A Brazilian rider out on the course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

Michael Matthews will be a second option for Australia is the race proves to be less selective than predicted

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Daniele Bennati, Luca Paolini and Manuel Quinzato lead Italy on a climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) stretches his legs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

Fabio Aru (Italy) tests his legs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

Tony Martin joking with his German teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

African riders doing a recce on the Worlds course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Nacer Bouhanni and Sylvain Chavanel with the French national team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

Joaquim Rodríguez sitting in the middle of the Spanish national team recce

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

Bob Stapleton got out onto the course for a ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 59

Luca Paolini and Vincenzo Nibali chatting during Italy's recce of the course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Michael Matthews (Australia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 59

The Australian team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 59

Swiss rider Fabian Cancellara

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 59

The team from the Netherlands

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 59

Japan's Yukira Arashiro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 59

The Norwegians

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 59

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski opted for their trade team kits

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 59

Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 59

Davide Cassani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 59

Renatto Di Rocco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 59

Luca Paolini (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 59

Italy on the recon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 59

Belgium at Worlds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 59

Nicolas Roche (Ireland)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 59

Spain on the Worlds course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 59

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 59

France checks out the Ponferrada road course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 59

The team from Germany hits the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 59

Team Norway doing a recce

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) enters the Worlds under an injury cloud but could he be bluffing?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 59

The entire peloton were out in force as they trained ahead of the Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 59

Alexander Kristoff and Edvald Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 59

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 59

Teams check out the 2014 course in Ponferrada

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

The Norwegian team for Worlds 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 59

The Norwegian team for Worlds 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 59

The 2014 German team for Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 59

John Degenkolb (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 59

Lars Petter Nordhaug climbing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 59

Germany's road team for the road race at Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 59

Will the Belgians be on the front this much during the race?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 59

Belgium line up for Worlds with two former winners in their rank

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

The Belgian nation team training at Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 59

Johan Vansummeren (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 59

Gilbert drops back to ride with the Belgian team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 59

Simon Gerrans and Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 59

Jelle Vanendert Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 59

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 59

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) will lead Germany at Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After yesterday’s conclusion in the time trial events all attention at this year’s World Championships in Ponferrada, Spain turns to the road races.

With no races taking place on Thursday the fields for the juniors, men’s under-23, and elite women’s and men’s races had the chance to scope out the course their races.

For the first time in several years every field, including the elite men, will complete their entire race on the same 18.2 kilometre circuit.

Featuring two climbs and a final tricky descent this will be the first time that the majority of the riders will have seen the course and number of teams were out riding reconnaissance with photographer Tim de Waele on hand to capture the action.

Click here for the full gallery.