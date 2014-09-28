Trending

World Championships: Michal Kwiatkowski wins road race gold

Gerrans takes silver and Valverde bronze

Image 1 of 199

Lars Petter Norhaug and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Lars Petter Norhaug and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 199

The 2014 Worlds podium enjoys the moment

The 2014 Worlds podium enjoys the moment
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 199

The legs of the 2014 Worlds podium

The legs of the 2014 Worlds podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 199

Simon Gerrrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and perennial podium getter Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

Simon Gerrrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and perennial podium getter Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) can't believe he won the World Championships

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) can't believe he won the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in a state of disbelief

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in a state of disbelief
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) raises his arm after being presented with the rainbow jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) raises his arm after being presented with the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the podium before receiving the rainbow jersey and gold medal

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the podium before receiving the rainbow jersey and gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 199

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) collected the bronze medal for the third straight year

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) collected the bronze medal for the third straight year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 199

An umbrella was a good accessory to have if you were watching the race today

An umbrella was a good accessory to have if you were watching the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 199

John Degenkolb (Germany) after the Worlds

John Degenkolb (Germany) after the Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 199

John Degenkolb (Germany) was a pre-race favourite but couldn't manage the win

John Degenkolb (Germany) was a pre-race favourite but couldn't manage the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) swarmed by photographers after his big win

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) swarmed by photographers after his big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) walks off the podium

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) walks off the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) won alone

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) won alone
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) still coming to terms with his big win

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) still coming to terms with his big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 199

The rainbow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

The rainbow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 199

The gold medal and rainbow jersey went to Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

The gold medal and rainbow jersey went to Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) holds his gold medal aloft

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) holds his gold medal aloft
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 199

Simon Gerrans (Australia) contemplates what might have been

Simon Gerrans (Australia) contemplates what might have been
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 199

Simon Gerrans (Australia) collects his first ever Worlds medal, a silver

Simon Gerrans (Australia) collects his first ever Worlds medal, a silver
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 199

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) is accustomed to this by now. He has three bronze medals from the last three years

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) is accustomed to this by now. He has three bronze medals from the last three years
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 199

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is congratulated after claiming the win

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is congratulated after claiming the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 199

The Norway team car crashed during the race but thankfully no one was seriously injured

The Norway team car crashed during the race but thankfully no one was seriously injured
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 199

The scene of the Norway team car crash

The scene of the Norway team car crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 199

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) tried his best in the finale but came up short

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) tried his best in the finale but came up short
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates while Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) curses

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates while Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) curses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski's (Poland) winning margin was just one second

Michal Kwiatkowski's (Poland) winning margin was just one second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses the Polish badge on his jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses the Polish badge on his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) had enough time to kiss his jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) had enough time to kiss his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates his solo Worlds victory

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates his solo Worlds victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) claimed a first-ever Polish gold medal at the Worlds

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) claimed a first-ever Polish gold medal at the Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) had enough to celebrate his win

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) had enough to celebrate his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates while the small group behind him sprints for the silver and bronze

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates while the small group behind him sprints for the silver and bronze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 199

A long shot of the finale with Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) about to cross the line alone

A long shot of the finale with Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) about to cross the line alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 199

Spectators check out the scene of the Norway team car crash on the course

Spectators check out the scene of the Norway team car crash on the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 199

Norway's team car was well and truly written off after the crash

Norway's team car was well and truly written off after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 199

The front end of the Norway team car was severely crumpled

The front end of the Norway team car was severely crumpled
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 199

Norway was forced to change cars after this crash

Norway was forced to change cars after this crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 199

Under an umbrella was a good place to be watching the race

Under an umbrella was a good place to be watching the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 199

The crowds cheer on the peloton

The crowds cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 199

There was still plenty of colour under the overcast skies

There was still plenty of colour under the overcast skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 199

A Portuguese flag waves in the wind

A Portuguese flag waves in the wind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 199

The strain of the race starts to show on the riders faces

The strain of the race starts to show on the riders faces
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 199

A small group of riders off the back of the bunch

A small group of riders off the back of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 199

Johan Vansummeran (Belgium) during the race

Johan Vansummeran (Belgium) during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 199

Dani Moreno (Spain) launches an attack

Dani Moreno (Spain) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 199

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 199

Michael Albasini (Switzerland) was aggressive on the final lap

Michael Albasini (Switzerland) was aggressive on the final lap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 199

