Bokeloh wins with a late sprint
German beats Kulikovskiy and Lenderink
Men's Junior Road Race: Ponferrada - Ponferrada
After a breathless morning of racing, Jonas Bokeloh (Germany) emerged victorious in the junior men’s road race at the world championships in Ponferrada, unleashing a fine finish to claim the group sprint ahead of Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russia) and Peter Lenderink (Netherlands).
There were plot twists aplenty as the race ebbed and flowed through the final three laps. The only constant was the complete lack of respite in the peloton, which seemed stretched in single file for much of the final hour. Indeed, Bokeloh’s reading of the race had prompted him to anticipate a very different outcome. Over the top of Confederacion, the penultimate climb, he managed to bridge across to breakaways Pavel Sivakov (Russia) and Tamirlan Tassymov (Kazakhstan). When they were swept up at the base of the final climb to Mirador, he feared his chance had passed him by.
“I thought it would be a sprint from a breakaway, that’s why I followed them,” Bokeloh said. “I was a little bit sad when the break was caught by the peloton. On the last climb it was quite hard to follow. I really didn’t think I’d be able to sprint like I did after that. I was more focused on maybe a top ten place, I didn’t expect to be world champion. It’s amazing.”
Over 40 riders came together again at the foot of the Mirador, where the Swedish pair of Lucas Eriksson and Hampus Anderberg’s forcing whittled down the leading group still further, but nobody could quite snap the elastic and go clear.
On the way down, however, Switzerland’s Gino Maeder took over the reins, and his daring descent looked as though it would be enough to carry him to the rainbow jersey. As the road flattened out at the red kite, he had a small but sustainable advantage over the disorganised chasing group. Maeder was joined in the final kilometre by Stepan Kurianov (Russia), but they were swept up within sight of the line.
In the closing 200 metres, Bokeloh produced a sprint worthy of fellow German sprinters Degenkolb, Greipel et al to beat Kulikovskiy, while Lenderink held off Edoardo Affini (Italy) for the bronze medal.
“It’s a bit of a surprise because I thought a break would stay away on the final lap,” Lenderink said. “I was a bit on the back on the last climb, but I used the descent to get back on.”
The early entertainment was provided by Adrien Costa (USA), who launched a determined solo effort that saw him gain 45 seconds, but he was eventually reeled in as the peloton approached the beginning of the penultimate lap.
Over 100 riders were still in contention at that point, but a dangerous move sparked by Ricardo Verza (Italy) and Leo Danes (France) blew the race apart. The break swelled to six riders by the bell, where Wilmar Paredes (Colombia) set a fierce tempo all the way up the Confederacion, but there was a fresh regrouping shortly after the summit.
Nicola Conci (Italy) was the next to try his luck, in the company of Sivakov, but his Worlds dream ended when his wheels slid from beneath him while forcing the pace on the same fast corner that saw his Italian Under 23 teammate crash on Friday. The final climb and descent of Mirador were frenetic affairs, but when the dust settled in Ponferrada, a group of 32 riders formed to contest the medals.
