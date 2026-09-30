Break prevails as Petr Rikunov wins stage 4 of Le Tour de Langkawi in the Cameron Highlands, Lennart Jasch maintains overall lead

For the first time at the 30th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi, the breakaway prevailed, with Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) leaping from the leading group of three in the final kilometre to take his first UCI win of the season on stage 4.

The race to the top of the Cameron Highlands was expected to be one for the climbers, but a group of six who were no threat on the overall were let drift away, and that ultimately dwindled to three through the final effort to the line.

The power of Rikunov's surge shook off his rivals, though Javier Ibanez (Caja Rural-Serguros RGA) kept up the pursuit as long as possible to claim second, three seconds behind, while it was Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) who took the final podium spot at nine seconds back. Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) then took fourth, 28 seconds behind, after having drifted away from the front through the final kilometres

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"Today we had three really good with Caja, with Kern, with Total. But I think today was a really good, good day for us," said Rikunov, adding that everyone was pulling and going 'full gas' all day to keep the gap. "But yeah, I have more strong legs today in the last km."

GC leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished safely with the group of 32, which contained all the key overall players, so kept his 20 second advantage to Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and the 38 second gap to Balderstone's teammate Jan Castellon.

"With like 2kms to go the attacks started a bit but before it was quite controlled because ... the climb is not so steep so you have so much draft that it's really hard to get away," Jasch told the media after the stage.

The 142.3km day of racing from Meru Raya took the riders into the the lush central Malaysian jungle and threw a little of everything at the peloton, from heat and stinging sun at the start, then initially flat conditions to solid rain and a slight cooling of temperatures as the road headed toward the long ascent to the finish. The final 50km presented little relief from the climbing.

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Even though the second of three summit finishes for the race may have been the focus of this stage, as has been the case every day at this ProTour event, in the opening stages there was no shortage of riders eager to go out in the break making it hard to control a wave after wave gave it a shot. In the end Javier Ibanez (Caja Rural- Serguros RGA), Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma), Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) and George Matsui (Aisan) were the ones to make it stick.

There was, however, an early crash behind involving a number of riders, including Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic PostNL) – sitting in seventh overall, and Fernando Gaviria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who continued on but were certainly showing the signs of having hit the deck. Owen Geleijn (Unibet Rose Rockets), on the other hand, was forced to abandon straight away with his team posting on social media that he had headed to hospital for medical checks and fortunately there were no broken bones, but stitches and to his chin and elbow along with abrasions to his chest.

Ade Meisa (Nusantara) and Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) bridged, to make it a group of six up front in what was now becoming an on and off rain-soaked race. The gap had stretched by the time the climbing began, though it dropped down to a group of five, with Meisa drifting back to the peloton and Tudor Pro Cycling pushing a high tempo on the climb, but by 25km to go the gap to the lead group was still 4:20. Then Matsui also drifted and finally Gimeno was unhitched right near the final throes of the stage, making it a three-way battle in the final kilometre.

