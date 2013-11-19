Classic look to País Vasco route
Opening stage a mini-Liège that could feature up to a dozen climbs
The Basque Country hasn’t had much to cheer in recent months, but the region’s biggest race has at least managed to weather the economic crisis in Spain. Although its future was under threat in 2012, the Vuelta al País Vasco will once again form part of the WorldTour calendar in 2014, featuring a route that mixes well-established tradition with some interesting tests, notably on the opening day.
