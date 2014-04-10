Image 1 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Arrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma) after his stage 4 win in the Basque Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Poels celebrates with best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in the Basque Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 in Arrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Alberto Contador lost a few seconds but still leads the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Omega Pharma protects Kwiatkowski in the Pais Vasco stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Tony Martin takes a pull on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Simon Spilak (Katusha) is pipped by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) finished just ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Kwiatkowski lost a little time to Contador's group. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) kept his race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leading the Basque Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) in the sprint classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 25 of 49 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 26 of 49 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 27 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 4 of the Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Mountains leader Davide Villella (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 29 of 49 Best sprinter Omar Fraile (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 30 of 49 Race leader Alberto Contador (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 31 of 49 Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 32 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 33 of 49 Wout Poels finishes up along with Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 34 of 49 Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez finish up (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 35 of 49 Tom Jelte Slagter crosses the line in fourth (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 36 of 49 Cadel Evans and Alberto Contador finish up stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 37 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski at the finish of stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 38 of 49 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 4 of Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 39 of 49 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre) in the break (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 40 of 49 Romain Sicard (Team Europcar) gets a drink (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 41 of 49 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Shimano) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 42 of 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 43 of 49 Saxo Tinkoff does some work (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 44 of 49 Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 45 of 49 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 46 of 49 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 47 of 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 48 of 49 World champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 49 of 49 World champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Vitoria to Arrate with a late attack on the final climb. The Dutch rider held off a late chase from the overall contenders, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Samuel Sanchez (Team BMC) taking second and third, respectively.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked several times on the last climb before the short descent to the finish but was unable to distance his main rival, Valverde, who shaved a couple of seconds off Contador’s overall race lead with a late surge.

Poels came into the race as a super-domestique for his team leader, Michal Kwiatkowski, but found himself in a select group on the final climb of Usartza. Until that point Contador had thrown down several menacing and confident attacks but had failed to shake off Valverde’s ambitions of challenging for overall honours.

With the two main favourites cancelling each other out, Poels, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) levied clear. Contador looked to have control of the situation though, first allowing the foursome to open a gap before unleashing another attack.

However the Spaniard was unable to make contact by the summit, and although he’d caused havoc among the GC contenders and reeled in Pinot, Peraud and Spilak, Poels was simply given too much room. He broke the elastic to his breakaway companions thanks to several accelerations, and on the downhill run-in to the line it was leader-turned-domestique, Kwiatkowski, who slowed down the chase. It gave Peols enough of a buffer to hang on, but only just, with Valverde nipping two seconds off Contador's overall lead.

The climbers return

After yesterday’s sprint antics the race returned to the battle for overall honours. Like every stage in the race, the route was packed with climbing, although unlike yesterday the peloton were given a flatter build up before the climbing started after 59 kilometres.

After yesterday's inch perfect leadout for Michael Matthews, Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans, along with Cayetano José Sarmiento failed to start.

Luis Leon Sanchez was part of the first serious move of the day, escaping with Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale). The trio were no threat on the overall situation and all looked good for them as they established a 20 second lead after 20 kilometres of racing. The situation looked even better when Ben King and Nelson Oliveira joined the fray and after 43 kilometres the gap had moved out to 50 seconds.

Everything changed after the Asentzio, the first climb of the day. The peloton were still itching to race, and they drew the leaders close enough for a counter, with Roy, Durasek, Dumoulin, Rolland, Spilak, Gastauer and Bakelants going on the attack.

When the dust settled Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Gastauer (Ag2r) found themselves clear with Sicard soon making it four riders in the lead. Herrada briefly made it five as they approached the lower slopes of the Ixua but he lost contact on the lower slopes, with Movistar forced to send Jon Izaguirre up the road to replace him.

The five leaders held a 52 second lead over the peloton on the climb with Tinkoff forced to chase. It was Rory Sutherland who took on the lion share of the chase duties. The Australian, with Contador neatly tucked in, powering over the summit of the Ixua and onto the Aiastia.

Durasek had briefly attacked the leaders but was caught on the slopes of the Aiastia and as the five up front swung though Baranga the gap was holding at respectable 50 seconds.

With Sutherland’s work done, Omega Pharma stormed the front of the peloton on the approach to the final climb. The leaders were duly caught and spat out with 12 kilometres remaining, and as the peloton hit the outskirts of Eibar, Contador, Cadel Evans, Damino Cunego, Valverde, van Garderen and Kwiatkowski were all present and accounted for.

