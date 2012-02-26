Image 1 of 18 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 18 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 18 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 18 Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 18 Podium after stage 8b. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 18 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 18 Sanchez poses with a fan. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 18 Jose Ragonessi. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 18 Ismael Sanchez closes in on wrapping up the overall of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 18 Ismael Sanchez closes in on wrapping up the overall of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 18 Isaac Bolivar (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 18 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 18 Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 18 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 18 Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 18 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The Canadian team Bruno Langlois 1% For the Planet, won the second half of stage 8 of the Vuelta Independencia in the Dominican Republic, a 10-kilometer individual time trial at the Mirador del Sur in Santo Domingo. Ismael Sanchez (La Vega) finished second to all but wrap up the overall title.

Sanchez has an advantage of 1:31 and 1:48 on Robinson Oyola on Eduard Beltran both EPM-UNE team members. EPM-UNE lead the team standings, and also currently hold the leadership of the under 23 classification courtesy of Beltran.

The 32nd edition of the Vuelta Independencia will close tomorrow with a circuit-race in the main streets of Santo Domingo, where it is expected Sanchez will wrap up his third title for the country.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 0:12:28 2 Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:00:10 3 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:12 4 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 0:00:16 5 Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:00:23 6 Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 7 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une 0:00:24 8 Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 9 Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:00:26 10 Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T. 0:00:28 11 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:00:34 12 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:00:41 13 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:43 14 Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris 0:00:46 15 Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao 0:00:52 16 Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:00:58 17 Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T. 18 Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 0:01:03 19 Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une 20 Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 21 Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 0:01:04 22 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:05 23 Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team 24 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:09 25 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling 0:01:13 26 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 0:01:14 27 Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:01:15 28 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team 0:01:18 29 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:22 30 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 31 Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:01:26 32 Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:01:27 33 Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 0:01:32 34 Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris 0:01:39 35 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:01:43 36 Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:01:46 37 David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling 0:01:49 38 Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:01:53 39 Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:01:58 40 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 0:02:00 41 Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 0:02:01 42 Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao 0:02:02 43 Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:02:04 44 Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:02:05 45 Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 46 Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 47 Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris 0:02:08 48 Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:02:09 49 Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 50 Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:02:10 51 Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 0:02:11 52 Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:02:13 53 Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling 0:02:14 54 Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris 55 Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team 0:02:23 56 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:28 57 Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:02:33 58 Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 59 Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling 0:02:34 60 Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team 0:02:40 61 Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao 0:02:41 62 Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao 0:02:46 63 Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 64 Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:02:47 65 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:49 66 Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:02:53 67 George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao 0:03:02 68 Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris 0:03:08 69 Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix 0:03:16 70 Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:03:27 71 Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana 0:03:29 72 Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:03:39 73 Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:03:41 74 Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro 0:03:48 75 Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T. 0:03:55 76 Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix 0:03:59 77 Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 0:04:02 78 Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:04:08 79 Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro 0:04:24 80 Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 0:07:59