“Right from the start I felt good, but I didn’t expect to become world champion,” said Bokeloh after he received the rainbow jersey. “I think it will make a lot of things much easier for me. I’m still looking for a team for next year and now I think I can get a better team.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Bokeloh (Germany)
|3:07:00
|2
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russian Federation)
|3
|Peter Lenderink (Netherlands)
|4
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|5
|Magnus Klaris (Denmark)
|6
|Izidor Penko (Slovenia)
|7
|Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
|8
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Italy)
|9
|Léo Danes (France)
|10
|Sjoerd Bax (Netherlands)
|11
|Jordi Warlop (Belgium)
|12
|Wilmar Paredes (Colombia)
|13
|Emiel Planckaert (Belgium)
|14
|Gino Mäder (Switzerland)
|15
|Moritz Fußnegger (Germany)
|16
|James Shaw (Great Britain)
|17
|Masahiro Ishigami (Japan)
|18
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Netherlands)
|19
|Christian Koch (Germany)
|20
|Martin Schäppi (Switzerland)
|21
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)
|22
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|23
|Jonas Gregaard (Denmark)
|24
|Jai Hindley (Australia)
|25
|Senne Leysen (Belgium)
|26
|Benjamin Brkic (Austria)
|27
|Michael Storer (Australia)
|28
|Mark Padun (Ukraine)
|29
|Ward Jaspers (Belgium)
|30
|Stepan Kurianov (Russian Federation)
|31
|Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|32
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
|33
|Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)
|0:00:08
|34
|James Thompson (Australia)
|0:00:12
|35
|Tamirlan Tassymov (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:16
|36
|Zeno Caminada (Switzerland)
|0:00:20
|37
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|0:00:37
|38
|Øyvind Skog (Norway)
|0:00:38
|39
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|40
|Jaime Restrepo (Colombia)
|0:01:10
|41
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|42
|Maxim Satlikov (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:33
|43
|Rayane Bouhanni (France)
|0:01:44
|44
|Michael O'loughlin (Ireland)
|45
|Alexander Fåglum Karlsson (Sweden)
|46
|Aleksander Vlasov (Russian Federation)
|47
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|48
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kazakhstan)
|49
|Mario Spengler (Switzerland)
|50
|Philip O'donnell (United States Of America)
|51
|Jan Maas (Netherlands)
|52
|Zeke Mostov (United States Of America)
|53
|Sasu Halme (Finland)
|54
|Miguel Angel Ballesteros (Spain)
|55
|Pierre Idjouadienne (France)
|56
|Riccardo Verza (Italy)
|0:01:48
|57
|Gotzon Martín (Spain)
|0:03:36
|58
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|59
|Rocco Fuggiano (Italy)
|0:03:38
|60
|Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)
|0:03:51
|61
|Nicola Conci (Italy)
|0:03:57
|62
|Žan Jerkic (Slovenia)
|0:04:23
|63
|Ivan Venter (South Africa)
|64
|Erlend Blikra (Norway)
|0:04:44
|65
|Rodrigo Dos Santos Quirino (Brazil)
|0:04:46
|66
|Hartthijs De Vries (Netherlands)
|0:04:55
|67
|Matthew Gibson (Great Britain)
|0:05:04
|68
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mexico)
|0:05:41
|69
|Diego Pablo Sevilla (Spain)
|0:05:44
|70
|Jesper Schultz (Denmark)
|0:06:19
|71
|Pavlo Bondarenko (Ukraine)
|0:06:33
|72
|Anders Hardahl (Denmark)
|0:06:36
|73
|Gustaf Andersson (Sweden)
|0:07:05
|74
|Gustav Basson (South Africa)
|75
|Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)
|76
|Javier Montoya (Colombia)
|77
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|78
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|79
|Keigo Kusaba (Japan)
|0:08:22
|80
|David Gaudu (France)
|0:08:27
|81
|Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:08:40
|82
|Jean-Simon D'anjou (Canada)
|0:09:44
|83
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|0:09:48
|84
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kazakhstan)
|85
|Peeter Pung (Estonia)
|86
|Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)
