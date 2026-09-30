Break prevails as Petr Rikunov wins stage 4 of Le Tour de Langkawi in the Cameron Highlands, Lennart Jasch maintains overall lead
Rikunov leaps away from the three remaining break riders with Javier Ibañez taking runner up slot
For the first time at the 30th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi, the breakaway prevailed, with Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) leaping from the leading group of three in the final kilometre to take his first UCI win of the season on stage 4.
The race to the top of the Cameron Highlands was expected to be one for the climbers, but a group of six who were no threat on the overall were let drift away, and that ultimately dwindled to three through the final effort to the line.
The power of Rikunov's surge shook off his rivals, though Javier Ibanez (Caja Rural-Serguros RGA) kept up the pursuit as long as possible to claim second, three seconds behind, while it was Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) who took the final podium spot at nine seconds back. Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) then took fourth, 28 seconds behind, after having drifted away from the front through the final kilometres
"Today we had three really good with Caja, with Kern, with Total. But I think today was a really good, good day for us," said Rikunov, adding that everyone was pulling and going 'full gas' all day to keep the gap. "But yeah, I have more strong legs today in the last km."
GC leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished safely with the group of 32, which contained all the key overall players, so kept his 20 second advantage to Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and the 38 second gap to Balderstone's teammate Jan Castellon.
"With like 2kms to go the attacks started a bit but before it was quite controlled because ... the climb is not so steep so you have so much draft that it's really hard to get away," Jasch told the media after the stage.
The 142.3km day of racing from Meru Raya took the riders into the the lush central Malaysian jungle and threw a little of everything at the peloton, from heat and stinging sun at the start, then initially flat conditions to solid rain and a slight cooling of temperatures as the road headed toward the long ascent to the finish. The final 50km presented little relief from the climbing.
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Even though the second of three summit finishes for the race may have been the focus of this stage, as has been the case every day at this ProTour event, in the opening stages there was no shortage of riders eager to go out in the break making it hard to control a wave after wave gave it a shot. In the end Javier Ibanez (Caja Rural- Serguros RGA), Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma), Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) and George Matsui (Aisan) were the ones to make it stick.
There was, however, an early crash behind involving a number of riders, including Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic PostNL) – sitting in seventh overall, and Fernando Gaviria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who continued on but were certainly showing the signs of having hit the deck. Owen Geleijn (Unibet Rose Rockets), on the other hand, was forced to abandon straight away with his team posting on social media that he had headed to hospital for medical checks and fortunately there were no broken bones, but stitches and to his chin and elbow along with abrasions to his chest.
Ade Meisa (Nusantara) and Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) bridged, to make it a group of six up front in what was now becoming an on and off rain-soaked race. The gap had stretched by the time the climbing began, though it dropped down to a group of five, with Meisa drifting back to the peloton and Tudor Pro Cycling pushing a high tempo on the climb, but by 25km to go the gap to the lead group was still 4:20. Then Matsui also drifted and finally Gimeno was unhitched right near the final throes of the stage, making it a three-way battle in the final kilometre.
*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
3:29:12
|
2
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:03
|
3
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:09
|
4
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:28
|
5
|
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:01:35
|
6
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:01:35
|
7
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:35
|
8
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:35
|
9
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:01:35
|
10
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:35
|
11
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:01:35
|
12
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:35
|
13
|
Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:01:35
|
14
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:35
|
15
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:01:35
|
16
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00:01:35
|
17
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:35
|
18
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:35
|
19
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:35
|
20
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:01:35
|
21
|
Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:01:35
|
22
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:35
|
23
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:01:35
|
24
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:35
|
25
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:01:35
|
26
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:35
|
27
|
Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:01:35
|
28
|
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:01:35
|
29
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:35
|
30
|
Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:35
|
31
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:01:35
|
32
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:01:35
|
33
|
Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:01:35
|
34
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:35
|
35
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:35
|
36
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:35
|
37
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:35
|
38
|
Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:01:46
|
39
|
Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:01:46
|
40
|
Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:01:46
|
41
|
Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:01:46
|
42
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:46
|
43
|
Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:01:46
|
44
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:46
|
45
|
Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:01:55
|
46
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:02:06
|
47
|
Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:02:09
|
48
|
Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:02:17
|
49
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:02:45
|
50
|
Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:02:52
|
51
|
Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:03:02
|
52
|
Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:03:02
|
53
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:03:14
|
54
|
Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:03:32
|
55
|
Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:04:01
|
56
|
Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:04:01
|
57
|
Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:04:03
|
58
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:04:21
|
59
|
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:04:21
|
60
|
Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:04:21
|
61
|
Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:04:21
|
62
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:04:21
|
63
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:04:21
|
64
|
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:05:48
|
65
|
Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:05:48
|
66
|
Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:05:48
|
67
|
Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:05:53
|
68
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00:07:43
|
69
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:07:43
|
70
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:07:43
|
71
|
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:07:43
|
72
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
00:07:43
|
73
|
Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana
|
00:07:43
|
74
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:07:43
|
75
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:07:43
|
76
|
Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:07:43
|
77
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:07:48
|
78
|
Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:08:10
|
79
|
Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:08:21
|
80
|
Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:08:21
|
81
|
Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:08:21
|
82
|
Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:08:21
