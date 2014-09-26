Worlds: Dideriksen wins second junior women's road race
Danish rider beats Bertizzolo and Skalniak in sprint
Women's Junior Road Race: Ponferrada - Ponferrada
A perfectly calculated sprint for the line netted Amalie Dideriksen her second straight gold in the World Championships Junior Women’s road race, easily outpowering Italy’s Sofia Bertizzolo for silver by a half bike length. Agnieszka Skalniak took the bronze for Poland.
The race could not have been fought out more differently to 2013, when Dideriksen won from a break of three that went clear very early on.
Rather than a breakaway, the peloton largely remained together for the first three laps of the 18.2 kilometre circuit. Then the key moment came after Italy upped the pace at the front in the last of four laps, and then fired two riders - Bertizzolo and Sofia Beggin - up the road on the final ascent of the the Mirador climb.
However, Dideriksen bridged across, the two Italians hesitated and the front peloton of around 20 riders reformed shortly before the final dash for the line.
Bertizzolo made a brave bid to take the gold, surging fast on Dideriksen’s left, but the Danishwoman had no problem upping her pace slightly to take her country’s first gold of the 2014 Worlds.
“I’m very happy, I was not expecting this,” Dideriksen - whose two titles means she is one of just three riders, along with Britons Nicole Cooke and Lucy Garner, to take a double Junior Worlds road gold - said afterwards.
“I thought a lot of my rivals would keep an eye on me, because of last year and it was a very different race to last year, too.”
“This time round everybody knew me. So it’s amazing to get another gold.”
“Pernille [Mathiesen - teammate] did a great job of working for me in the finale and catching the other riders who got away. It was very close at the end, so I’m happy I managed this.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|2:02:59
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
|3
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland)
|4
|Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
|5
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|6
|Greta Richioud (France)
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
|8
|Jelena Eric (Serbia)
|9
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
|10
|Mathilde Cartal (France)
|11
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|12
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|13
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Japan)
|14
|Inga Rodieck (Germany)
|15
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|16
|Lenny Druyts (Belgium)
|17
|Janelle Cole (United States Of America)
|18
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|19
|Emeliah Harvie (Canada)
|0:00:03
|20
|Katia Ragusa (Italy)
|21
|Svetlana Ryabova (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:06
|22
|Faina Potapova (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:11
|23
|Paula Patiño (Colombia)
|24
|Sofia Beggin (Italy)
|0:00:13
|25
|Soline Lamboley (France)
|0:00:15
|26
|María Calderón (Spain)
|27
|Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
|28
|Dafné Théroux-Izquierdo (Canada)
|29
|Angela Adelsberger (Austria)
|30
|Camila Valbuena (Colombia)
|31
|Cristina Martinez (Spain)
|32
|Nikola Zdráhalová (Czech Republic)
|33
|Laurence Dumais (Canada)
|34
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|35
|Macey Stewart (Australia)
|0:00:20
|36
|Emma White (United States Of America)
|0:00:28
|37
|Melissa Lowther (Great Britain)
|38
|Yareli Salazar (Mexico)
|39
|Jip Van Den Bos (Netherlands)
|0:00:30
|40
|Endija Rutule (Latvia)
|0:01:32
|41
|Bethany Hayward (Great Britain)
|0:01:42
|42
|Sara Wackermann (Italy)
|0:02:18
|43
|Maria Kantsyber (Russian Federation)
|0:02:19
|44
|Rocío García (Spain)
|45
|Madeleine Boutet (United States Of America)
|0:04:10
|46
|Hannah Swan (United States Of America)
|47
|Julia Scheidegger (Switzerland)
|0:06:27
|48
|Eva Maria Palm (Belgium)
|0:07:40
|49
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:07:49
|50
|Milda Aužbikaviciute (Lithuania)
|51
|Megan Barker (Great Britain)
|52
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia)
|0:07:53
|53
|Ellinor Huusko (Sweden)
|0:09:43
|54
|Chanella Stougje (Netherlands)
|55
|Wiebke Rodieck (Germany)
|56
|Fanny Zambon (France)
|57
|Ema Manikaite (Lithuania)
|58
|Marta Lach (Poland)
|59
|Katja Jeretina (Slovenia)
|60
|Brenda Santoyo (Mexico)
|61
|Viktoria Popova (Russian Federation)
|62
|Karen Flores (Mexico)
|63
|Ernesta Strainyte (Lithuania)
|64
|Christina Schweinberger (Austria)
|65
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russian Federation)
|66
|Sara Poidevin (Canada)
|67
|Coral Casado (Spain)
|68
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Germany)
|69
|Catherine Colyn (South Africa)
|70
|Daria Egorova (Russian Federation)
|0:09:48
|71
|Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mauritius)
|0:10:22
|72
|Nicole Nesti (Italy)
|0:10:37
|73
|Ebtesam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
|0:11:18
|74
|Aafke Soet (Netherlands)
|0:12:06
|75
|Ana Paula Casetta (Brazil)
|0:14:16
|76
|Linda Halleröd (Sweden)
|0:15:03
|77
|Yekaterina Yuraitis (Kazakhstan)
|0:16:17
|78
|Nadezhda Geneleva (Kazakhstan)
|0:16:21
|79
|Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
|80
|Michelle Benson (South Africa)
|81
|Renata Da Silva Lopes (Brazil)
|82
|Marike Tache (Romania)
|83
|Ayse Cakir (Turkey)
|84
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzbekistan)
|85
|Monique Gerber (South Africa)
|DNF
|Grace Garner (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Menatalla Essam Ragab (Egypt)
|DNF
|Gamze Kiyas (Turkey)
|DNF
|Julia Karlsson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Josie Knight (Ireland)
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Belgium)
|DNF
|Zeynep Ezgi Tekinoglu (Turkey)
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
