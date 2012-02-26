Langlois nets another stage win in time trial
Sanchez holds on during penultimate stage
Stage 8b: Santo Domingo (ITT) -
The Canadian team Bruno Langlois 1% For the Planet, won the second half of stage 8 of the Vuelta Independencia in the Dominican Republic, a 10-kilometer individual time trial at the Mirador del Sur in Santo Domingo. Ismael Sanchez (La Vega) finished second to all but wrap up the overall title.
Sanchez has an advantage of 1:31 and 1:48 on Robinson Oyola on Eduard Beltran both EPM-UNE team members. EPM-UNE lead the team standings, and also currently hold the leadership of the under 23 classification courtesy of Beltran.
The 32nd edition of the Vuelta Independencia will close tomorrow with a circuit-race in the main streets of Santo Domingo, where it is expected Sanchez will wrap up his third title for the country.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:12:28
|2
|Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:00:10
|3
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:12
|4
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:00:16
|5
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:00:23
|6
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|7
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|0:00:24
|8
|Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|9
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:00:26
|10
|Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:00:28
|11
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:00:34
|12
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:00:41
|13
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:43
|14
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:00:46
|15
|Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao
|0:00:52
|16
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:00:58
|17
|Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|18
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:01:03
|19
|Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
|20
|Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|21
|Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:01:04
|22
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:05
|23
|Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
|24
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:09
|25
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:01:13
|26
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:01:14
|27
|Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:01:15
|28
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:18
|29
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:22
|30
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|31
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:01:26
|32
|Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:01:27
|33
|Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:01:32
|34
|Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:01:39
|35
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:01:43
|36
|Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:01:46
|37
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:01:49
|38
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:01:53
|39
|Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:01:58
|40
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:02:00
|41
|Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:02:01
|42
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
|0:02:02
|43
|Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:02:04
|44
|Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:02:05
|45
|Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|46
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|47
|Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:02:08
|48
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:02:09
|49
|Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|50
|Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:02:10
|51
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:02:11
|52
|Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:02:13
|53
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:02:14
|54
|Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|55
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:23
|56
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:28
|57
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:02:33
|58
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|59
|Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:02:34
|60
|Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:40
|61
|Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao
|0:02:41
|62
|Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao
|0:02:46
|63
|Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|64
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:02:47
|65
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:49
|66
|Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:02:53
|67
|George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
|0:03:02
|68
|Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:03:08
|69
|Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix
|0:03:16
|70
|Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:03:27
|71
|Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana
|0:03:29
|72
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:03:39
|73
|Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:03:41
|74
|Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|0:03:48
|75
|Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
|0:03:55
|76
|Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix
|0:03:59
|77
|Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:04:02
|78
|Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:04:08
|79
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|0:04:24
|80
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:07:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|25:08:48
|2
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:31
|3
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:48
|4
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|0:02:06
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:02:37
|6
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:02:55
|7
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:03:16
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:03:20
|9
|Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:03:55
|10
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:57
|11
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:04:34
|12
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:04:57
|13
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:09
|14
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:06:28
|15
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|0:06:47
|16
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:38
|17
|Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:12:26
|18
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:12:35
|19
|Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
|0:13:00
|20
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:57
|21
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:15:18
|22
|Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:15:59
|23
|Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:17:49
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|0:18:01
|25
|Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:18:02
|26
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:18:03
|27
|Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:20:06
|28
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:21:39
|29
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:25:59
|30
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:27:06
|31
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:27:23
|32
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:27:37
|33
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:31:17
|34
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:32:01
|35
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:33:39
|36
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:34:16
|37
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:34:20
|38
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:34:39
|39
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
|0:35:31
|40
|Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
|0:38:32
|41
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:39:27
|42
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:39:45
|43
|Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:41:38
|44
|Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:43:07
|45
|Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:45:42
|46
|Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix
|0:46:53
|47
|Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:48:56
|48
|Spenser Gaddy (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:49:55
|49
|Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:50:14
|50
|Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao
|0:50:37
|51
|Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:50:51
|52
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:51:53
|53
|Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
|0:52:05
|54
|Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:52:55
|55
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:53:39
|56
|Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:54:48
|57
|Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:56:26
|58
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:57:37
|59
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:58:18
|60
|Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:59:53
|61
|Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:05:19
|62
|Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|1:05:31
|63
|Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:08:15
|64
|Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:09:17
|65
|Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
|1:12:54
|66
|Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|1:15:34
|67
|Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|1:15:50
|68
|Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao
|1:16:32
|69
|George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
|1:21:16
|70
|Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|1:23:28
|71
|Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|1:23:45
|72
|Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|1:24:50
|73
|Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix
|1:27:21
|74
|Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao
|1:31:38
|75
|Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|1:41:01
|76
|Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|1:46:33
|77
|Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana
|1:48:46
|78
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|2:39:43
|79
|Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|2:41:08
