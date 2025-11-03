'We're no longer thinking about a quick return' - Eli Iserbyt faces setbacks after femoral artery complications

Eli Iserbyt is facing another setback in his plans to return to cyclocross due to a relapse after four surgeries to try to correct low blood flow through the femoral artery in his left leg.

The 28-year-old rider had anticipated a comeback at Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross on November 11, but could be facing another long rehabilitation period.

"Two weeks ago, we were still optimistic, but the old injury has again caused problems in training," Jurgen Mettepenningten, manager of Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw, told Nieuwsblad.

"The positive mood of the past few weeks suddenly turned negative. He's experiencing problems with circulation in his left leg again, which isn't optimal."

Iserbyt ended his 2024-2025 cyclocross campaign and underwent surgery rather than race in the final event, the Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle, in February. At that time, limited blood flow in the femoral artery in his left leg was discovered as the cause of three years of nerve distress.

He has undergone surgeries to attempt to correct the pinched artery, first in the spring and again during the summer, and was nearing the end of his rehabilitation with expected return to training and racing in mid-November.

Nieuwsblad reported that Iserbyt will get a second opinion from a specialist in Ghent on Thursday, this week.

"We'll be conducting further tests this week and seeking a second opinion from a specialist at Ghent University Hospital, but it's already clear that participation on November 11th isn't feasible," Mettepenningen said.

"We have to hope for a later season, ideally, but we have to wait for the results of the tests. I don't think we should be under any illusions. We're feeling more pessimistic than optimistic today: we shouldn't be thinking about a quick return."