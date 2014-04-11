País Vasco: Ben Swift wins in Xemein
Valverde fails to unseat Contador
Stage 5: Eibar - Xemein
Ben Swift (Team Sky) won a thrilling stage from of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Eibar to Xemein, ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in second and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in third.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his lead after defending against a strong attack from Valverde on the final climb. The race concludes on Saturday with a 25.9km time trial between Markina and Xemein with Contador just 12 seconds clear of Valverde in second place, and Michal Kwiatkowski with a chance of fighting for the overall at 41 seconds down.
While the battle for the overall simmered under the Basque sun, today was a day for Swift to celebrate. Arguably Sky's standout performer of the season so far, the all-rounder put in another case for selection in Team Sky's Tour de France line up with a dogged display on the tough terrain that littered the stage before unleashing a fine sprint and a cry of victory that even Dave Brailsord, back in the United Kindgom, will have heard.
"That's one of the best wins of my career, definitely. This is such a hard race but it's nice to get the win in today. It was really hard but my legs felt really good. This is one of the best periods of my career," Swift said at the finish.
Sky came into the race under somewhat of a cloud, with their Grand Tour contenders struggling with form, and other than Swift they've relatively anonymous here too.
Their Spanish climber Xabier Zandio did manage to make it into the large break of the day along with Ruben Plaza (Movistar Team), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Bob Jungels (Trek), Koldo Fernández (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Pierre Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano), Omar Fraile and Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural-RGA), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) and David Malacarne (Europcar).
Despite strength in numbers they were never able to establish a sizeable gap with first Tinkoff and then Movistar controlling the pace of the peloton.
It was Zandio who led over the third last climb of the day, but with the peloton at 39 and the overall battle about to start, the break's chances were numbered.
Oliveira slipped clear on the descent but on the Isua climb he was reeled in and quickly spat out with only Wellens, Jungles and Mollema able to hold off Valverde's men.
With 13 kilometres and one climb to go the gap was a mere 18 seconds, and despite a swashbuckling display of descending the Luxembourg champion, the trio were caught with Pieter Weening injecting a swift counter attack.
The Dutchman could have been two Tour de France cols clear for all it mattered once Roman Kreuziger hit the front. The Tinkoff rider devoured an 18 second gap in no time and strung out the remnants of the lead group in the process.
Once the Tinkoff rider's duties were completed Tony Martin took centre stage, but he couldn't match the pace of Valverde whose vicious attack brought Contador and then yesterday's winner Poels with him.
On the twisting descent to the finish, despite Valverde's best efforts, Martin and BMC's Cadel Evans and Samuel Sanchez brought them back. Swift was still present and was too good for the rest come the sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3:56:56
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:39
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|31
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|34
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|37
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:39
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:50
|42
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:12
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:22
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|48
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:03
|49
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:23
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:48
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|58
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:26
|63
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|82
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|84
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|86
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|91
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|98
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|99
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|107
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|108
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|114
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|116
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|120
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|4
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11:50:48
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:02:44
|4
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:10
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:56
|6
|Team Sky
|0:11:07
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:44
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:27
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:17:26
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:43
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:22:00
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|0:22:05
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:04
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:25:36
|19
|Cannondale
|0:52:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20:30:31
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:46
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:13
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:59
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:38
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:42
|21
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:21
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:08:56
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:07
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:49
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:45
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:49
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|28
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:25
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:47
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:14:48
|31
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:33
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:58
|33
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:12
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:52
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:20:04
|37
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:32
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:50
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:07
|40
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:02
|41
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:43
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:21
|43
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:55
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:51
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:39
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:29:27
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:33
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:36
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:27
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:53
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:58
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|53
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:32
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:02
|55
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:16
|56
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:30
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:34:45
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:50
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:01
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:15
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:35:19
|62
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:25
|63
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:37
|64
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:19
|65
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:39
|66
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:07
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:13
|68
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:39:38
|69
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:55
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:04
|71
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:11
|72
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:41:12
|73
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:51
|74
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:42:46
|75
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:54
|76
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:44
|77
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:43:49
|78
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:39
|79
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:11
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:20
|81
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:04
|82
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:47:01
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:09
|84
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:35
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:49:53
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:09
|87
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:14
|88
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:29
|89
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:00
|90
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:14
|91
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:54:38
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:09
|93
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:55:46
|94
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:57:24
|95
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:58:22
|96
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:58:23
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:33
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:58:35
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:39
|100
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:58:46
|101
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:59:20
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:59:55
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:25
|104
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:28
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:01:52
|106
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:03:04
|108
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:45
|109
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1:05:30
|110
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:05:41
|111
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:06:13
|112
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:07:02
|113
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:08:09
|114
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:10:57
|116
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1:13:07
|117
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:14:21
|118
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:15:25
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:08
|120
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|31
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|8
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|13
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|15
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|28
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|29
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|30
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|24
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|29
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|4
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|34
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|36
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|37
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|38
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|39
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|6
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|19
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|22
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|61:34:03
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:11:44
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:13:46
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:18:16
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:05
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:27:01
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:27:23
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|0:30:16
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:35
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:52
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:16
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:57
|14
|Team Sky
|0:36:01
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:38:04
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:43:59
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:45:56
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:54:53
|19
|Cannondale
|2:04:26
