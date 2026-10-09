Lucinda Brand ready for 'exciting new chapter' on the road as she announces Lidl-Trek departure in wake of Luca Guercilena's exit

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World cyclo-cross champion extends her cyclo-cross contract with Baloise-Het Poetsbureau Lions

Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Het Poetsbureau) winning the &#039;Waaslandcross&#039; on February 14, 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP via Getty Images) / Belgium OUT
Lucinda Brand is sticking with her cyclo-cross team but switching road squads for 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand has announced she'll switch road teams for 2027, saying 'an exciting new chapter is about to begin' as she leaves Lidl-Trek. She has cited the departure of former team manager Luca Guercilena as a reason for her switch.

At the same time, the world cyclo-cross champion has extended her winter contract with Baloise-Het Poetsbureau Lions, continuing her collaboration with team manager Sven Nys for two more seasons.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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