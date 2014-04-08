Tony Martin wins stage 2 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
Contador retains overall lead
Stage 2: Ordizia - Dantxarinea (Urdazubi)
Tony Martin claimed a well-deserved win on stage 2 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Ordizia to Dantxarinea with a solo breakway. The German infiltrated the day's early break before launching two attacks to distance his rivals in the closing 20 kilometres.
Related Articles
Despite the best efforts from the chasing bunch, they were unable to draw Martin back in with the QuickStep rider holding on for victory. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fended off late attacks from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to retain his overall lead.
Ben Swift took second place on the stage to lead the peloton home with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) taking third for the second day in a row.
The win marked Martin's first individual victory of the season.
Victory looked a long way off when Martin joined the early break of seven inside the opening 20 kilometres of racing. Along with his teammate Jan Bakelants, he sailed cleared with Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), and David Malacarne (Europcar) and quickly built up a healthy lead.
The Basque country doesn't do flat roads, or at least they certainly don't race over them, and although the majority of the climbing came within the opening 50 kilometres of the stage, the seven-man group continued to build on its advantage.
Tinkoff was willing to have any easy day and with Izagirre the biggest threat, and over six minutes down on Contador, they allowed the seven to soak up intermediate sprints and mountain points.
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Carlos Betancur (AG2r) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) all abandoned during the stage, but there were no such problems for the break and although Team Sky and Orica GreenEdge mustered a chase the leaders still held a 2:36 buffer with 40 kilometres remaining.
The rolling terrain looked to be taking its toll when the time check flashed up with just over 60 seconds as Martin's group dipped under the 20km to go banner.
But Martin looked fresh and when he revved the engine and lifted the pace, only a Izagirre and Bakelants could respond.
The rest of the break soon fell away leaving Izagirre in an Omega Pharma and Quick Step sandwich. Even Bakelants was holding on for dear life as Martin moved into full time trial mode, his mouth gaping, his arms tucked over the hoods and back as flat as possible.
After a short descent, Bakelants provided Martin with the perfect leaving gift, a brief acceleration that Izagirre was forced to close before the three-time world champion could break clear.
He still had 11 kilometres, and one sharp but short climb to come, but instead of dropping the gap was increasing, peaking 1:10 before the peloton finally began to eat into the lead on the final uncategorised climb.
Valverde provided two token attacks in an attempt to catch his rivals off guard and even Philippe Gilbert demonstrated his improving form with a move inside the final kilometres, but it wasn't enough to stop Martin. The German had plenty of time to savour the win as he crossed the line with the bunch closing to within a few seconds at the end.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:46:17
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|39
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|57
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:36
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:57
|64
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:27
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|80
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:51
|84
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|91
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|92
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:54
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:42
|95
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:44
|97
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|102
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|104
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|106
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|109
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|110
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|111
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:43
|116
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:51
|117
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|121
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:11:24
|125
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|129
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|131
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|132
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:34
|135
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|139
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|140
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|142
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|12
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11:19:51
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Team Giant - Shimano
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:42
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:36
|14
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:51
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Trek Facktory Racing
|0:05:54
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7:51:54
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:30
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:34
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|30
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:46
|34
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:39
|36
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:15
|37
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:48
|41
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:55
|44
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:39
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:11
|47
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:57
|48
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:12
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:29
|51
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:48
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:03
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:36
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:39
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:54
|58
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:56
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|61
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:29
|62
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:35
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:05
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:18
|66
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:36
|67
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|68
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|69
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:44
|70
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:02
|71
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:12
|72
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:36
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:59
|74
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:18
|75
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:26
|76
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|77
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:15
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|83
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|84
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:05
|85
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:19
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|87
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:52
|89
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:26
|91
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:29
|92
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:30
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:46
|95
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:50
|96
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:51
|99
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:42
|101
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|104
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:20:06
|105
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:10
|107
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:39
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:44
|109
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:21:59
|110
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|112
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:11
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:32
|116
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:43
|117
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:59
|118
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:06
|119
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:56
|121
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:04
|122
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|124
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|125
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:11
|127
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:16
|130
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:39
|131
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:47
|133
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:36
|134
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:44
|135
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|137
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:26
|138
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:30:49
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:27
|142
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:32:54
|143
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|10
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|12
|9
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|12
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|21
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|3
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|23:38:14
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:52
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|6
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:03:38
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|8
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|0:05:10
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:05:21
|10
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:05:22
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:59
|12
|Team Sky
|0:06:34
|13
|Trek Facktory Racing
|0:07:30
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:06
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:08
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:52
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:52
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy