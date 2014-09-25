Gallery: Worlds road race course reconnaissance

Gilbert, Cancellara, Sagan and Gerrans test out the road course
After yesterday’s conclusion in the time trial events all attention at this year’s World Championships in Ponferrada, Spain turns to the road races.
With no races taking place on Thursday the fields for the juniors, men’s under-23, and elite women’s and men’s races had the chance to scope out the course their races.
For the first time in several years every field, including the elite men, will complete their entire race on the same 18.2 kilometre circuit.
Featuring two climbs and a final tricky descent this will be the first time that the majority of the riders will have seen the course and number of teams were out riding reconnaissance with photographer Tim de Waele on hand to capture the action.