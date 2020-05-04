Trending

Freddy Ovett claims stage 1 of Zwift Tour for All

By

Israel Cycling Academy takes early lead

Stage 1 Men: Innsbruck - Innsbruck

Chris Froome was one of the Team Ineos riders who took part in a mass-participation eRide on Zwift before going on to take sixth place in his team’s first Zwift eRace
(Image credit: Zwift / Team Ineos)

Freddy Ovett (Israel Start-Up Nation) took victory on the opening stage of the Zwift Tour for All, edging out Emmanuel Morin (Cofidis) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a sprint finish for the line in virtual Innsbruck.

The finish came down to a bunch sprint from a small group who had stuck together for much of the race, with nine men battling it out for victory in the closing metres.

With Ovett's win, Israel Start-Up Nation took the team win, with 85 points accrued through the intermediate sprints and finish. EF Pro Cycling lie second with 68 points while Alpecin-Fenix are third on 62 points ahead of NTT Pro Cycling on 61.

The first stage of the men's Tour for All saw the virtual peloton – consisting of nine teams of five riders each – tackle 53km of a flat circuit race of the Zwift Innsbruck circuit.

Six laps were on the menu, with each lap 8.8km long, featuring a punchy climb midway through, a cobbled section which would increase resistance on rider's home trainers, and an intermediate sprint.

The race saw a quiet start until things sprung into life on lap 3. There, a small group of 15 riders got away. Van der Poel, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) were among the star riders to make the move.

The big-name trio were joined by Ovett and Morin, as well as Itamar Einhorn and Alex Cataford (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mitch Docker, Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Fred Wright (Bahrain McLaren), Pier-Andre Cote and John Murphy (Rally Cycling), Rasmus Tiller and Ryan Gibbons (NTT), and Alex Richardson (Alpecin-Fenix) out front.

By the fourth lap, the work of Ryan Gibbons (NTT Pro Cycling) had given his team a big lead in the team classification, with the squad picking up 22 sprint points with two to go. EF Pro Cycling lay in second with 10 points, while Gibbons was there again on the penultimate lap to grab five more.

Richardson slipped away using the ghost powerup as the ticker hit 10km to go, taking a six-second lead as he passed the finish line for the penultimate time at the 8.8km mark. The Brit was caught by a slimmed-down chase group with 6km to race, as Cataford countered heading into the climb.

The Canadian was brought back and spat out the back on that final hill, though the remainder of the group had stuck together. Wright was the next man to go, pushing on in the final kilometre but couldn't stick the move.

With 500 metres to go, Uran launched a late move, with a handful of riders chasing him. Among them was Ovett, who timed his sprint just right to come through and take the victory.

Results

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Start-Up Nation 88
2EF Pro Cycling 68
3NTT Pro Cycling 63
4Alpecin-Fenix 62
5Cofidis 38
6Rally Cycling 34
7Bahrain McLaren 25
8Mitchelton-Scott 20
9CCC Team 12
10Groupama-FDJ 5

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 43
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 27
3Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 27
4Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 27
5Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 25
6Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 25
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 24
8Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 23
9Alexandar Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 21
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 21
11Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 20
12Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 20
13Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 18
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 14
15Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14
16John Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 11
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10
18Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9
19Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 8
20Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 7
21Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 6
22Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
23Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4
24Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
25Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 2
26Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
2Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
3Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
4Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
5Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Alexandar Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
9Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
10Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
11Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
12Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
13Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
14Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
15John Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
16Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
17Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
18Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
19Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
20Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
21Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
23Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
24Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
25Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
26Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
27Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
28Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
29Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
30Michael Carbel (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
31Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
33Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
35Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
36Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
37Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

