Matthews wins stage 3 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Contador retains overall lead

Image 1 of 43

Australian champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the bunch

Australian champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Orica-GreenEdge at the front of the bunch

Orica-GreenEdge at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Michał Gołaś (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Michał Gołaś (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Luis Leon Sanchez flanked by his Caja Rural teamates

Luis Leon Sanchez flanked by his Caja Rural teamates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) in the bunch

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Michał Kwiatkowski

Michał Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

A smiling Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

A smiling Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r)

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in yellow

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets to spray the champagne

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets to spray the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) sprints toward victory

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) sprints toward victory
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 43

Matteo Montaguti as sprint leader

Matteo Montaguti as sprint leader
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 43

Davide Villela (Cannondale) as best mountains rider

Davide Villela (Cannondale) as best mountains rider
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium as the white jersey wearer

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium as the white jersey wearer
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 43

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) enjoys champagne.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) enjoys champagne.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) drinks some champagne

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) drinks some champagne
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 43

Stage winner Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Stage winner Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates a win

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates a win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 43

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

The peloton during stage 3

The peloton during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

The peloton during stage 3

The peloton during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski and Wouter Poels

Michal Kwiatkowski and Wouter Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Jurgen Van Den Broeck

Jurgen Van Den Broeck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

Alberto Contador before the start

Alberto Contador before the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 43

The announcer

The announcer
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 43

Basque rider Mikel Landa signs autographs

Basque rider Mikel Landa signs autographs
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 40 of 43

Alejandro Valverde before the start

Alejandro Valverde before the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 41 of 43

World champion Rui Costa and his former teammate David Arroyo

World champion Rui Costa and his former teammate David Arroyo
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 42 of 43

Damiano Cunego before the start

Damiano Cunego before the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 43 of 43

The Schleck brothers before the start

The Schleck brothers before the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) won stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Urdazubi to Gasteiz after a perfect leadout from his teammate Simon Gerrans. The pair hit the front of the peloton in tandem inside the final 800 meters, with Matthews coming through to dominate the sprint and finish ahead of Kévin Reza (Team Europcar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) had a relatively easy day and retains his overall lead with Alejando Valverde in second place, 14 seconds down.

Matthews, who won two stages in the Vuelta a Espana last year, clearly enjoys racing in Spain, and this was his second win of the season here, after he won the Vuelta a La Rioja earlier this month.

Clearly in form, he allowed Gerrans to drop him off with almost 250 meters to go and despite challenges from Ben Swift (Team Sky), and a late surge from Reza, he was able to hang on.

A day for the sprinters?

The Basque Country doesn't do typical sprint stages. While the likes of Marcel Kittel, Alessandro Petacchi and Sam Bennett locked horns in Scheldeprijs - a more sprint-friendly race you'll never find - a different set of fastmen battled in Spain. Nothing is easy for them here. A mere glimpse at the road book would have induced eye-rolling and sighs as they scanned a stage profile that included two second category climbs in the first 40 kilometres of racing, the first of which came after only eight kilometres.

Andy Schleck (Trek), currently a shadow of the rider he once was, and over 12 minutes down on GC, was one of the first men to attack. He linked up with Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Ben King (Garmin-Sharp), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-RGA), Davide Villela (Cannondale) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale).

Despite their efforts, the peloton were unwilling to let the move establish a serious threat and they were quickly reeled in.

Rubén Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) was the next opportunist, although he would have hoped and expected some support when he attacked after roughly 40 kilometres of racing. It wasn't forthcoming and the Spaniard, after a long gaze back in hope, was forced to plough on.

One lone rider with no GC footing meant that the peloton were willing to give the Caja Rural man over eight minutes, and although it proved to be a generous head start, it was never going to be enough.

With 50km to go Fernández's lead had dropped to 3:37 and he was already flagging so badly that by the time he reached the penultimate climb with 35km to go, the lead was holding at just a minute.

The sprinters' teams, aware that opportunities to win here don't come around too often sensed blood. They had allowed a rider of Tony Martin's calibre too much room the previous day but on the Gasteiz climb they finally silenced Fernández's last hopes.

