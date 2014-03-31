Contador top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium for finishing 2nd overall at the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with second place finisher Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 2014 Gent-Wevelgem podium (L-R): Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Of the 99 riders who have now scored UCI WorldTour points, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits atop the individual rankings with a total of 198 points, followed by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with 143 and 137 points respectively.

Due to Contador's second place at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, behind Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Spain now also lead the national rankings while Ag2r-La Mondiale is back on top in the team rankings.

With two races offering points over the weekend with the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in Spain and Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium, a shake up of the UCI WorldTour classifications was always on the cards. Rodriguez, who was victorious in his home race for the second time in his career, moved up to sixth in the individual rankings and is the defending champion of the season-long ranking.

"This was a lot harder than in when I won in 2010," Rodríguez said of the race he won overall. "This time, with so many rivals so close to me overall, it all stayed undecided right the way through to the last metre of the last stage. The smallest piece of bad luck could have changed everything."

In Gent-Wevelgem, Giant-Shimano's John Degenkolb's impressive bunch sprint win ahead of France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and E3 Harelbeke winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) resulted in further changes at the top of the rankings. A crash in the finale affected sprinters, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), reducing the number of Degenkolb's rivals, but the timing of his final acceleration in the last metres of the 233km race proved decisive. DEgenkolb rose to ninth in the individual rankings thanks to his win. He now has 94 points and moved up 30 places.

Former leaders Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) dropped to fourth and fifth respectively.

In the nations classification, long-standing leaders Australia dropped down a place as Spain romped ahead of them with a new total of 455 points thanks to the efforts of Contador and Rodriguez. Australia, now in second, remain with their previous total of 336, whilst France advance to third with 310 points as Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) finished top-ten in Catalunya.

The team classification has also seen a change of leader, with Ag2r-La Mondiale now back in the number one spot they occupied briefly earlier this year after Paris-Nice. This time their advantage of 309 points over Movistar (271), looks much more solid than earlier in the year. Tinkoff-Saxo also made an large advance, jumping three places to third overall with 269 points.

The next UCI WorldTour event is the Tour of Flanders, which takes place on Sunday April 6.

Individual rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 198 pts 2 Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale 143 3 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 137 4 Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale 114 5 Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE 114 6 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha 107 7 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 101 8 John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano 94 9 Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing 90 10 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 88 11 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 88 12 Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida 83 13 Arthur Vichot (FRA) FDJ.fr 78 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 15 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 75 16 Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 71 17 Ben Swift (GBR) Team Sky 70 18 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling 70 19 José Joaquín Rojas (ESP) Movistar Team 68 20 Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky 67 21 Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ.fr 65 22 Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 64 23 Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 61 24 Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 25 Juan José Lobato (ESP) Movistar Team 60

Team rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ag2r-La Mondiale 309 pts 2 Movistar Team 271 3 Team Tinkoff-Saxo 269 4 Team Katusha 264 5 Team Sky 257 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 221 7 Lampre-Merida 195 8 BMC Racing Team 187 9 Trek Factory Racing 179 10 Orica-GreenEDGE 156 11 FDJ.fr 151 12 Cannondale 148 13 Giant-Shimano 127 14 Belkin Pro Cycling 127 15 Garmin-Sharp 110 16 Astana 84 17 Lotto-Belisol 63 18 Team Europcar 46