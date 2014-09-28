Image 1 of 199 Lars Petter Norhaug and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 199 The 2014 Worlds podium enjoys the moment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 199 The legs of the 2014 Worlds podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 199 Simon Gerrrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and perennial podium getter Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) can't believe he won the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in a state of disbelief (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) raises his arm after being presented with the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the podium before receiving the rainbow jersey and gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 199 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) collected the bronze medal for the third straight year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 199 An umbrella was a good accessory to have if you were watching the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 199 John Degenkolb (Germany) after the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 199 John Degenkolb (Germany) was a pre-race favourite but couldn't manage the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) swarmed by photographers after his big win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) walks off the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) won alone (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) still coming to terms with his big win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 199 The rainbow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 199 The gold medal and rainbow jersey went to Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) holds his gold medal aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 199 Simon Gerrans (Australia) contemplates what might have been (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 199 Simon Gerrans (Australia) collects his first ever Worlds medal, a silver (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 199 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) is accustomed to this by now. He has three bronze medals from the last three years (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 199 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is congratulated after claiming the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 199 The Norway team car crashed during the race but thankfully no one was seriously injured (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 199 The scene of the Norway team car crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 199 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) tried his best in the finale but came up short (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates while Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) curses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski's (Poland) winning margin was just one second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses the Polish badge on his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) had enough time to kiss his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates his solo Worlds victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) claimed a first-ever Polish gold medal at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) had enough to celebrate his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates while the small group behind him sprints for the silver and bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 199 A long shot of the finale with Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) about to cross the line alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 199 Spectators check out the scene of the Norway team car crash on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 199 Norway's team car was well and truly written off after the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 199 The front end of the Norway team car was severely crumpled (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 199 Norway was forced to change cars after this crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 199 Under an umbrella was a good place to be watching the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 199 The crowds cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 199 There was still plenty of colour under the overcast skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 199 A Portuguese flag waves in the wind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 199 The strain of the race starts to show on the riders faces (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 199 A small group of riders off the back of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 199 Johan Vansummeran (Belgium) during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 199 Dani Moreno (Spain) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 199 Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 199 Michael Albasini (Switzerland) was aggressive on the final lap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 199 Jan Bakelants (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 199 Matti Breschel (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 199 Danilo Wyss (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 199 Warren Barguil (France) was active on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 199 A sliver of blue sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 199 It wasn't a great day weather wise but the peloton enjoys a brief respite from the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 199 The parcours saw plenty of riding recording a DNF today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 199 A small group off the back of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 199 David Millar (Great Britain) during his final ever professional race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 199 David Millar (Great Britain) powers on in the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 199 David Millar (Great Britain) abandoned his final ever race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 199 David Millar was honoured in his final by being handed the captaincy of the Great Britain team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 199 Plenty of clouds around but no rain for now... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 199 The peloton on the first long climb of the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) during his race winning attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) quickly distanced the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) digs deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) checks his gap back to the chasers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 199 The crowds at the Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 199 Fans line the road at the Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 199 The Ponferrada castle was a popular spot for fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 199 Lots of support for the international peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) alongside pre-race favourite John Degenkolb (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and John Degenkolb (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 199 Tim Wellens (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 199 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 199 The peloton makes it way through Ponferrada city centre again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 199 The peloton during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 199 The peloton makes it way past the Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 199 Lots of fans with national flags at the Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 199 Tim Wellens (Belgium) sets the tempo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 199 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) crashed early didn't make much impact on the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 199 The Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 199 Passing the Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 199 Lots of Spanish support at the Ponferrada castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) quickly built a sizable gap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 199 Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) was aggressive in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 199 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) tries out a new way to wear his sunglasses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland and Simon Gerrans (Australia) shake hands on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 199 Tim Wellens (Belgium) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) led the small break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 199 Rui Costa (Portugal) was 23rd in his title defence (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 199 Greg Van Avermaat (Belgium) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 199 