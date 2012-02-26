Trending

Langlois nets another stage win in time trial

Sanchez holds on during penultimate stage

The Canadian team Bruno Langlois 1% For the Planet, won the second half of stage 8 of the Vuelta Independencia in the Dominican Republic, a 10-kilometer individual time trial at the Mirador del Sur in Santo Domingo. Ismael Sanchez (La Vega) finished second to all but wrap up the overall title.

Sanchez has an advantage of 1:31 and 1:48 on Robinson Oyola on Eduard Beltran both EPM-UNE team members. EPM-UNE lead the team standings, and also currently hold the leadership of the under 23 classification courtesy of Beltran.

The 32nd edition of the Vuelta Independencia will close tomorrow with a circuit-race in the main streets of Santo Domingo, where it is expected Sanchez will wrap up his third title for the country.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta0:12:28
2Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:00:10
3Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:12
4Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une0:00:16
5Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:00:23
6Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
7Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une0:00:24
8Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
9Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:00:26
10Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.0:00:28
11Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:00:34
12Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:00:41
13Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:43
14Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:00:46
15Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao0:00:52
16Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:00:58
17Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
18Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:01:03
19Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
20Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
21Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris0:01:04
22Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:01:05
23Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
24Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une0:01:09
25Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling0:01:13
26Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling0:01:14
27Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:01:15
28Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team0:01:18
29Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:22
30Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
31Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:01:26
32Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:01:27
33Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:01:32
34Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:01:39
35Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:01:43
36Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:01:46
37David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling0:01:49
38Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:01:53
39Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:01:58
40Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM0:02:00
41Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta0:02:01
42Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao0:02:02
43Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:02:04
44Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:02:05
45Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
46Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
47Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:02:08
48Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:02:09
49Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
50Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:02:10
51Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver0:02:11
52Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:02:13
53Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling0:02:14
54Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
55Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team0:02:23
56Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:28
57Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:02:33
58Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
59Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling0:02:34
60Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team0:02:40
61Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao0:02:41
62Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao0:02:46
63Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
64Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:02:47
65Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:49
66Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:02:53
67George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao0:03:02
68Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:03:08
69Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix0:03:16
70Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:03:27
71Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana0:03:29
72Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:03:39
73Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:03:41
74Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro0:03:48
75Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.0:03:55
76Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix0:03:59
77Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver0:04:02
78Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:04:08
79Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro0:04:24
80Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver0:07:59

General classification after stage 8b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia25:08:48
2Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une0:01:31
3Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:01:48
4Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une0:02:06
5Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:02:37
6Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:02:55
7Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:03:16
8Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta0:03:20
9Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.0:03:55
10Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:57
11Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:04:34
12Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:04:57
13Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:09
14Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:06:28
15Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une0:06:47
16Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team0:08:38
17Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling0:12:26
18Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:12:35
19Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une0:13:00
20Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:57
21Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:15:18
22Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:15:59
23Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:17:49
24Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team0:18:01
25Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:18:02
26Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling0:18:03
27Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:20:06
28Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:21:39
29Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:25:59
30Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling0:27:06
31Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:27:23
32Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver0:27:37
33Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:31:17
34Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:32:01
35Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:33:39
36Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:34:16
37Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris0:34:20
38Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:34:39
39Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao0:35:31
40Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team0:38:32
41Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling0:39:27
42Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:39:45
43Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:41:38
44Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM0:43:07
45Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:45:42
46Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix0:46:53
47Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:48:56
48Spenser Gaddy (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:49:55
49Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.0:50:14
50Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao0:50:37
51Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:50:51
52Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta0:51:53
53Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team0:52:05
54Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:52:55
55Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:53:39
56Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:54:48
57Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris0:56:26
58David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling0:57:37
59Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM0:58:18
60Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:59:53
61Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris1:05:19
62Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta1:05:31
63Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris1:08:15
64Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris1:09:17
65Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.1:12:54
66Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico1:15:34
67Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja1:15:50
68Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao1:16:32
69George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao1:21:16
70Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver1:23:28
71Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca1:23:45
72Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling1:24:50
73Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix1:27:21
74Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao1:31:38
75Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver1:41:01
76Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.1:46:33
77Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana1:48:46
78Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro2:39:43
79Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro2:41:08

 

