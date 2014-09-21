Image 1 of 107 Tinkoff-Saxo was fifth on the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 107 Lampre-Merida during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 107 Garmin Sharp rode to tenth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 107 Ramūnas Navardauskas on the front for Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 107 Ramūnas Navardauskas leading the Garmin-Sharp team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 107 FDJ,fr finished in 11th place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 107 Cannondale was ninth on the TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 107 Alessandro De Marchi working hard for Cannondale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 107 Cannondale put in a solid effort to finish ninth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 107 Twelfth on the day was Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 107 Giant-Shimano was eigth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 107 Giant-Shimano during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 107 Giant-Shimano on their way to placing eighth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 107 Giant-Shimano was 1:27 minutes down on the winning team of BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 107 Giant-Shimano in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 107 Giant-Shimano out on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 107 BMC with team manager Jim Ochowicz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 107 Jim Ochowicz on the podium with the winners prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 107 Orica-GreenEdge had to settle Silver again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 107 Orica-GreenEdge riders manage a consolatory wave on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 107 Here come the medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 107 CCC Polsat Polkowice rode to 18th place today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 107 Rabobank Development team on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 107 Team MG Kvis -Wilier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 107 Team Ecuador had impressive looking read disc wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 107 Bradley Wiggins couldn't put Team Sky on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 107 Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 107 Bradley Wiggins powers Team Sky to fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 107 Movistar ended the day in sixth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 107 BMC with team manager Jim Ochowicz on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 107 BMC riders kiss their gold medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 107 The Bronze medal went to Omega Pharma-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 107 BMC raise their arms in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 107 Orica-GreenEdge, BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium as the top three teams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 107 Tom Boonen walks onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 107 Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 107 Tony Martin looks down at the bronze medal. It's not a colour he's used to seeing these days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 107 Tony Martin and Tom Boonen were disappointed to miss out on the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 107 Tony Martin (middle) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 107 Omega Pharma-QuickStep raise their bouquets (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 107 Omega Pharma-QuickStep tryin to make sense of the bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 107 Tom Boonen looking disappointed on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 107 Omega Pharma-QuickStep were going for three straight fold medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 107 Omega Pharma-QuickStep powers on but would have to settle for third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 107 Tony Martin couldn't do enough to win the race for Omega Pharma-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 107 Omega Pharma-QuickStep was third today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 107 Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 107 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 107 There was no third straight gold medal for Omega Pharma-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 107 Lotto-Belisol were disappointed to finish 22nd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 107 A Team Europcar rider swings off the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 107 Team Europcar during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 107 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 107 Team Europcar on their way to 19th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 107 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 107 Katusha on course for 13th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 107 Katusha was 13th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 107 KOLSS Cycling Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 107 Team Adria Mobil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 107 Caja Rural Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 107 RusVelo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 107 Wanty Groupe Gobert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 107 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 107 The teams on the podium reflect as the national flags are hoisted (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 107 Team Belkin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 107 Belkin out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 107 Belkin was 14th on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 107 BMC rode to perfection in the dry conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 107 Daniel Oss sitting in second wheel during BMC's ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 107 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 107 Fabian Cancellara swinging off after a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 107 Trek Factory Racing was seventh at the end of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 107 Svein Tuft drives the Orica-GreenEdge train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 107 Orica-GreenEdge dug deep but couldn't do enough to claim the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 107 Orica-GreenEdge on their way to the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 107 Manuele Boaro with Tinkoff-Saxo during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 107 Manuele Boaro drives the Tinkoff-Saxo train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 107 The podium hostesses with the medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 107 Cannondale featured Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 107 Team Movistar were out of the medals at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 107 BMC Racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 107 Jim Ochowicz and Brian Cookson (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 107 BMC Racing as world time trial champions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 107 Omega Pharma QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 107 The top three places on the podium in the men's Worlds team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 107 BMC Racing team on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 107 Jim Ochowicz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 107 Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 107 Omega Pharma QuickStep at the Worlds in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 107 Tinkoff - Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 107 Movistar in action at the Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 107 Lampre Merida in team time trial mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 107 Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 107 BMC Racing stormed to the win in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 107 BMC Racing head towards the win in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 107 BMC Racing head towards the win in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 107 Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 107 Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 107 Omega Pharma QuickStep at the Worlds in 2014 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 100 of 107 Omega Pharma QuickStep (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 101 of 107 The final podium in the Worlds team time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 102 of 107 The final podium in the Worlds team time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 103 of 107 BMC show off their medals after winning the men's TTT at Worlds (Image credit: AFP) Image 104 of 107 BMC Racing team compete in the men's team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 105 of 107 BMC Racing team compete in the men's team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 106 of 107 Team Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 107 Team Sky rode to fourth in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing rode to victory in the men’s team time trial at the World Championships in Spain on Sunday. The American team beat Orica-GreenEdge into second place by 31 seconds with the two-time defending champions Omega Pharma-QuickStep in third at 35 seconds behind.

