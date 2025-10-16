'I was more of an athlete than a person' – Fem Van Empel reveals thoughts of retirement during six-month break from racing

By published

After getting back in the saddle with two road races in September, cyclocross world champion returns to the sport at Superprestige Ruddervoorde on Sunday

Dutch Fem Van Empel celebrates on the podium after winning the women elite race, at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, in Lievin, France, Saturday 01 February 2025. The world championships are taking place from 31 January until 02 February.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Fem Van Empel on the podium after winning the cyclocross world title back in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

World cyclocross champion Fem van Empel has revealed that she considered walking away from cycling earlier this season after losing her enjoyment for racing and struggling with perfectionism.

The 23-year-old Dutch racer had taken a break from racing back in March, saying she needed to step back "for my mental health and wellbeing."

Van Empel last raced at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 16 and wouldn't race again until September 14, where she returned at the French one-day race, La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.

"I never really enjoyed that third world cyclocross title I won in Liévin earlier this year. People didn't know that I hadn't enjoyed the sport for a long time," Van Empel said.

"I really researched everything in detail to do everything as well as possible – in terms of training, nutrition, rest. If I hadn't done one of those things perfectly, I wondered if I was ready. Looking back now, that's nonsense.

Following her break from racing, Van Empel is ready to get back to it in the new cyclocross season. After La Choralis Fourmies Féminine, she finished third in the Dutch Gravel National Championships at the end of September.

