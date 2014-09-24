Trending

Wiggins wins time trial world championship

British rider unseats Tony Martin in Ponferrada

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) in the rainbow jersey with the gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (Australia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kanstantsin Sivstov (Belarus)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ramūnas Navardauskas (Lithuania)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Reider Bohlin Borgersen (Norway)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Markel Irizar (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Segundo Navarrete (Ecuador)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche (Ireland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jérôme Coppel (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Winner Anacona (Colombia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikias Arnd (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vegard Breen (Norway)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Aleksejs Saramotins (Latvia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Barta (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (United States)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sylvain Chavanel (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rasmus Quaade (Denmark)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2014 world time trial champion Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Svein Tuft (Canada)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrew Talanksy (United States)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins with Dave Brailsford and the Great Britain staff after claiming the gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Italy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Italy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (Asutralia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) full concentrated on his TT performance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) concentrates on his gold medal winning ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Barta (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Germany) was disappointed to finish in second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A thumbs up from Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) after winning the gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silver medallist Tony Martin (Germany) and rainbow jersey winner Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) kisses his gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) shakes Tony Martin's (Germany) hand on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) shakes Bradley Wiggins' hand on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) conering

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (United States)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) descending

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) on his way to third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) riding to the gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) showed his promise against the clock with third place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A rainbow jersey completes the set for Bradley Wiggins who already has a national title and Olympic gold to his name

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2014 Worlds logo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) won the 2014 Worlds ITT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The elite men's podium: Tony Martin, Brad Wiggins and Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The elite men's podium: Tony Martin, Brad Wiggins and Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2014 world time trial champion Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The elite men's podium: Tony Martin, Brad Wiggins and Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristoff Vandewalle (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) at the Worlds in 2014

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on his way to gold at the 2014 Worlds

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Martin (Germany) rides to silver in the world time trial championships in 2014

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) rode to third in the Worlds

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) awaits his gold medal at the 2014 Worlds

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) rides to bronze in the 2014 worlds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) with the gold medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) won the 2014 Worlds ITT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) put a halt to Tony Martin's reign as world time trial champion and took his first ever world title in the elite men's event with a perfect ride on the Ponferrada course.

Wiggins was slower than Martin at the first time split but had the speed and power to gradually carve out a significant lead over the 57.1km course. He set the fastest time at the second time split and then gained more time on the climbs in the final part of the course as he stayed tucked in his aero position and pushed huge power down on the pedals on his Pinarello time trial bike.

He stopped the clock in a time of 56:25.52 to take the rainbow jersey. Martin tried to fight back, pushing his huge 58-tooth chain ring but lost further time on the climb and finished 26 seconds slower. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) took the bronze medal, confirming his time trialing talent by finishing 40 seconds slower than Wiggins.

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) finished fourth at 47 seconds, with Rohan Dennis (Australia) fifth at 57 seconds. Dennis started fast but faded on the late climbs, which proved decisive in shaping the final result. Andrew Talansky (USA) finished 15th in a time of 58:46, with Tejay van Garderen (USA) was 37th, 3:44 slower than Wiggins. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) was 20th at 2:35, with Svein Tuft (Canada) 28th at 3:18.

He collapsed on the floor after his ride, struggling to understand that he was the new world time trial champion.

“I knew coming into it that I had the legs. I realised once I saw the course that if I was ever going to beat Tony then it would be on a course like this,” Wiggins explained.

“I just went through my routine. I’ve been in this situation so many times in the past and when I know that the condition is there I’m quite relaxed, I know what I have to do on the bike. I knew the difference would be made in the final, on that final loop. I paced it perfectly and still had gas in the final, even on that last descent, I heard that I was 10 seconds up and I was just pushing all the way. I didn’t want to take any risks.”

Wiggins smiled and waved on the podium as he pulled on the rainbow jersey and ended his season on a high. He impressed in the Spring Classics and won the Tour of California but then was overlooked by Team Sky for the Tour de France that started in Britain.

“It’s been an up and down year, I didn’t ride the Tour, so I want to dedicate this to my family because they’ve been there for me all summer and they had to put up with me when I was at home during July. It’s my last world time trial championship and I’ve finished with a gold medal,” he said.

Wiggins confirmed that his next major goal will be the 2015 spring Classics before attacking the Hour Record in the summer.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)0:56:25.52
2Tony Martin (Germany)0:00:26.23
3Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)0:00:40.64
4Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:00:47.92
5Rohan Dennis (Australia)0:00:57.74
6Adriano Malori (Italy)0:01:11.62
7Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Portugal)0:01:21.63
8Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)0:01:29.66
9Jan Barta (Czech Republic)0:01:43.41
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)0:01:44.20
11Tiago Machado (Portugal)0:01:52.37
12Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)0:01:57.02
13Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)0:02:16.28
14Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation)0:02:18.27
15Andrew Talansky (United States Of America)0:02:20.88
16Maciej Bodnar (Poland)0:02:22.28
17Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:02:28.39
18Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)0:02:30.77
19Tanel Kangert (Estonia)0:02:32.62
20Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)0:02:35.10
21Alexandr Pliuschin (Republic of Moldova)0:02:47.90
22Nikias Arndt (Germany)0:02:48.60
23Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chile)0:02:52.80
24Kristof Vandewalle (Belgium)0:03:06.67
25Jerome Coppel (France)0:03:08.64
26Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kazakhstan)0:03:11.21
27Riccardo Zoidl (Austria)0:03:15.71
28Svein Tuft (Canada)0:03:18.18
29Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)0:03:18.47
30Dario Cataldo (Italy)0:03:25.26
31Pieter Serry (Belgium)0:03:30.13
32Mateusz Taciak (Poland)0:03:31.78
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:03:33.30
34Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spain)0:03:39.23
35Matthias Brandle (Austria)0:03:39.69
36Rein Taaramae (Estonia)0:03:40.36
37Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America)0:03:44.16
38Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)0:03:48.05
39Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)0:03:49.51
40Kristijan Koren (Slovenia)0:03:50.32
41Nicolas Roche (Ireland)0:03:50.39
42Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)0:03:52.16
43Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukraine)0:03:54.96
44Serghei Tvetcov (Romania)0:03:56.62
45Vegard Breen (Norway)0:04:00.51
46Winner Anacona Gomez (Colombia)0:04:01.56
47Gatis Smukulis (Latvia)0:04:10.83
48Lars Teutenberg (Germany)0:04:12.81
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)0:04:32.05
50Aleksejs Saramotins (Latvia)0:04:33.65
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)0:05:11.23
52Andrei Nechita (Romania)0:05:33.44
53Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:05:50.45
54Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Norway)0:05:58.32
55Zsolt Der (Hungary)0:06:27.65
56Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)0:06:46.48
57Gabor Fejes (Hungary)0:06:49.32
58Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine)0:08:05.49
59Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)0:09:03.77
60Gustavo Mino (Paraguay)0:09:46.54
61Segundo Navarrete (Ecuador)0:10:48.63
62Veli Sadiki (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)0:13:37.86
63Gorgi Popstefanov (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)0:14:33.34
DNFAlexander Gingsjo (Sweden)

 

