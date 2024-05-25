Ben O’Connor fights illness to secure GC fourth as Decathlon AG2R celebrates successful Giro d’Italia

‘We can be happy with our results’ says Australian after going deep on Monte Grappa

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA ITALY MAY 25 Ben OConnor of Australia and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team crosses the finish line during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 20 a 184km stage from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa UCIWT on May 25 2024 in Bassano del Grappa Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) finishes stage 20 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben O’Connor coughed continuously at the finish of stage 20 in Bassano del Grappa but his pain was eased by knowing he had finished fourth overall in the Giro d’Italia even after fighting illness in the final week.

His Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale squad also won the team classification ahead of Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates and they enjoyed two stage victories with Valentin Paret-Peintre and Andrea Vendrame.