Jan Bakelants (Belgium)

Jan Bakelants (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 199

Matti Breschel (Denmark)

Matti Breschel (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 199

Danilo Wyss (Switzerland)

Danilo Wyss (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 199

Warren Barguil (France) was active on the final climb

Warren Barguil (France) was active on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 199

A sliver of blue sky

A sliver of blue sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 199

It wasn't a great day weather wise but the peloton enjoys a brief respite from the rain

It wasn't a great day weather wise but the peloton enjoys a brief respite from the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 199

The parcours saw plenty of riding recording a DNF today

The parcours saw plenty of riding recording a DNF today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 199

A small group off the back of the peloton

A small group off the back of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 199

David Millar (Great Britain) during his final ever professional race

David Millar (Great Britain) during his final ever professional race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 199

David Millar (Great Britain) powers on in the rain

David Millar (Great Britain) powers on in the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 199

David Millar (Great Britain) abandoned his final ever race

David Millar (Great Britain) abandoned his final ever race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 199

David Millar was honoured in his final by being handed the captaincy of the Great Britain team

David Millar was honoured in his final by being handed the captaincy of the Great Britain team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 199

Plenty of clouds around but no rain for now...

Plenty of clouds around but no rain for now...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 199

The peloton on the first long climb of the course

The peloton on the first long climb of the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) during his race winning attack

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) during his race winning attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) quickly distanced the peloton

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) quickly distanced the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) digs deep

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) digs deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) checks his gap back to the chasers

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) checks his gap back to the chasers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 199

The crowds at the Ponferrada castle

The crowds at the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 199

Fans line the road at the Ponferrada castle

Fans line the road at the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 199

The Ponferrada castle was a popular spot for fans

The Ponferrada castle was a popular spot for fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 199

Lots of support for the international peloton

Lots of support for the international peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) alongside pre-race favourite John Degenkolb (Germany)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) alongside pre-race favourite John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and John Degenkolb (Germany)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 199

Tim Wellens (Belgium)

Tim Wellens (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 199

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 199

The peloton makes it way through Ponferrada city centre again

The peloton makes it way through Ponferrada city centre again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 199

The peloton during the race

The peloton during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 199

The peloton makes it way past the Ponferrada castle

The peloton makes it way past the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 199

Lots of fans with national flags at the Ponferrada castle

Lots of fans with national flags at the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 199

Tim Wellens (Belgium) sets the tempo

Tim Wellens (Belgium) sets the tempo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 199

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) crashed early didn't make much impact on the race

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) crashed early didn't make much impact on the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 199

The Ponferrada castle

The Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 199

Passing the Ponferrada castle

Passing the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 199

Lots of Spanish support at the Ponferrada castle

Lots of Spanish support at the Ponferrada castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) quickly built a sizable gap

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) quickly built a sizable gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 199

Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) was aggressive in the breakaway

Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) was aggressive in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 199

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) tries out a new way to wear his sunglasses

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) tries out a new way to wear his sunglasses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland and Simon Gerrans (Australia) shake hands on the podium

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland and Simon Gerrans (Australia) shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 199

Tim Wellens (Belgium) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) led the small break

Tim Wellens (Belgium) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) led the small break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 199

Rui Costa (Portugal) was 23rd in his title defence

Rui Costa (Portugal) was 23rd in his title defence
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 199

Greg Van Avermaat (Belgium) in the peloton

Greg Van Avermaat (Belgium) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 199

Tom Boonen (Belgium) early in the race

Tom Boonen (Belgium) early in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses his gold medal

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses his gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in the rainbow jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 199

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) missed out on a medal at Worlds

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) missed out on a medal at Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 106 of 199

The Italian team worked hard but lacked a cutting edge

The Italian team worked hard but lacked a cutting edge
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 107 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany) goes on the attack at Worlds

Tony Martin (Germany) goes on the attack at Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 108 of 199

Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) controls the late break from the back of the group

Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) controls the late break from the back of the group
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 109 of 199

Poland controlled the race in the early stages

Poland controlled the race in the early stages
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 110 of 199

Matti Breschel (Denmark) takes fourth

Matti Breschel (Denmark) takes fourth
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 111 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) wins the 2014 Worlds

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) wins the 2014 Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 112 of 199

Simon Gerrans, Michal Kwiatkowski and Alejandro Valverde

Simon Gerrans, Michal Kwiatkowski and Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 113 of 199

