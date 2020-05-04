Trending

Marianne Vos wins stage 1 of Zwift Tour for All

By

Uttrup Ludwig, Dixon round out podium

Stage 1 Women: Innsbruck - Innsbruck

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) lived up to her favourite status to win the first stage of the women’s Zwift Tour For All on Monday, foiling late attacker Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) with a powerful sprint.

Uttrup Ludwig had grabbed maximum points at the intermediate sprint on the final lap, and turned it into a solo bid for glory. The Dane was still alone and bearing down on the line with 150 metres to go, until Vos, using an aero power-up, came surging past.

Uttrup Ludwig managed to hold onto second place, as Leah Dixon (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took the final spot on the podium. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) placed fourth as the leading group of seven riders hit the line 20 seconds clear of the chasing pack.

“I don’t have lot of experience on Zwift, but I have some experienced teammates and as this is a team event, we really tried to make the best of it, so thanks very much to Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Riejanne Markus for giving me some tips,” said Vos.

“I enjoyed it. It was a nice race and certainly on the last lap you really get that race feel.”

The Zwift Tour For All is a five-stage race featuring nine teams of five riders. While there is an individual stage winner each day, the race as a whole is a team event, based on points gained at the finish line and the intermediate sprints on each lap.

The first stage took place over six laps of the 8.8km Innsbruck circuit, which features the punchy ‘leg-snapper’ climb 4km shy of the line, followed soon after by the intermediate sprint.

While Canyon-SRAM’s best finisher was Jess Pratt in sixth place, they took the lead in the overall standings thanks to strong showings at the intermediate sprints, plus Tanja Erath’s eighth-place finish. Canyon-SRAM have 70 points, followed by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank on 64 and Twenty20 Professional Cycling on 59.

Streaming of the race began on the fourth of the six laps, by which point a group of nine riders had established a lead of one minute over the rest. Along with Vos, Uttrup Ludwig, Dixon, Van der Breggen and Pratt were Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally Cycling Women), Simone Boilard (Twenty20), and the Valcar-Travel & Service duo of Vittoria Guazzini and Ilaria Sanguineti.

Sanguineti beat Van der Breggen and Vos to the intermediate sprint on lap 4 but was dropped on the climb on lap 5, shortly before Uttrup Ludwig took the sprint ahead of Dixon. The now eight-rider group had a lead of one minute heading onto the final lap, but they almost wasted it entirely as riders started to try and save energy for the finale.

The chasing group came back into view ahead of the final climb and closed to within a handful of seconds, but the race exploded again on the climb and they stayed clear, despite Guazzini dropping back to Sanguineti.

At the final sprint, Uttrup Ludwig once again forged clear and took maximum points ahead of Van der Breggen and Pratt. She turned it into a bid for the stage glory, taking a handsome gap into the final kilometre. She had the line in sight, but Vos, using an Aero Boost that reduced her drag, came storming past at the last.

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon-Sram Racing 70
2Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 68
3T20 59
4Valcar-Travel & Service 54
5FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 48
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44
7CCC-Liv 39
8Rally Cycling Women 28
9Drops 5

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
3Leah Dixon (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
4Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)
5Simone Boilard (T20)
6Jess Pratt (Canyon-Sram Racing)
7Krista Doebel-hickok (Rally Cycling Women)
8Tanja Erath (Canyon-Sram Racing)
9Jasmin Duehring (T20)
10Silvia Pollicini (Valcar-Travel & Service)
11Ella Harris (Canyon-Sram Racing)
12Vittoria Guazzini (Valcar-Travel & Service)
13Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
14Shayna Powless (T20)
15Emilia Fahlin (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
16Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar-Travel & Service)
17Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
18Alice Barnes (Canyon-Sram Racing)
19Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)
20Emma White (Rally Cycling Women)
21Emily Meakin (Drops)
22Nina Kessler (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
23Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling Women)
24Marta Jaskulska (CCC-Liv)
25Jeanne Korevaar (CCC-Liv)
26Christa Riffel (Canyon-Sram Racing)
27Leigh ann Ganzar (Rally Cycling Women)
28Jade Wiel (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
29Amy Pieters (Dlt)
30Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
31Maëlle Grossetête (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
32Eva Buurman (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)
33Erica Clevenger (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
34Emilie Moberg (Drops)
35Tata Martins (Drops)
36Marta Lach (CCC-Liv)
37Lily Williams (Rally Cycling Women)
38Natalia Franco (T20)
39Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)
40Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service)
41Georgia Simmerling (T20)
42Marjolein van't Geloof (Drops)
43Aurela Nerlo (CCC-Liv)