Tom Boonen (Belgium) early in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 199 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) missed out on a medal at Worlds (Image credit: AFP) Image 106 of 199 The Italian team worked hard but lacked a cutting edge (Image credit: AFP) Image 107 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) goes on the attack at Worlds (Image credit: AFP) Image 108 of 199 Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) controls the late break from the back of the group (Image credit: AFP) Image 109 of 199 Poland controlled the race in the early stages (Image credit: AFP) Image 110 of 199 Matti Breschel (Denmark) takes fourth (Image credit: AFP) Image 111 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) wins the 2014 Worlds (Image credit: AFP) Image 112 of 199 Simon Gerrans, Michal Kwiatkowski and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: AFP) Image 113 of 199 The Spanish look to set up Valverde during the Worlds road race (Image credit: AFP) Image 114 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is mobbed after his win at the Worlds (Image credit: AFP) Image 115 of 199 Alejandro Valverde can only watch on (Image credit: AFP) Image 116 of 199 Rory Sutherland (Australia) set the pace (Image credit: AFP) Image 117 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the win at Worlds (Image credit: AFP) Image 118 of 199 Tom Boonen (Belgium) (Image credit: AFP) Image 119 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) takes the rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Ponferrada (Image credit: AFP) Image 120 of 199 Manuel Quinziato (Italy) (Image credit: AFP) Image 121 of 199 The fans turned out to cheer on the riders despite the conditions (Image credit: AFP) Image 122 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 199 John Degenkolb (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 199 Yukiya Arashiro (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 199 Cadel Evans (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 199 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 199 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 128 of 199 The men's road race at the 2014 World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 199 Fabio Aru (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 199 Belgium set the pace on the final lap of Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 131 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 132 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 133 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 134 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the attack at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 199 The 2014 men's road race at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 136 of 199 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 137 of 199 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 138 of 199 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 139 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 140 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) becomes the 2014 World Champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 141 of 199 Michael Albasini (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 142 of 199 The podium: Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain)) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 143 of 199 Michael Albasini (Switzerland) leads a decisive breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 144 of 199 Sergio Paulinho and Chris Anker Sorensen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 145 of 199 Jose Herrada (Spain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 146 of 199 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 147 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) makes his winning attack at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 148 of 199 The Italian team leads the peloton at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 149 of 199 Fabio Aru (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 150 of 199 Daniele Bennati leads the Italian team on the descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 151 of 199 The peloton at the World Championships in Ponferrada (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 152 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) jumps off the front of a breakaway at Worlds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 153 of 199 Defending champion Rui Costa (Portugal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 154 of 199 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 155 of 199 Giampaolo Caruso (Italy) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 156 of 199 Nicolas Roche (Ireland) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 157 of 199 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 158 of 199 Daniele Bennati (Italy) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 159 of 199 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 160 of 199 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 161 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) kisses his gold medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 162 of 199 Team USA (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 163 of 199 The Polish riders before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 164 of 199 David Millar rode his last race as a professional as part of the Great Britain team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 165 of 199 The Italy wave before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 166 of 199 Simon Gerrans as he rides to sign on pre-race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 167 of 199 The Irish team before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 168 of 199 Tejay van Garderen was part of the USA team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 169 of 199 Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 170 of 199 Out going world champion Rui Costa smiles before he start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 171 of 199 Simon Gerrans took the silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 172 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 173 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) signs the Polish national anthem (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 174 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) wins the elite men's world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 175 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) is congratulated for his Worlds road race victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 176 of 199 Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 177 of 199 Worlds podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 178 of 199 Worlds elite men's road race podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 179 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) could hardly believe he had won the world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 180 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski kisses his Poland jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 181 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates a special victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 182 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in his new rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 183 of 199 Kwiatkowski celebrates as the other riders fight for the medals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 184 of 199 The Polish team on the sign-in stage at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 185 of 199 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) celebrates his world title victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 186 of 199 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) waves to the crowds at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 187 of 199 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Poland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 188 of 199 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 189 of 199 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 190 of 199 Lithuanian team on the sign-in stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 191 of 199 Great Britain at the World Championships before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 192 of 199 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 193 of 199 Great Britain sign in at the start of the World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 194 of 199 John Degenkolb (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 195 of 199 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 196 of 199 The US national team on the stage before the start of Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 197 of 199 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 198 of 199 Chavanel (France) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 199 of 199 The Italian team on the start line at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) claimed the rainbow jersey with a late attack in the Elite men’s road race in Ponferrada, Spain, after bravely taking the race to the big nations and big-name favourites.

