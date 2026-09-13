Faun Tour Femmes: Lauren Dickson takes first professional victory on stage 4 as team-mate Juliette Berthet seals overall
FDJ United-SUEZ pair overcome a series of attacks by Niamh Fisher-Black to cap dominant four days of racing
Lauren Dickson attacked with 4km to go to win the final stage of Faun Tour Femmes 2026, claiming the first professional victory of her career. Her FDJ United-SUEZ team-mate, Juliette Berthet, sealed the overall victory.
The Scottish rider had been distanced due to an acceleration by Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) on the final climb of the day, but caught back up to the lead before attacking solo all the way to the line in Peyrus,.
Berthet finished the stage in second place to claim the second stage race victory of her career. Fisher-Black was third on the stage and second overall after an impressive climbing display. Dickson finished the race in third on general classification.
There was nothing to separate Berthet and Niamh Fisher-Black going into the final stage with the overall classification set to be decided on the final and most mountainous stage of the race.
The 135km course took in two laps of a circuit including the 11.7km Col de Tourniol and the shorter Col de Limouches.
Fisher-Black accelerated away from the FDJ United-SUEZ duo of Berthet and Dickson in the final kilometres of the second pass of the Tourniol. Dickson kept Fisher-Black’s advantage small before closing just before the top of the climb.
The New Zealander tried again on the Col de Limouches, distancing Dickson but not Berthet. Dickson chased back on the descent and attacked off the front with 4km left, building a significant lead as Fisher-Black pursued with Berthet on her wheel.
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Dickson held strong to take the win. Behind, Berthet rounded Fisher-Black in the closing metres to crown a dominant FDJ United-SUEZ performance.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Lauren Dickson (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
4:01:25
|
2
|
Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:00:10
|
3
|
Niamh Fisher-Black (Nzl) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:12
|
4
|
Usoa Ostolaza (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:00:55
|
5
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:57
|
6
|
Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:00
|
7
|
Sidney Swierenga (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:01:07
|
8
|
Ana Vitória Magalhães (Bra) Movistar Team
|
0:01:30
|
9
|
Célia Le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Évita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Julie Bego (Fra) France
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
0:01:31
|
13
|
Ema Comte (Fra) France
|
0:01:38
|
14
|
Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:02:12
|
17
|
Sarah Gigante (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
0:02:56
|
18
|
Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:04:51
|
19
|
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Émilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
0:05:26
|
21
|
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Nikol Płosaj (Pol) Tenvels Le Dévoluy
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Paula Patiño (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) France
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Maite Urteaga (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Eleanor Wiseman (Gbr) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Océane Mahé (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:05:30
|
30
|
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
|
0:10:06
|
31
|
Valentina Venerucci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Emma Siegers (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
0:13:13
|
33
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Alejandra Neira (Esp) Movistar Team
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:15:10
|
36
|
Eva van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Carina Schrempf (Aut) Team SD Worx-Protime
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Anna Henderson (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) France
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Naia Amondarain (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Elena De Laurentiis (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:17:45
|
46
|
Emilie Fortin (Can) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Charlotte Bouhier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
0:22:39
|
48
|
Maéva Plagniol (Fra) Tenvels Le Dévoluy
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Nina Lavenu (Fra) France
|
0:22:41
|
50
|
Petra Zsankó (Hun) Aromitalia Vaiano
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Amandine Muller (Fra) France
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Argiro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia Vaiano
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Alli Anderson (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Elisa Valtulini (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Emma Gottoli (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Sophie Marr (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Camille Pardies (Fra) Tenvels Le Dévoluy
|
0:23:52
|
DNF
|
Léa Rondel (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Megan Arens (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
India Grangier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Mathilde Tritz (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Viivi Turpeinen (Fin) Minimax Cycling Team
|
DNF
Final general classification after stage 4
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
3:19:28
|
2
|
Niamh Fisher-Black (Nzl) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:02
|
3
|
Lauren Dickson (Gbr) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:00:18
|
4
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
0:02:14
|
5
|
Usoa Ostolaza (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:02:19
|
6
|
Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
0:02:41
|
7
|
Julie Bego (Fra) France
|
0:02:54
|
8
|
Célia Le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:02:55
|
9
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:03:16
|
10
|
Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:03:33
|
11
|
Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:03:45
|
12
|
Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
0:03:55
|
13
|
Ema Comte (Fra) France
|
0:03:58
|
14
|
Sidney Swierenga (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:04:31
|
15
|
Évita Muzic (Fra) Movistar Team
|
0:04:56
|
16
|
Ana Vitória Magalhães (Bra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:06:45
|
17
|
Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:07:49
|
18
|
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:08:17
|
19
|
Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
0:08:21
|
20
|
Émilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
0:08:30
|
21
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) France
|
0:08:34
|
22
|
Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
0:08:36
|
23
|
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek
|
0:08:37
|
24
|
Paula Patiño (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:09:18
|
25
|
Océane Mahé (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:10:20
|
26
|
Sarah Gigante (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
0:10:23
|
27
|
Nikol Płosaj (Pol) Tenvels Le Dévoluy
|
0:13:25
|
28
|
Eleanor Wiseman (Gbr) Minimax Cycling Team
|
0:14:00
|
29
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|
0:19:41
|
30
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
0:20:08
|
31
|
Emma Siegers (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
0:20:20
|
32
|
Maite Urteaga (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:20:25
|
33
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) France
|
0:21:54
|
34
|
Anna Henderson (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
|
0:22:00
|
35
|
Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:22:10
|
36
|
Emilie Fortin (Can) Minimax Cycling Team
|
0:24:04
|
37
|
Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:24:07
|
38
|
Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:24:35
|
39
|
Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
0:27:20
|
40
|
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
|
0:27:35
|
41
|
Alejandra Neira (Esp) Movistar Team
|
0:28:42
|
42
|
Amandine Muller (Fra) France
|
0:28:57
|
43
|
Petra Zsankó (Hun) Aromitalia Vaiano
|
0:29:22
|
44
|
Valentina Venerucci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|
0:34:24
|
45
|
Eva van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:34:37
|
46
|
Charlotte Bouhier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
0:35:04
|
47
|
Naia Amondarain (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
0:36:28
|
48
|
Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:37:10
|
49
|
Elena De Laurentiis (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
0:38:11
|
50
|
Carina Schrempf (Aut) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
0:38:18
|
51
|
Sophie Marr (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:40:44
|
52
|
Argiro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia Vaiano
|
0:45:40
|
53
|
Elisa Valtulini (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
DNF
|
54
|
Nina Lavenu (Fra) France
|
0:49:02
|
55
|
Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|
0:52:21
|
56
|
Maéva Plagniol (Fra) Tenvels Le Dévoluy
|
0:52:57
|
57
|
Alli Anderson (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:54:13
|
58
|
Camille Pardies (Fra) Tenvels Le Dévoluy
|
1:08:40
|
59
|
Emma Gottoli (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
1:13:03
Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.
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