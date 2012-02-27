Trending

Sanchez wins Vuelta Independencia Nacional

Vergara solos to victory on final stage

Image 1 of 12

Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) celebrates his victory in the final stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 12

Points classification leader Diego Milan (Aro & Pedal-Inteja) takes the field sprint for third place on the final stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 12

Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) celebrates his overall victory at the conclusion of stage nine.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 12

Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 12

Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) in action during the final stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 12

The classification winners of the Vuelta Independencia Nacional.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 12

Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) in action during the final stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 12

Stage 9 podium (l-r): Alain Van Der Velde, 2nd; Jaime Vergara, 1st; Diego Milan, 3rd

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 12

Epm-Une riders put two riders on the final podium as well as winning the best young rider and team classifications.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 12

Epm-Une riders congratulate race winner Nelson I. Sanchez.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 12

Best young rider Eduard Beltran (Epm-Une)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 12

Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) soloed to victory on the Vuelta Independencia Nacional's final stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) soloed to victory on the final stage of the Vuelta Independencia Nacional while race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) finished comfortably in the main group to secure overall victory.

Vergara and stage nine runner-up Alain Van Der Velde (Global Cycling) attacked with three laps to go on the 84km circuit race in Santo Domingo and held off the pursuit of the peloton through to the finish. Vergara dropped Van Der Velde on a short climb with two kilometres remaining and soloed to victory 12 seconds ahead of the Dutchman. Points classification leader Diego Milan (Aro & Pedal-Inteja) won the field sprint for third place eight seconds later.

Nelson I. Sanchez defended his leader's jersey on the final day of racing and maintained his 1:31 lead over second-placed Robigzon Oyola (Epm-Une) and 1:48 advantage over Oyola's teammate Eduard Beltran.

It was a strong effort overall by the Epm-Une riders as they had riders finish second, third and fourth on general classification plus won the best young rider classification (Eduard Beltran) and the team classification.

Alain Van Der Velde (Global Cycling) won the points classification, Addelin Cruz (Ochoa Finauto-Santiago) claimed the mountains classification while Jose Bone (Ecuador) prevailed in the sprint classification.

Full Results
1Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une1:58:37
2Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling0:00:12
3Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:00:20
4Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
5Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
6Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
7Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
8Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une
9Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
10Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
11Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
12Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
13Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
14Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
15Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris
16Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
17Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris
18Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling
19Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
20Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix
21Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris
22George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao
23Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris
24Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
25Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
26Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
27Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico
28Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
29Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
30Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris
31Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
32Potter Grant (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
33Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team
34Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta
35Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
36Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
37Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
38Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
39Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
40Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
41Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM
42Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.
43Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team
44Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta
45Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
46Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
47Quinten Winkel (Ned) Curazao
48Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
49Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team
50Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
51Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.
52Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
53Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
54Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
55Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
56Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago
57Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:29
58Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris
59Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca
60Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une
61Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
62Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:00:38
63Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:00:42
64Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:03:12
65Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix0:14:12
66Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
67Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja
68Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
69Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao0:17:12
70Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao
71Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico
72Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver
73Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.
DNFWilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao
DNFDavid Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling
DNFJonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro
DNFSilverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana
DNSMartijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling
DNSChristian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T.
DNSShane Braley (USA) Firefighters R.T.

Points
1Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une25pts
2Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling20
3Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja16
4Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago14
5Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico12
6Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling10
7Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago9
8Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une8
9Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador7
10Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta6
11Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago5
12Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver4
13Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris3
14Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta2
15Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris1

Sprint 1 - Lap 4, 24km
1Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris3pts
2Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une2
3Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8, 48km
1Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris3pts
2Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago2
3Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une1

Sprint 3 - Lap 11, 66km
1Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une3pts
2Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago2
3Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador1

Teams
1Epm-Une5:56:31
2Global Cycling0:00:12
3Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:00:20
41% Por El Planeta
5Club Arco Iris
6Ecuador
7USA National Team
8La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia
9Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:00:29
10Soacha-Pto.Rico0:14:12
11Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:17:04
12San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:17:12
13A.S.C. Vetiver
14Curazao

Final general classification
1Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia27:07:45
2Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une0:01:31
3Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:01:48
4Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une0:02:14
5Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:02:34
6Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:02:55
7Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja0:03:12
8Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta0:03:20
9Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:51
10Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T.0:03:55
11Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:04:43
12Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:04:57
13Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:09
14Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une0:06:14
15Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:06:28
16Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team0:08:38
17Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling0:12:26
18Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:12:35
19Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une0:13:00
20Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:57
21Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:15:18
22Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:15:59
23Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:17:49
24Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team0:18:01
25Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:18:02
26Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling0:18:03
27Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:20:06
28Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:22:01
29Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:25:58
30Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling0:26:52
31Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:27:23
32Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver0:27:37
33Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:31:13
34Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:32:10
35Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:33:39
36Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:34:16
37Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris0:34:20
38Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:34:39
39Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team0:38:32
40Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:39:45
41Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM0:43:07
42Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:45:42
43Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:49:55
44Quinten Winkel (Ned) Curazao0:50:37
45Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:51:00
46Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta0:51:53
47Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team0:52:05
48Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao0:52:23
49Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.0:52:55
50Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:53:39
51Potter Grant (USA) 1% Por El Planeta0:54:48
52Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris0:56:26
53Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM0:58:18
54Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:58:30
55Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris0:59:53
56Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix1:00:45
57Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja1:02:48
58Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris1:05:19
59Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta1:05:31
60Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris1:08:24
61Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris1:09:17
62Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T.1:12:54
63Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja1:18:42
64George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao1:21:16
65Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver1:23:28
66Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca1:24:03
67Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling1:24:50
68Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix1:27:21
69Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico1:29:26
70Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao1:48:30
71Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver1:57:53
72Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt.2:03:25
73Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro2:53:35

Points classification
1Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja141pts
2Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador78
3Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago77
4Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador64
5Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta63
6Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une50
7Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team49
8Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca46
9Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une45
10Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une43
11Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico41
12Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico39
13Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris36
14Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia33
15Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une32

Mountains classification
1Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago29pts
2Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia28
3Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador23
4Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une17
5Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une16
6Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia16
7Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia13
8Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une7

Sprint classification
1Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador31pts
2Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris17
3Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une12
4Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago11
5Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling8
6Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une8
7Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja8
8Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une6

U23 rider classification
1Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une27:09:33
2Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une0:00:26
3Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:04:40
4Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team0:06:50
5Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico0:10:47
6Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca0:14:11
7Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:16:01
8Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team0:16:13

Teams classification
1Epm-Une81:24:43
2La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia0:07:02
3Ecuador0:17:48
4Ochoa Finauto-Santiago0:32:00
5Global Cycling0:34:58
61% Por El Planeta0:50:50
7Soacha-Pto.Rico0:55:24
8USA National Team0:57:50
9Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca1:35:19
10Club Arco Iris1:41:23
11Aro & Pedal-Inteja1:55:23
12Curazao2:30:48

