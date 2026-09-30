Break prevails as Petr Rikunov wins stage 4 of Le Tour de Langkawi in the Cameron Highlands, Lennart Jasch maintains overall lead

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Rikunov leaps away from the three remaining break riders with Javier Ibañez taking runner up slot

Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) claims victory in the Cameron Highlands on stage 4 of Le Tour de Langkawi
Petr Rikunov won stage 4 in Malaysia (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
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For the first time at the 30th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi, the breakaway prevailed, with Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) leaping from the leading group of three in the final kilometre to take his first UCI win of the season on stage 4.

The race to the top of the Cameron Highlands was expected to be one for the climbers, but a group of six who were no threat on the overall were let drift away, and that ultimately dwindled to three through the final effort to the line.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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