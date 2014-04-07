Image 1 of 85 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 85 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 85 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 85 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 85 World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 85 Julien Vermonte (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 85 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 85 Tinkoff Saxo control the main bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 85 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step) flanked by Movistar riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 85 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) knows he has the Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) confirmed his intentions to win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a powerful solo attack on the last steep climb of the opening stage that gave him victory and the first leader's jersey of the race.

Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) distanced their big-name rivals on the second climb of the Alto de Gaintza and then Contador surged clear in the final 500 metres as the mad Basque cycling fans cheered him on. Contador defended his lead on the descent to beat Valverde by 14 seconds.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third at 34 seconds, with several other riders, including Cadel Evans (BMC) two seconds behind him. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished 18th, in a chase group at 58 seconds.

"The Tour of the Basque Country is a race that always excites me and brings back very good memories," Contador told Biciciclismo after the podium ceremony.

"My hair stood on end on the final part of the climb with all the people there. I want to thank everyone, it's amazing if they turned out like that, hopefully there'll be all that affection at every race."

Despite taking control of the race lead on the opening stage, Contador remained pragmatic about his chances of overall victory.

"I knew the first stage would be very important, so I trained hard in the last few days because the first stage of a race always seems to be my worst day," he said.

"The result is very good, but the Vuelta is still wide open. This race has a different story every day, it's like a series of Classics in a row. It's nice to have won but this is just the beginning. Nothing has been decided, far from it."

Eight climbs in 153km of racing

The 153km stage was a tough first day in the saddle, with eight categories climbs and lots of narrow country lanes in the heart of the Basque Country.

Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Davide Villela (Cannondale) formed the break of the day, gaining more than four minutes but the Movistar team kept them under control with help from Contador's teammates.

The riders faced the steep Gaintza climb twice. The first time, with 50km to go, saw the gap to the break fall significantly, with the peloton coming together with 25km to go as the fatigue of the stage set in and the Tinkoff-Saxo team did more work.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) made a lone attack but the peloton hunted him down on the twisting decent to the foot of the second ascent of the Muro de Gaintza.

The Muro de Gaintza is only 2.3km long but has an average gradient of 13%, with a kilometre at a 16%. Position going onto the climb was vital and Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo set up Valverde and Contador. Valverde was the first to make a serious acceleration mid-climb and managed to open a gap with Contador on his wheel.

They look set to ride together but as the gradient steepened and the Basque fans waved their flag and cheered, Contador attacked and distanced Valverde with his trademark 'en danseuse' style. He quickly opened a gap as the crowds opened to let him through and had a precious 15-second lead at the summit.

Contador is an excellent descender and kept his lead on Valverde during the twisting descent and gained further time on his rivals by the time he reached the finish in Ordizia.

There was no time bonus on offer at the line but there was little need for it; Contador had shown who is the strongest on the first day of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. He will wear the leader's jersey during Tuesday's 155.8km stage from Ordizia to Dantxarinea.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:05:07 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:56 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 22 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 24 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:30 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:34 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 32 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:52 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:58 35 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:15 36 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:23 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:26 38 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:42 39 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 43 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 45 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:39 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:15 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 56 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 59 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 62 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:06 64 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 66 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:32 67 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:57 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:01 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 70 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:35 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:37 72 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:47 73 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:09:51 74 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:09:57 75 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:05 76 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 78 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 79 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:02 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:18 85 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:36 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:38 88 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:32 89 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:22 94 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:15:45 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 100 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 101 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 102 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 103 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 104 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 105 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 106 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 108 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 111 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 113 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 115 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 117 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 119 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 120 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:53 121 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 122 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:16:45 123 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:52 124 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 125 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:23 126 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:42 127 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 128 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:17:50 130 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 132 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 134 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 135 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 139 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 140 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 141 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 143 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 144 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 147 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 148 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 149 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 3 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:17:53 2 Katusha Team 3 Movistar Team 0:00:30 4 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:52 5 Trek Facktory Racing 0:02:06 6 Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:26 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 8 Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr 0:03:04 9 Lotto Belisol 0:03:50 10 Lampre - Merida 0:03:53 11 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:07 12 Team Europcar 0:05:21 13 Team Giant - Shimano 0:05:22 14 Team Sky 0:06:34 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:31 17 Astana Pro Team 0:10:31 18 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:10:36 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:26:25

