Vuelta a San Juan: Stage 6 breakaway win for Wallays

Najar retains race lead with one stage to come

Jelle Wallays parlayed a late attack from the breakaway to seal the solo win Saturday during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan. The Lotto Soudal rider held off the chasers by two seconds with time to celebrate his first win of the new season. Robigzon Oyola (Medellin-Inter) was the first of the chase group to cross the line, with Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

In the race for the overall, Gonzalo Najar (S.E.P. de San Juan) retains his lead over Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) at 51 seconds, with Filippo Ganna of UAE Team Emirates third at 1:11 minutes. Najar lost 11 seconds to Sevilla on the stage, but with just one flat stage remaining, his hold on the overall lead appears solid.

For Wallays, a domestique starting his third season with Lotto Soudal, the win marks his first since 2016 Grand Prix Cerami. he said the settled general classification made his winning effort possible.

"For me, I'm don't win a lot, but in these conditions I have always strong rides," he said. "I'm normally a worker for the team, and I did this the first five stages. Now the classification was in a position that nothing will be changed, I think. Therefore, for me it's great to win so early in the year."

How it happened

The 152.6m sixth stage from the city of San Juan to Difunta Correa and back was a mostly flat affair, but the crosswinds that battered the course throughout the day made the race anything but straightforward.

The stage featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses at 43.3km and 102.6km. Two category 3 KOMs at 62.1km and 72.1km were also up for grabs.

As expected, the winds whipped across the peloton as the riders headed out of town and a small breakaway was soon free of the bunch. In the group were Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Atilio Pinno (Brazil), Enzo Moyano (Municipalidad de Pocito), Richard Mascarañas (Uruguay) and Zahiri Abderrahim (Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus).

The group gained a minute on the field before the peloton split and things once again reshuffled at the front to form a new 17-rider lead group.

In the new group were Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Mattia Bais (Italy), Josu Zabala (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar Team), Travis McCabe, Tanner Putt and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Alan Presa (Uruguay), Jose Astiasaran (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Robigzon Oyola (Medellin), Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Miguel Rubiano and Julio Camacho (Coldeportes-Zenu).

Masnada was the best-placed rider in the general classification, sitting 13th overall at 4:05 down, but the peloton appeared loathe to let the gap go out very far in the unpredictable winds, pegging the leaders' advantage around 2:30

When the leaders reached the first intermediate sprint 43.3km into the day, Richeze collected the three-second time bonus for the winner ahead of Tivani and Alzate. Less than 20km later, Tivani took maximum points on the first KOM, with the second-and-final KOM of the day just another 10km away. Tivani swept up the points there as well.

Meanwhile in the peloton, UAE Team Emirates, Trek-Segafredo, Lotto Soudal and Bora-Hansgrohe all contributed to the chase, and with 60km to go the gap dipped just below two minutes.

With the gap down to 1:40, all the WorldTour teams started getting help from multiple South American squads, including the SEP team of overnight leader Gonzalo Najar. But Bora, Lotto and UAE, in the form of Filippo Ganna, continued to make the bulk of the pace setting.

With 40km remaining, the leaders had just 1:30 over the chase and were in sight of the peloton on the wide-open roads. The gap continued to come down from there, with the Medellin-Inter team of Oscar Sevilla, going to the front to press the issue.

When the gap hit 1:10 with 35km remaining, the chasers appeared to pull back a bit to let the escapees hang off the front a bit longer. The pointy end of the field became more of a blunt sledgehammer as their ranks swelled across the road and the gap went back up slightly to 1:20.

When the gap shot back up near 1:30, Bora stacked four riders on the front again and started whittling away once more at the lead. When the gap dipped below a minute for the first time with 23km to go, Israel Cycling Academy moved to riders to the front of the chase. But Bora was quickly back in control.

At the 20km-to-go mark, Bora had peeled the gap back to just 35 seconds, and the sprinters in the field started to lick their chops in anticipation of a bunch kick in downtown San Juan. But the inevitable attacks started coming from the breakaway, with Wallays timing his move to perfection and taking home the honours.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:15:28
2Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:00:02
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
6Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
7Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
8Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:00:08
11Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
12Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
13Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
17Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
18Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
20Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
21Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
23Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
24German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
25Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
26Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
29Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
36Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
37Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
39Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
41Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
43Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
44Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
47Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
48Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
49Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
50Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
51Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
53Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:23
54Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
55German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
56Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
57Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
58Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
60Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
61Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
62Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
65Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
66Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
67Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
69Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
71Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
73Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
74Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
75Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
76Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
78Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:00:29
79Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:35
81Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
82Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:00:43
83Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:00:53
84Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
85Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
86Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
87Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
88Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
89Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
90Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:26
91Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:01:35
92Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:00:12
93Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:35
94Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:12
95Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:01
97Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:31
98Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
99Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:09:35
100Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
101Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:10:01
102Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
103Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
104Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
105Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
106Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
107Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
108Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
109Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
110Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
111Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
112Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
113Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
114Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
115Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
116Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
117Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
118Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
119Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
120Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
121Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
122Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
123Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
124Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
125Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
126Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
127Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
128Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
129Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
130Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
131Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
132Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
133Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
134Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
135Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
137Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
138Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
139Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
140Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
142Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
143Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
144Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
145Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
146Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
147Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
148Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
149Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
150Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
151Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
152Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
153Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
154Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
155Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
156Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:13:55
157Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina

Sprint 1 - Bascula, km. 43.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima3pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Cruce Juan Jose Busto, km. 102.60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay3pts
2Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima2
3Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) Cuesta De Las Vacas, km. 62.10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3pts
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team2
3Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 3) Cuesta De Las Vacas, km. 72.10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3pts
2Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin2
3Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal9:46:48
2Quick - Step Floors0:00:02
3Trek - Segafredo
4Coldeportes-Zenu
5Municipalidad De Pocito
6Medellin
7Androni Giocattoli - Sidemec
8UnitedHealthcare
9Italy0:00:08
10UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
11Israel Cycling Academy
12Movistar Team0:00:13
13Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:23
14Argentina
15Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Cuba0:00:34
18Asociacion Civil Mardan
19Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:00:40
20Bahrain - Merida0:00:58
21A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:59
22Brasil0:09:46
23S.E.P. De San Juan0:10:23
24Canel's-Specialized0:10:53
25Uruguay0:19:50
26Chile0:29:39
27Municipalidad De Rawson

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan19:03:43
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:00:51
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:11
4Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:41
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:00
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
7Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:02:11
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:58
9Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:19
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:26
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:32
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:44
13Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:47
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:16
15Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:42
16Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:05:07
17Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:40
18Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:06:11
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:36
21German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:06:57
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:07:43
23Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:55
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:16
25Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:09:17
26Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:36
27Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:10:13
28Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:10:38
29Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:56
30Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:58
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:59
32Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:11:10
33Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin0:11:13
34Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:39
35Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:11:46
36Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:16
37Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:30
38Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:12:33
39Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:34
40German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:48
41Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:13:17
42Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:13:41
43Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:14:02
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:32
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:17:01
46Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:17:03
47Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:17:04
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:15
49Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:17:17
50Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:23
51Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:17:51
52Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:18:07
53Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:18:08
54Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:18:29
55Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:02
56Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:19:44
57Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:19:57
58Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:20:07
59Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:20:28
60Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:20:59
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:02
62Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:21:05
63Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:07
64Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:18
65Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:59
66Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:01
67Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:22:13
68Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:22:30
69Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:53
70Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:23:27
71Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:55
72Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:24:59
73Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:25:43
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:26:00
75Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:26:17
76Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:26:28
77Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:46
78Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil0:27:00
79Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:12
80Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
81Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:27:26
82Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:43
83Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:53
84Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:29:04
85Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:29:05
86Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan0:29:15
87Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:29:44
88Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:30:14
89Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:31
90Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:31:13
91Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:32
92Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:31:59
93Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:32:01
94Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:32:04
95Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
96Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:13
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:22
98Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:32:34
99Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:32:37
100Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:32:58
101Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:33:34
102Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:18
103Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:35:12
104Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:35:30
105Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:35:39
106Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:35:43
107Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:35:45
108Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba0:35:55
109Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:36:23
110Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:29
111Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:36:33
112Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:36:47
113Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:02
114Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:37:10
115Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:37:12
116Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:38:09
117Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:38:25
118Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:38:27
119Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:38:43
120Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:38:47
121Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:38:53
122Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:39:04
123Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
124Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:07
125Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:41:50
126Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy0:41:59
127Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile0:42:15
128Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:43:15
129Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile0:43:53
130Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:44:03
131Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:44:04
132Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:44:11
133Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:44:40
134Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:44:49
135Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:44:52
136Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:44:54
137Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:45:53
138Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:46:03
139Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:46:21
140Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:46:56
141Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:46:59
142Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:47:03
143Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:15
144Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina0:47:41
145Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:47:56
146Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:50:12
147Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:53:19
148Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:55:09
149Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:55:21
150Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba0:55:28
151Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:57:09
152Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:59:57
153Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile1:01:49
154Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:02:35
155Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:03:26
156Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito1:11:11
157Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:17:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima17pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan8
3Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito8
4Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima4
6Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized3
7Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay3
8Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan29pts
2Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu28
3Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized22
4Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito16
5Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized9
8Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin8

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19:04:54
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
3Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:09:02
4Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:47
5Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:10:35
6Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:16:40
7Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:19:48
8Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:21:19

Argentine rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan19:03:43
2Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:36
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:07:43
4Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:09:17
5Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:10:38
6German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:48
7Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:13:17
8Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:14:02

San Luis rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus19:16:31
2Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:00:29
3Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:14
4Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:14:24
5Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:19:13
6Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:20:10
7Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:22:42
8Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:22:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Medellin57:17:49
2Androni Giocattoli - Sidemec0:02:23
3Bora - Hansgrohe0:12:48
4Movistar Team0:13:12
5Quick - Step Floors0:17:22
6S.E.P. De San Juan0:17:23
7Lotto Soudal0:18:18
8Trek - Segafredo0:19:25
9UAE Team Emirates0:20:36
10Coldeportes-Zenu0:21:30
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:55
12UnitedHealthcare0:24:05
13Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:30:46
14Bahrain - Merida0:34:24
15Israel Cycling Academy0:38:37
16Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:41:06
17Canel's-Specialized0:41:13
18Argentina0:44:51
19A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:53:47
20Municipalidad De Pocito0:58:12
21Italy0:59:12
22Asociacion Civil Mardan0:59:35
23Brasil1:00:54
24Uruguay1:10:49
25Cuba1:18:51
26Chile1:39:35
27Municipalidad De Rawson1:43:21

