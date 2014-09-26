Trending

Worlds: Dideriksen wins second junior women's road race

Danish rider beats Bertizzolo and Skalniak in sprint

Image 1 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) with her 2014 rainbow jersey

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) with her 2014 rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) beats Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) beats Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

It all comes down to a sprint finish

It all comes down to a sprint finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen wins her second consecutive junior world title

Amalie Dideriksen wins her second consecutive junior world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

The sprint for the junior women's title at Worlds

The sprint for the junior women's title at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Sofia Bertizzolo at the finish of the women's race at Worlds

Sofia Bertizzolo at the finish of the women's race at Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy) on the podium

Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) takes the gold in the junior women's road race at the 2014 Worlds

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) takes the gold in the junior women's road race at the 2014 Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) strikes gold at the 2014 Worlds

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) strikes gold at the 2014 Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the junior women's Worlds title

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the junior women's Worlds title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

The Italian junior women's team for Worlds 2014

The Italian junior women's team for Worlds 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

The podium for the junior women's road race at Worlds 2014

The podium for the junior women's road race at Worlds 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) on the podium at Worlds 2014

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) on the podium at Worlds 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A perfectly calculated sprint for the line netted Amalie Dideriksen her second straight gold in the World Championships Junior Women’s road race, easily outpowering Italy’s Sofia Bertizzolo for silver by a half bike length. Agnieszka Skalniak took the bronze for Poland.

The race could not have been fought out more differently to 2013, when Dideriksen won from a break of three that went clear very early on.

Rather than a breakaway, the peloton largely remained together for the first three laps of the 18.2 kilometre circuit. Then the key moment came after Italy upped the pace at the front in the last of four laps, and then fired two riders - Bertizzolo and Sofia Beggin - up the road on the final ascent of the the Mirador climb.

However, Dideriksen bridged across, the two Italians hesitated and the front peloton of around 20 riders reformed shortly before the final dash for the line.

Bertizzolo made a brave bid to take the gold, surging fast on Dideriksen’s left, but the Danishwoman had no problem upping her pace slightly to take her country’s first gold of the 2014 Worlds.

“I’m very happy, I was not expecting this,” Dideriksen - whose two titles means she is one of just three riders, along with Britons Nicole Cooke and Lucy Garner, to take a double Junior Worlds road gold - said afterwards.

“I thought a lot of my rivals would keep an eye on me, because of last year and it was a very different race to last year, too.”

“This time round everybody knew me. So it’s amazing to get another gold.”

“Pernille [Mathiesen - teammate] did a great job of working for me in the finale and catching the other riders who got away. It was very close at the end, so I’m happy I managed this.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)2:02:59
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
3Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland)
4Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
5Lisa Klein (Germany)
6Greta Richioud (France)
7Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
8Jelena Eric (Serbia)
9Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
10Mathilde Cartal (France)
11Alexandra Manly (Australia)
12Daria Pikulik (Poland)
13Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Japan)
14Inga Rodieck (Germany)
15Sina Frei (Switzerland)
16Lenny Druyts (Belgium)
17Janelle Cole (United States Of America)
18Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
19Emeliah Harvie (Canada)0:00:03
20Katia Ragusa (Italy)
21Svetlana Ryabova (Kazakhstan)0:00:06
22Faina Potapova (Kazakhstan)0:00:11
23Paula Patiño (Colombia)
24Sofia Beggin (Italy)0:00:13
25Soline Lamboley (France)0:00:15
26María Calderón (Spain)
27Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
28Dafné Théroux-Izquierdo (Canada)
29Angela Adelsberger (Austria)
30Camila Valbuena (Colombia)
31Cristina Martinez (Spain)
32Nikola Zdráhalová (Czech Republic)
33Laurence Dumais (Canada)
34Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
35Macey Stewart (Australia)0:00:20
36Emma White (United States Of America)0:00:28
37Melissa Lowther (Great Britain)
38Yareli Salazar (Mexico)
39Jip Van Den Bos (Netherlands)0:00:30
40Endija Rutule (Latvia)0:01:32
41Bethany Hayward (Great Britain)0:01:42
42Sara Wackermann (Italy)0:02:18
43Maria Kantsyber (Russian Federation)0:02:19
44Rocío García (Spain)
45Madeleine Boutet (United States Of America)0:04:10
46Hannah Swan (United States Of America)
47Julia Scheidegger (Switzerland)0:06:27
48Eva Maria Palm (Belgium)0:07:40
49Aline Seitz (Switzerland)0:07:49
50Milda Aužbikaviciute (Lithuania)
51Megan Barker (Great Britain)
52Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia)0:07:53
53Ellinor Huusko (Sweden)0:09:43
54Chanella Stougje (Netherlands)
55Wiebke Rodieck (Germany)
56Fanny Zambon (France)
57Ema Manikaite (Lithuania)
58Marta Lach (Poland)
59Katja Jeretina (Slovenia)
60Brenda Santoyo (Mexico)
61Viktoria Popova (Russian Federation)
62Karen Flores (Mexico)
63Ernesta Strainyte (Lithuania)
64Christina Schweinberger (Austria)
65Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russian Federation)
66Sara Poidevin (Canada)
67Coral Casado (Spain)
68Jacqueline Dietrich (Germany)
69Catherine Colyn (South Africa)
70Daria Egorova (Russian Federation)0:09:48
71Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mauritius)0:10:22
72Nicole Nesti (Italy)0:10:37
73Ebtesam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)0:11:18
74Aafke Soet (Netherlands)0:12:06
75Ana Paula Casetta (Brazil)0:14:16
76Linda Halleröd (Sweden)0:15:03
77Yekaterina Yuraitis (Kazakhstan)0:16:17
78Nadezhda Geneleva (Kazakhstan)0:16:21
79Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
80Michelle Benson (South Africa)
81Renata Da Silva Lopes (Brazil)
82Marike Tache (Romania)
83Ayse Cakir (Turkey)
84Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzbekistan)
85Monique Gerber (South Africa)
DNFGrace Garner (Great Britain)
DNFMenatalla Essam Ragab (Egypt)
DNFGamze Kiyas (Turkey)
DNFJulia Karlsson (Sweden)
DNFJosie Knight (Ireland)
DNFFien Delbaere (Belgium)
DNFZeynep Ezgi Tekinoglu (Turkey)
DNFTereza Medvedova (Slovakia)

