'Only the GC counted' - Felix Gall closes in on fifth overall at Tour de France on final summit finish

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale climber heading for best-ever Grand Tour overall result in Paris

Felix Gall on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tadej Pogačar's overall victory in the Tour de France now looks like a virtual certainty, the final Alpine battle of the race also saw some significant changes in the GC further down the rankings, with Felix Gall making a last-minute move into the top five overall at La Plagne.

Eighth in the 2023 Tour, the same year the Austrian climber won at Courchevel after crossing the Col de La Loze at the head of the field, barring absolute disaster, Gall now looks set for a career-best result in Paris in two days.

