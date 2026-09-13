Faun Tour Femmes: Lauren Dickson takes first professional victory on stage 4 as team-mate Juliette Berthet seals overall

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FDJ United-SUEZ pair overcome a series of attacks by Niamh Fisher-Black to cap dominant four days of racing

Juliette Berthet of France and Team FDJ United - SUEZ - Yellow leader jersey, Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Lidl - Trek and Lauren Dickson
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Lauren Dickson attacked with 4km to go to win the final stage of Faun Tour Femmes 2026, claiming the first professional victory of her career. Her FDJ United-SUEZ team-mate, Juliette Berthet, sealed the overall victory.

The Scottish rider had been distanced due to an acceleration by Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) on the final climb of the day, but caught back up to the lead before attacking solo all the way to the line in Peyrus,.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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