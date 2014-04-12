Trending

Contador secures overall Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco victory ahead of Kwiatkowski

Martin wins final time trial stage

Image 1 of 65

Davide Villella

Davide Villella
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 65

Omega Pharma-Quick Step celebrates a successful Pais Vasco

Omega Pharma-Quick Step celebrates a successful Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 65

Michał Kwiatkowski and Sport Director David Bramati

Michał Kwiatkowski and Sport Director David Bramati
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 65

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 65

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) out on course

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) out on course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 65

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 65

Alberto Contador on his way to winning the overall title at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador on his way to winning the overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 8 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) relieved to claim the overall

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) relieved to claim the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 65

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) secures the win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) secures the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 65

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 65

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 65

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 65

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 65

Yuri Trofimov

Yuri Trofimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 65

Wouter Poels

Wouter Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 65

Tejay van Garderen

Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 65

Simon Spilak

Simon Spilak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 65

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 65

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 65

Pieter Serry

Pieter Serry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 65

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 65

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 65

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 65

Dmitry Zozontchuk

Dmitry Zozontchuk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 65

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 65

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 65

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 65

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 65

Ryder Hesjedal

Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 65

Luis Leon Sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 65

Davide Villella

Davide Villella
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 65

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with a fan after the win

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with a fan after the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 65

Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)

Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 65

Overall winner Alberto Contador atop the podium

Overall winner Alberto Contador atop the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 36 of 65

Overall winner Alberto Contador atop the podium

Overall winner Alberto Contador atop the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 37 of 65

The final podium at Pais Vasco

The final podium at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 65

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 65

Alberto Contador on the podium

Alberto Contador on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 40 of 65

Alberto Contador on the podium

Alberto Contador on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 41 of 65

Tony Martin, stage winner

Tony Martin, stage winner
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 42 of 65

Simon Yates climbs

Simon Yates climbs
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 43 of 65

Robert Kiserlovski

Robert Kiserlovski
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 44 of 65

Roman Kreuziger and Arnold Jeannesson

Roman Kreuziger and Arnold Jeannesson
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 45 of 65

John Gadret

John Gadret
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 46 of 65

Maxime Monfort

Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 47 of 65

Pierre Rolland in action

Pierre Rolland in action
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 48 of 65

Amets Txurruka time trials

Amets Txurruka time trials
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 49 of 65

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco podium

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 50 of 65

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco podium

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 51 of 65

Tony martin and Pierre Serry get ready for the TT

Tony martin and Pierre Serry get ready for the TT
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 52 of 65

BMC was recognized as the best team

BMC was recognized as the best team
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 53 of 65

Tony Martin on his way to winning the final stage

Tony Martin on his way to winning the final stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 54 of 65

Tom Slagter climbs during the TT

Tom Slagter climbs during the TT
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 55 of 65

Sammy Sanchez in the time trial

Sammy Sanchez in the time trial
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 56 of 65

Woet Poels time trials

Woet Poels time trials
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 57 of 65

Michal Kwiatkowski heads toward the finish

Michal Kwiatkowski heads toward the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 58 of 65

Jean Christophe Peraud time trials

Jean Christophe Peraud time trials
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 59 of 65

Alejandro Valverde in the final time trial

Alejandro Valverde in the final time trial
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 60 of 65

Ryder Hesjedal time trials

Ryder Hesjedal time trials
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 61 of 65

Fans of Amets Txurruka

Fans of Amets Txurruka
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 62 of 65

Jack Bobridge

Jack Bobridge
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 63 of 65

Christophe Riblon

Christophe Riblon
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 64 of 65

Thomas Peterson

Thomas Peterson
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 65 of 65

Jens Voigt

Jens Voigt
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continued his successful spring stage race campaign with overall victory at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after an impressive performance in the final time trial that left him just seven seconds slower than stage winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

Related Articles

Contador wins stage 1 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Tony Martin wins stage 2 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Cunego consistent in Pais Vasco

Poels wins Eibar stage of Pais Vasco

País Vasco: Ben Swift wins in Xemein

Contador lead the hilly Basque Country race from day one after going on the attack to win the opening stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was always a danger and often attacked in the hills but Contador defended his yellow leader's jersey with confidence and then produced one of is best time trial performances for years to win overall.

Contador's crown looked under threat after Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did an incredible ride but Contador went even faster on the hilly 25.9km course to show why hw is currently the world's number one ranked rider.

Martin won in the time trial with a time of 38:33, with Contador seven seconds slower and Kwiatkowski at 15 seconds. The young Polish moved past Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take second overall behind Contador. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished third overall at 1:04, with Valverde slipping to fifth at 1:07.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was only ninth in the time trial, 1:05 slower than Martin and ended the race sixth overall at 1:56. Teammates Cadel Evans was 11th in the time trial and so finished seventh overall, in the same time as Van Garderen. Britain's Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was the best young rider, with the neo-pro finishing 12th, 3:17 behind Contador.

"I'm very happy. I’ve been very tired in last two days, but things have finally come through," Contador said.

"It's an honour to win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco for a third time. When I won the time trial in 2005 it was a dream. I could never imagine I would get the win the race three times. I am very happy."