|
83
|
Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo
|
00:10:05
|
84
|
Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo
|
00:13:11
|
85
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:13:11
|
86
|
Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:13:11
|
87
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:13:11
|
88
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:14:51
|
89
|
Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:14:51
|
90
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:14:51
|
91
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:14:51
|
92
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:14:51
|
93
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
00:14:51
|
94
|
Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:14:51
|
95
|
Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:14:51
|
96
|
Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:14:51
|
97
|
Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:14:51
|
98
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:15:51
|
99
|
Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:17:01
|
100
|
Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:17:01
|
101
|
Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:17:15
|
102
|
Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
00:17:15
|
103
|
Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:17:15
|
104
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:17:15
|
105
|
Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:17:15
|
106
|
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:17:15
|
107
|
Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:17:15
|
108
|
Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:17:19
|
109
|
Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:17:19
|
110
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:17:19
|
111
|
Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:17:19
|
112
|
Taejun Park (Kor) Kspo
|
00:17:23
|
DNF
|
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tullatorn Sosalam (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
15:46:50
|
2
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:20
|
3
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:38
|
4
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:14
|
5
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:15
|
6
|
Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:16
|
7
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:23
|
8
|
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:01:36
|
9
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:41
|
10
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:01:46
|
11
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:02:12
|
12
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:02:21
|
13
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:02:21
|
14
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00:02:48
|
15
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:03:01
|
16
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:03:07
|
17
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:03:20
|
18
|
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:03:29
|
19
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:03:31
|
20
|
Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:03:32
|
21
|
Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:03:47
|
22
|
Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:03:56
|
23
|
Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:04:04
|
24
|
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:04:23
|
25
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:04:28
|
26
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:05:00
|
27
|
Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:05:35
|
28
|
Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:05:50
|
29
|
Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:05:50
|
30
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:05:56
|
31
|
Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:06:14
|
32
|
Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:06:51
|
33
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:07:23
|
34
|
Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:07:31
|
35
|
Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:07:31
|
36
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:07:34
|
37
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:07:46
|
38
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:08:05
|
39
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:08:51
|
40
|
Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:08:51
|
41
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:08:58
|
42
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:08:59
|
43
|
Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:09:51
|
44
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:11:04
|
45
|
Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:11:12
|
46
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:11:44
|
47
|
Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:12:20
|
48
|
Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:12:35
|
49
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:12:39
|
50
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:12:50
|
51
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:13:24
|
52
|
Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:13:54
|
53
|
Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:13:54
|
54
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:14:04
|
55
|
Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:14:14
|
56
|
Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:14:21
|
57
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:43
|
58
|
Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:15:05
|
59
|
Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:15:14
|
60
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:15:50
|
61
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:17:12
|
62
|
Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:17:24
|
63
|
Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:19:09
|
64
|
Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:19:10
|
65
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00:19:26
|
66
|
Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:21:02
|
67
|
Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:21:27
|
68
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:21:29
|
69
|
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:21:56
|
70
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:22:06
|
71
|
Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:22:48
|
72
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:23:07
|
73
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:24:50
|
74
|
Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo
|
00:25:11
|
75
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:25:25
|
76
|
Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:25:56
|
77
|
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:26:30
|
78
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:26:39
|
79
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:28:36
|
80
|
Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana
|
00:29:02
|
81
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
00:29:04
|
82
|
Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:29:07
|
83
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:29:09
|
84
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:30:18
|
85
|
Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:30:34
|
86
|
Taejun Park (Kor) Kspo
|
00:31:34
|
87
|
Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:32:00
|
88
|
Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:32:27
|
89
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:32:37
|
90
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:33:18
|
91
|
Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:33:49
|
92
|
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:34:00
|
93
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
00:35:08
|
94
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:35:19
|
95
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:35:20
|
96
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:35:20
|
97
|
Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:35:20
|
98
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:35:42
|
99
|
Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:36:08
|
100
|
Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:37:00
|
101
|
Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:37:20
|
102
|
Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
00:37:40
|
103
|
Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo
|
00:37:42
|
104
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:37:44
|
105
|
Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:37:44
|
106
|
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:38:14
|
107
|
Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:38:55
|
108
|
Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:39:15
|
109
|
Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:39:20
|
110
|
Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:40:33
|
111
|
Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:45:37
|
112
|
Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:53:31
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
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