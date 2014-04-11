Image 1 of 54 The Pais Vasco peloton tackles one of the many descents on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Davide Villella (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Ben Swift (Team Sky) was thrilled with his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 Ben Swift (Team Sky) lived up to his name on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins a stage in the Basque Country tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) came close but finished third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 54 Tony Martin rolls in after doing a huge amount of work for the team Ben Swift (Team Sky) won a thrilling stage from of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Eibar to Xemein, ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in second and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in third.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his lead after defending against a strong attack from Valverde on the final climb. The race concludes on Saturday with a 25.9km time trial between Markina and Xemein with Contador just 12 seconds clear of Valverde in second place, and Michal Kwiatkowski with a chance of fighting for the overall at 41 seconds down.

While the battle for the overall simmered under the Basque sun, today was a day for Swift to celebrate. Arguably Sky's standout performer of the season so far, the all-rounder put in another case for selection in Team Sky's Tour de France line up with a dogged display on the tough terrain that littered the stage before unleashing a fine sprint and a cry of victory that even Dave Brailsord, back in the United Kindgom, will have heard.

"That's one of the best wins of my career, definitely. This is such a hard race but it's nice to get the win in today. It was really hard but my legs felt really good. This is one of the best periods of my career," Swift said at the finish.

Sky came into the race under somewhat of a cloud, with their Grand Tour contenders struggling with form, and other than Swift they've relatively anonymous here too.

Their Spanish climber Xabier Zandio did manage to make it into the large break of the day along with Ruben Plaza (Movistar Team), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Bob Jungels (Trek), Koldo Fernández (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Pierre Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano), Omar Fraile and Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural-RGA), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) and David Malacarne (Europcar).

Despite strength in numbers they were never able to establish a sizeable gap with first Tinkoff and then Movistar controlling the pace of the peloton.

It was Zandio who led over the third last climb of the day, but with the peloton at 39 and the overall battle about to start, the break's chances were numbered.

Oliveira slipped clear on the descent but on the Isua climb he was reeled in and quickly spat out with only Wellens, Jungles and Mollema able to hold off Valverde's men.

With 13 kilometres and one climb to go the gap was a mere 18 seconds, and despite a swashbuckling display of descending the Luxembourg champion, the trio were caught with Pieter Weening injecting a swift counter attack.

The Dutchman could have been two Tour de France cols clear for all it mattered once Roman Kreuziger hit the front. The Tinkoff rider devoured an 18 second gap in no time and strung out the remnants of the lead group in the process.

Once the Tinkoff rider's duties were completed Tony Martin took centre stage, but he couldn't match the pace of Valverde whose vicious attack brought Contador and then yesterday's winner Poels with him.

On the twisting descent to the finish, despite Valverde's best efforts, Martin and BMC's Cadel Evans and Samuel Sanchez brought them back. Swift was still present and was too good for the rest come the sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3:56:56 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 19 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:05 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:39 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 31 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 34 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 37 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:04:39 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 40 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:50 42 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:12 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:22 44 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 45 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 48 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:03 49 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:23 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:48 53 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 54 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 58 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 59 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:17:26 63 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 66 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 67 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 68 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 73 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 74 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 76 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 82 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 84 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 86 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 89 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 90 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 91 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 92 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 95 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 96 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 97 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 98 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 99 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 103 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 104 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 105 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 106 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 107 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 110 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 114 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 116 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 117 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 118 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 119 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 120 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:09

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 1 - Markina-Xemein, km. 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Aulesti, km. 112 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 3 - Etxebarria, km. 125 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain - Alto de Muniketagane, km. 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain - Alto de Gontzagaigana, km. 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain - Alto de Santa Eufemia, km. 119 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 3 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain - Alto de Ixua, km. 134 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 4 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain - Alto de Aiastia, km. 152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:50:48 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team Europcar 0:02:44 4 Orica Greenedge 0:05:10 5 Movistar Team 0:06:56 6 Team Sky 0:11:07 7 Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:44 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:27 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:58 11 FDJ.fr 0:17:26 12 Team Katusha 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:19:43 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Lotto Belisol 0:22:00 16 Garmin Sharp 0:22:05 17 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:04 18 Lampre-Merida 0:25:36 19 Cannondale 0:52:18

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20:30:31 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:41 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:37 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:46 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:13 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:59 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:38 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:42 21 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:21 22 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:08:56 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:07 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:49 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:45 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:49 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:12:11 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:25 29 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:47 30 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:14:48 31 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:33 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:58 33 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:12 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:19 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:52 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:04 37 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:20:32 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:20:50 39 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:07 40 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:02 41 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:23:43 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:21 43 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:55 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:51 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:39 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:29:27 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:33 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:30:36 49 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:27 50 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:31:53 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:58 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 53 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:32 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:34:02 55 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:16 56 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:30 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:34:45 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:50 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:35:01 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:15 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:35:19 62 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:25 63 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:36:37 64 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:19 65 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:39 66 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:07 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:13 68 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:39:38 69 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:55 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:40:04 71 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:11 72 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:41:12 73 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:41:51 74 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:42:46 75 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:54 76 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:44 77 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:43:49 78 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:39 79 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:45:11 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:20 81 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:04 82 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:47:01 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:09 84 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:49:35 85 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:49:53 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:51:09 87 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:14 88 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:51:29 89 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:00 90 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:14 91 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:54:38 92 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:55:09 93 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:55:46 94 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:57:24 95 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:58:22 96 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:58:23 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:33 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:58:35 99 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:58:39 100 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:58:46 101 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:59:20 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:59:55 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:00:25 104 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:00:28 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:01:52 106 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1:03:04 108 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:45 109 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1:05:30 110 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:05:41 111 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:06:13 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:07:02 113 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:08:09 114 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 115 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:10:57 116 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1:13:07 117 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:21 118 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:15:25 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:08 120 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:21:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 70 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 59 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 31 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 8 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 13 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 15 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 22 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 28 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 29 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 4 30 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 43 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 24 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 14 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 11 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 11 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 11 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 24 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 27 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 28 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 29 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 4 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2 34 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 2 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 36 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 37 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1 38 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 39 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 4 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 6 5 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 5 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 19 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 22 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1