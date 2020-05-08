Trending

Zwift Tour for All: Moolman-Pasio takes final stage on the Alpe du Zwift

By

Harris, Gigante round out stage podium

VENTURA CALIFORNIA MAY 16 Ashleigh MoolmanPasio of South Africa and Team CCC Liv competes during the Amgen Tour Of California Womens Race 2019 Stage 1 a 965km stage from Ventura to Ventura AmgenTOCWomen AmgenTOC on May 16 2019 in Ventura California Photo by Sean M HaffeyGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the final stage of the Zwift Tour for All, reaching the finish atop L'Alpe du Zwift alone after a huge effort from the foot of the climb. It was her third win in the five-race series.

The South African revealed she has set a new record on the Rocacorba climb near her home in Girona, Spain after the strict lockdown ended and she showed her climbing ability on the L'Alpe du Zwift by pushing out close to 300 watts.

Moolan-Pasio used her power to gradually opened a gap on Kiwi Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and was able to celebrate a hugely successful week of virtual racing. Harris fought all the way to the line, finishing 48 seconds back.

Sarah Gigante finished third at 2:16, scoring 25 points to secure the overall victory for Team Tibco-Silicon Valley. They rode a consistent week and race, with race 4 winner Leah Dixon finishing 7th on L'Alpe du Zwift and Lauren Stephens was ninth.

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley scored a total of 391 points across the five races to win the series classification. Canyon-Sram was second 359 points and CCC-Liv was third with 314 points.

Full report to follow.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 2:34:29
2Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:49
3Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:16
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:03:12
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:03:44
6Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 0:03:51
7Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:12
8Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:04:41
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:23
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:07:01

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon-SRAM 86
2Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76
3CCC-Liv 75
4Drops 30
5Rally Cycling 25
6Boels Dolmans 1
7FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Valcar Travel & Service
9Twenty20

Final overall classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 391
2Canyon-SRAM 359
3CCC-Liv 314
4Boels Dolmans 157
5Twenty20 147
6Rally Cycling 127
7Drops 121
8Valcar Travel & Service 117
9FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 85

Latest on Cyclingnews