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 4 results Pos Rider Time 1 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 3:29:12 2 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:03 3 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:09 4 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:28 5 Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 00:01:35 6 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:01:35 7 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:35 8 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:35 9 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:01:35 10 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:35 11 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:01:35 12 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:35 13 Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:01:35 14 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:35 15 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:01:35 16 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 00:01:35 17 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:35 18 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:35 19 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:35 20 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:01:35 21 Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:01:35 22 Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:35 23 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:01:35 24 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:35 25 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:01:35 26 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:35 27 Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:01:35 28 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:01:35 29 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:35 30 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:35 31 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:01:35 32 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:01:35 33 Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:01:35 34 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:35 35 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 00:01:35 36 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:35 37 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:01:35 38 Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:01:46 39 Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:01:46 40 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:01:46 41 Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:01:46 42 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:46 43 Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:01:46 44 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:46 45 Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:01:55 46 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:02:06 47 Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:02:09 48 Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:02:17 49 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:02:45 50 Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:02:52 51 Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia 00:03:02 52 Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:03:02 53 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:03:14 54 Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:03:32 55 Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia 00:04:01 56 Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:04:01 57 Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:04:03 58 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:04:21 59 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:04:21 60 Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:04:21 61 Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:04:21 62 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:04:21 63 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:04:21 64 Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia 00:05:48 65 Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:05:48 66 Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:05:48 67 Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:05:53 68 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00:07:43 69 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:07:43 70 Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:07:43 71 Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:07:43 72 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 00:07:43 73 Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana 00:07:43 74 Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure 00:07:43 75 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:07:43 76 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:07:43 77 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:07:48 78 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:08:10 79 Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:08:21 80 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia 00:08:21 81 Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:08:21 82 Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:08:21 83 Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo 00:10:05 84 Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo 00:13:11 85 Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:13:11 86 Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:13:11 87 George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:13:11 88 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:14:51 89 Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana 00:14:51 90 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:14:51 91 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:14:51 92 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:14:51 93 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 00:14:51 94 Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:14:51 95 Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:14:51 96 Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:14:51 97 Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia 00:14:51 98 Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:15:51 99 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:17:01 100 Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:17:01 101 Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:17:15 102 Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 00:17:15 103 Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:17:15 104 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:17:15 105 Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:17:15 106 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana 00:17:15 107 Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:17:15 108 Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:17:19 109 Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia 00:17:19 110 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:17:19 111 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:17:19 112 Taejun Park (Kor) Kspo 00:17:23 DNF Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 112 - Cell 2 DNF Tullatorn Sosalam (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team Row 113 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally GC after stage 4 Pos Rider Time 1 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:46:50 2 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:20 3 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:38 4 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:14 5 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:15 6 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:16 7 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 00:01:23 8 Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 00:01:36 9 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:41 10 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:01:46 11 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:02:12 12 Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:02:21 13 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:02:21 14 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 00:02:48 15 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:03:01 16 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:03:07 17 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:03:20 18 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:03:29 19 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:03:31 20 Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:03:32 21 Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:03:47 22 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:03:56 23 Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:04:04 24 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:04:23 25 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:04:28 26 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:05:00 27 Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:05:35 28 Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:05:50 29 Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:05:50 30 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:05:56 31 Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:06:14 32 Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:06:51 33 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:07:23 34 Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia 00:07:31 35 Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:07:31 36 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:07:34 37 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:07:46 38 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:05 39 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:08:51 40 Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:08:51 41 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:08:58 42 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:08:59 43 Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:09:51 44 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:11:04 45 Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:11:12 46 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 00:11:44 47 Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:12:20 48 Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:12:35 49 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:12:39 50 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:12:50 51 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:13:24 52 Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia 00:13:54 53 Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:13:54 54 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:14:04 55 Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:14:14 56 Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:14:21 57 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:43 58 Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:15:05 59 Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:15:14 60 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:15:50 61 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:17:12 62 Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:17:24 63 Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:19:09 64 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:19:10 65 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00:19:26 66 Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:21:02 67 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:21:27 68 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:21:29 69 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:21:56 70 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:22:06 71 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia 00:22:48 72 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:23:07 73 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:24:50 74 Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo 00:25:11 75 Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:25:25 76 Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia 00:25:56 77 Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:26:30 78 George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:26:39 79 Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure 00:28:36 80 Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana 00:29:02 81 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 00:29:04 82 Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:29:07 83 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:29:09 84 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:30:18 85 Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:30:34 86 Taejun Park (Kor) Kspo 00:31:34 87 Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:32:00 88 Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:32:27 89 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:32:37 90 Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:33:18 91 Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:33:49 92 Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia 00:34:00 93 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 00:35:08 94 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:35:19 95 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:35:20 96 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:35:20 97 Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana 00:35:20 98 Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:35:42 99 Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:36:08 100 Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:37:00 101 Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:37:20 102 Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 00:37:40 103 Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo 00:37:42 104 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:37:44 105 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:37:44 106 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana 00:38:14 107 Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:38:55 108 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:39:15 109 Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:39:20 110 Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:40:33 111 Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia 00:45:37 112 Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:53:31