Team Sky, Movistar and Lampre drew themselves towards the front, and with the pace so high any attacks would have been futile.

On the Zaldiaran, a 2.8km lump inside the final 15km it was more of the same. Tony Martin took over the pace setting at the foot of the climb, churning a huge gear as a grateful Kwiatkowski hung tight. Contador and Valverde looked at each other and then slipped back - they have more serious battles over more testing terrain ahead of them - before Jan Bakelants took over from Martin. Here was another one of QuickStep's men from the previous day's break on song once more, and as the peloton crested the final climb, the sprinters prepared for the run-in.

With the majority of the best leadout trains at Scheldeprijs or fragmented either here or at home, the final kilometres came down to a frantic, uncontrollable game of who could make the least mistakes.

Swift looked in the ideal position when he bustled his way onto Matthews' rear wheel as Paul Martens and Daniele Ratto moved out the right after the peloton had safely navigated the tricky last kilometres. Gerrans' leadout was so good that it may have been harder for Matthews to lose rather than win, but he still had to be strong enough to hold on.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5:02:09
2Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
8Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
21Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
37Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
38Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
42Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
46José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
48Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
51Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
54Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
60Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
62Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
63Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
64Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
72Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
74Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
78Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
79Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
80Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
82David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
83John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
84Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
85Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
89Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
91Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
92Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
93Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
94Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
95Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
96Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
97Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
98Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
99David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:01
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:32
102Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
104Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
105Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
106Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
107Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
108Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
111Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
112Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:03:17
113Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
114Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
115Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
116Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
117Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
119Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
120Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
121Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
122Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
123Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
124Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
125Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
126Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
127Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:30
128Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:05:56
129Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
130Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
131Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
136Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
137Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
138Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:38
140Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:37
141Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
142Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:52
143Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:12:05

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale4
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale3pts
2Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale2
3Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky14
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale9
8Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge15:06:27
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
3Astana Pro Team
4Garmin - Sharp
5Team Giant - Shimano
6Team Europcar
7BMC Racing Team
8Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
9Lotto Belisol
10Ag2r La Mondiale
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Lampre - Merida
13Movistar Team
14Team Sky
15Tinkoff-Saxo
16Katusha Team
17Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Trek Facktory Racing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12:54:03
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:56
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
24John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:30
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:34
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
30Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:46
34Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:39
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
37Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
39David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:48
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:55
43Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:39
44Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:57
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:12
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:29
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:08:03
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:08:54
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:56
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
54Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:28
55Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:29
56Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:05
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:10:44
59Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:11:05
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:18
61Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:48
62Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:44
63Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:02
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:13:06
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:38
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:59
67Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:14:18
68Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:32
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
70Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:14:35
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:44
72Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:15:45
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
75Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
76Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:16:05
78Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:19
79Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
80Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:16:52
81Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:04
83Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:29
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:32
85Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:43
86Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:17:46
87Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:50
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:51
91Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:32
92Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:18:42
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
94Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:52
96David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:58
97Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:36
98Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:01
99Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:10
100Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:20:13
101Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:20:43
102Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:20:44
103Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:20:47
104Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:21:59
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:11
108Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:22:38
110Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:59
111Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:11
112Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:23
113Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:23:28
114Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:23:56
115Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:04
116Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
117Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:24:31
119Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:11
120Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:25:49
121Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:00
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:26:23
123Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:36
124Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:27:21
125Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:28:28
126Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
127Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:29:11
128Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:49
129Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
130Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:31:16
131Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:12
132Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:32:43
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:54
134Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:34:32
135Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:34:40
136Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:35:11
137Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:26
138Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:44
139Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:22
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:27
141Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:38:50
142Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:41:31

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale37pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar9
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
11José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale2
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
23Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
24Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
3Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
5Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale5
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1
14Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team48pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky34
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge32
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team30
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
8Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team24
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar20
11Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
12Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha14
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale10
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale9
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
19Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
25Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha4
26Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp3
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2
31Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team38:44:41
2Katusha Team
3Movistar Team0:00:30
4Garmin - Sharp0:00:52
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
6Orica GreenEdge0:03:38
7Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:07
8Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:05:10
9Team Europcar0:05:21
10Team Giant - Shimano0:05:22
11Lampre - Merida0:05:59
12Team Sky0:06:34
13Trek Facktory Racing0:07:30
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:06
16Lotto Belisol0:11:08
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:52
18Astana Pro Team0:14:52
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:33:43

