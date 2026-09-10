The Lego Road Bike set is so detailed, I'm expecting it to come with a mini Enric Mas! It's now less than £100 for the first time ever in this Amazon Lego deal
Lego fan or not, this set features a functional drivetrain and deep-section aero wheels, making it a brilliant gift for the cyclist in your life
Lego dropped its first-ever road bike set back in May. If you've been watching La Vuelta a España, this ultra-detailed replica mirrors the drool-worthy bikes currently racing across Spain. The 1,015-piece set comes packed with technical, real-life details that we cyclists love to obsess over.
Right now you can pick up the Lego Icons Road bike set on Amazon for under £100.
Although it's a fairly minimal discount, it means this brand-new Lego set is discounted to just £99.99, from the launch price of £109.99. Having covered loads of Lego deals on our sister sites, it's very rare to see any Lego sets discounted.
So if you fancy grabbing this road bike set, either for yourself or as an early Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life, then now's the time. Unfortunately, this Lego deal is UK-only, and the Icons Road Bike set remains at the full price of $129.99 on Amazon US.
The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is the first road bike in the Lego Icons collection. There are 1,015 pieces in this meticulously detailed set, and it includes a functioning drivetrain with a free-spinning rear wheel. Deep-section wheels, steering, plus a removable bidon and rear light complete the build.
The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is impressive in stature, measuring over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide.
The final build comes with a stand, which is reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers, making it a brilliant display piece in the pain cave.
It's also a fully functioning road bike Lego build with front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and even more impressively, it features a fully working freewheel, allowing the rear wheel to spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.
Some notable details are the wheels, with more than a nod to some of the best road bike wheels like the Scope Artech 6.A, the fastest aero wheelset we tested in our recent wind tunnel wheel tests.
I particularly love the addition of a bidon and the rear light, which immediately reminded me of my favourite rear light of all time, the Magicshine SEEMEE300; sadly, as good as the Lego designers are, there's no brake light function or exceptional 300 lumens of brightness built in here.
Lego hasn’t said which road bike the set is based on, but our cycling tech experts reckon it leans heavily on some early Factor bikes with the familiar 'chunky' bayonet head tube design. Now where is that my credit card...
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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