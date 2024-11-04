Shirin van Anrooij sidelined for six months while recovering from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery

'After some hard months on and off the bike, we finally got to the bottom of what was causing me problems in my left leg' says Lidl-Trek rider, expected to return to road racing in May

Shirin van Anrooij will not compete in the cyclocross or early road racing seasons while she recovers from successful surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis undergone on October 31. Her team Lidl-Trek confirmed in a medical update that the Dutch multi-discipline rider would return to competition in May.

“After some hard months on and off the bike, we finally got to the bottom of what was causing me problems in my left leg. I have had successful surgery to repair a narrowing of my external iliac artery. It was definitely a scary discovery at first, but everything went well and I am happy that I can now start my recovery," Van Anrooij said.

