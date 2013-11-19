Classic look to País Vasco route

Image 1 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 For the second straight year, Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 2 at Pais Vasco in Vitoria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) speaks to the press. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

The Basque Country hasn’t had much to cheer in recent months, but the region’s biggest race has at least managed to weather the economic crisis in Spain. Although its future was under threat in 2012, the Vuelta al País Vasco will once again form part of the WorldTour calendar in 2014, featuring a route that mixes well-established tradition with some interesting tests, notably on the opening day.



