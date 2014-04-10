Trending

Poels wins Eibar stage of Pais Vasco

Contador holds up to threats on climb to Eibar's Arrate Sanctuary

Image 1 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Arrate

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Arrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma) after his stage 4 win in the Basque Tour

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma) after his stage 4 win in the Basque Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the line

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Poels celebrates with best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski

Poels celebrates with best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in the Basque Tour

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in the Basque Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 in Arrate

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 in Arrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Alberto Contador lost a few seconds but still leads the race

Alberto Contador lost a few seconds but still leads the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountains classification

Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountains classification

Davide Villella (Cannondale) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Omega Pharma protects Kwiatkowski in the Pais Vasco stage 4

Omega Pharma protects Kwiatkowski in the Pais Vasco stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Tony Martin takes a pull on stage 4

Tony Martin takes a pull on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Simon Spilak (Katusha) is pipped by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) is pipped by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) finished just ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) finished just ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Kwiatkowski lost a little time to Contador's group.

Kwiatkowski lost a little time to Contador's group.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) kept his race lead

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) kept his race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leading the Basque Tour

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leading the Basque Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) in the sprint classification jersey

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) in the sprint classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural)

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 49

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 49

Frank Schleck (Trek)

Frank Schleck (Trek)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 4 of the Pais Vasco

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 4 of the Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Mountains leader Davide Villella

Mountains leader Davide Villella
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 49

Best sprinter Omar Fraile

Best sprinter Omar Fraile
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 30 of 49

Race leader Alberto Contador

Race leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 31 of 49

Alberto Contador on the podium

Alberto Contador on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 32 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 33 of 49

Wout Poels finishes up along with Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez

Wout Poels finishes up along with Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 34 of 49

Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez finish up

Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez finish up
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 35 of 49

Tom Jelte Slagter crosses the line in fourth

Tom Jelte Slagter crosses the line in fourth
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 36 of 49

Cadel Evans and Alberto Contador finish up stage 4

Cadel Evans and Alberto Contador finish up stage 4
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 37 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski at the finish of stage 4

Michal Kwiatkowski at the finish of stage 4
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 49

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 4 of Pais Vasco

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 4 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 49

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre) in the break

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre) in the break
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 40 of 49

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar) gets a drink

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar) gets a drink
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 41 of 49

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Shimano) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Shimano) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 42 of 49

Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Movistar Team)

Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 43 of 49

Saxo Tinkoff does some work

Saxo Tinkoff does some work
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 44 of 49

Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 45 of 49

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 46 of 49

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 47 of 49

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 48 of 49

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 49 of 49

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Vitoria to Arrate with a late attack on the final climb. The Dutch rider held off a late chase from the overall contenders, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Samuel Sanchez (Team BMC) taking second and third, respectively.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked several times on the last climb before the short descent to the finish but was unable to distance his main rival, Valverde, who shaved a couple of seconds off Contador’s overall race lead with a late surge.

Poels came into the race as a super-domestique for his team leader, Michal Kwiatkowski, but found himself in a select group on the final climb of Usartza. Until that point Contador had thrown down several menacing and confident attacks but had failed to shake off Valverde’s ambitions of challenging for overall honours.

With the two main favourites cancelling each other out, Poels, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) levied clear. Contador looked to have control of the situation though, first allowing the foursome to open a gap before unleashing another attack.

However the Spaniard was unable to make contact by the summit, and although he’d caused havoc among the GC contenders and reeled in Pinot, Peraud and Spilak, Poels was simply given too much room. He broke the elastic to his breakaway companions thanks to several accelerations, and on the downhill run-in to the line it was leader-turned-domestique, Kwiatkowski, who slowed down the chase. It gave Peols enough of a buffer to hang on, but only just, with Valverde nipping two seconds off Contador's overall lead.

The climbers return

After yesterday’s sprint antics the race returned to the battle for overall honours. Like every stage in the race, the route was packed with climbing, although unlike yesterday the peloton were given a flatter build up before the climbing started after 59 kilometres.

After yesterday's inch perfect leadout for Michael Matthews, Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans, along with Cayetano José Sarmiento failed to start.

Luis Leon Sanchez was part of the first serious move of the day, escaping with Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale). The trio were no threat on the overall situation and all looked good for them as they established a 20 second lead after 20 kilometres of racing. The situation looked even better when Ben King and Nelson Oliveira joined the fray and after 43 kilometres the gap had moved out to 50 seconds.

Everything changed after the Asentzio, the first climb of the day. The peloton were still itching to race, and they drew the leaders close enough for a counter, with Roy, Durasek, Dumoulin, Rolland, Spilak, Gastauer and Bakelants going on the attack.

When the dust settled Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Gastauer (Ag2r) found themselves clear with Sicard soon making it four riders in the lead. Herrada briefly made it five as they approached the lower slopes of the Ixua but he lost contact on the lower slopes, with Movistar forced to send Jon Izaguirre up the road to replace him.

The five leaders held a 52 second lead over the peloton on the climb with Tinkoff forced to chase. It was Rory Sutherland who took on the lion share of the chase duties. The Australian, with Contador neatly tucked in, powering over the summit of the Ixua and onto the Aiastia.

Durasek had briefly attacked the leaders but was caught on the slopes of the Aiastia and as the five up front swung though Baranga the gap was holding at respectable 50 seconds.