|87
|Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation)
|88
|Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
|89
|Matic Veber (Slovenia)
|90
|Martin Palm (Belgium)
|91
|Adrien Costa (United States Of America)
|0:09:56
|92
|Stephen Shanahan (Ireland)
|93
|William Barta (United States Of America)
|0:10:14
|94
|Syver Waersted (Norway)
|0:11:35
|95
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
|96
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|0:12:09
|97
|Patryk Solinski (Poland)
|98
|El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)
|0:12:54
|99
|Graeme Ockhuis (South Africa)
|0:15:01
|100
|Xavier Cañellas (Spain)
|0:15:22
|101
|Konstyantyn Ashurov (Ukraine)
|102
|Torjus Sleen (Norway)
|103
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan)
|104
|Juan Francisco Villalobos (Mexico)
|0:15:24
|105
|Sven Reutter (Germany)
|106
|Arturs Belevics (Latvia)
|0:16:56
|107
|Emil Dima (Romania)
|0:18:10
|108
|Jack Maddux (United States Of America)
|0:18:23
|109
|Onur Balkan (Turkey)
|0:19:33
|110
|Stephen Williams (Great Britain)
|0:23:45
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Ben Ganon (Israel)
|DNF
|Pier-André Côté (Canada)
|DNF
|Aleksandrs Rublevskis (Latvia)
|DNF
|Valters Cakšs (Latvia)
|DNF
|Islam Mansouri (Algeria)
|DNF
|Zoheir Benyoub (Algeria)
|DNF
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia)
|DNF
|Jaume Suredia (Spain)
|DNF
|Lennard Kämna (Germany)
|DNF
|Keisuke Nakamura (Japan)
|DNF
|David Zverko (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Orluis Aular (Venezuela)
|DNF
|Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzbekistan)
|DNF
|Nathan Draper (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Rui Filipe Alves (Portugal)
|DNF
|Ridion Kopshti (Albania)
|DNF
|Facundo Crisafulli (Argentina)
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Belarus)
|DNF
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Ladislav Kniha (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Huynh Thanh Tung (Vietnam)
|DNF
|Adrián Jaramillo (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Dawid Adamczyk (Poland)
|DNF
|Lucian Buga (Romania)
|DNF
|Marco-Tapio Niemi (Finland)
|DNF
|Damien Touzé (France)
|DNF
|André Carvalho (Portugal)
|DNF
|Dusan Rajovic (Serbia)
|DNF
|Dylan O'brien (Ireland)
|DNF
|Ismael Cárdenas (Venezuela)
|DNF
|Damian Slawek (Poland)
|DNF
|Salvador Martínez (El Salvador)
|DNF
|Kristian Zimany (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Amine Ahmed Galdoune (Morocco)
|DNF
|Nico Selenati (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Yam Poliak (Israel)
|DNF
|Edward Walsh (Canada)
|DNF
|Brian Carro (Uruguay)
|DNF
|Elgun Alizada (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Luka Cotar (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Alexei Piashkun (Belarus)
|DNF
|Itmar Einhorn (Israel)
|DNF
|Dániel Móricz (Hungary)
|DNF
|Tiago Antunes (Portugal)
|DNF
|Bruno Kristic (Croatia)
|DNF
|Daiki Magosaki (Japan)
|DNF
|Mohamed Imam (Egypt)
|DNF
|Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzbekistan)
|DNF
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Brazil)
|DNF
|Ekke-Kaur Vosman (Estonia)
|DNF
|Norman Vahtra (Estonia)
|DNF
|Kanan Gahramanli (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Jose Yustiz (Venezuela)
|DNF
|Ismail Bouricha (Algeria)
|DNF
|Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Gergö Gönczi (Hungary)
|DNF
|Marius Skjolden (Norway)
|DNF
|Nikolay Ilichev (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Ilyass Rabihi (Morocco)
|DNF
|Daire Feeley (Ireland)
|DNF
|Niklas Henttala (Finland)
|DNF
|Alihan Demirbag (Turkey)
|DNF
|Francisco Lara (Mexico)
|DNF
|Youssef Helal (Egypt)
|DNF
|Enzo Lujan (Argentina)
|DNF
|Larry Valvasori (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Gordian Banzer (Liechtenstein)
|DNF
|Alexis Alarcon (Chile)
|DNF
|Mustafa Erikçi (Turkey)
|DNF
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzbekistan)
|DNF
|Anton Ivashkin (Belarus)
|DNF
|Lucas Hamilton (Australia)
|DNF
|Realdo Ramaliu (Albania)
|DNF
|Steff Crass (Belgium)
|DNF
|Dušan Kalaba (Serbia)
