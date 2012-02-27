Image 1 of 12 Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) celebrates his victory in the final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 12 Points classification leader Diego Milan (Aro & Pedal-Inteja) takes the field sprint for third place on the final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 12 Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) celebrates his overall victory at the conclusion of stage nine. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 12 Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 12 Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) in action during the final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 12 The classification winners of the Vuelta Independencia Nacional. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 12 Race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) in action during the final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 12 Stage 9 podium (l-r): Alain Van Der Velde, 2nd; Jaime Vergara, 1st; Diego Milan, 3rd (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 12 Epm-Une riders put two riders on the final podium as well as winning the best young rider and team classifications. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 12 Epm-Une riders congratulate race winner Nelson I. Sanchez. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 12 Best young rider Eduard Beltran (Epm-Une) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 12 Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) soloed to victory on the Vuelta Independencia Nacional's final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jaime Vergara (Epm-Une) soloed to victory on the final stage of the Vuelta Independencia Nacional while race leader Nelson I. Sanchez (La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia) finished comfortably in the main group to secure overall victory.

Vergara and stage nine runner-up Alain Van Der Velde (Global Cycling) attacked with three laps to go on the 84km circuit race in Santo Domingo and held off the pursuit of the peloton through to the finish. Vergara dropped Van Der Velde on a short climb with two kilometres remaining and soloed to victory 12 seconds ahead of the Dutchman. Points classification leader Diego Milan (Aro & Pedal-Inteja) won the field sprint for third place eight seconds later.

Nelson I. Sanchez defended his leader's jersey on the final day of racing and maintained his 1:31 lead over second-placed Robigzon Oyola (Epm-Une) and 1:48 advantage over Oyola's teammate Eduard Beltran.

It was a strong effort overall by the Epm-Une riders as they had riders finish second, third and fourth on general classification plus won the best young rider classification (Eduard Beltran) and the team classification.

Alain Van Der Velde (Global Cycling) won the points classification, Addelin Cruz (Ochoa Finauto-Santiago) claimed the mountains classification while Jose Bone (Ecuador) prevailed in the sprint classification.

Full Results 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 1:58:37 2 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling 0:00:12 3 Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:00:20 4 Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 5 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 6 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 7 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 8 Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une 9 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 10 Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 11 Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 12 Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 13 Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 14 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 15 Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris 16 Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 17 Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris 18 Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling 19 Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team 20 Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix 21 Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 22 George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao 23 Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris 24 Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 25 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 26 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 27 Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico 28 Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 29 Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 30 Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris 31 Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 32 Potter Grant (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 33 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team 34 Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 35 Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 36 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 37 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 38 Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 39 Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 40 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 41 Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 42 Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T. 43 Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team 44 Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 45 Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 46 Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 47 Quinten Winkel (Ned) Curazao 48 Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 49 Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team 50 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 51 Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T. 52 Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 53 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 54 Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 55 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 56 Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 57 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:29 58 Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris 59 Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 60 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une 61 Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 62 Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:00:38 63 Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:00:42 64 Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:03:12 65 Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix 0:14:12 66 Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro 67 Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 68 Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 69 Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao 0:17:12 70 Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao 71 Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 72 Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 73 Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. DNF Wilfred Camelia (AHo) Curazao DNF David Van Eerd (Ned) Global Cycling DNF Jonathan Encarnacion (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro DNF Silverio Mejia (Dom) Team Romana DNS Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling DNS Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters R.T. DNS Shane Braley (USA) Firefighters R.T.

Points 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 25 pts 2 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling 20 3 Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 16 4 Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 14 5 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 12 6 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 10 7 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 9 8 Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une 8 9 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 7 10 Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 6 11 Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 5 12 Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 4 13 Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 3 14 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 2 15 Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris 1

Sprint 1 - Lap 4, 24km 1 Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris 3 pts 2 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 2 3 Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8, 48km 1 Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris 3 pts 2 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 2 3 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 11, 66km 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 3 pts 2 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 2 3 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 1

Teams 1 Epm-Une 5:56:31 2 Global Cycling 0:00:12 3 Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:00:20 4 1% Por El Planeta 5 Club Arco Iris 6 Ecuador 7 USA National Team 8 La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 9 Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:00:29 10 Soacha-Pto.Rico 0:14:12 11 Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:17:04 12 San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:17:12 13 A.S.C. Vetiver 14 Curazao