With Sutherland’s work done, Omega Pharma stormed the front of the peloton on the approach to the final climb. The leaders were duly caught and spat out with 12 kilometres remaining, and as the peloton hit the outskirts of Eibar, Contador, Cadel Evans, Damino Cunego, Valverde, van Garderen and Kwiatkowski were all present and accounted for.

There was a brief but impressive move from Orica GreenEdge pair Simon Yates and Pieter Weening slipping clear in bid to anticipate the main attacks and propel Yates up the road. With Tony Martin churning out the pace on the front of the peloton Yates was never let out of sight as Contador picked his way onto Valverde’s wheel. At times he almost looked oblivious to the rest of the race around him as he marked his rival and his teammate Roman Kreuziger set the pace.

It was too much for some with Frank Schleck, Ryder Hesjedal and Luis Leon Sanchez crumbling as the gradient rose. With just under 5 kilometres remaining Contador made his first move. Valverde followed with the pair sitting up to hold court on the situation. With the group reforming it was Samuel Sanchez who tried his luck next with Poels still on domestique duties and bringing the group back together.

Contador's second attack had just as much venom as the first but once again Valverde was able to respond. The third move resulted in the same situation with Evans, Van Garderen and Cunego all pacing themselves back into contention.

It was Spilak who sparked the key move, dragging Pinot clear with him before Poels and Peraud linked up to make it four in front. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:39:29
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:26
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
22Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:07
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:43
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:57
31Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
32Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:11
33Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:14
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
37Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
38Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:03
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:46
42Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:44
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
46Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
48John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
50Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:01
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:32
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:08:36
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
62Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:20
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:22
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:47
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:02
69Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:04
71Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:17
72Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
73Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
74Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
75Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
76Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:29
78Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:09
79David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:47
80Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:37
82Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:18:01
83José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
84Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
85Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
86Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
87Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
88Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
89Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
92Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
95Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
98Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:20
100Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:19:24
101Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:18
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
107Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
109Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
112Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
113Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
114Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
116Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
118Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
122Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
123Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
124Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
125David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
126Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
127Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
129Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
130Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
132Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
133Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team16
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
6Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha10
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Eibar, km. 81
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Etxabarria, km. 125.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Sprint 3 - Eibar, km. 143
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Asentzio, km. 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale2
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta, km. 88
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
4José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ixua, km. 116
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Aiastia, km. 130
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Usartza, km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:58:34
2Team Katusha0:00:50
3Team Europcar0:03:39
4Garmin Sharp0:04:04
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:31
6FDJ.fr0:04:47
7Lotto Belisol0:04:56
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:47
9Movistar Team0:06:20
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:36
11Trek Factory Racing0:07:44
12Astana Pro Team0:09:24
13Team Giant-Shimano0:13:10
14Lampre-Merida0:14:21
15Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:48
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:57
17Team Sky0:18:20
18Orica Greenedge0:21:28
19Cannondale0:38:25

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16:33:35
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:41
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
9Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:55
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:59
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
19Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
21Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:00
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:38
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:03:06
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:24
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:33
28Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:36
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:59
30Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:04
31John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:06:39
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:42
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:28
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:29
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:07
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:25
38Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:08
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:44
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:13
41Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:07
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:13:10
43Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:16
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:32
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:45
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:16:36
47Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:17:27
48Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:17:53
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:59
50Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:13
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:19
52Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:28
53Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:20:44
54Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:05
55Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:21:26
56Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:21:31
57Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:42
58José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:13
59Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
60Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:22:29
61Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:38
62Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:45
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:42
64Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:23:49
65Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:24:23
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:31
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:24:48
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:53
69Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:16
70Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:25:20
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:28
72Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:18
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:23
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:25
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:13
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:27:45
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:54
78Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:28:45
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:29:03
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:16
81Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:35
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:43
83Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:32:09
84Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:32:27
85Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:30
86Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:33:43
87Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:34:50
88Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:30
89Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:48
90Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:35:49
91Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:36:33
92Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:12
93Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:38:20
94Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:38:41
95Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:39:58
96Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:40:05
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:47
98Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:40:57
99Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:41:07
101Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:41:09
102David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:41:13
103Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:41:20
104Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:41:25
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:41:54
106Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:02
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:42:29
108Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:43:02
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:26
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:28
112Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:18
113Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:45:38
114Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:19
115Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
116Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:48:04
117Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:15
118Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:48:47
119Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:48:51
120Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:49:36
121Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:50:43
122Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
123Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:53:31
124Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:54:58
125Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:55:09
126Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:56:47
127Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:56:55
128Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:41
129Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:59
130Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:37
131Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:42
132Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:05
133Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:03:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team50pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky34
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge32
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo31
7Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
9Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha24
10Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team24
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
12Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar20
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team17
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team17
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp17
16Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale10
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
22Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale9
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
28Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
29Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha4
30Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
31Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
36Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale37pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar24
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team11
9Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar9
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo8
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
19Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
24Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
25Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale4
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2
30Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
31Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
32Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1
33Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
35Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
5Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale5
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
8Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
19Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team49:43:15
2Team Katusha0:00:50
3Garmin Sharp0:04:56
4Movistar Team0:06:50
5AG2R La Mondiale0:08:38
6Team Europcar0:09:00
7FDJ.fr0:09:57
8Trek Factory Racing0:15:14
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:37
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:53
11Lotto Belisol0:16:04
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:25
13Team Giant-Shimano0:18:32
14Lampre-Merida0:20:20
15Astana Pro Team0:24:16
16Team Sky0:24:54
17Orica Greenedge0:25:06
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:49
19Cannondale1:12:08

 

