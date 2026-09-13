Faun Tour Femmes: Lauren Dickson takes first professional victory on stage 4 as team-mate Juliette Berthet seals overall

Lauren Dickson attacked with 4km to go to win the final stage of Faun Tour Femmes 2026, claiming the first professional victory of her career. Her FDJ United-SUEZ team-mate, Juliette Berthet, sealed the overall victory.

The Scottish rider had been distanced due to an acceleration by Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) on the final climb of the day, but caught back up to the lead before attacking solo all the way to the line in Peyrus,.

Berthet finished the stage in second place to claim the second stage race victory of her career. Fisher-Black was third on the stage and second overall after an impressive climbing display. Dickson finished the race in third on general classification.

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There was nothing to separate Berthet and Niamh Fisher-Black going into the final stage with the overall classification set to be decided on the final and most mountainous stage of the race.

The 135km course took in two laps of a circuit including the 11.7km Col de Tourniol and the shorter Col de Limouches.

Fisher-Black accelerated away from the FDJ United-SUEZ duo of Berthet and Dickson in the final kilometres of the second pass of the Tourniol. Dickson kept Fisher-Black’s advantage small before closing just before the top of the climb.

The New Zealander tried again on the Col de Limouches, distancing Dickson but not Berthet. Dickson chased back on the descent and attacked off the front with 4km left, building a significant lead as Fisher-Black pursued with Berthet on her wheel.

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Dickson held strong to take the win. Behind, Berthet rounded Fisher-Black in the closing metres to crown a dominant FDJ United-SUEZ performance.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 Lauren Dickson (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 4:01:25 2 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:00:10 3 Niamh Fisher-Black (Nzl) Lidl-Trek 0:00:12 4 Usoa Ostolaza (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi 0:00:55 5 Nienke Vinke (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime 0:00:57 6 Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:01:00 7 Sidney Swierenga (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:07 8 Ana Vitória Magalhães (Bra) Movistar Team 0:01:30 9 Célia Le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Évita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Julie Bego (Fra) France Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team 0:01:31 13 Ema Comte (Fra) France 0:01:38 14 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne Monbana My Pie Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:02:12 17 Sarah Gigante (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal Team 0:02:56 18 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:04:51 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Émilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 0:05:26 21 Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Nikol Płosaj (Pol) Tenvels Le Dévoluy Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Paula Patiño (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Marion Bunel (Fra) France Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Maite Urteaga (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Eleanor Wiseman (Gbr) Minimax Cycling Team Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Océane Mahé (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:05:30 30 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team 0:10:06 31 Valentina Venerucci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Emma Siegers (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team 0:13:13 33 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Alejandra Neira (Esp) Movistar Team Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:15:10 36 Eva van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Carina Schrempf (Aut) Team SD Worx-Protime Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Anna Henderson (Gbr) Lidl-Trek Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Titia Ryo (Fra) France Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Naia Amondarain (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Elena De Laurentiis (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi 0:17:45 46 Emilie Fortin (Can) Minimax Cycling Team Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Charlotte Bouhier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 0:22:39 48 Maéva Plagniol (Fra) Tenvels Le Dévoluy Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Nina Lavenu (Fra) France 0:22:41 50 Petra Zsankó (Hun) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Amandine Muller (Fra) France Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Argiro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Alli Anderson (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Elisa Valtulini (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Emma Gottoli (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Sophie Marr (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Camille Pardies (Fra) Tenvels Le Dévoluy 0:23:52 DNF Léa Rondel (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie DNF DNF Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie DNF DNF Megan Arens (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Team DNF DNF India Grangier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 DNF DNF Mathilde Tritz (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 DNF DNF Viivi Turpeinen (Fin) Minimax Cycling Team DNF

Final general classification after stage 4