The Spanish look to set up Valverde during the Worlds road race

The Spanish look to set up Valverde during the Worlds road race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 114 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is mobbed after his win at the Worlds

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is mobbed after his win at the Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 115 of 199

Alejandro Valverde can only watch on

Alejandro Valverde can only watch on
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 116 of 199

Rory Sutherland (Australia) set the pace

Rory Sutherland (Australia) set the pace
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 117 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the win at Worlds

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the win at Worlds
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 118 of 199

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 119 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Ponferrada

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Ponferrada
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 120 of 199

Manuel Quinziato (Italy)

Manuel Quinziato (Italy)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 121 of 199

The fans turned out to cheer on the riders despite the conditions

The fans turned out to cheer on the riders despite the conditions
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 122 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 199

John Degenkolb (Germany)

John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 199

Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)

Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 199

Cadel Evans (Australia)

Cadel Evans (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 199

Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 199

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 199

The men's road race at the 2014 World Championships

The men's road race at the 2014 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 199

Fabio Aru (Italy)

Fabio Aru (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 199

Belgium set the pace on the final lap of Worlds

Belgium set the pace on the final lap of Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the attack at Worlds

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the attack at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 199

The 2014 men's road race at Worlds

The 2014 men's road race at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 199

Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 199

Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 199

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 199

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 199

The podium: Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain))

The podium: Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain))
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 143 of 199

Michael Albasini (Switzerland) leads a decisive breakaway

Michael Albasini (Switzerland) leads a decisive breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 144 of 199

Sergio Paulinho and Chris Anker Sorensen

Sergio Paulinho and Chris Anker Sorensen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 145 of 199

Jose Herrada (Spain)

Jose Herrada (Spain)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 146 of 199

Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 147 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) makes his winning attack at Worlds

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) makes his winning attack at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 148 of 199

The Italian team leads the peloton at Worlds

The Italian team leads the peloton at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 149 of 199

Fabio Aru (Italy)

Fabio Aru (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 150 of 199

Daniele Bennati leads the Italian team on the descent

Daniele Bennati leads the Italian team on the descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 151 of 199

The peloton at the World Championships in Ponferrada

The peloton at the World Championships in Ponferrada
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 152 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany) jumps off the front of a breakaway at Worlds

Tony Martin (Germany) jumps off the front of a breakaway at Worlds
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 153 of 199

Defending champion Rui Costa (Portugal)

Defending champion Rui Costa (Portugal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 154 of 199

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 155 of 199

Giampaolo Caruso (Italy)

Giampaolo Caruso (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 156 of 199

Nicolas Roche (Ireland)

Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 157 of 199

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 158 of 199

Daniele Bennati (Italy)

Daniele Bennati (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 159 of 199

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 160 of 199

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 161 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses his gold medal

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses his gold medal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 162 of 199

Team USA

Team USA
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 163 of 199

The Polish riders before the start

The Polish riders before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 164 of 199

David Millar rode his last race as a professional as part of the Great Britain team

David Millar rode his last race as a professional as part of the Great Britain team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 165 of 199

The Italy wave before the start

The Italy wave before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 166 of 199

Simon Gerrans as he rides to sign on pre-race

Simon Gerrans as he rides to sign on pre-race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 167 of 199

The Irish team before the start

The Irish team before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 168 of 199

Tejay van Garderen was part of the USA team

Tejay van Garderen was part of the USA team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 169 of 199

Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss jersey

Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 170 of 199

Out going world champion Rui Costa smiles before he start

Out going world champion Rui Costa smiles before he start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 171 of 199

Simon Gerrans took the silver medal

Simon Gerrans took the silver medal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 172 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 173 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) signs the Polish national anthem

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) signs the Polish national anthem
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 174 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) wins the elite men's world title

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) wins the elite men's world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 175 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is congratulated for his Worlds road race victory

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is congratulated for his Worlds road race victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 176 of 199

Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 177 of 199

Worlds podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

Worlds podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 178 of 199

Worlds elite men's road race podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

Worlds elite men's road race podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 179 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) could hardly believe he had won the world title

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) could hardly believe he had won the world title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 180 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski kisses his Poland jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski kisses his Poland jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 181 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates a special victory

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates a special victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 182 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in his new rainbow jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in his new rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 183 of 199

Kwiatkowski celebrates as the other riders fight for the medals

Kwiatkowski celebrates as the other riders fight for the medals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 184 of 199

