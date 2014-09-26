Image 1 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) with her 2014 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) beats Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 It all comes down to a sprint finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen wins her second consecutive junior world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 The sprint for the junior women's title at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Sofia Bertizzolo at the finish of the women's race at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) takes the gold in the junior women's road race at the 2014 Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) strikes gold at the 2014 Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the junior women's Worlds title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 The Italian junior women's team for Worlds 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 The podium for the junior women's road race at Worlds 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) on the podium at Worlds 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A perfectly calculated sprint for the line netted Amalie Dideriksen her second straight gold in the World Championships Junior Women’s road race, easily outpowering Italy’s Sofia Bertizzolo for silver by a half bike length. Agnieszka Skalniak took the bronze for Poland.

The race could not have been fought out more differently to 2013, when Dideriksen won from a break of three that went clear very early on.

Rather than a breakaway, the peloton largely remained together for the first three laps of the 18.2 kilometre circuit. Then the key moment came after Italy upped the pace at the front in the last of four laps, and then fired two riders - Bertizzolo and Sofia Beggin - up the road on the final ascent of the the Mirador climb.

However, Dideriksen bridged across, the two Italians hesitated and the front peloton of around 20 riders reformed shortly before the final dash for the line.

Bertizzolo made a brave bid to take the gold, surging fast on Dideriksen’s left, but the Danishwoman had no problem upping her pace slightly to take her country’s first gold of the 2014 Worlds.

“I’m very happy, I was not expecting this,” Dideriksen - whose two titles means she is one of just three riders, along with Britons Nicole Cooke and Lucy Garner, to take a double Junior Worlds road gold - said afterwards.

“I thought a lot of my rivals would keep an eye on me, because of last year and it was a very different race to last year, too.”

“This time round everybody knew me. So it’s amazing to get another gold.”

“Pernille [Mathiesen - teammate] did a great job of working for me in the finale and catching the other riders who got away. It was very close at the end, so I’m happy I managed this.”

