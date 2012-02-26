American Tanner Putt takes stage 8a
Sanchez holds race lead on last day
Stage 8a: La Vega - Santo Domingo
American Tanner Putt won the eighth stage of the Vuelta Independencia in the Dominican Republic, which took place between La Vega and Santo Domingo.
The eighth day on paper was expected to be quiet, but became a flight of 4 riders one of the most emotional of return on its thirty-third edition, Colombians Eduard Beltran and Isaac Bolivar (EPM-UNE), Stiven Suarez Calderon (Soacha) and Putt (USA).
The leaders jumped at 40 kilometres into the stage and were able to take an advantage of over a minute on the peloton, including overall leader Sanchez, who was easily able to keep the gap within control, partly thanks to the work of the other local teams.
As the escape reached the final kilometres they still held a small advantage that allowed them to fight out the stage in the comfort that there would be no comeback from the group behind them.
Putt proved to be the fastest in the sprint, easily taking the stage in the end ahead of Ecuadorian Jose Bone Leon.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|2:30:17
|2
|Jose Bone Leon (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:01
|3
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Epm-Une
|4
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|5
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|6
|Rafael German Meran (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|7
|Alejandro Guzmán (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|8
|César Alberto Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|9
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|10
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling
|11
|Marcos Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|12
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
|13
|Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
|14
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|15
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
|16
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|17
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|18
|Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|19
|Navarro Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
|20
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|21
|Wilfrid Camelia (AHo) Curazao
|22
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|23
|Erizon Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|24
|Steven Calderón (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|25
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|26
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez Jimenez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|27
|Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|28
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|29
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|30
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|31
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|32
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|33
|Jorge Luis Martínez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|34
|Erik Castanos (Ecu) Ecuador
|35
|Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao
|36
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
|37
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|38
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|39
|Spencer Gaddy (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|40
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|41
|Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|42
|Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix
|43
|Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
|44
|Anthony Rodríguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|45
|William Guzmán (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|46
|Norlandis Taveras (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|47
|Euris Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|48
|Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|49
|Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao
|50
|Ramón Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|51
|Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|52
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:15
|53
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling
|54
|Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:00:01
|55
|Claudio De Jesús (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:00:15
|56
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
|57
|Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|58
|Jonnathan Toussaint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:00:18
|59
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|60
|Carlos Eduardo Quisphe (Ecu) Ecuador
|61
|Robert Pérez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:00:26
|62
|Franck Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:00:27
|63
|Elvis Rodríguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:00:38
|64
|Adellyn Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:00:01
|65
|Juan José Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|66
|Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana
|67
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:23
|68
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:00:01
|69
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:33
|70
|Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:01:37
|71
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:01:51
|72
|Jonatan Reynoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:04:32
|73
|Charlihoo Hernández (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:04:35
|74
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) Fenix
|0:07:31
|75
|Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:14:08
|76
|George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
|0:15:33
|77
|Jonathan Encarnación (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|78
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|0:15:40
|79
|Leo Frayre (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:20:04
|80
|Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:20:09
|81
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|DNF
|Ross Shane Bradley (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|DNF
|Rodny Minier (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|DNF
|Yordalis Hernández (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez Jimenez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|24:56:10
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:24
|3
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:25
|4
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:52
|5
|Rafael German Meran (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:02:01
|6
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:02:28
|7
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:02:42
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:03:30
|9
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:03:37
|10
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:03:41
|11
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:55
|12
|Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:04:18
|13
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) Epm-Une
|0:05:33
|14
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:36
|15
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|0:05:48
|16
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|0:07:30
|17
|Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:10:02
|18
|Steven Calderón (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:12:04
|19
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
|0:12:07
|20
|Erik Castanos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:12:45
|21
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:14:25
|22
|William Guzmán (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:14:54
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:48
|24
|Adellyn Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:16:07
|25
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:16:59
|26
|Marcos Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:17:35
|27
|Elvis Rodríguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:18:30
|28
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:21:26
|29
|Jose Bone Leon (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:23:20
|30
|Jorge Luis Martínez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:25:24
|31
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:25:36
|32
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:26:03
|33
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:29:44
|34
|Claudio De Jesús (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:30:47
|35
|Carlos Eduardo Quisphe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:30:49
|36
|Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:31:16
|37
|Alejandro Guzmán (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:31:57
|38
|Anthony Rodríguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:32:02
|39
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
|0:33:39
|40
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
|0:36:02
|41
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:37:23
|42
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:37:27
|43
|Jonnathan Toussaint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:40:21
|44
|Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:41:12
|45
|Euris Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:43:39
|46
|Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix
|0:43:47
|47
|Robert Pérez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:47:08
|48
|Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:48:08
|49
|Spencer Gaddy (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:48:33
|50
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:48:57
|51
|Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:49:26
|52
|Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao
|0:49:55
|53
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:49:58
|54
|Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
|0:51:10
|55
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:51:56
|56
|Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:53:55
|57
|Erizon Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:55:32
|58
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:55:58
|59
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:56:28
|60
|Juan José Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:57:49
|61
|Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|1:03:40
|62
|Ramón Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:03:50
|63
|Norlandis Taveras (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:05:37
|64
|César Alberto Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:06:19
|65
|Navarro Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
|1:09:09
|66
|Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|1:13:40
|67
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|1:13:50
|68
|Wilfrid Camelia (AHo) Curazao
|1:13:56
|69
|George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
|1:18:24
|70
|Charlihoo Hernández (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|1:20:14
|71
|Franck Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|1:20:52
|72
|Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|1:22:51
|73
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) Fenix
|1:23:32
|74
|Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao
|1:29:07
|75
|Leo Frayre (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|1:35:50
|76
|Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|1:37:09
|77
|Jonatan Reynoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|1:43:16
|78
|Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana
|1:45:27
|79
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|2:06:05
|80
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|2:35:29
|81
|Jonathan Encarnación (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|2:37:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy