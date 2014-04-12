Image 1 of 65 Davide Villella (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 65 Omega Pharma-Quick Step celebrates a successful Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 65 Michał Kwiatkowski and Sport Director David Bramati (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 65 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 65 Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 65 Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 65 Alberto Contador on his way to winning the overall title at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 8 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) relieved to claim the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) secures the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 65 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 65 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 65 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 65 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 65 Yuri Trofimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 65 Wouter Poels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 65 Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 65 Simon Spilak (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 65 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 65 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 65 Pieter Serry (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 65 Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 65 Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 65 Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 65 Dmitry Zozontchuk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 65 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 65 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 65 Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 65 Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 65 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 65 Davide Villella (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 65 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with a fan after the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 65 Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff) (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 65 Overall winner Alberto Contador atop the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 36 of 65 Overall winner Alberto Contador atop the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 37 of 65 The final podium at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 38 of 65 The podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 39 of 65 Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 40 of 65 Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 41 of 65 Tony Martin, stage winner (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 42 of 65 Simon Yates climbs (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 43 of 65 Robert Kiserlovski (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 44 of 65 Roman Kreuziger and Arnold Jeannesson (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 45 of 65 John Gadret (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 46 of 65 Maxime Monfort (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 47 of 65 Pierre Rolland in action (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 48 of 65 Amets Txurruka time trials (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 49 of 65 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 50 of 65 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 51 of 65 Tony martin and Pierre Serry get ready for the TT (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 52 of 65 BMC was recognized as the best team (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 53 of 65 Tony Martin on his way to winning the final stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 54 of 65 Tom Slagter climbs during the TT (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 55 of 65 Sammy Sanchez in the time trial (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 56 of 65 Woet Poels time trials (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 57 of 65 Michal Kwiatkowski heads toward the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 58 of 65 Jean Christophe Peraud time trials (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 59 of 65 Alejandro Valverde in the final time trial (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 60 of 65 Ryder Hesjedal time trials (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 61 of 65 Fans of Amets Txurruka (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 62 of 65 Jack Bobridge (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 63 of 65 Christophe Riblon (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 64 of 65 Thomas Peterson (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 65 of 65 Jens Voigt (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continued his successful spring stage race campaign with overall victory at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after an impressive performance in the final time trial that left him just seven seconds slower than stage winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

Contador lead the hilly Basque Country race from day one after going on the attack to win the opening stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was always a danger and often attacked in the hills but Contador defended his yellow leader's jersey with confidence and then produced one of is best time trial performances for years to win overall.

Contador's crown looked under threat after Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did an incredible ride but Contador went even faster on the hilly 25.9km course to show why hw is currently the world's number one ranked rider.

Martin won in the time trial with a time of 38:33, with Contador seven seconds slower and Kwiatkowski at 15 seconds. The young Polish moved past Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take second overall behind Contador. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished third overall at 1:04, with Valverde slipping to fifth at 1:07.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was only ninth in the time trial, 1:05 slower than Martin and ended the race sixth overall at 1:56. Teammates Cadel Evans was 11th in the time trial and so finished seventh overall, in the same time as Van Garderen. Britain's Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was the best young rider, with the neo-pro finishing 12th, 3:17 behind Contador.

"I'm very happy. I’ve been very tired in last two days, but things have finally come through," Contador said.

"It's an honour to win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco for a third time. When I won the time trial in 2005 it was a dream. I could never imagine I would get the win the race three times. I am very happy."

Contador finished second overall in his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, dominated Tirreno-Adriatico, was second at the Volta a Catalunya and has now added the Vuelta a Pais Vasco to his season's haul. He has shown he can ride aggressively and successfully in the mountains, produce vital time trial performances and has the team to support him. Everything appears on track for him to be at his very best at the Tour de France in July.

"These results give me the confidence to keep working hard towards my major goals: the Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France, I'm very motivated. Now I'm going to take a break, I need it, and then come back to thinking about the Tour."

The time trial brought down the curtain on an intense and highly aggressive Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Tony Martin also headed home on a high after taking his second stage victory of the race. His first came after going on the attack in a long breakaway. The second came at what does best, against the clock. Riding in his world champion's rainbow jersey, Martin had the power to handle the climbs and then even tucked low over the front of his time trial bike on the long straight descent to gain extra seconds.