Contador finished second overall in his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, dominated Tirreno-Adriatico, was second at the Volta a Catalunya and has now added the Vuelta a Pais Vasco to his season's haul. He has shown he can ride aggressively and successfully in the mountains, produce vital time trial performances and has the team to support him. Everything appears on track for him to be at his very best at the Tour de France in July.

"These results give me the confidence to keep working hard towards my major goals: the Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France, I'm very motivated. Now I'm going to take a break, I need it, and then come back to thinking about the Tour."

The time trial brought down the curtain on an intense and highly aggressive Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Tony Martin also headed home on a high after taking his second stage victory of the race. His first came after going on the attack in a long breakaway. The second came at what does best, against the clock. Riding in his world champion's rainbow jersey, Martin had the power to handle the climbs and then even tucked low over the front of his time trial bike on the long straight descent to gain extra seconds.

"It feels good to win," Martin said.

"I've lost time trials before and so to come here and win one stage before the individual time trial is really important for me, for my morale and for my team. We were on the podium every day, we won three stages, so it's been a great race for us."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:38:33
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:16
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:38
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:25
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:33
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:38
15Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:44
16José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:51
19Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:58
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:00
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
24Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:16
27Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:20
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:21
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:02:26
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
34Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
35Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:02:39
36Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:02:41
37Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:43
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
39Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:48
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:49
42Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
43Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:56
44Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
46Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:59
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:03
49Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:06
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:08
51Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:11
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:13
53Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:31
55Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:33
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:34
57Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
58Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:35
59Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:36
60John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:03:38
61Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
62Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:49
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:53
65Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:01
66Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:02
67Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:08
68Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:10
69Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:12
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:14
71Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:16
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:22
73Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:04:23
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:04:27
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:32
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:04:41
78Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:44
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:48
80Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:52
81Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:04:55
82Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
83Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:05:01
84Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:02
86Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:05:10
87Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:05:12
88Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
89Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:18
90Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:19
91Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:26
92Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:29
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:31
94Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
95Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:32
96Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:42
97Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:05:50
98Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:05:53
99Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:54
100Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:05:58
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:03
102Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:06:14
103Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:06:16
104Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:06:18
105Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:19
106Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:06:29
107Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:06:35
108Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:07:10
109Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:11
110Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:07:15
111Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:25
113David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:36
114Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:04
115Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:08:05
116David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:12:47

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha14
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:57:32
2Movistar Team0:01:21
3BMC Racing Team0:02:53
4Katusha Team0:03:03
5Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:12
6Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:04:26
7Team Giant - Shimano0:04:41
8Lotto Belisol0:04:47
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:36
10Lampre - Merida0:05:51
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
12Trek Facktory Racing0:06:07
13Team Sky0:06:35
14Team Europcar0:07:15
15Astana Pro Team0:07:25
16Orica GreenEDGE0:07:35
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:37
18Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
19Garmin - Sharp0:09:26

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo21:09:11
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:49
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:07
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:13
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:14
10Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:26
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:17
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:03:32
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:36
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:04:05
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:04
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:55
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:43
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:20
21Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:57
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:24
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:12:27
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:12:48
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:53
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:30
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:34
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:17:01
29Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:51
30Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:12
31Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:20:44
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:21:59
33Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:01
34Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:16
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:23:31
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:24:18
37Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:21
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:26:15
39Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:26:19
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:22
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:39
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:46
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:01
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:44
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:33:28
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:34:00
47Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:56
48Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:54
49José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:56
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
51Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:37:03
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:33
53Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:37:52
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:56
55Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:13
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:39:07
57Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:33
58Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:41:01
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:41:07
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:41:14
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:41:31
62Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:41:53
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:04
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:44
65David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:42:54
66Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:44:05
67Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:37
68Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:44:43
69Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:45:22
70Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:46:06
71Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:47:11
72Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:19
73Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:48:47
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:48:56
75Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:06
76Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:49:30
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:01
78Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:52:25
79Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:52:48
80Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:07
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:16
82Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:54:20
83Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:55:32
84Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:56:18
85Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:09
86Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:58:36
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:59:32
88Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:00:35
89Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:57
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:01:27
91Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:01:29
92Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp1:02:54
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:03:28
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:04:10
95Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1:04:30
96Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:05:06
97Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale1:05:14
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:06:16
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:11
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:16
101Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:08:26
102Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1:08:28
103Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1:10:04
104Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:10:49
105Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:11:11
106Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp1:11:24
107Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:11:32
108Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:12:49
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:13:31
110Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:14:18
111Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1:17:23
112Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:20:37
113Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:39
114Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:21:24
115Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:23:29

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
4Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida6
5Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale5
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
15Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
18Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp2
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
22Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale43pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar24
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
6Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13
8Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team11
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing11
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar11
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
23Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
26Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
27Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
28Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale4
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2
33Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky2
34Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1
35Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
36Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
38Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team81pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team78
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky59
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo58
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team50
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida45
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
8Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team32
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp31
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team28
11Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha27
12Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team24
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr18
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team17
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha16
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale10
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
25Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale9
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr7
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
31Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha4
32Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
33Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team63:34:28
2Movistar Team0:12:14
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:13:00
4Team Europcar0:16:06
5Katusha Team0:18:26
6Ag2r La Mondiale0:24:24
7Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:28:56
8Garmin - Sharp0:33:34
9Team Giant - Shimano0:34:04
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:43
11Orica GreenEDGE0:34:58
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:36
13Trek Facktory Racing0:38:11
14Team Sky0:39:43
15Lotto Belisol0:39:58
16Astana Pro Team0:48:31
17Lampre - Merida0:48:54
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:57:36
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team2:10:36

Latest on Cyclingnews