The 24-year-old jumped clear with seven kilometres to go and despite a late chase he was able to hold off Simon Gerrans (Australia) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) who took silver and bronze.

Kwiatkowski made his first move before the final climb of the race and quickly reeled in a break consisting of Cyril Gautier (France), Michael Valgren Andersen (Denmark), Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) and Alessandro De Marchi (Italy). It wasn’t long before the Pole was on the move again, dragging De Marchi and impressive first year professional Valgren Andersen with him. However the third acceleration was enough to distance his rivals as further down the climb the rest of the main favourites struggled to organise a chase.

It was Spain who had set the pace on the last lap but when Kwiatkowski attacked he caught the home team off-guard. Just before the summit the reaction from the peloton finally came with Valverde, Gerrans, Philippe Gilbert (Belgium), Matti Breschel (Denmark), ,Tony Gallopin (France), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) going clear. Despite Gilbert’s efforts in the final kilometres the chase were not able to claw back Kwiatkowski’s slender lead, with the first ever Polish winner of the event enjoying enough of a gap to sail over the line and celebrate the win with his arms in the air.

“I was feeling great on the last lap and I’m really grateful of my teammates and all their work,” Kwiatkowski said.

“I was just going to for the win I was trying to take risks because some were calculating and waiting the final climb.”

“Two days ago I watched the U23 race and I knew it was possible to do this type of win, especially in the race. I just did my effort and had a little bit of gap. This is just incredible.”

Alexander Kristoff (Norway) led home the remnants of the field seven seconds later.





For Kwiatkowski, the magnitude of his win will take some time to sink in. As he gazed at his gold medal during the podium celebrations he could scarcely believe what he had just accomplished. However, for a rider who had not finished outside of the top five in the Ardennes this Spring, Kwiatkowski has finally landed the major one day win his talent and consistency deserves.

Polish endeavour

The breadcrumbs leading to Kwiatkowski’s victory can be traced to Poland team’s decision to set the pace for the majority of the opening laps. After an early and less than threatening break consisting of Zydrunas Savickas (Lithuania), Matija Kvasina (Croatia), Carlos Quintero (Colombia) and Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukraine) jumped clear, it was Kwiatkowski’s team who set tempo on the front.

They allowed the four-man move to steal over fifteen minutes but the tactic at least seemed clear: keep Kwiatkowski out of trouble and near the front during the opening wet laps and let rival teams squabble for position. It paid off. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) was a victim of an early crash and although he was able to continue, and featured in the final laps, the Polish squad kept their leader safe.

As the laps ticked by and the gap slowly started to crumble little assistance came from the likes of Spain, Belgium and Italy and when a selection of Kwiatkowski’s teammates pulled into the pits with five laps remaining the Italian’s finally came to life. The four leaders had been losing two-minutes per lap, and by the time they had raced 180 kilometres the gap had shrunk to a far more manageable 2:19.

The Italian pace setting was soon paying dividends with Giovanni Visconti and Fabio Aru driving the race. With three and a half-laps to go the former surged clear in a group of six. It proved the end for the morning’s escapees with a larger group containing Visconti, Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain), Tim Wellens (Belgium), Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark), Quintero (Colombia), Michael Albasini Switzerland), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway), Tony Martin (Germany), Daniel Navarro (Spain), Simon Geschke (Germany), Rein Taaramae (Estonia), Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Giampaolo Caruso (Italy).

This forced the French and Australians into chasing and with the gap at 22 seconds, Tony Martin went clear in a move designed to lessen the pressure on his German teammates back in the bunch. The former world time trial champion’s move served its purpose well enough and with three to go he led the race with the chase group and the peloton all within 50 seconds of each other.

Kwiatkowski was still near the head of affairs, still with enough teammates and by the time the race reached the peak of the second, steeper Mirador climb, Martin had been tamed and the leading group had lost much of its impetus.

Visconti and Kennaugh attacked once more with two laps to go but their attempt fizzled out on the lower slopes of the first, easier Confederacion climb as De Marchi, Gautier and Andersen forged clear. The Cannondale rider captained the attack, remonstrating with Gautier who failed to work but in Valgren Andersen the Italian had a willing ally. And when Vasil Kiryienka bridged across just before the start of the final lap the four-leaders sought about establishing their lead.

Spain set about reeling in the move – and in the process softening up their rivals for Valverde’s expected attack - as Italy, who rode astutely until they were over-powered on the final climb, lined out in second spot.

Inside the final 15 kilometres and the gap to the leading quartet was down to 19 seconds. A field sprint, a lone attack, or a small group: every eventuality was still a possibility as Fabian Cancellara, Nacer Bouhanni, John Degenkolb and Michael Matthews lay in wait.

Belgium seemed the most cohesive squad as they set the pace on the descent towards the final climb but just as the favourites gathered for their final duel, Kwiatkowski struck, tearing towards the leading group before the final climb as the riders crossed the dam wall. Even when the fireworks went off on the final ascent of the Mirador, the Pole was safely away and despite his slender lead he hung on for victory. The rainbow jersey is his and it was highly deserved.

Full Results