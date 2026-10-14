With Christmas right around the corner, now is the ideal time to pick up a discounted kids' bike. Many online cycling retailers and bike brands are already offering fantastic deals on some of the best children's bikes as the countdown to Christmas begins.

Evans Cycles has some real eye-catching deals with up to 60% off when you use the code KIDS20 at checkout. It's only on selected bikes, but includes models from leading kids' brands like Frog and Pinnacle. Evans has plenty of others on sale too, carrying worthy reductions.

Shop the Evans Cycles Kids Bike Sale.

Gifting a child their first real bike builds memories and can spark a lifelong love for cycling, or even produce the next Brandon McNulty or Demi Vollering. Scoring the best possible bike at a great price makes the experience even better. Read on for my top kids' bike deals, plus essential buying advice to help you choose the right model.

Starting your child with one of the best bikes can lead to a magical cycling journey. (Image credit: Paul Brett)

How to Choose the Best Kids' Bike

Kids' bikes have come a long way since the days of my much loved Raleigh Burner. Today’s youth bikes mirror adult models in geometry, components, and capability. If you want your child to join you on some proper rides, their setup needs to keep up with yours. To help you navigate the endless options, here are a few key factors to consider.

1. Size

Getting the right size bike is crucial for a child's safety and confidence, an awkward fit can easily ruin the fun. Since kids grow fast, rely on the brand's age, height, and inseam guides to find the sweet spot, especially when ordering online. If you can visit a local bike shop, test the fit in person: for younger/new riders your child should comfortably touch the ground with both feet from the saddle and reach the handlebars, brake levers, and shifters without straining.

2. Weight

Weight matters even more for children than it does for adults. A heavy, cumbersome bike is exhausting to maneuver and can quickly turn a fun ride into a struggle. Aim for the lightest your budget allows. While most brands publish bike weights online, testing models in-store makes it easy to compare weight in person before buying.

3. Cost

The bikes featured above deliver excellent build quality at a discounted price, giving you maximum value for your money. When setting your budget, factor in room for growth alongside essentials like one of the best kids' helmets, and some proper riding gear, and again speaking from experience here, looking good is most important.

4. Style

Never underestimate the importance of looks, to a child, colour and style often matter far more than components or specs. Involve them in the final pick before pulling the trigger, or you risk leaving an unwanted bike sitting in the garage. And if you're passing down a sibling's old ride, a few fresh grips or decals can go a long way in making it feel like theirs.