Tony Martin claimed a well-deserved win on stage 2 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Ordizia to Dantxarinea with a solo breakway. The German infiltrated the day's early break before launching two attacks to distance his rivals in the closing 20 kilometres.

Despite the best efforts from the chasing bunch, they were unable to draw Martin back in with the QuickStep rider holding on for victory. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fended off late attacks from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to retain his overall lead.

Ben Swift took second place on the stage to lead the peloton home with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) taking third for the second day in a row.

The win marked Martin's first individual victory of the season.

Victory looked a long way off when Martin joined the early break of seven inside the opening 20 kilometres of racing. Along with his teammate Jan Bakelants, he sailed cleared with Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), and David Malacarne (Europcar) and quickly built up a healthy lead.

The Basque country doesn't do flat roads, or at least they certainly don't race over them, and although the majority of the climbing came within the opening 50 kilometres of the stage, the seven-man group continued to build on its advantage.

Tinkoff was willing to have any easy day and with Izagirre the biggest threat, and over six minutes down on Contador, they allowed the seven to soak up intermediate sprints and mountain points.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Carlos Betancur (AG2r) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) all abandoned during the stage, but there were no such problems for the break and although Team Sky and Orica GreenEdge mustered a chase the leaders still held a 2:36 buffer with 40 kilometres remaining.

The rolling terrain looked to be taking its toll when the time check flashed up with just over 60 seconds as Martin's group dipped under the 20km to go banner.

But Martin looked fresh and when he revved the engine and lifted the pace, only a Izagirre and Bakelants could respond.

The rest of the break soon fell away leaving Izagirre in an Omega Pharma and Quick Step sandwich. Even Bakelants was holding on for dear life as Martin moved into full time trial mode, his mouth gaping, his arms tucked over the hoods and back as flat as possible.

After a short descent, Bakelants provided Martin with the perfect leaving gift, a brief acceleration that Izagirre was forced to close before the three-time world champion could break clear.

He still had 11 kilometres, and one sharp but short climb to come, but instead of dropping the gap was increasing, peaking 1:10 before the peloton finally began to eat into the lead on the final uncategorised climb.

Valverde provided two token attacks in an attempt to catch his rivals off guard and even Philippe Gilbert demonstrated his improving form with a move inside the final kilometres, but it wasn't enough to stop Martin. The German had plenty of time to savour the win as he crossed the line with the bunch closing to within a few seconds at the end.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:46:17 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:30 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 12 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 32 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 49 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:42 57 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:42 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:36 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 61 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 62 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:57 64 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:27 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 70 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 71 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 72 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 77 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 80 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:05 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:51 84 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 85 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 89 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 91 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 92 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:54 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:42 95 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 96 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:44 97 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 99 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 102 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 104 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 106 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 109 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 110 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 111 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:43 116 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:51 117 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 118 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 119 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 120 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 121 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:11:24 125 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 127 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 128 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 129 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 130 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 131 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 132 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 133 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:34 135 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 139 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 140 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 141 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 142 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 144 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 147 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 6 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 8 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 12 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 14 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11:19:51 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Ag2r La Mondiale 5 Team Sky 6 Team Europcar 7 Team Giant - Shimano 8 Katusha Team 9 Movistar Team 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Garmin - Sharp 12 Orica GreenEDGE 0:01:42 13 Lampre - Merida 0:02:36 14 Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr 15 Astana Pro Team 0:04:51 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Trek Facktory Racing 0:05:54 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:07:48 19 Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7:51:54 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 8 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:56 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 23 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:30 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:34 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:52 30 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:23 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:46 34 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:39 36 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:15 37 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 39 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:48 41 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:55 44 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:39 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:11 47 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:57 48 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:12 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:29 51 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:07:48 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:08:03 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:36 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 56 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:39 57 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:54 58 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:56 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 61 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:29 62 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:35 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:05 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:06 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:18 66 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:36 67 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 68 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:48 69 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:44 70 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:02 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:12 72 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:36 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:59 74 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:14:18 75 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:26 76 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:32 77 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:15 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:15:45 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 82 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 83 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 84 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:16:05 85 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:19 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 87 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:52 89 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 90 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:17:26 91 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:29 92 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:30 94 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:46 95 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:50 96 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:51 99 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 100 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:42 101 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 102 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 104 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:20:06 105 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:10 107 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:39 108 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:44 109 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:21:59 110 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 111 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 112 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 113 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:11 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:32 116 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:43 117 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:59 118 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:06 119 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 120 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:56 121 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:04 122 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 124 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 125 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:25:11 127 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 128 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:16 130 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:39 131 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:47 133 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:36 134 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:44 135 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 137 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:26 138 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:30:49 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:27 142 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:32:54 143 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 146 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 30 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 12 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 9 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 10 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 5 3 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 7 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 12 9 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 12 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 21 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 4 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 3 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1