Tony Martin wins stage 2 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Contador retains overall lead

Image 1 of 66

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) remains the race leader

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) remains the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 66

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 66

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 66

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Matteo Montaguti in the sprinters jersey

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Matteo Montaguti in the sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 2 of Pais Vasco

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 2 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 66

The break

The break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin

Stage winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin

Stage winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin

Stage winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin

Stage winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin

Stage winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin

Stage winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 66

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 66

Congratulations after the stage

Congratulations after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 66

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 66

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 66

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 66

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 66

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 66

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 66

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 66

Alberto Contador in the peloton

Alberto Contador in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 66

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 66

The break

The break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 66

Ben Swift and Michal Kwiatkowski sprint for third

Ben Swift and Michal Kwiatkowski sprint for third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 66

Ben Swift and Michal Kwiatkowski sprint for third

Ben Swift and Michal Kwiatkowski sprint for third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 66

Ben Swift and Michal Kwiatkowski sprint for third

Ben Swift and Michal Kwiatkowski sprint for third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 66

Mateo Montaguti gets the blue jersey

Mateo Montaguti gets the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 66

Miguel Indurain

Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 66

Mountains leader Davide Villella

Mountains leader Davide Villella
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 66

Mountains leader Davide Villella

Mountains leader Davide Villella
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 66

Overall leader Alberto Contador

Overall leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 66

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski

White jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 66

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 2 of Pais Vasco

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 2 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 36 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 2 of Pais Vasco

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 2 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 37 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 38 of 66

Stage 2 winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Stage 2 winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 66

Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)

Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 66

Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)

Overall leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 41 of 66

The peloton during stage 2

The peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 42 of 66

Alberto Contador protected by his Saxo Bank teammates

Alberto Contador protected by his Saxo Bank teammates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 43 of 66

Coordinating the peloton around the traffic furniture

Coordinating the peloton around the traffic furniture
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 44 of 66

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 45 of 66

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) at the start

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) at the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 46 of 66

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 47 of 66

The break form on stage 2 of The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

The break form on stage 2 of The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 48 of 66

(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 49 of 66

The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 50 of 66

The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 51 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) in full flight

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) in full flight
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 52 of 66

(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 53 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) leads the break

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) leads the break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 54 of 66

(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 55 of 66

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in the break

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in the break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 56 of 66

It was a good day for Alberto Contador

It was a good day for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 57 of 66

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) retains his leader's jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) retains his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 58 of 66

The bunch couldn't catch Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

The bunch couldn't catch Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 59 of 66

Ben Swift leads the bunch home on stage 2

Ben Swift leads the bunch home on stage 2
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 60 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 2

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 61 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) meets Miguel Indurain

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) meets Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 62 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) enjoys a post-race drink

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) enjoys a post-race drink
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 63 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 64 of 66

A post race interview for Alejandro Valverde

A post race interview for Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 65 of 66

Jan Bakelands (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in the break

Jan Bakelands (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in the break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 66 of 66

Home favourite Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start

Home favourite Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Tony Martin claimed a well-deserved win on stage 2 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Ordizia to Dantxarinea with a solo breakway. The German infiltrated the day's early break before launching two attacks to distance his rivals in the closing 20 kilometres.

Despite the best efforts from the chasing bunch, they were unable to draw Martin back in with the QuickStep rider holding on for victory. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fended off late attacks from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to retain his overall lead.

Ben Swift took second place on the stage to lead the peloton home with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) taking third for the second day in a row.

The win marked Martin's first individual victory of the season.

Victory looked a long way off when Martin joined the early break of seven inside the opening 20 kilometres of racing. Along with his teammate Jan Bakelants, he sailed cleared with Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), and David Malacarne (Europcar) and quickly built up a healthy lead.

The Basque country doesn't do flat roads, or at least they certainly don't race over them, and although the majority of the climbing came within the opening 50 kilometres of the stage, the seven-man group continued to build on its advantage.

Tinkoff was willing to have any easy day and with Izagirre the biggest threat, and over six minutes down on Contador, they allowed the seven to soak up intermediate sprints and mountain points.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Carlos Betancur (AG2r) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) all abandoned during the stage, but there were no such problems for the break and although Team Sky and Orica GreenEdge mustered a chase the leaders still held a 2:36 buffer with 40 kilometres remaining.