"It feels good to win," Martin said.

"I've lost time trials before and so to come here and win one stage before the individual time trial is really important for me, for my morale and for my team. We were on the podium every day, we won three stages, so it's been a great race for us."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:38:33 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:15 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:16 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:38 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:25 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:33 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:38 15 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:44 16 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:47 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:51 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:58 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:00 23 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 24 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:16 27 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:20 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:21 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:26 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:29 34 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 35 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:02:39 36 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:02:41 37 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:43 38 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 39 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:48 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:49 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 43 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:56 44 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:59 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:03 49 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:08 51 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:11 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:13 53 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:31 55 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:33 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:34 57 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:35 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:36 60 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:03:38 61 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 62 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:49 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:53 65 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:01 66 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:02 67 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:08 68 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:10 69 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:12 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:14 71 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:16 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:04:22 73 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:23 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:27 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:32 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:41 78 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:44 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:48 80 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:52 81 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:55 82 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 83 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:05:01 84 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:02 86 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:10 87 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:05:12 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 89 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:18 90 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:19 91 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:26 92 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:29 93 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:31 94 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:32 96 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:42 97 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:05:50 98 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:53 99 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:54 100 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:58 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:03 102 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:14 103 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:06:16 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:18 105 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:19 106 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:06:29 107 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:06:35 108 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:10 109 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 110 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:07:15 111 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:25 113 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:36 114 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:04 115 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:05 116 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:12:47

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 14 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 1:57:32 2 Movistar Team 0:01:21 3 BMC Racing Team 0:02:53 4 Katusha Team 0:03:03 5 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:12 6 Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr 0:04:26 7 Team Giant - Shimano 0:04:41 8 Lotto Belisol 0:04:47 9 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:36 10 Lampre - Merida 0:05:51 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 12 Trek Facktory Racing 0:06:07 13 Team Sky 0:06:35 14 Team Europcar 0:07:15 15 Astana Pro Team 0:07:25 16 Orica GreenEDGE 0:07:35 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:37 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:09:03 19 Garmin - Sharp 0:09:26

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 21:09:11 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:49 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:07 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:13 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:14 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:26 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:17 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:03:32 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:36 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:05 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:04 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:55 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:43 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:20 21 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:57 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:24 23 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:12:27 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:48 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:53 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:30 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:34 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:17:01 29 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:51 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:12 31 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:20:44 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:59 33 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:01 34 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:16 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:31 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:24:18 37 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:21 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:26:15 39 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:26:19 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:22 41 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:39 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:46 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:01 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:44 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:33:28 46 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:34:00 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:56 48 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:54 49 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:56 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:37:03 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:33 53 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:52 54 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:56 55 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:13 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:39:07 57 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:33 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:01 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:41:07 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:41:14 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:41:31 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:41:53 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:04 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:44 65 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:42:54 66 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:05 67 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:37 68 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:43 69 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:45:22 70 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:46:06 71 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:47:11 72 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:19 73 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:47 74 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:48:56 75 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:06 76 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:49:30 77 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:01 78 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:52:25 79 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:52:48 80 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:07 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:16 82 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:54:20 83 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:55:32 84 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:56:18 85 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:09 86 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:58:36 87 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:59:32 88 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:00:35 89 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:57 90 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:01:27 91 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:01:29 92 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 1:02:54 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:03:28 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:04:10 95 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 1:04:30 96 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:05:06 97 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 1:05:14 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:16 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:11 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:16 101 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:26 102 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1:08:28 103 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1:10:04 104 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:10:49 105 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:11:11 106 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:11:24 107 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:11:32 108 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:12:49 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:13:31 110 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:14:18 111 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1:17:23 112 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:20:37 113 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:39 114 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:21:24 115 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:23:29

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 4 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 6 5 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 5 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 15 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 18 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 22 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 43 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 24 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 6 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 11 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 11 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 11 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 23 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 26 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 27 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 28 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 4 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2 33 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 2 34 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 35 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 36 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 38 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 78 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 59 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 31 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 11 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 12 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 13 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 16 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 24 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 31 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 4 32 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 33 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1