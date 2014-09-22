Image 1 of 36 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) on the podium after placing third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) rides to gold in the 2014 U23 World TT championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Stefan Küng's (Switzerland) bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) checks out his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 The shoes of the U23 World Champion against the clock, Campbell Flakemore (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) drives it to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Davide Martinelli (Italy) finished 19th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) brings it home to claim the gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Steven Lammertink (Netherlands) in the finishing straight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Bruno Armirail (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Scott Davies (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 It was a wet race for the U23 men (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 The under-23 men's time trial podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Dion Smith (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) rides to the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Under-23 world time trial champion Campbell Flakemore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Under-23 world time trial champion Campbell Flakemore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Ryan Mullen, Campbell Flakemore and Stefan Keung made up the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 The taste of success for Campbell Flakemore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Campbell Flakemore takes gold and the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Stefan Kueng looks disappointed with third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Ryan Mullen in second after being beaten by less than half a second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 The podium: Ryan Mullen (Ireland), Campbell Flakemore (Australia) and Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) at full speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) in time trial action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Davide Martinelli (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) is the 2014 Under 23 world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) was narrowly beaten down to silver in the 2014 U23 World TT championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 36 Stefan Keung (Switzerland) rides to third in the 2014 U23 World TT championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Australia scored a second top success in a matter of hours in the World Championships on Monday as Tasmanian Campbell Flakemore edged out Ireland’s Ryan Mullan by less than half a second to claim gold in the men’s under-23 time trial.

Flakemore’s victory followed hard on the heels of a triumph for compatriot and fellow-Tasmanian Macey Stewart this morning in the junior women’s event. Their double triumph, reinforced by Anna-Leeza Hull’s bronze behind Stewart, sets Australia clearly at the top of the World Championships medal table from the first day of national racing events.

Flakemore’s triumph continues a superb year for the 22-year-old from Hobart, too, already victorious in the Tour de L’Avenir prologue, and more than makes up for his near-miss of fourth in the same time trial event last year.

The look of disappointment on Ryan Mullen’s face, as Flakemore’s time flashed up on the leaderboard said how hard it must have been for the Irishman to take such a painfully close defeat.

After clocking the fastest time in all of the checkpoints on the rain-lashed, undulating 36.1 kilometre course, the Irish road and TT champion looked set to claim the first gold (and indeed medal of any colour) for his country since Mark Scanlon won the Men’s junior Road-Race back in 1998.

But it was not to be, as Flakemore, 20 seconds back at the two intermediate checkpoints, gave it everything in the final, technical third of the course - apart from a tricky descent - to roar home for the narrowest of victories.

“I knew in the first two time checks that I was down on Ryan, I knew I had to leave a lot in the tank for the last five kilometres,” Flakemore said afterwards, “and I think I got a lot back.

“I took it really easy on the last descent, I didn’t want to crash, I had seen the junior girls go through it and it didn’t look so bad, then after that I hauled it to the finish.”

Visibly exhausted as he slumped in the winner’s chair, his face grimacing with pain, his fourth place last year, Flakemore said, had spurred him on, “and it’s my last U23 year too. I really wanted it today.”

“It’s a fantastic start for Australia - and for Tasmania,” he said.

Bronze went to Stefan Kueng of Switzerland. The last rider to start, the European road race and time trial champion finished nine seconds behind Flakemore and in the process squeezed out Rafael Reis of Portugal - for over an hour the rider with the best time - from third place.

Turkey’s Amet Orken had set the first time to beat of 48:00, before South African road champion Louis Meintjes, fresh off from completing the Vuelta with MTN-Qhubeka, then smashed the previous best to claim a notable top result of 44:38.

However, Portugal’s Reis, a second year pro with a Portuguese squad, Banco BIC, forged ahead through the driving rain to claim the best time ahead of Meintjes by a clear 29 second margin. With 40 riders of the 63 starters left to finish, it was more than uncertain, though, how long the 22-year-old’s time would stay at the top of the leaderboard.

As it turned out, Reis time endured as provisional best for nearly an hour, as rider after rider failed to reach the top three positions.

Mullen, finally, managed to dislodge the Portuguese pro from the top spot by a very respectable margin of 19 seconds, and the Irishman’s effort seemed all but certain to net him the gold. Twelve minutes after Mullen had crossed the line, though, Flakemore’s crossed the line 0.48 seconds faster - his blisteringly fast final third of the time trial just enough to give Australia (and Tasmania) their second triumph of the day.

Full Results