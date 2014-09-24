Image 1 of 85 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) in the rainbow jersey with the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 85 Rohan Dennis (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 85 Kanstantsin Sivstov (Belarus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 85 Ramūnas Navardauskas (Lithuania) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 85 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 85 Reider Bohlin Borgersen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 85 Markel Irizar (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 85 Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 85 Segundo Navarrete (Ecuador) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 85 Nico Roche (Ireland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) put a halt to Tony Martin's reign as world time trial champion and took his first ever world title in the elite men's event with a perfect ride on the Ponferrada course.

Wiggins was slower than Martin at the first time split but had the speed and power to gradually carve out a significant lead over the 57.1km course. He set the fastest time at the second time split and then gained more time on the climbs in the final part of the course as he stayed tucked in his aero position and pushed huge power down on the pedals on his Pinarello time trial bike.

He stopped the clock in a time of 56:25.52 to take the rainbow jersey. Martin tried to fight back, pushing his huge 58-tooth chain ring but lost further time on the climb and finished 26 seconds slower. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) took the bronze medal, confirming his time trialing talent by finishing 40 seconds slower than Wiggins.

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) finished fourth at 47 seconds, with Rohan Dennis (Australia) fifth at 57 seconds. Dennis started fast but faded on the late climbs, which proved decisive in shaping the final result. Andrew Talansky (USA) finished 15th in a time of 58:46, with Tejay van Garderen (USA) was 37th, 3:44 slower than Wiggins. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) was 20th at 2:35, with Svein Tuft (Canada) 28th at 3:18.





He collapsed on the floor after his ride, struggling to understand that he was the new world time trial champion.

“I knew coming into it that I had the legs. I realised once I saw the course that if I was ever going to beat Tony then it would be on a course like this,” Wiggins explained.

“I just went through my routine. I’ve been in this situation so many times in the past and when I know that the condition is there I’m quite relaxed, I know what I have to do on the bike. I knew the difference would be made in the final, on that final loop. I paced it perfectly and still had gas in the final, even on that last descent, I heard that I was 10 seconds up and I was just pushing all the way. I didn’t want to take any risks.”

Wiggins smiled and waved on the podium as he pulled on the rainbow jersey and ended his season on a high. He impressed in the Spring Classics and won the Tour of California but then was overlooked by Team Sky for the Tour de France that started in Britain.

“It’s been an up and down year, I didn’t ride the Tour, so I want to dedicate this to my family because they’ve been there for me all summer and they had to put up with me when I was at home during July. It’s my last world time trial championship and I’ve finished with a gold medal,” he said.





Wiggins confirmed that his next major goal will be the 2015 spring Classics before attacking the Hour Record in the summer.

Full Results