The rolling terrain looked to be taking its toll when the time check flashed up with just over 60 seconds as Martin's group dipped under the 20km to go banner.

But Martin looked fresh and when he revved the engine and lifted the pace, only a Izagirre and Bakelants could respond.

The rest of the break soon fell away leaving Izagirre in an Omega Pharma and Quick Step sandwich. Even Bakelants was holding on for dear life as Martin moved into full time trial mode, his mouth gaping, his arms tucked over the hoods and back as flat as possible.

After a short descent, Bakelants provided Martin with the perfect leaving gift, a brief acceleration that Izagirre was forced to close before the three-time world champion could break clear.

He still had 11 kilometres, and one sharp but short climb to come, but instead of dropping the gap was increasing, peaking 1:10 before the peloton finally began to eat into the lead on the final uncategorised climb.

Valverde provided two token attacks in an attempt to catch his rivals off guard and even Philippe Gilbert demonstrated his improving form with a move inside the final kilometres, but it wasn't enough to stop Martin. The German had plenty of time to savour the win as he crossed the line with the bunch closing to within a few seconds at the end.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:46:17
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
12Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
13Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
32Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
43Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
49Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:42
57Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:42
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:36
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
60Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
61Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
62Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:57
64Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:27
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
70Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
71David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
72Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
76Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
80Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:05
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:51
84Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
88Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
89Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
91Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
92Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
93Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:54
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:06:42
95Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
96Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:44
97Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
98Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
99Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
101Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
102Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
104Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
106Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
109Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
110Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
111Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
114Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:07:43
116Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:51
117Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
118Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
119Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
120Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
121Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
122Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
123Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:24
125Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
127Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
128Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
129Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
130Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
131Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
132Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
133Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:15:34
135Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
136Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
139Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
140Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
141Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
142Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
144Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
147Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar6
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar8
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
12Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
14Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11:19:51
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
3BMC Racing Team
4Ag2r La Mondiale
5Team Sky
6Team Europcar
7Team Giant - Shimano
8Katusha Team
9Movistar Team
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Garmin - Sharp
12Orica GreenEDGE0:01:42
13Lampre - Merida0:02:36
14Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
15Astana Pro Team0:04:51
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Trek Facktory Racing0:05:54
18Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:07:48
19Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7:51:54
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
8Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:56
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:30
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:34
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
30Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:46
34Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:39
36Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:15
37José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
39David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:48
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:55
44Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:39
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
46Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:11
47Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:57
48Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:12
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:29
51Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:07:48
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:08:03
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:36
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
56Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:39
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:08:54
58Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:56
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
61Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:29
62Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:05
64Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:06
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:18
66Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:36
67Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
68Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:48
69Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:44
70Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:02
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:12
72Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:36
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:59
74Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:14:18
75Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:26
76Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:32
77Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:15
79Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:15:45
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
82Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
83Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
84Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:16:05
85Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:19
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
87Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
88Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:16:52
89Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
90Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:17:26
91Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:29
92Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:17:30
94Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:17:46
95Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:50
96Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:51
99Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
100Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:18:42
101Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
102David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
104Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:20:06
105Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
106Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:10
107Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:39
108Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:20:44
109Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:21:59
110Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
112Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
113Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:11
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:22:32
116Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:43
117Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:59
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:06
119Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
120Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:23:56
121Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:04
122Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
124Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
125Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:25:11
127Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
128Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
129Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:16
130Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:26:39
131Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:26:47
133Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:28:36
134Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:28:44
135Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
136Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
137Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:26
138Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:30:49
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:27
142Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:32:54
143Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
145Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
146Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale30pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team12
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar9
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
10José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale5
3Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team32pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
7Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha14
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar12
9Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
12Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
19Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
21Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha4
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp3
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team23:38:14
2Katusha Team
3Movistar Team0:00:30
4Garmin - Sharp0:00:52
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
6Orica GreenEDGE0:03:38
7Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:07
8Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:05:10
9Team Europcar0:05:21
10Team Giant - Shimano0:05:22
11Lampre - Merida0:05:59
12Team Sky0:06:34
13Trek Facktory Racing0:07:30
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:06
16Lotto Belisol0:11:08
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:52
18Astana Pro Team0:14:52
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:33:43

