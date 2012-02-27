Sanchez wins Vuelta Independencia Nacional
Vergara solos to victory on final stage
Stage 9: Santo Domingo -
Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) soloed to victory on the final stage of the Vuelta Independencia Nacional while race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) finished comfortably in the main group to secure overall victory.
Vergara and stage nine runner-up Alain Van Der Velde (Global Cycling) attacked with three laps to go on the 84km circuit race in Santo Domingo and held off the pursuit of the peloton through to the finish. Vergara dropped Van Der Velde on a short climb with two kilometres remaining and soloed to victory 12 seconds ahead of the Dutchman. Points classification leader Diego Milan (Aro & Pedal-Inteja) won the field sprint for third place eight seconds later.
Nelson I. Sanchez defended his leader's jersey on the final day of racing and maintained his 1:31 lead over second-placed Robigzon Oyola (Epm-Une) and 1:48 advantage over Oyola's teammate Eduard Beltran.
It was a strong effort overall by the Epm-Une riders as they had riders finish second, third and fourth on general classification plus won the best young rider classification (Eduard Beltran) and the team classification.
Alain Van Der Velde (Global Cycling) won the points classification, Addelin Cruz (Ochoa Finauto-Santiago) claimed the mountains classification while Jose Bone (Ecuador) prevailed in the sprint classification.
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|1:58:37
|2
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:00:20
|4
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|5
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|6
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|7
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|8
|Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
|9
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|10
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|11
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|12
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|13
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|14
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|15
|Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|16
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|17
|Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|18
|Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix
|21
|Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|22
|George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
|23
|Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|24
|Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|25
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|26
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|27
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|28
|Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|29
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|30
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|31
|Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|32
|Potter Grant (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|33
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|34
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|35
|Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|36
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|37
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|38
|Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|39
|Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|40
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|41
|Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|42
|Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|43
|Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
|44
|Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|45
|Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|46
|Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|47
|Quinten Winkel (Ned) Curazao
|48
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|49
|Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
|50
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|51
|Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
|52
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|53
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|54
|Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|55
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|56
|Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|57
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:29
|58
|Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|59
|Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|60
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|61
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|62
|Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:00:38
|63
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:00:42
|64
|Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:03:12
|65
|Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix
|0:14:12
|66
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|67
|Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|68
|Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|69
|Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao
|0:17:12
|70
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
|71
|Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|72
|Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|73
|Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|DNF
|Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao
|DNF
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|DNF
|Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana
|DNS
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling
|DNS
|Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|DNS
|Shane Braley (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|25
|pts
|2
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|20
|3
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|16
|4
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|14
|5
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|12
|6
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|10
|7
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|9
|8
|Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
|8
|9
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|7
|10
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|6
|11
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|5
|12
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|4
|13
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|3
|14
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|2
|15
|Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1
|1
|Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|2
|3
|Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|1
|1
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|3
|pts
|2
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|2
|3
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|1
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|3
|pts
|2
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|2
|3
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|1
|Epm-Une
|5:56:31
|2
|Global Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:00:20
|4
|1% Por El Planeta
|5
|Club Arco Iris
|6
|Ecuador
|7
|USA National Team
|8
|La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|9
|Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:00:29
|10
|Soacha-Pto.Rico
|0:14:12
|11
|Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:17:04
|12
|San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:17:12
|13
|A.S.C. Vetiver
|14
|Curazao
|1
|Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|27:07:45
|2
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:31
|3
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:01:48
|4
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|0:02:14
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:02:34
|6
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:02:55
|7
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|0:03:12
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:03:20
|9
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:51
|10
|Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
|0:03:55
|11
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:04:43
|12
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:04:57
|13
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:09
|14
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|0:06:14
|15
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:06:28
|16
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:38
|17
|Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:12:26
|18
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:12:35
|19
|Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
|0:13:00
|20
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:57
|21
|Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:15:18
|22
|Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:15:59
|23
|Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:17:49
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|0:18:01
|25
|Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:18:02
|26
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:18:03
|27
|Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:20:06
|28
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:22:01
|29
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:25:58
|30
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:26:52
|31
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:27:23
|32
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|0:27:37
|33
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:31:13
|34
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:32:10
|35
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:33:39
|36
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:34:16
|37
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:34:20
|38
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:34:39
|39
|Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
|0:38:32
|40
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:39:45
|41
|Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:43:07
|42
|Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:45:42
|43
|Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:49:55
|44
|Quinten Winkel (Ned) Curazao
|0:50:37
|45
|Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:51:00
|46
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:51:53
|47
|Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
|0:52:05
|48
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
|0:52:23
|49
|Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|0:52:55
|50
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:53:39
|51
|Potter Grant (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
|0:54:48
|52
|Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
|0:56:26
|53
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
|0:58:18
|54
|Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:58:30
|55
|Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|0:59:53
|56
|Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix
|1:00:45
|57
|Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|1:02:48
|58
|Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:05:19
|59
|Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|1:05:31
|60
|Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:08:24
|61
|Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|1:09:17
|62
|Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
|1:12:54
|63
|Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|1:18:42
|64
|George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
|1:21:16
|65
|Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|1:23:28
|66
|Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|1:24:03
|67
|Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|1:24:50
|68
|Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix
|1:27:21
|69
|Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|1:29:26
|70
|Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao
|1:48:30
|71
|Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
|1:57:53
|72
|Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
|2:03:25
|73
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
|2:53:35
|1
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|141
|pts
|2
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|78
|3
|Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|77
|4
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|64
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
|63
|6
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|50
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|49
|8
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|46
|9
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|45
|10
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|43
|11
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|41
|12
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|39
|13
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|36
|14
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|33
|15
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|32
|1
|Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|29
|pts
|2
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|28
|3
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|23
|4
|Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une
|17
|5
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|16
|6
|Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|16
|7
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|13
|8
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|7
|1
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|31
|pts
|2
|Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
|17
|3
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|12
|4
|Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|11
|5
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|8
|6
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|8
|7
|Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|8
|8
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|6
|1
|Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|27:09:33
|2
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
|0:00:26
|3
|Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:04:40
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:50
|5
|Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
|0:10:47
|6
|Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|0:14:11
|7
|Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:16:01
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|0:16:13
|1
|Epm-Une
|81:24:43
|2
|La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
|0:07:02
|3
|Ecuador
|0:17:48
|4
|Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
|0:32:00
|5
|Global Cycling
|0:34:58
|6
|1% Por El Planeta
|0:50:50
|7
|Soacha-Pto.Rico
|0:55:24
|8
|USA National Team
|0:57:50
|9
|Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
|1:35:19
|10
|Club Arco Iris
|1:41:23
|11
|Aro & Pedal-Inteja
|1:55:23
|12
|Curazao
|2:30:48
