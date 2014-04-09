Matthews wins stage 3 of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
Contador retains overall lead
Stage 3: Urdazubi - Gasteiz
Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) won stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco from Urdazubi to Gasteiz after a perfect leadout from his teammate Simon Gerrans. The pair hit the front of the peloton in tandem inside the final 800 meters, with Matthews coming through to dominate the sprint and finish ahead of Kévin Reza (Team Europcar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) had a relatively easy day and retains his overall lead with Alejando Valverde in second place, 14 seconds down.
Matthews, who won two stages in the Vuelta a Espana last year, clearly enjoys racing in Spain, and this was his second win of the season here, after he won the Vuelta a La Rioja earlier this month.
Clearly in form, he allowed Gerrans to drop him off with almost 250 meters to go and despite challenges from Ben Swift (Team Sky), and a late surge from Reza, he was able to hang on.
A day for the sprinters?
The Basque Country doesn't do typical sprint stages. While the likes of Marcel Kittel, Alessandro Petacchi and Sam Bennett locked horns in Scheldeprijs - a more sprint-friendly race you'll never find - a different set of fastmen battled in Spain. Nothing is easy for them here. A mere glimpse at the road book would have induced eye-rolling and sighs as they scanned a stage profile that included two second category climbs in the first 40 kilometres of racing, the first of which came after only eight kilometres.
Andy Schleck (Trek), currently a shadow of the rider he once was, and over 12 minutes down on GC, was one of the first men to attack. He linked up with Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Ben King (Garmin-Sharp), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-RGA), Davide Villela (Cannondale) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale).
Despite their efforts, the peloton were unwilling to let the move establish a serious threat and they were quickly reeled in.
Rubén Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) was the next opportunist, although he would have hoped and expected some support when he attacked after roughly 40 kilometres of racing. It wasn't forthcoming and the Spaniard, after a long gaze back in hope, was forced to plough on.
One lone rider with no GC footing meant that the peloton were willing to give the Caja Rural man over eight minutes, and although it proved to be a generous head start, it was never going to be enough.
With 50km to go Fernández's lead had dropped to 3:37 and he was already flagging so badly that by the time he reached the penultimate climb with 35km to go, the lead was holding at just a minute.
The sprinters' teams, aware that opportunities to win here don't come around too often sensed blood. They had allowed a rider of Tony Martin's calibre too much room the previous day but on the Gasteiz climb they finally silenced Fernández's last hopes.
Team Sky, Movistar and Lampre drew themselves towards the front, and with the pace so high any attacks would have been futile.
On the Zaldiaran, a 2.8km lump inside the final 15km it was more of the same. Tony Martin took over the pace setting at the foot of the climb, churning a huge gear as a grateful Kwiatkowski hung tight. Contador and Valverde looked at each other and then slipped back - they have more serious battles over more testing terrain ahead of them - before Jan Bakelants took over from Martin. Here was another one of QuickStep's men from the previous day's break on song once more, and as the peloton crested the final climb, the sprinters prepared for the run-in.
With the majority of the best leadout trains at Scheldeprijs or fragmented either here or at home, the final kilometres came down to a frantic, uncontrollable game of who could make the least mistakes.
Swift looked in the ideal position when he bustled his way onto Matthews' rear wheel as Paul Martens and Daniele Ratto moved out the right after the peloton had safely navigated the tricky last kilometres. Gerrans' leadout was so good that it may have been harder for Matthews to lose rather than win, but he still had to be strong enough to hold on.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5:02:09
|2
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|63
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|64
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|83
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|84
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|85
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:01
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|102
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|104
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|106
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|107
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|111
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|112
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:17
|113
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|115
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|122
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|126
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:30
|128
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:56
|129
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|136
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|138
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:38
|140
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:37
|141
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|142
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:52
|143
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|8
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|15:06:27
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Team Giant - Shimano
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Trek Facktory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12:54:03
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:30
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:34
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|30
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:46
|34
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:39
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|37
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:48
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:55
|43
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:39
|44
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:57
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:12
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:29
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:03
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:54
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:56
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|54
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:28
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:29
|56
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:35
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:05
|58
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:44
|59
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:05
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:18
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|62
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:44
|63
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:02
|64
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:06
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:59
|67
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:18
|68
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|70
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:35
|71
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:44
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|76
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:05
|78
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:19
|79
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:52
|81
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|83
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:29
|84
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:32
|85
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:43
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:46
|87
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:50
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:51
|91
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:32
|92
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:42
|93
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|94
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:52
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|97
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:36
|98
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:01
|99
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:10
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:20:13
|101
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:43
|102
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:44
|103
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:47
|104
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:21:59
|105
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:11
|108
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:22:38
|110
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:59
|111
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|112
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:23
|113
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:23:28
|114
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:56
|115
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:04
|116
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:24:31
|119
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:11
|120
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:49
|121
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:00
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:23
|123
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:36
|124
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:27:21
|125
|Xu Gang (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:28
|126
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:11
|128
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:49
|129
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|130
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:31:16
|131
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:12
|132
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:43
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:54
|134
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:34:32
|135
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:40
|136
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:11
|137
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:26
|138
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:44
|139
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:22
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:27
|141
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:38:50
|142
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|11
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|2
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|23
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|24
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|11
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|12
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|19
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|26
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|3
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|31
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|38:44:41
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:52
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:38
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|8
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|0:05:10
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:05:21
|10
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:05:22
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:59
|12
|Team Sky
|0:06:34
|13
|Trek Facktory Racing
|0:07:30
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:06
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:08
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:52
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:52
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:43