Final general classification 1 Nelson I. Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 27:07:45 2 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:31 3 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:48 4 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une 0:02:14 5 Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris 0:02:34 6 Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:02:55 7 Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 0:03:12 8 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 0:03:20 9 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:51 10 Coulton Hartich (USA) Firefighters R.T. 0:03:55 11 Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:04:43 12 Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:04:57 13 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:09 14 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:14 15 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:28 16 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team 0:08:38 17 Florian Smits (Ned) Global Cycling 0:12:26 18 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:12:35 19 Camilo Castiblanco (Col) Epm-Une 0:13:00 20 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:13:57 21 Anthony Hall (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 0:15:18 22 Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:15:59 23 Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:17:49 24 Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team 0:18:01 25 Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:18:02 26 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 0:18:03 27 Elvis Rodriguez (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:20:06 28 Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:22:01 29 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:25:58 30 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Global Cycling 0:26:52 31 Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:27:23 32 Mickael Clarico (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 0:27:37 33 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:31:13 34 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:32:10 35 Manuel Sanchez (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:33:39 36 Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:34:16 37 Alejandro Guzman (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 0:34:20 38 Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:34:39 39 Russel Finsterwald (USA) USA National Team 0:38:32 40 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:39:45 41 Rene Bauer (Aut) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 0:43:07 42 Eury Vidal (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:45:42 43 Gaddy Spenser (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 0:49:55 44 Quinten Winkel (Ned) Curazao 0:50:37 45 Gremmy Arias (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:51:00 46 Gavriel Epstein (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 0:51:53 47 Jos Chalmers (USA) USA National Team 0:52:05 48 Kelian Lankester (Ned) Curazao 0:52:23 49 Calos Lorenzo (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 0:52:55 50 Ismael Collado (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 0:53:39 51 Potter Grant (USA) 1% Por El Planeta 0:54:48 52 Ericson Peña (Dom) San Pedro De Macoris 0:56:26 53 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBO-Oberndorfer-KTM 0:58:18 54 Jonnathan Toussanint (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:58:30 55 Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Club Arco Iris 0:59:53 56 Rafael Moreta (Dom) Fenix 1:00:45 57 Roberto Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 1:02:48 58 Ramon Maria Checo (Dom) Club Arco Iris 1:05:19 59 Etienne Samson (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 1:05:31 60 Norlandis Tavera (Dom) Club Arco Iris 1:08:24 61 Cesar A. Marte (Dom) Club Arco Iris 1:09:17 62 Victor Ayala (Mex) Firefighters R.T. 1:12:54 63 Wilmin Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 1:18:42 64 George Winterdal (Aru) Curazao 1:21:16 65 Frank Sartori (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 1:23:28 66 Charli Hooj Hernandez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 1:24:03 67 Roeland Dijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 1:24:50 68 Gregorio Bienvenido (Dom) Fenix 1:27:21 69 Hector Patarroyo (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 1:29:26 70 Ruiggeri Pinedoe (AHo) Curazao 1:48:30 71 Jacques Serna (Fra) A.S.C. Vetiver 1:57:53 72 Jonathan Reinoso (Dom) San Cristobal-V.Alt. 2:03:25 73 Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Miderec-Bicicentro 2:53:35

Points classification 1 Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 141 pts 2 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 78 3 Wendy Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 77 4 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 64 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) 1% Por El Planeta 63 6 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 50 7 Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team 49 8 Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 46 9 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 45 10 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 43 11 Efren Ortega (PuR) Soacha-Puerto Rico 41 12 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 39 13 Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris 36 14 Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 33 15 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 32

Mountains classification 1 Addelin Cruz (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 29 pts 2 Augusto Sanchez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 28 3 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 23 4 Jaime Vergara (Col) Epm-Une 17 5 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 16 6 Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 16 7 Jorge Luis Perez (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 13 8 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 7

Sprint classification 1 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 31 pts 2 Rafael German (Dom) Club Arco Iris 17 3 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 12 4 Kelvyn Pujols (Dom) Ochoa Finauto-Santiago 11 5 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 8 6 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une 8 7 Diego Milan (Spa) Aro & Pedal-Inteja 8 8 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 6

U23 rider classification 1 Eduar Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 27:09:33 2 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Epm-Une 0:00:26 3 Javier Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:04:40 4 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team 0:06:50 5 Stiven Calderon (Col) Soacha-Puerto Rico 0:10:47 6 Williams Guzman (Dom) Leon Ureña-Wilse Moca 0:14:11 7 Marco Delgado (Dom) La Vega-Com.Nal.Energia 0:16:01 8 Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team 0:16:13