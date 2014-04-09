Image 1 of 43 Australian champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Orica-GreenEdge at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Michał Gołaś (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Luis Leon Sanchez flanked by his Caja Rural teamates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Michał Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 A smiling Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets to spray the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) sprints toward victory (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 20 of 43 Matteo Montaguti as sprint leader (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 21 of 43 Davide Villela (Cannondale) as best mountains rider (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 22 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium as the white jersey wearer (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 23 of 43 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) enjoys champagne. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 24 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) drinks some champagne (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 25 of 43 Stage winner Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 26 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates a win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 27 of 43 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 The peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 The peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski and Wouter Poels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Alberto Contador before the start (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 38 of 43 The announcer (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 39 of 43 Basque rider Mikel Landa signs autographs (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 40 of 43 Alejandro Valverde before the start (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 41 of 43 World champion Rui Costa and his former teammate David Arroyo (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 42 of 43 Damiano Cunego before the start (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 43 of 43 The Schleck brothers before the start (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) won stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Urdazubi to Gasteiz after a perfect leadout from his teammate Simon Gerrans. The pair hit the front of the peloton in tandem inside the final 800 meters, with Matthews coming through to dominate the sprint and finish ahead of Kévin Reza (Team Europcar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) had a relatively easy day and retains his overall lead with Alejando Valverde in second place, 14 seconds down.

Matthews, who won two stages in the Vuelta a Espana last year, clearly enjoys racing in Spain, and this was his second win of the season here, after he won the Vuelta a La Rioja earlier this month.

Clearly in form, he allowed Gerrans to drop him off with almost 250 meters to go and despite challenges from Ben Swift (Team Sky), and a late surge from Reza, he was able to hang on.

A day for the sprinters?

The Basque Country doesn't do typical sprint stages. While the likes of Marcel Kittel, Alessandro Petacchi and Sam Bennett locked horns in Scheldeprijs - a more sprint-friendly race you'll never find - a different set of fastmen battled in Spain. Nothing is easy for them here. A mere glimpse at the road book would have induced eye-rolling and sighs as they scanned a stage profile that included two second category climbs in the first 40 kilometres of racing, the first of which came after only eight kilometres.

Andy Schleck (Trek), currently a shadow of the rider he once was, and over 12 minutes down on GC, was one of the first men to attack. He linked up with Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Ben King (Garmin-Sharp), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-RGA), Davide Villela (Cannondale) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale).

Despite their efforts, the peloton were unwilling to let the move establish a serious threat and they were quickly reeled in.

Rubén Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) was the next opportunist, although he would have hoped and expected some support when he attacked after roughly 40 kilometres of racing. It wasn't forthcoming and the Spaniard, after a long gaze back in hope, was forced to plough on.

One lone rider with no GC footing meant that the peloton were willing to give the Caja Rural man over eight minutes, and although it proved to be a generous head start, it was never going to be enough.

With 50km to go Fernández's lead had dropped to 3:37 and he was already flagging so badly that by the time he reached the penultimate climb with 35km to go, the lead was holding at just a minute.

The sprinters' teams, aware that opportunities to win here don't come around too often sensed blood. They had allowed a rider of Tony Martin's calibre too much room the previous day but on the Gasteiz climb they finally silenced Fernández's last hopes.

Team Sky, Movistar and Lampre drew themselves towards the front, and with the pace so high any attacks would have been futile.

On the Zaldiaran, a 2.8km lump inside the final 15km it was more of the same. Tony Martin took over the pace setting at the foot of the climb, churning a huge gear as a grateful Kwiatkowski hung tight. Contador and Valverde looked at each other and then slipped back - they have more serious battles over more testing terrain ahead of them - before Jan Bakelants took over from Martin. Here was another one of QuickStep's men from the previous day's break on song once more, and as the peloton crested the final climb, the sprinters prepared for the run-in.

With the majority of the best leadout trains at Scheldeprijs or fragmented either here or at home, the final kilometres came down to a frantic, uncontrollable game of who could make the least mistakes.

Swift looked in the ideal position when he bustled his way onto Matthews' rear wheel as Paul Martens and Daniele Ratto moved out the right after the peloton had safely navigated the tricky last kilometres. Gerrans' leadout was so good that it may have been harder for Matthews to lose rather than win, but he still had to be strong enough to hold on.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5:02:09 2 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 8 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 12 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 38 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 54 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 62 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 63 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 64 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 66 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 74 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 78 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 80 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 83 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 91 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 93 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 95 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 96 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 98 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 99 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:01 101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:32 102 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 104 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 106 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 107 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 108 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 111 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 112 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:03:17 113 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 114 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 115 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 117 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 119 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 120 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 121 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 122 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 123 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 126 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:30 128 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:56 129 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 130 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 131 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 136 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 137 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 138 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:38 140 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:37 141 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 142 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:52 143 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:05

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 4 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 2 3 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 14 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 8 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 12 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 15:06:27 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Garmin - Sharp 5 Team Giant - Shimano 6 Team Europcar 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 9 Lotto Belisol 10 Ag2r La Mondiale 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Movistar Team 14 Team Sky 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Katusha Team 17 Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Trek Facktory Racing

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12:54:03 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:56 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 24 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:30 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:34 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:52 30 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:23 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:46 34 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:39 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 37 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 39 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:48 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:55 43 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:39 44 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:57 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:12 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:29 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:08:03 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:54 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:56 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 54 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:28 55 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:29 56 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:35 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:05 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:10:44 59 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:11:05 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:18 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:48 62 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:44 63 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:02 64 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:06 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:38 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:59 67 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:14:18 68 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:32 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 70 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:35 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:44 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:15:45 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 75 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 76 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:16:05 78 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:19 79 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:52 81 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 82 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:04 83 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:29 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:32 85 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:43 86 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:46 87 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:50 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:51 91 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:32 92 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:42 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 94 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:52 96 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:18:58 97 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:19:36 98 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:01 99 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:10 100 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:20:13 101 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:20:43 102 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:44 103 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:47 104 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:21:59 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:11 108 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:22:38 110 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:59 111 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:11 112 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:23 113 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:23:28 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:56 115 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:04 116 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:24:31 119 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:11 120 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:49 121 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:00 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:26:23 123 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:36 124 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:27:21 125 Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:28:28 126 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 127 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:11 128 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:49 129 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 130 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:31:16 131 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:12 132 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:43 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:54 134 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:34:32 135 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:40 136 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:11 137 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:26 138 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:44 139 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:22 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:27 141 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:38:50 142 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:41:31

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 37 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 9 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 11 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 2 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 23 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 24 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 3 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 4 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 5 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 5 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1 14 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 34 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 32 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 20 11 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 12 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 19 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 25 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 4 26 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 3 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 31 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1