Zwift Tour for All: Moolman-Pasio takes final stage on the Alpe du Zwift

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the final stage of the Zwift Tour for All, reaching the finish atop L'Alpe du Zwift alone after a huge effort from the foot of the climb. It was her third win in the five-race series.

The South African revealed she has set a new record on the Rocacorba climb near her home in Girona, Spain after the strict lockdown ended and she showed her climbing ability on the L'Alpe du Zwift by pushing out close to 300 watts.

Moolan-Pasio used her power to gradually opened a gap on Kiwi Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and was able to celebrate a hugely successful week of virtual racing. Harris fought all the way to the line, finishing 48 seconds back.

Sarah Gigante finished third at 2:16, scoring 25 points to secure the overall victory for Team Tibco-Silicon Valley. They rode a consistent week and race, with race 4 winner Leah Dixon finishing 7th on L'Alpe du Zwift and Lauren Stephens was ninth.

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley scored a total of 391 points across the five races to win the series classification. Canyon-Sram was second 359 points and CCC-Liv was third with 314 points.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 2:34:29 2 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:49 3 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:16 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:03:12 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:03:44 6 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 0:03:51 7 Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:12 8 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:04:41 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:23 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:07:01

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canyon-SRAM 86 2 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76 3 CCC-Liv 75 4 Drops 30 5 Rally Cycling 25 6 Boels Dolmans 1 7 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Valcar Travel & Service 9 Twenty20