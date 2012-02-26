Image 1 of 28 Tanner takes the win. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 28 The US team have been impressive in Dominica. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 28 The break. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 28 The break riding on stage 8a. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 28 The weather was damper when the main field arrived. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 28 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

American Tanner Putt won the eighth stage of the Vuelta Independencia in the Dominican Republic, which took place between La Vega and Santo Domingo.

The eighth day on paper was expected to be quiet, but became a flight of 4 riders one of the most emotional of return on its thirty-third edition, Colombians Eduard Beltran and Isaac Bolivar (EPM-UNE), Stiven Suarez Calderon (Soacha) and Putt (USA).

The leaders jumped at 40 kilometres into the stage and were able to take an advantage of over a minute on the peloton, including overall leader Sanchez, who was easily able to keep the gap within control, partly thanks to the work of the other local teams.

As the escape reached the final kilometres they still held a small advantage that allowed them to fight out the stage in the comfort that there would be no comeback from the group behind them.

Putt proved to be the fastest in the sprint, easily taking the stage in the end ahead of Ecuadorian Jose Bone Leon.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team 2:30:17 2 Jose Bone Leon (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:01 3 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Epm-Une 4 Diego Milan Jimenez (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 5 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 6 Rafael German Meran (Dom) Club Arco Iris 7 Alejandro Guzmán (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 8 César Alberto Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris 9 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 10 David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling 11 Marcos Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 12 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 13 Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling 14 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 15 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 16 Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 17 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 18 Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 19 Navarro Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T. 20 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 21 Wilfrid Camelia (AHo) Curazao 22 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling 23 Erizon Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 24 Steven Calderón (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 25 Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 26 Nelson Ismael Sanchez Jimenez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 27 Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 28 Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 29 Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 30 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 31 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Firefighters R.T. 32 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team 33 Jorge Luis Martínez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 34 Erik Castanos (Ecu) Ecuador 35 Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao 36 Russell Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team 37 Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 38 Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico 39 Spencer Gaddy (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 40 Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 41 Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 42 Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix 43 Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team 44 Anthony Rodríguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 45 William Guzmán (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 46 Norlandis Taveras (Dom) Club Arco Iris 47 Euris Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 48 Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 49 Quinten Winkel (AHo) Curazao 50 Ramón Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris 51 Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 52 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:15 53 Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling 54 Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:00:01 55 Claudio De Jesús (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:00:15 56 Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao 57 Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 58 Jonnathan Toussaint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:00:18 59 Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 60 Carlos Eduardo Quisphe (Ecu) Ecuador 61 Robert Pérez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:00:26 62 Franck Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 0:00:27 63 Elvis Rodríguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:00:38 64 Adellyn Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:00:01 65 Juan José Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris 66 Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana 67 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:23 68 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 0:00:01 69 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:33 70 Grant Potter (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 0:01:37 71 Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:01:51 72 Jonatan Reynoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:04:32 73 Charlihoo Hernández (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:04:35 74 Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) Fenix 0:07:31 75 Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T. 0:14:08 76 George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao 0:15:33 77 Jonathan Encarnación (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro 78 Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro 0:15:40 79 Leo Frayre (USA) Firefighters R.T. 0:20:04 80 Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 0:20:09 81 Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver DNF Ross Shane Bradley (USA) Firefighters R.T. DNF Rodny Minier (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja DNF Yordalis Hernández (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca