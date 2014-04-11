Trending

Image 1 of 54

The Pais Vasco peloton tackles one of the many descents on stage 5

The Pais Vasco peloton tackles one of the many descents on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Davide Villella (Cannondale)

Davide Villella (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural)

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was thrilled with his victory

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was thrilled with his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky) lived up to his name on stage 5

Ben Swift (Team Sky) lived up to his name on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins a stage in the Basque Country tour

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins a stage in the Basque Country tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) came close but finished third

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) came close but finished third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Tony Martin rolls in after doing a huge amount of work for the team

Tony Martin rolls in after doing a huge amount of work for the team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) withstood the attacks and kept the race lead

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) withstood the attacks and kept the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Alberto Contador celebrates after another stage in the race lead

Alberto Contador celebrates after another stage in the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage 5 of Pais Vasco

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage 5 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Ben Swift wins the stage over Valverde and Kwiatkowski

Ben Swift wins the stage over Valverde and Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 54

Ben Swift enjoys the spoils of stage winner

Ben Swift enjoys the spoils of stage winner
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 54

Davide Villella (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey

Davide Villella (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 54

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) was disappointed his attacks were unsuccessful

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) was disappointed his attacks were unsuccessful
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 54

Ben Swift celebrates his victory on stage 5 of the Basque Country tour

Ben Swift celebrates his victory on stage 5 of the Basque Country tour
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins the sprint in Xemein

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins the sprint in Xemein
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 54

Kisses for stage winner Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Kisses for stage winner Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 54

Alberto Contador celebrates another day in the lead at the Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador celebrates another day in the lead at the Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 28 of 54

Ben Swift was pretty chuffed with his stage win

Ben Swift was pretty chuffed with his stage win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey at Pais Vasco

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 30 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 31 of 54

Ben Swift (Team Sky) had a brilliant victory in the Basque Country tour

Ben Swift (Team Sky) had a brilliant victory in the Basque Country tour
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 32 of 54

Tony Martin leads the peloton

Tony Martin leads the peloton
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 33 of 54

Jurgen Vandenbroeck has a bike problem

Jurgen Vandenbroeck has a bike problem
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 34 of 54

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 35 of 54

Movistar sets a furious pace

Movistar sets a furious pace
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 36 of 54

Vandenbroeck gets a new bike from a teammate

Vandenbroeck gets a new bike from a teammate
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 37 of 54

Ruben Plaza and Astana's Maxim Iglinsky in the break

Ruben Plaza and Astana's Maxim Iglinsky in the break
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 54

Alberto Contador sits behind teammate Rory Sutherland

Alberto Contador sits behind teammate Rory Sutherland
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 54

Andy Schleck passes by as Sander Armee gets a new wheel

Andy Schleck passes by as Sander Armee gets a new wheel
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 40 of 54

The breakaway fuels up

The breakaway fuels up
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 41 of 54

The breakaway heads through the feed zone

The breakaway heads through the feed zone
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 42 of 54

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), the sprint classification leader, in the breakaway

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), the sprint classification leader, in the breakaway
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 43 of 54

Xabier Zandio (Sky) in the break with Philippe Gilbert and Tim Wellens

Xabier Zandio (Sky) in the break with Philippe Gilbert and Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 44 of 54

The village Markina Xemain

The village Markina Xemain
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 45 of 54

The peloton on stage 5 of the País Vasco

The peloton on stage 5 of the País Vasco
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 46 of 54

Tony Martin ahead of Bob Jungles, the Luxembourg champion

Tony Martin ahead of Bob Jungles, the Luxembourg champion
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 47 of 54

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads Izaguirre

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads Izaguirre
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 48 of 54

The Alto Munikategane (Category 3)

The Alto Munikategane (Category 3)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 49 of 54

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) pushes the pace

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 50 of 54

Alberto Contador tucked in behind his train

Alberto Contador tucked in behind his train
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 51 of 54

Ryder Hesjedal and Andy Schleck have been non-factors in the Basque tour

Ryder Hesjedal and Andy Schleck have been non-factors in the Basque tour
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 52 of 54

Beñat Intxausti looks after Alejandro Valverde for Movistar

Beñat Intxausti looks after Alejandro Valverde for Movistar
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 53 of 54

Saxo Bank controls the pace in the Basque tour

Saxo Bank controls the pace in the Basque tour
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 54 of 54

Jurgen Vandenbroeck changes bikes with teammate Sander Armee

Jurgen Vandenbroeck changes bikes with teammate Sander Armee
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) won a thrilling stage from of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Eibar to Xemein, ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in second and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in third. 

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his lead after defending against a strong attack from Valverde on the final climb. The race concludes on Saturday with a 25.9km time trial between Markina and Xemein with Contador just 12 seconds clear of Valverde in second place, and Michal Kwiatkowski with a chance of fighting for the overall at 41 seconds down.

While the battle for the overall simmered under the Basque sun, today was a day for Swift to celebrate. Arguably Sky's standout performer of the season so far, the all-rounder put in another case for selection in Team Sky's Tour de France line up with a dogged display on the tough terrain that littered the stage before unleashing a fine sprint and a cry of victory that even Dave Brailsord, back in the United Kindgom, will have heard.

"That's one of the best wins of my career, definitely. This is such a hard race but it's nice to get the win in today. It was really hard but my legs felt really good. This is one of the best periods of my career," Swift said at the finish.

Sky came into the race under somewhat of a cloud, with their Grand Tour contenders struggling with form, and other than Swift they've relatively anonymous here too.

Their Spanish climber Xabier Zandio did manage to make it into the large break of the day along with Ruben Plaza (Movistar Team), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Bob Jungels (Trek), Koldo Fernández (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Pierre Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano), Omar Fraile and Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural-RGA), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) and David Malacarne (Europcar).

Despite strength in numbers they were never able to establish a sizeable gap with first Tinkoff and then Movistar controlling the pace of the peloton.

It was Zandio who led over the third last climb of the day, but with the peloton at 39 and the overall battle about to start, the break's chances were numbered.

Oliveira slipped clear on the descent but on the Isua climb he was reeled in and quickly spat out with only Wellens, Jungles and Mollema able to hold off Valverde's men.

With 13 kilometres and one climb to go the gap was a mere 18 seconds, and despite a swashbuckling display of descending the Luxembourg champion, the trio were caught with Pieter Weening injecting a swift counter attack.

The Dutchman could have been two Tour de France cols clear for all it mattered once Roman Kreuziger hit the front. The Tinkoff rider devoured an 18 second gap in no time and strung out the remnants of the lead group in the process.

Once the Tinkoff rider's duties were completed Tony Martin took centre stage, but he couldn't match the pace of Valverde whose vicious attack brought Contador and then yesterday's winner Poels with him.

On the twisting descent to the finish, despite Valverde's best efforts, Martin and BMC's Cadel Evans and Samuel Sanchez brought them back. Swift was still present and was too good for the rest come the sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3:56:56
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
17Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:05
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:39
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
31Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
34John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
37Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:04:39
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
39Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
40Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:08:50
42Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:12
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:22
44Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
45Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
48José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:03
49Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
50Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:23
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:48
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
54Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
58Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
59Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
60Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
62Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:17:26
63Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
66Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
67Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
68Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
70Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
73David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
74Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
76David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
82Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
84Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
86Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
89Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
90Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
91Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
92Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
93Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
95Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
96Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
97Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
98Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
99Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
100Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
102Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
103Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
104Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
105Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
106Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
107Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
109Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
110Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
112Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
113Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
114Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
115Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
116Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
117Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
118Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
119Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
120Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:18:09

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
14Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 1 - Markina-Xemein, km. 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Aulesti, km. 112
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 3 - Etxebarria, km. 125
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp2
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain - Alto de Muniketagane, km. 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale6pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain - Alto de Gontzagaigana, km. 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain - Alto de Santa Eufemia, km. 119
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
3Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain - Alto de Ixua, km. 134
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
4Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain - Alto de Aiastia, km. 152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
3Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:50:48
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Europcar0:02:44
4Orica Greenedge0:05:10
5Movistar Team0:06:56
6Team Sky0:11:07
7Team Giant-Shimano0:13:44
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:27
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:58
11FDJ.fr0:17:26
12Team Katusha
13Trek Factory Racing0:19:43
14Astana Pro Team
15Lotto Belisol0:22:00
16Garmin Sharp0:22:05
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:04
18Lampre-Merida0:25:36
19Cannondale0:52:18

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20:30:31
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:41
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
9Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:55
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:37
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:46
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:13
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:59
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:38
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:42
21Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:21
22John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:08:56
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:07
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:09:49
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:45
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:49
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:12:11
28Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:25
29Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:47
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:14:48
31Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:33
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:17:58
33Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:12
34Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:19
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:52
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:20:04
37Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:20:32
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:20:50
39Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:07
40Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:23:02
41Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:23:43
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:21
43Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:55
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:51
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:39
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:29:27
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:33
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:30:36
49Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:27
50Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:31:53
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:58
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
53Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:33:32
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:34:02
55José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:16
56Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:30
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:34:45
58Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:34:50
59Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:35:01
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:15
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:35:19
62David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:25
63Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:36:37
64Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:19
65Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:39
66Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:39:07
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:13
68Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:39:38
69Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:39:55
70Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:40:04
71Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:11
72Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:41:12
73Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:41:51
74Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:42:46
75Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:54
76Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:43:44
77Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:43:49
78Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:39
79Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:45:11
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:20
81Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:46:04
82Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:47:01
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:09
84Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:49:35
85Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:49:53
86Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:51:09
87Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:14
88Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:51:29
89Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:00
90Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:14
91Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:54:38
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:55:09
93Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:55:46
94Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:57:24
95Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:58:22
96Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:58:23
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:33
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:58:35
99David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:58:39
100Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:58:46
101Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:59:20
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:59:55
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:00:25
104Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:00:28
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:01:52
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1:03:04
108Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:45
109Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1:05:30
110Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:05:41
111Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp1:06:13
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:07:02
113Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:08:09
114Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
115Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:10:57
116Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1:13:07
117Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:14:21
118Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:15:25
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:08
120Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:21:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team70pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky59
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida45
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo38
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp31
7Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
8Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha26
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
10Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team24
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team23
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team17
15Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale10
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
22Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale9
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr7
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
28Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
29Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha4
30Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale43pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar24
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13
9Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team11
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar11
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing11
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
24Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
27Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
28Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
29Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale4
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2
34Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky2
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1
36Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
37Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1
38Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
39Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
4Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida6
5Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale5
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
19Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp2
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
22Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team61:34:03
2Team Europcar0:11:44
3Movistar Team0:13:46
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:53
5Team Katusha0:18:16
6AG2R La Mondiale0:23:05
7Garmin Sharp0:27:01
8FDJ.fr0:27:23
9Orica Greenedge0:30:16
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:35
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:52
12Team Giant-Shimano0:32:16
13Trek Factory Racing0:34:57
14Team Sky0:36:01
15Lotto Belisol0:38:04
16Astana Pro Team0:43:59
17Lampre-Merida0:45:56
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:54:53
19Cannondale2:04:26

 

