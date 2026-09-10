Lego dropped its first-ever road bike set back in May. If you've been watching La Vuelta a España, this ultra-detailed replica mirrors the drool-worthy bikes currently racing across Spain. The 1,015-piece set comes packed with technical, real-life details that we cyclists love to obsess over.

Right now you can pick up the Lego Icons Road bike set on Amazon for under £100.

Although it's a fairly minimal discount, it means this brand-new Lego set is discounted to just £99.99, from the launch price of £109.99. Having covered loads of Lego deals on our sister sites, it's very rare to see any Lego sets discounted.

So if you fancy grabbing this road bike set, either for yourself or as an early Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life, then now's the time. Unfortunately, this Lego deal is UK-only, and the Icons Road Bike set remains at the full price of $129.99 on Amazon US.

Save £10 Lego Icons Road Bike Set: was £109.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is the first road bike in the Lego Icons collection. There are 1,015 pieces in this meticulously detailed set, and it includes a functioning drivetrain with a free-spinning rear wheel. Deep-section wheels, steering, plus a removable bidon and rear light complete the build.

The Lego Icons Road Bike set comes loaded with true to life details. (Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is impressive in stature, measuring over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide.

The final build comes with a stand, which is reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers, making it a brilliant display piece in the pain cave.

It's also a fully functioning road bike Lego build with front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and even more impressively, it features a fully working freewheel, allowing the rear wheel to spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.

The Lego Icons Road Bike set makes for a brilliant display item. (Image credit: Lego)

Some notable details are the wheels, with more than a nod to some of the best road bike wheels like the Scope Artech 6.A, the fastest aero wheelset we tested in our recent wind tunnel wheel tests.

I particularly love the addition of a bidon and the rear light, which immediately reminded me of my favourite rear light of all time, the Magicshine SEEMEE300; sadly, as good as the Lego designers are, there's no brake light function or exceptional 300 lumens of brightness built in here.

Lego hasn’t said which road bike the set is based on, but our cycling tech experts reckon it leans heavily on some early Factor bikes with the familiar 'chunky' bayonet head tube design. Now where is that my credit card...