Contador wins stage 1 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
Tinkoff-Saxo leader takes time from all his rivals
Stage 1: Ordizia - Ordizia
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) confirmed his intentions to win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a powerful solo attack on the last steep climb of the opening stage that gave him victory and the first leader's jersey of the race.
Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) distanced their big-name rivals on the second climb of the Alto de Gaintza and then Contador surged clear in the final 500 metres as the mad Basque cycling fans cheered him on. Contador defended his lead on the descent to beat Valverde by 14 seconds.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third at 34 seconds, with several other riders, including Cadel Evans (BMC) two seconds behind him. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished 18th, in a chase group at 58 seconds.
"The Tour of the Basque Country is a race that always excites me and brings back very good memories," Contador told Biciciclismo after the podium ceremony.
"My hair stood on end on the final part of the climb with all the people there. I want to thank everyone, it's amazing if they turned out like that, hopefully there'll be all that affection at every race."
Despite taking control of the race lead on the opening stage, Contador remained pragmatic about his chances of overall victory.
"I knew the first stage would be very important, so I trained hard in the last few days because the first stage of a race always seems to be my worst day," he said.
"The result is very good, but the Vuelta is still wide open. This race has a different story every day, it's like a series of Classics in a row. It's nice to have won but this is just the beginning. Nothing has been decided, far from it."
Eight climbs in 153km of racing
The 153km stage was a tough first day in the saddle, with eight categories climbs and lots of narrow country lanes in the heart of the Basque Country.
Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Davide Villela (Cannondale) formed the break of the day, gaining more than four minutes but the Movistar team kept them under control with help from Contador's teammates.
The riders faced the steep Gaintza climb twice. The first time, with 50km to go, saw the gap to the break fall significantly, with the peloton coming together with 25km to go as the fatigue of the stage set in and the Tinkoff-Saxo team did more work.
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) made a lone attack but the peloton hunted him down on the twisting decent to the foot of the second ascent of the Muro de Gaintza.
The Muro de Gaintza is only 2.3km long but has an average gradient of 13%, with a kilometre at a 16%. Position going onto the climb was vital and Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo set up Valverde and Contador. Valverde was the first to make a serious acceleration mid-climb and managed to open a gap with Contador on his wheel.
They look set to ride together but as the gradient steepened and the Basque fans waved their flag and cheered, Contador attacked and distanced Valverde with his trademark 'en danseuse' style. He quickly opened a gap as the crowds opened to let him through and had a precious 15-second lead at the summit.
Contador is an excellent descender and kept his lead on Valverde during the twisting descent and gained further time on his rivals by the time he reached the finish in Ordizia.
There was no time bonus on offer at the line but there was little need for it; Contador had shown who is the strongest on the first day of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. He will wear the leader's jersey during Tuesday's 155.8km stage from Ordizia to Dantxarinea.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:05:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:56
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|24
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:30
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:34
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|32
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:58
|35
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:15
|36
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|38
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:42
|39
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:39
|52
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:15
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|56
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|59
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:06
|64
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:32
|67
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:57
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:01
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:35
|71
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:37
|72
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:47
|73
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:51
|74
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:57
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:05
|76
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|79
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:02
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:18
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:38
|88
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:32
|89
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:22
|94
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:15:45
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|101
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|102
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|104
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|111
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|113
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|115
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|118
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:53
|121
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|122
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:45
|123
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|124
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:23
|126
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:42
|127
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|128
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:50
|130
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|132
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|134
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|140
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|141
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|143
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|149
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