The Polish team on the sign-in stage at Worlds

The Polish team on the sign-in stage at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 185 of 199

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates his world title victory

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates his world title victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 186 of 199

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) waves to the crowds at Worlds

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) waves to the crowds at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 187 of 199

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Poland)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Poland)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 188 of 199

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) at Worlds

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 189 of 199

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 190 of 199

Lithuanian team on the sign-in stage

Lithuanian team on the sign-in stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 191 of 199

Great Britain at the World Championships before the start

Great Britain at the World Championships before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 192 of 199

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 193 of 199

Great Britain sign in at the start of the World Championships

Great Britain sign in at the start of the World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 194 of 199

John Degenkolb (Germany)

John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 195 of 199

Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)

Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 196 of 199

The US national team on the stage before the start of Worlds

The US national team on the stage before the start of Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 197 of 199

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) at Worlds

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 198 of 199

Chavanel (France)

Chavanel (France)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 199 of 199

The Italian team on the start line at Worlds

The Italian team on the start line at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) claimed the rainbow jersey with a late attack in the Elite men’s road race in Ponferrada, Spain, after bravely taking the race to the big nations and big-name favourites.

The 24-year-old jumped clear with seven kilometres to go and despite a late chase he was able to hold off Simon Gerrans (Australia) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) who took silver and bronze.

Kwiatkowski made his first move before the final climb of the race and quickly reeled in a break consisting of Cyril Gautier (France), Michael Valgren Andersen (Denmark), Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) and Alessandro De Marchi (Italy). It wasn’t long before the Pole was on the move again, dragging De Marchi and impressive first year professional Valgren Andersen with him. However the third acceleration was enough to distance his rivals as further down the climb the rest of the main favourites struggled to organise a chase.

It was Spain who had set the pace on the last lap but when Kwiatkowski attacked he caught the home team off-guard. Just before the summit the reaction from the peloton finally came with Valverde, Gerrans, Philippe Gilbert (Belgium), Matti Breschel (Denmark), ,Tony Gallopin (France), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) going clear. Despite Gilbert’s efforts in the final kilometres the chase were not able to claw back Kwiatkowski’s slender lead, with the first ever Polish winner of the event enjoying enough of a gap to sail over the line and celebrate the win with his arms in the air.

“I was feeling great on the last lap and I’m really grateful of my teammates and all their work,” Kwiatkowski said.

“I was just going to for the win I was trying to take risks because some were calculating and waiting the final climb.”

“Two days ago I watched the U23 race and I knew it was possible to do this type of win, especially in the race. I just did my effort and had a little bit of gap. This is just incredible.”

Alexander Kristoff (Norway) led home the remnants of the field seven seconds later.

For Kwiatkowski, the magnitude of his win will take some time to sink in. As he gazed at his gold medal during the podium celebrations he could scarcely believe what he had just accomplished. However, for a rider who had not finished outside of the top five in the Ardennes this Spring, Kwiatkowski has finally landed the major one day win his talent and consistency deserves.

Polish endeavour

The breadcrumbs leading to Kwiatkowski’s victory can be traced to Poland team’s decision to set the pace for the majority of the opening laps. After an early and less than threatening break consisting of Zydrunas Savickas (Lithuania), Matija Kvasina (Croatia), Carlos Quintero (Colombia) and Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukraine) jumped clear, it was Kwiatkowski’s team who set tempo on the front.

They allowed the four-man move to steal over fifteen minutes but the tactic at least seemed clear: keep Kwiatkowski out of trouble and near the front during the opening wet laps and let rival teams squabble for position. It paid off. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) was a victim of an early crash and although he was able to continue, and featured in the final laps, the Polish squad kept their leader safe.

As the laps ticked by and the gap slowly started to crumble little assistance came from the likes of Spain, Belgium and Italy and when a selection of Kwiatkowski’s teammates pulled into the pits with five laps remaining the Italian’s finally came to life. The four leaders had been losing two-minutes per lap, and by the time they had raced 180 kilometres the gap had shrunk to a far more manageable 2:19.

The Italian pace setting was soon paying dividends with Giovanni Visconti and Fabio Aru driving the race. With three and a half-laps to go the former surged clear in a group of six. It proved the end for the morning’s escapees with a larger group containing Visconti, Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain), Tim Wellens (Belgium), Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark), Quintero (Colombia), Michael Albasini Switzerland), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway), Tony Martin (Germany), Daniel Navarro (Spain), Simon Geschke (Germany), Rein Taaramae (Estonia), Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Giampaolo Caruso (Italy).

