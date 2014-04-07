Trending

Contador wins stage 1 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Tinkoff-Saxo leader takes time from all his rivals

Image 1 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 85

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 85

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 85

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 85

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 85

Julien Vermonte (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Julien Vermonte (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 85

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 85

Tinkoff Saxo control the main bunch

Tinkoff Saxo control the main bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 85

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step) flanked by Movistar riders

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step) flanked by Movistar riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 85

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) knows he has the win in the bag

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) knows he has the win in the bag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 85

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 85

Alberto Contador celebrates another win

Alberto Contador celebrates another win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 85

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 85

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 85

Peirre Rolland (Europcar)

Peirre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 85

Maxime Mederel (Europcar) gets out of the saddle

Maxime Mederel (Europcar) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 85

Egor Silin (Katusha)

Egor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 85

Pieter Serry with a Lotto Belisol rider

Pieter Serry with a Lotto Belisol rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 85

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) at the start line

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) at the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 85

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 85

Carlos Verona awaits the start of the race

Carlos Verona awaits the start of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 85

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 85

Cadel Evans (BMC) is one of several GC options for the team this week

Cadel Evans (BMC) is one of several GC options for the team this week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 85

A shot through the trees of the day's stage

A shot through the trees of the day's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 85

Franck Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Franck Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 85

Michal Kwiatkowski rides away to third

Michal Kwiatkowski rides away to third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 85

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 85

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) crosses the line with Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) crosses the line with Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 85

Riders during stage one

Riders during stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 85

Tinkoff-Saxo in control

Tinkoff-Saxo in control
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 85

Peirre Rolland (Europcar)

Peirre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 85

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 85

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 85

A jubilant Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

A jubilant Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 85

Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountain classification

Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 85

Davide Villella (Cannondale)

Davide Villella (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 85

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r)

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 85

Matteo Montaguti in the blue jersey

Matteo Montaguti in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 85

Alberto Contador also leads the points classification

Alberto Contador also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 85

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 85

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 85

Katusha duo of Dmitriy Kozontchuk and Yuri Trofimov

Katusha duo of Dmitriy Kozontchuk and Yuri Trofimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 85

Michal Kwiatkowski rides away to third place

Michal Kwiatkowski rides away to third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 85

Alberto Contador celebrates another win

Alberto Contador celebrates another win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 85

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) wins stage one

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) wins stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 85

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) knows he has the win in the bag

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) knows he has the win in the bag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 85

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step) flanked by two Movistar riders

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step) flanked by two Movistar riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 85

Tinkoff Saxo control the main bunch

Tinkoff Saxo control the main bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 85

Maxime Mederel (Europcar)

Maxime Mederel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 1 of Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 1 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 85

Team Cannondale presented

Team Cannondale presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 52 of 85

Team AG2R presented

Team AG2R presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 53 of 85

Team Belkin presented

Team Belkin presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 54 of 85

Team Movistar presented

Team Movistar presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 55 of 85

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) before the start

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) before the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 56 of 85

Matteo Montaguti and Davide Villella

Matteo Montaguti and Davide Villella
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 57 of 85

Romain Sicard

Romain Sicard
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 58 of 85

Alberto Contador interviewed before the race

Alberto Contador interviewed before the race
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 59 of 85

Team Saxo Tinkoff presented

Team Saxo Tinkoff presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 60 of 85

Team Lotto presented

Team Lotto presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 61 of 85

Team BMC presented

Team BMC presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 62 of 85

Michal Kwiatkowski and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Michal Kwiatkowski and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 63 of 85

Team Astana presented

Team Astana presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 64 of 85

Robert Kiserlovski and Janez Brajkovic

Robert Kiserlovski and Janez Brajkovic
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 65 of 85

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) is interviewed

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) is interviewed
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 66 of 85

Team Europcar presented

Team Europcar presented
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 67 of 85

Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo

Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 68 of 85

The peloton, including Alejandro Valverde

The peloton, including Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 69 of 85

Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans and Mikiel Nieve

Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans and Mikiel Nieve
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 70 of 85

Fans watch racers pass

Fans watch racers pass
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 71 of 85

Tony Martin and Fabian Wegman

Tony Martin and Fabian Wegman
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 72 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff) wins the stage

Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff) wins the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 73 of 85

Alejandro Valverde finishes up in second

Alejandro Valverde finishes up in second
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 74 of 85

Michal Kwiatkowski and Yury Trofimov

Michal Kwiatkowski and Yury Trofimov
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 75 of 85

The fight for fourth place

The fight for fourth place
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 76 of 85

Alberto Contador on the podium

Alberto Contador on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 77 of 85

Team Omega Pharma's Michal Kwiatkowski takes third place of the first stage

Team Omega Pharma's Michal Kwiatkowski takes third place of the first stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 78 of 85

Team Movistar's Alejandro Valverde takes second place of the first stage of the Tour of the Basque Country

Team Movistar's Alejandro Valverde takes second place of the first stage of the Tour of the Basque Country
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 79 of 85

The pack climbs the Lazkaomendi hill in Lazkao

The pack climbs the Lazkaomendi hill in Lazkao
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 80 of 85

Riders climb the Lazkaomendi hill in Lazkao during the first stage

Riders climb the Lazkaomendi hill in Lazkao during the first stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 82 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates at stage victory

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates at stage victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 1 of Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 1 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 1 of Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 1 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) gives a salute upon winning stage 1 of Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) gives a salute upon winning stage 1 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) confirmed his intentions to win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a powerful solo attack on the last steep climb of the opening stage that gave him victory and the first leader's jersey of the race.

Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) distanced their big-name rivals on the second climb of the Alto de Gaintza and then Contador surged clear in the final 500 metres as the mad Basque cycling fans cheered him on. Contador defended his lead on the descent to beat Valverde by 14 seconds.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third at 34 seconds, with several other riders, including Cadel Evans (BMC) two seconds behind him. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished 18th, in a chase group at 58 seconds.

"The Tour of the Basque Country is a race that always excites me and brings back very good memories," Contador told Biciciclismo after the podium ceremony.

"My hair stood on end on the final part of the climb with all the people there. I want to thank everyone, it's amazing if they turned out like that, hopefully there'll be all that affection at every race."

Despite taking control of the race lead on the opening stage, Contador remained pragmatic about his chances of overall victory.

"I knew the first stage would be very important, so I trained hard in the last few days because the first stage of a race always seems to be my worst day," he said.

"The result is very good, but the Vuelta is still wide open. This race has a different story every day, it's like a series of Classics in a row. It's nice to have won but this is just the beginning. Nothing has been decided, far from it."

Eight climbs in 153km of racing

The 153km stage was a tough first day in the saddle, with eight categories climbs and lots of narrow country lanes in the heart of the Basque Country.

Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Davide Villela (Cannondale) formed the break of the day, gaining more than four minutes but the Movistar team kept them under control with help from Contador's teammates.

The riders faced the steep Gaintza climb twice. The first time, with 50km to go, saw the gap to the break fall significantly, with the peloton coming together with 25km to go as the fatigue of the stage set in and the Tinkoff-Saxo team did more work.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) made a lone attack but the peloton hunted him down on the twisting decent to the foot of the second ascent of the Muro de Gaintza.

The Muro de Gaintza is only 2.3km long but has an average gradient of 13%, with a kilometre at a 16%. Position going onto the climb was vital and Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo set up Valverde and Contador. Valverde was the first to make a serious acceleration mid-climb and managed to open a gap with Contador on his wheel.

They look set to ride together but as the gradient steepened and the Basque fans waved their flag and cheered, Contador attacked and distanced Valverde with his trademark 'en danseuse' style. He quickly opened a gap as the crowds opened to let him through and had a precious 15-second lead at the summit.

Contador is an excellent descender and kept his lead on Valverde during the twisting descent and gained further time on his rivals by the time he reached the finish in Ordizia.

There was no time bonus on offer at the line but there was little need for it; Contador had shown who is the strongest on the first day of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. He will wear the leader's jersey during Tuesday's 155.8km stage from Ordizia to Dantxarinea.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4:05:07
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
4Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:56
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
20John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
22Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
24Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:30
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:34
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
32Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:58
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:15
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:26
38Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:42
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
43Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
45Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:39
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:15
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
56David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
59José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
62Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:06
64Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:32
67Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:57
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:01
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
70Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:37
72Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:47
73Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:09:51
74Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:09:57
75Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:05
76Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
77Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
78Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
79Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:02
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:18
85Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:36
86Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:11:38
88Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:14:32
89Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:22
94Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:15:45
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
99Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
100Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
101Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
102Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
103Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
104Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
105Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
108Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
109Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
110Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
111Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
113Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
115Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
117Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
119David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
120Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:15:53
121Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
122Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:45
123Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:52
124Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
125Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:23
126Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:17:42
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
128Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:17:50
130Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
132Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
133Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
134Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
135Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
136Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
139Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
140Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
141Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
143Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
144Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
147Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
148Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
149Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
150Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha14
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp3
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:17:53
2Katusha Team
3Movistar Team0:00:30
4Garmin - Sharp0:00:52
5Trek Facktory Racing0:02:06
6Orica GreenEDGE0:02:26
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
8Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:03:04
9Lotto Belisol0:03:50
10Lampre - Merida0:03:53
11Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:07
12Team Europcar0:05:21
13Team Giant - Shimano0:05:22
14Team Sky0:06:34
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:31
17Astana Pro Team0:10:31
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:36
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:26:25

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4:05:07
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
4Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:56
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
20John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
22Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
24Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:30
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:34
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
32Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:58
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:15
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:26
38Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:42
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
43Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
45Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:39
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:15
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
56David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
59José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
62Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:06
64Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:32
67Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:57
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:01
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
70Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:37
72Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:47
73Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:09:51
74Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:09:57
75Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:05
76Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
77Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
78Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
79Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:02
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:18
85Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:36
86Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:11:38
88Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:14:32
89Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:22
94Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:15:45
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
99Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
100Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
101Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
102Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
103Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
104Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
105Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
108Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
109Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
110Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
111Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
113Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
115Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
117Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
119David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
120Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:15:53
121Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
122Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:45
123Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:52
124Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
125Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:23
126Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:17:42
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
128Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:17:50
130Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
132Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
133Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
134Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
135Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
136Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
139Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
140Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
141Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
143Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
144Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
147Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
148Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
149Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
150Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha14
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp3
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale30pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale5
3Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:17:53
2Katusha Team
3Movistar Team0:00:30
4Garmin - Sharp0:00:52
5Trek Facktory Racing0:02:06
6Orica GreenEDGE0:02:26
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
8Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:03:04
9Lotto Belisol0:03:50
10Lampre - Merida0:03:53
11Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:07
12Team Europcar0:05:21
13Team Giant - Shimano0:05:22
14Team Sky0:06:34
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:31
17Astana Pro Team0:10:31
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:36
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:26:25

