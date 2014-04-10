Poels wins Eibar stage of Pais Vasco
Contador holds up to threats on climb to Eibar's Arrate Sanctuary
Stage 4: Vitoria - Arrate (Eibar)
Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Vitoria to Arrate with a late attack on the final climb. The Dutch rider held off a late chase from the overall contenders, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Samuel Sanchez (Team BMC) taking second and third, respectively.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked several times on the last climb before the short descent to the finish but was unable to distance his main rival, Valverde, who shaved a couple of seconds off Contador’s overall race lead with a late surge.
Poels came into the race as a super-domestique for his team leader, Michal Kwiatkowski, but found himself in a select group on the final climb of Usartza. Until that point Contador had thrown down several menacing and confident attacks but had failed to shake off Valverde’s ambitions of challenging for overall honours.
With the two main favourites cancelling each other out, Poels, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) levied clear. Contador looked to have control of the situation though, first allowing the foursome to open a gap before unleashing another attack.
However the Spaniard was unable to make contact by the summit, and although he’d caused havoc among the GC contenders and reeled in Pinot, Peraud and Spilak, Poels was simply given too much room. He broke the elastic to his breakaway companions thanks to several accelerations, and on the downhill run-in to the line it was leader-turned-domestique, Kwiatkowski, who slowed down the chase. It gave Peols enough of a buffer to hang on, but only just, with Valverde nipping two seconds off Contador's overall lead.
The climbers return
After yesterday’s sprint antics the race returned to the battle for overall honours. Like every stage in the race, the route was packed with climbing, although unlike yesterday the peloton were given a flatter build up before the climbing started after 59 kilometres.
After yesterday's inch perfect leadout for Michael Matthews, Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans, along with Cayetano José Sarmiento failed to start.
Luis Leon Sanchez was part of the first serious move of the day, escaping with Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale). The trio were no threat on the overall situation and all looked good for them as they established a 20 second lead after 20 kilometres of racing. The situation looked even better when Ben King and Nelson Oliveira joined the fray and after 43 kilometres the gap had moved out to 50 seconds.
Everything changed after the Asentzio, the first climb of the day. The peloton were still itching to race, and they drew the leaders close enough for a counter, with Roy, Durasek, Dumoulin, Rolland, Spilak, Gastauer and Bakelants going on the attack.
When the dust settled Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Gastauer (Ag2r) found themselves clear with Sicard soon making it four riders in the lead. Herrada briefly made it five as they approached the lower slopes of the Ixua but he lost contact on the lower slopes, with Movistar forced to send Jon Izaguirre up the road to replace him.
The five leaders held a 52 second lead over the peloton on the climb with Tinkoff forced to chase. It was Rory Sutherland who took on the lion share of the chase duties. The Australian, with Contador neatly tucked in, powering over the summit of the Ixua and onto the Aiastia.
Durasek had briefly attacked the leaders but was caught on the slopes of the Aiastia and as the five up front swung though Baranga the gap was holding at respectable 50 seconds.
With Sutherland’s work done, Omega Pharma stormed the front of the peloton on the approach to the final climb. The leaders were duly caught and spat out with 12 kilometres remaining, and as the peloton hit the outskirts of Eibar, Contador, Cadel Evans, Damino Cunego, Valverde, van Garderen and Kwiatkowski were all present and accounted for.
There was a brief but impressive move from Orica GreenEdge pair Simon Yates and Pieter Weening slipping clear in bid to anticipate the main attacks and propel Yates up the road. With Tony Martin churning out the pace on the front of the peloton Yates was never let out of sight as Contador picked his way onto Valverde’s wheel. At times he almost looked oblivious to the rest of the race around him as he marked his rival and his teammate Roman Kreuziger set the pace.
It was too much for some with Frank Schleck, Ryder Hesjedal and Luis Leon Sanchez crumbling as the gradient rose. With just under 5 kilometres remaining Contador made his first move. Valverde followed with the pair sitting up to hold court on the situation. With the group reforming it was Samuel Sanchez who tried his luck next with Poels still on domestique duties and bringing the group back together.
Contador's second attack had just as much venom as the first but once again Valverde was able to respond. The third move resulted in the same situation with Evans, Van Garderen and Cunego all pacing themselves back into contention.
It was Spilak who sparked the key move, dragging Pinot clear with him before Poels and Peraud linked up to make it four in front.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:39:29
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|22
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:07
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:43
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:57
|31
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:11
|33
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|34
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:14
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:03
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:46
|42
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|46
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|50
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:01
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:32
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:36
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:22
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:47
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:02
|69
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:04
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:17
|72
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|73
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|76
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:29
|78
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:09
|79
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:47
|80
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:37
|82
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:01
|83
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:20
|100
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:19:24
|101
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:18
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|108
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|112
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|118
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|124
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|125
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|127
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|132
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|2
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:58:34
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:03:39
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:04
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:31
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:47
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:56
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:06:20
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:44
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:24
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:10
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:14:21
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:48
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:57
|17
|Team Sky
|0:18:20
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|0:21:28
|19
|Cannondale
|0:38:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:33:35
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|19
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:00
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:38
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:06
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:24
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:33
|28
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:36
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:59
|30
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:04
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:06:39
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:42
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:28
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:29
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:07
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:25
|38
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:08
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:44
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:13
|41
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:07
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:10
|43
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:32
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:45
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:36
|47
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:27
|48
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:53
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:59
|50
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:13
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|52
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:28
|53
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:44
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|55
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:21:26
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:31
|57
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:42
|58
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:13
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:29
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:38
|62
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:45
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:42
|64
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:49
|65
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:24:23
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:31
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:24:48
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:53
|69
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:16
|70
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:25:20
|71
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:28
|72
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:18
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:23
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:25
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:13
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:45
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:54
|78
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:45
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:03
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:16
|81
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:35
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:43
|83
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:09
|84
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:32:27
|85
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:30
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:43
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:50
|88
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:30
|89
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:48
|90
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:49
|91
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:36:33
|92
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:12
|93
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:20
|94
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:41
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:39:58
|96
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:05
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:47
|98
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:40:57
|99
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:41:07
|101
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:41:09
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:13
|103
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:41:20
|104
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:25
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:54
|106
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:02
|107
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:42:29
|108
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:02
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:26
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:28
|112
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:18
|113
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:45:38
|114
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:19
|115
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|116
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:48:04
|117
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:15
|118
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:48:47
|119
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:48:51
|120
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:49:36
|121
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:43
|122
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:53:31
|124
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:54:58
|125
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:09
|126
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:56:47
|127
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:55
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:41
|129
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:59
|130
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:37
|131
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:42
|132
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:05
|133
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|9
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|17
|16
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|28
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|30
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|34
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|9
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|15
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|19
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|25
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|4
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|30
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|32
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|33
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|8
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|15
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|49:43:15
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:56
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:06:50
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:09:00
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:09:57
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:14
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:16:04
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:25
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:32
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:20
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:16
|16
|Team Sky
|0:24:54
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:25:06
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:49
|19
|Cannondale
|1:12:08