This forced the French and Australians into chasing and with the gap at 22 seconds, Tony Martin went clear in a move designed to lessen the pressure on his German teammates back in the bunch. The former world time trial champion’s move served its purpose well enough and with three to go he led the race with the chase group and the peloton all within 50 seconds of each other.

Kwiatkowski was still near the head of affairs, still with enough teammates and by the time the race reached the peak of the second, steeper Mirador climb, Martin had been tamed and the leading group had lost much of its impetus.

Visconti and Kennaugh attacked once more with two laps to go but their attempt fizzled out on the lower slopes of the first, easier Confederacion climb as De Marchi, Gautier and Andersen forged clear. The Cannondale rider captained the attack, remonstrating with Gautier who failed to work but in Valgren Andersen the Italian had a willing ally. And when Vasil Kiryienka bridged across just before the start of the final lap the four-leaders sought about establishing their lead.

Spain set about reeling in the move – and in the process softening up their rivals for Valverde’s expected attack - as Italy, who rode astutely until they were over-powered on the final climb, lined out in second spot.

Inside the final 15 kilometres and the gap to the leading quartet was down to 19 seconds. A field sprint, a lone attack, or a small group: every eventuality was still a possibility as Fabian Cancellara, Nacer Bouhanni, John Degenkolb and Michael Matthews lay in wait.