Related Articles Orica-GreenEdge left with too much ground to make up in TTT Worlds

Team Sky started strongly but faded in the second half of the race and were forced to settle for fourth place.

The six teams running from second to seventh all finished within 30 seconds of each other - indicating just how decisively BMC’s 31-second margin placed the American squad head and shoulders above the rest of the 28 teams taking part.

This gap was all the more remarkable given that the last two years, the World’s team time trial’s gold and silver have been decided by only a handful of seconds - three seconds in 2012, when BMC finished with silver behind Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and less than one second in 2013, between the Belgian outfit and Orica-GreenEdege.

“It feels incredible. The team was confident but nervous coming into this,” BMC's Tejay van Garderen said afterwards.

“A couple of years ago we were a few seconds off the win and we had that in the back of our minds. We knew we had a strong team and that everything had to just fall into place. We just stayed calm and did our thing.”

What was the key to BMC’s success? Pacing was certainly critical on a complicated 57-kilometre course with a fast first half mostly on wider, two-lane highways and then a much more technical second part that included a longer climb, a tricky descent into Ponferrada and a number of roundabouts. Just to add to the complications, rain showers set in later on and made some teams more cautious.

Orica-GreenEdge was perhaps one of them, given the Australians steadily squeezed the gap on the fastest team from 24 seconds at the first checkpoint to eight seconds by the third, but then dropped to 31 seconds behind BMC by the finish.

The American squad, on the other hand, timed their effort perfectly, maintaining themselves near at the top of the intermediate time splits table throughout.

Less than a second behind pace-setters Omega Pharma-QuickStep at checkpoint number one, BMC Racing then dropped to eight seconds behind the Belgians at the second checkpoint. From that point onwards, BMC remorselessly opened the throttle, climbing back to the top of the leaderboard with an 11-second advantage on Team Sky at the third checkpoint.

In the final and most technical part, BMC Racing were un-matchable. It is possible that the windier, slightly rainy conditions that picked up in some segments of the race did their rivals no favors, as they all finished later than the American squad. Victory by such a large margin makes their superiority difficult to dispute.

Whilst the Ukrainian Kolss Cycling team, fifth off, set an early time to beat with 1:08:27, Spain’s Pro Continental squad Caja Rural, greeted with big cheers at the finish, then became the first team to clock under 68 minutes with 1:07:59. That fastest time in turn was quickly chopped down to 1:07:06 by CCC Polsat but Rusvelo sliced another big chunk off the leader board's top mark, with 1:06:14.

The first WorldTour team to set the fastest pace throughout the intermediate checkpoints, Cannondale, comfortably smashed the Russian team’s time, with 1:04:58. However, BMC’s ability to take 27 seconds off Cannondale’s time at the 23.6-kilometre checkpoint made it clear there were still some major improvements to come.

Trek lagged behind Cannondale but then gained a faster time by seven seconds at the third checkpoint, 48.9 kilometres into the course.

Adding on the power in the second half of the course seemed to be the strategy, with Cancellara pounding through the final corner and the American squad ousting Cannondale from the pole position by 27 seconds.

However, the look of agony on the faces of BMC’s Vuelta 2010 podium finisher Peter Velits and teammate Manuel Quinziato as they crossed the line quickly turned to delight when they found out that they were over a minute ahead of Trek.

Whilst local favourites Movistar faded, the battle to challenge BMC came down to a three-way struggle between Orica-GreenEdge, Omega Pharma and Team Sky, with less than a second between the three at the final checkpoint, nine kilometres before the finish.

“It was a boxing match,” said Orica-GreenEdge’s Svein Tuft.

None of the three, however, were capable to eating into BMC’s eleven-second advantage. Team Sky was guided in to fourth by powerhouses Bradley Wiggins and Vasil Kiryenka, but both Orica-GreenEdge and Omega Pharma, the last two teams to finish, then overhauled the British outfit to make it onto the podium.

The hugs and smiles in the winner’s pavilion after the final teams crossed the line made it clear that BMC Racing had remained way out of reach, and that they had won the World title.

Full Results