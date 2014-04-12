Contador secures overall Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco victory ahead of Kwiatkowski
Martin wins final time trial stage
Stage 6: Markina - Xemein
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continued his successful spring stage race campaign with overall victory at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after an impressive performance in the final time trial that left him just seven seconds slower than stage winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
Contador lead the hilly Basque Country race from day one after going on the attack to win the opening stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was always a danger and often attacked in the hills but Contador defended his yellow leader's jersey with confidence and then produced one of is best time trial performances for years to win overall.
Contador's crown looked under threat after Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did an incredible ride but Contador went even faster on the hilly 25.9km course to show why hw is currently the world's number one ranked rider.
Martin won in the time trial with a time of 38:33, with Contador seven seconds slower and Kwiatkowski at 15 seconds. The young Polish moved past Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take second overall behind Contador. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished third overall at 1:04, with Valverde slipping to fifth at 1:07.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was only ninth in the time trial, 1:05 slower than Martin and ended the race sixth overall at 1:56. Teammates Cadel Evans was 11th in the time trial and so finished seventh overall, in the same time as Van Garderen. Britain's Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was the best young rider, with the neo-pro finishing 12th, 3:17 behind Contador.
"I'm very happy. I’ve been very tired in last two days, but things have finally come through," Contador said.
"It's an honour to win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco for a third time. When I won the time trial in 2005 it was a dream. I could never imagine I would get the win the race three times. I am very happy."
Contador finished second overall in his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, dominated Tirreno-Adriatico, was second at the Volta a Catalunya and has now added the Vuelta a Pais Vasco to his season's haul. He has shown he can ride aggressively and successfully in the mountains, produce vital time trial performances and has the team to support him. Everything appears on track for him to be at his very best at the Tour de France in July.
"These results give me the confidence to keep working hard towards my major goals: the Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France, I'm very motivated. Now I'm going to take a break, I need it, and then come back to thinking about the Tour."
The time trial brought down the curtain on an intense and highly aggressive Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Tony Martin also headed home on a high after taking his second stage victory of the race. His first came after going on the attack in a long breakaway. The second came at what does best, against the clock. Riding in his world champion's rainbow jersey, Martin had the power to handle the climbs and then even tucked low over the front of his time trial bike on the long straight descent to gain extra seconds.
"It feels good to win," Martin said.
"I've lost time trials before and so to come here and win one stage before the individual time trial is really important for me, for my morale and for my team. We were on the podium every day, we won three stages, so it's been a great race for us."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:38:33
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:38
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:25
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|15
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:44
|16
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:51
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:58
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:00
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:16
|27
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:20
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:26
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:29
|34
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:39
|36
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:02:41
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:43
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:48
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|42
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|43
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|44
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:03
|49
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:08
|51
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:13
|53
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:31
|55
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:33
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:34
|57
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:35
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|60
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|61
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:49
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:53
|65
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:01
|66
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:02
|67
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:08
|68
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:10
|69
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:12
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:14
|71
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:16
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:22
|73
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:23
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:27
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:32
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:41
|78
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:48
|80
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:52
|81
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:55
|82
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|83
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:01
|84
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:02
|86
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:10
|87
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:12
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:18
|90
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:19
|91
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:26
|92
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:29
|93
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:31
|94
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:32
|96
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:42
|97
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:50
|98
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:53
|99
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:54
|100
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:58
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:03
|102
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:14
|103
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:16
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|105
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:19
|106
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:06:29
|107
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:06:35
|108
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:10
|109
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|110
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:15
|111
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:25
|113
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:36
|114
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|115
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:05
|116
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:57:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:03
|5
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:12
|6
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|7
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:04:41
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:47
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:36
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:51
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|12
|Trek Facktory Racing
|0:06:07
|13
|Team Sky
|0:06:35
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:07:15
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:25
|16
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:07:35
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:37
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21:09:11
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:14
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:17
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:32
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:36
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:05
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:04
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:55
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:43
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:20
|21
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:57
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:24
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:12:27
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:48
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:53
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:30
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:34
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:01
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:51
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|31
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:20:44
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:59
|33
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:01
|34
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:16
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:31
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:18
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:21
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:15
|39
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:19
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:22
|41
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:39
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:46
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:01
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:44
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:28
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:00
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:56
|48
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:54
|49
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:56
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:03
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:33
|53
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:52
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:56
|55
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:13
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:07
|57
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:33
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:41:01
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:41:07
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:14
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:41:31
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:53
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:04
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:44
|65
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:42:54
|66
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:05
|67
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:37
|68
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:43
|69
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:22
|70
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:46:06
|71
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:47:11
|72
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:19
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:47
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:56
|75
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:49:06
|76
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:30
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:01
|78
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:52:25
|79
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:52:48
|80
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:07
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:16
|82
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:20
|83
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:32
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:18
|85
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:09
|86
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:36
|87
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:59:32
|88
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:00:35
|89
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:57
|90
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:01:27
|91
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:01:29
|92
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|1:02:54
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:03:28
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:04:10
|95
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|1:04:30
|96
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:05:06
|97
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|1:05:14
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:16
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:11
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:16
|101
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:26
|102
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:08:28
|103
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1:10:04
|104
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:10:49
|105
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:11:11
|106
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:11:24
|107
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:32
|108
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:12:49
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:13:31
|110
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:14:18
|111
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1:17:23
|112
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:20:37
|113
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:39
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:21:24
|115
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|6
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|18
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|22
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|23
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|25
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|28
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|4
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|33
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|35
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|36
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|38
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|31
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|11
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|16
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|24
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|25
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|31
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|32
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|33
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|63:34:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:12:14
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:13:00
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:16:06
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:18:26
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:24:24
|7
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|0:28:56
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:33:34
|9
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:34:04
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:43
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:34:58
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:36
|13
|Trek Facktory Racing
|0:38:11
|14
|Team Sky
|0:39:43
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:39:58
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:48:31
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:48:54
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:57:36
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:36
