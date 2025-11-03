'We're no longer thinking about a quick return' - Eli Iserbyt faces setbacks after femoral artery complications

Belgian faces relapse after four surgeries, seeks a second opinion from specialist

Eli Iserbyt is facing another setback in his plans to return to cyclocross due to a relapse after four surgeries to try to correct low blood flow through the femoral artery in his left leg.

The 28-year-old rider had anticipated a comeback at Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross on November 11, but could be facing another long rehabilitation period.

