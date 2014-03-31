Trending

Contador top of WorldTour rankings

Ag2r back in team ranking lead, Spain number one country



Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium for finishing 2nd overall at the 2014 Volta a Catalunya

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium for finishing 2nd overall at the 2014 Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with second place finisher Alberto Contador

2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with second place finisher Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: AFP)


2014 Gent-Wevelgem podium (L-R): Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

2014 Gent-Wevelgem podium (L-R): Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Of the 99 riders who have now scored UCI WorldTour points, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits atop the individual rankings with a total of 198 points, followed by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with 143 and 137 points respectively.

Due to Contador's second place at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, behind Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Spain now also lead the national rankings while Ag2r-La Mondiale is back on top in the team rankings.

With two races offering points over the weekend with the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in Spain and Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium, a shake up of the UCI WorldTour classifications was always on the cards. Rodriguez, who was victorious in his home race for the second time in his career, moved up to sixth in the individual rankings and is the defending champion of the season-long ranking.

"This was a lot harder than in when I won in 2010," Rodríguez said of the race he won overall. "This time, with so many rivals so close to me overall, it all stayed undecided right the way through to the last metre of the last stage. The smallest piece of bad luck could have changed everything."

In Gent-Wevelgem, Giant-Shimano's John Degenkolb's impressive bunch sprint win ahead of France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and E3 Harelbeke winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) resulted in further changes at the top of the rankings. A crash in the finale affected sprinters, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), reducing the number of Degenkolb's rivals, but the timing of his final acceleration in the last metres of the 233km race proved decisive. DEgenkolb rose to ninth in the individual rankings thanks to his win. He now has 94 points and moved up 30 places.

Former leaders Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) dropped to fourth and fifth respectively.

In the nations classification, long-standing leaders Australia dropped down a place as Spain romped ahead of them with a new total of 455 points thanks to the efforts of Contador and Rodriguez. Australia, now in second, remain with their previous total of 336, whilst France advance to third with 310 points as Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) finished top-ten in Catalunya.

The team classification has also seen a change of leader, with Ag2r-La Mondiale now back in the number one spot they occupied briefly earlier this year after Paris-Nice. This time their advantage of 309 points over Movistar (271), looks much more solid than earlier in the year. Tinkoff-Saxo also made an large advance, jumping three places to third overall with 269 points.

The next UCI WorldTour event is the Tour of Flanders, which takes place on Sunday April 6.

Individual rankings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo198pts
2Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale143
3Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team137
4Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale114
5Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE114
6Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha107
7Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha101
8John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano94
9Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing90
10Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team88
11Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida88
12Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida83
13Arthur Vichot (FRA) FDJ.fr78
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team77
15Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky75
16Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo71
17Ben Swift (GBR) Team Sky70
18Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling70
19José Joaquín Rojas (ESP) Movistar Team68
20Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky67
21Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ.fr65
22Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale64
23Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale61
24Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step60
25Juan José Lobato (ESP) Movistar Team60

Team rankings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ag2r-La Mondiale309pts
2Movistar Team271
3Team Tinkoff-Saxo269
4Team Katusha264
5Team Sky257
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step221
7Lampre-Merida195
8BMC Racing Team187
9Trek Factory Racing179
10Orica-GreenEDGE156
11FDJ.fr151
12Cannondale148
13Giant-Shimano127
14Belkin Pro Cycling127
15Garmin-Sharp110
16Astana84
17Lotto-Belisol63
18Team Europcar46

Nation rankings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain455pts
2Australia336
3France310
4Colombia301
5Great Britain244
6Italy179
7Slovakia153
8Belgium150
9Netherlands126
10Germany123
11United States120
12Norway108
13Czech Republic104
14Switzerland90
15Portugal88

 