There was a brief but impressive move from Orica GreenEdge pair Simon Yates and Pieter Weening slipping clear in bid to anticipate the main attacks and propel Yates up the road. With Tony Martin churning out the pace on the front of the peloton Yates was never let out of sight as Contador picked his way onto Valverde’s wheel. At times he almost looked oblivious to the rest of the race around him as he marked his rival and his teammate Roman Kreuziger set the pace.

It was too much for some with Frank Schleck, Ryder Hesjedal and Luis Leon Sanchez crumbling as the gradient rose. With just under 5 kilometres remaining Contador made his first move. Valverde followed with the pair sitting up to hold court on the situation. With the group reforming it was Samuel Sanchez who tried his luck next with Poels still on domestique duties and bringing the group back together.

Contador's second attack had just as much venom as the first but once again Valverde was able to respond. The third move resulted in the same situation with Evans, Van Garderen and Cunego all pacing themselves back into contention.

It was Spilak who sparked the key move, dragging Pinot clear with him before Poels and Peraud linked up to make it four in front.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:39:29 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:26 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 22 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:07 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:43 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:57 31 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:11 33 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 34 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:14 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:03 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:46 42 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:44 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 46 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 48 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 50 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:01 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:32 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:08:36 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:20 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:22 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:47 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:02 69 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:04 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:17 72 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 73 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 76 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:29 78 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:09 79 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:47 80 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:37 82 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:18:01 83 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 85 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 86 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 87 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 88 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 89 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 95 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:20 100 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:19:24 101 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:18 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 107 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 112 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 114 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 118 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 122 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 123 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 124 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 125 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 126 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 129 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 130 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 132 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 133 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Eibar, km. 81 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Etxabarria, km. 125.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Sprint 3 - Eibar, km. 143 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Asentzio, km. 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 2 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta, km. 88 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 4 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ixua, km. 116 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Aiastia, km. 130 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Usartza, km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:58:34 2 Team Katusha 0:00:50 3 Team Europcar 0:03:39 4 Garmin Sharp 0:04:04 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:31 6 FDJ.fr 0:04:47 7 Lotto Belisol 0:04:56 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:47 9 Movistar Team 0:06:20 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:36 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:07:44 12 Astana Pro Team 0:09:24 13 Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:10 14 Lampre-Merida 0:14:21 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:48 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:57 17 Team Sky 0:18:20 18 Orica Greenedge 0:21:28 19 Cannondale 0:38:25

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16:33:35 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:41 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:59 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 19 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 21 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:00 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:38 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:03:06 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:24 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:33 28 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:36 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:59 30 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:04 31 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:06:39 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:42 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:28 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:29 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:07 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:25 38 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:08 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:44 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:13 41 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:07 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:13:10 43 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:16 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:32 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:45 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:16:36 47 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:27 48 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:17:53 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:59 50 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:13 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:19 52 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:28 53 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:44 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:05 55 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:21:26 56 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:21:31 57 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:42 58 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:13 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:29 61 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:38 62 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:45 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:42 64 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:23:49 65 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:24:23 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:31 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:24:48 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:53 69 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:16 70 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:25:20 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:28 72 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:18 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:23 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:25 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:13 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:27:45 77 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:54 78 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:28:45 79 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:29:03 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:16 81 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:29:35 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:43 83 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:32:09 84 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:32:27 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:30 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:33:43 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:50 88 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:30 89 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:48 90 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:35:49 91 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:36:33 92 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:12 93 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:38:20 94 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:38:41 95 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:39:58 96 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:05 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:47 98 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:40:57 99 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:41:07 101 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:41:09 102 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:41:13 103 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:41:20 104 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:25 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:54 106 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:02 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:42:29 108 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:02 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:26 110 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 111 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:28 112 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:18 113 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:45:38 114 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:19 115 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 116 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:48:04 117 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:15 118 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:48:47 119 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:48:51 120 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:49:36 121 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:50:43 122 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 123 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:53:31 124 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:54:58 125 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:55:09 126 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:56:47 127 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:55 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:41 129 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:59 130 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:37 131 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:42 132 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:05 133 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:03:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 50 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 34 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 32 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 9 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 20 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 17 16 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 22 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 28 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 4 30 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 34 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 37 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 24 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 14 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 11 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 9 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 19 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 24 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 25 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 4 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2 30 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 31 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 32 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1 33 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 35 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 5 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 5 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 8 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 19 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1 22 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1