Belgium seemed the most cohesive squad as they set the pace on the descent towards the final climb but just as the favourites gathered for their final duel, Kwiatkowski struck, tearing towards the leading group before the final climb as the riders crossed the dam wall. Even when the fireworks went off on the final ascent of the Mirador, the Pole was safely away and despite his slender lead he hung on for victory. The rainbow jersey is his and it was highly deserved.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)6:29:07
2Simon Gerrans (Australia)0:00:01
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain)
4Matti Breschel (Denmark)
5Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
6Tony Gallopin (France)
7Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)0:00:04
8Alexander Kristoff (Norway)0:00:07
9John Degenkolb (Germany)
10Nacer Bouhanni (France)
11Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
12Ben Swift (Great Britain)
13Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)
14Michael Matthews (Australia)
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)
16Daryl Impey (South Africa)
17Maciej Paterski (Poland)
18Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
19Warren Barguil (France)
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Denmark)
21Daniele Bennati (Italy)
22Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Portugal)
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)
25Brent Bookwalter (United States Of America)
26Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
29Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)0:00:14
30Alex Howes (United States Of America)
31Chris Anker Sörensen (Denmark)
32Giovanni Visconti (Italy)
33Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)0:00:17
34Fabio Aru (Italy)
35Yury Trofimov (Russian Federation)
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spain)
37Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway)
38Dominik Nerz (Germany)0:00:21
39Simon Geschke (Germany)0:00:24
40Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)0:00:27
41Giampaolo Caruso (Italy)0:00:31
42Grega Bole (Slovenia)0:00:38
43Peter Sagan (Slovakia)0:00:42
44Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)0:00:50
45Alessandro De Marchi (Italy)0:01:03
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Russian Federation)0:01:05
47Kristijan Durasek (Croatia)
48Jan Bakelants (Belgium)
49Tom Boonen (Belgium)
50Sergei Chernetski (Russian Federation)
51Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)
52Ben Gastauer (Luxembourg)
53Matthias Brandle (Austria)0:01:27
54Tiago Machado (Portugal)0:01:32
55Simon Clarke (Australia)0:02:10
56Ben Hermans (Belgium)
57Wouter Poels (Netherlands)0:02:19
58Michal Golas (Poland)0:02:31
59Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:02:32
60Cyril Gautier (France)0:02:36
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (France)
62Romain Bardet (France)
63Paul Martens (Germany)0:02:39
64Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)0:03:42
65Imanol Erviti (Spain)0:04:08
66Michael Albasini (Switzerland)0:05:12
67Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Portugal)
68Georg Preidler (Austria)
69Danilo Wyss (Switzerland)
70Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Colombia)
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark)
72Kristjan Fajt (Slovenia)0:06:11
73Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
74Damiano Caruso (Italy)
75Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
76Jonathan Monsalve (Venezuela)
77Sylvain Chavanel (France)
78Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kazakhstan)
79Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spain)
80Manuel Quinziato (Italy)
81Adam Hansen (Australia)
82Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)0:06:14
83Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)0:07:01
84Daniel Martin (Ireland)0:08:25
85Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Costa Rica)0:11:59
86Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:13:43
87Peter Velits (Slovakia)
88Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan)0:14:53
89Johan Van Summeren (Belgium)
90Stef Clement (Netherlands)0:15:23
91Jan Barta (Czech Republic)
92Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
93Andriy Khripta (Ukraine)0:15:34
94Miyataka Shimizu (Japan)0:20:22
95George Bennett (New Zealand)
DNFAndre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Portugal)
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Portugal)
DNFJosé Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Portugal)
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spain)
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)
DNFKévin Reza (France)
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (France)
DNFWilco Kelderman (Netherlands)
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Netherlands)
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Netherlands)
DNFDylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)
DNFPieter Weening (Netherlands)
DNFRohan Dennis (Australia)
DNFCadel Evans (Australia)
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Australia)
DNFMathew Hayman (Australia)
DNFRory Sutherland (Australia)
DNFJelle Vanendert (Belgium)
DNFTim Wellens (Belgium)
DNFStephen Cummings (Great Britain)
DNFChristopher Froome (Great Britain)
DNFDavid Millar (Great Britain)
DNFLuke Rowe (Great Britain)
DNFGeraint Thomas (Great Britain)
DNFAdam Yates (Great Britain)
DNFSimon Yates (Great Britain)
DNFJanier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Colombia)
DNFWinner Anacona Gomez (Colombia)
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Colombia)
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Colombia)
DNFSebastian Henao Gomez (Colombia)
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
DNFMiguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia)
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Germany)
DNFAndré Greipel (Germany)
DNFChristian Knees (Germany)
DNFTony Martin (Germany)
DNFPaul Voss (Germany)
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Poland)
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Poland)
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Poland)
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Poland)
DNFMichal Podlaski (Poland)
DNFPawel Poljanski (Poland)
DNFEric Marcotte (United States Of America)
DNFKiel Reijnen (United States Of America)
DNFAndrew Talansky (United States Of America)
DNFTejay Van Garderen (United States Of America)
DNFMartin Velits (Slovakia)
DNFDmytro Krivtsov (Ukraine)
DNFSergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine)
DNFOleksandr Polivoda (Ukraine)
DNFRoman Maikin (Russian Federation)
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Russian Federation)
DNFJure Kocjan (Slovenia)
DNFKristijan Koren (Slovenia)
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slovenia)
DNFJan Polanc (Slovenia)
DNFMichael Morkov (Denmark)
DNFNicki Sörensen (Denmark)
DNFEssaïd Abelouache (Morocco)
DNFTarik Chaoufi (Morocco)
DNFMohamed Er-Rafai (Morocco)
DNFMouhssine Lahsaini (Morocco)
DNFAbdelati Saadoune (Morocco)
DNFBernhard Eisel (Austria)
DNFMarco Haller (Austria)
DNFPatrick Konrad (Austria)
DNFRiccardo Zoidl (Austria)
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eritrea)
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eritrea)
DNFDaniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
DNFCarlos Galviz (Venezuela)
DNFCarlos Jose Ochoa (Venezuela)
DNFXavier Quevedo (Venezuela)
DNFAzzedine Lagab (Algeria)
DNFOleg Berdos (Romania)
DNFAndrei Nechita (Romania)
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Romania)
DNFPhilip Deignan (Ireland)
DNFAlo Jakin (Estonia)
DNFGert Joeaar (Estonia)
DNFRein Taaramae (Estonia)
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Latvia)
DNFToms Skujins (Latvia)
DNFGreg Henderson (New Zealand)
DNFRafael Andriato (Brazil)
DNFCristian Egidio Da Rosa (Brazil)
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Brazil)
DNFEmanuel Kiserlovski (Croatia)
DNFMatija Kvasina (Croatia)
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Japan)
DNFYukihiro Doi (Japan)
DNFJuan Carlos Rojas Villegas (Costa Rica)
DNFLucas Gaday Orozco (Argentina)
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Argentina)
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
DNFRyan Anderson (Canada)
DNFChristian Meier (Canada)
DNFMichael Woods (Canada)
DNFSegundo Navarrete (Ecuador)
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
DNFGeorgios Bouglas (Greece)
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Belarus)
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)
DNFZydrunas Savickas (Lithuania)
DNFGatis Smukulis (Latvia)

 

