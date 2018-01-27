Vuelta a San Juan: Stage 6 breakaway win for Wallays
Najar retains race lead with one stage to come
Stage 6: San Juan/Cantoni - Difunta Correa - San Juan/Cantoni
Jelle Wallays parlayed a late attack from the breakaway to seal the solo win Saturday during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan. The Lotto Soudal rider held off the chasers by two seconds with time to celebrate his first win of the new season. Robigzon Oyola (Medellin-Inter) was the first of the chase group to cross the line, with Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) in third.
In the race for the overall, Gonzalo Najar (S.E.P. de San Juan) retains his lead over Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) at 51 seconds, with Filippo Ganna of UAE Team Emirates third at 1:11 minutes. Najar lost 11 seconds to Sevilla on the stage, but with just one flat stage remaining, his hold on the overall lead appears solid.
For Wallays, a domestique starting his third season with Lotto Soudal, the win marks his first since 2016 Grand Prix Cerami. he said the settled general classification made his winning effort possible.
"For me, I'm don't win a lot, but in these conditions I have always strong rides," he said. "I'm normally a worker for the team, and I did this the first five stages. Now the classification was in a position that nothing will be changed, I think. Therefore, for me it's great to win so early in the year."
How it happened
The 152.6m sixth stage from the city of San Juan to Difunta Correa and back was a mostly flat affair, but the crosswinds that battered the course throughout the day made the race anything but straightforward.
The stage featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses at 43.3km and 102.6km. Two category 3 KOMs at 62.1km and 72.1km were also up for grabs.
As expected, the winds whipped across the peloton as the riders headed out of town and a small breakaway was soon free of the bunch. In the group were Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Atilio Pinno (Brazil), Enzo Moyano (Municipalidad de Pocito), Richard Mascarañas (Uruguay) and Zahiri Abderrahim (Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus).
The group gained a minute on the field before the peloton split and things once again reshuffled at the front to form a new 17-rider lead group.
In the new group were Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Mattia Bais (Italy), Josu Zabala (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar Team), Travis McCabe, Tanner Putt and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Alan Presa (Uruguay), Jose Astiasaran (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Robigzon Oyola (Medellin), Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Miguel Rubiano and Julio Camacho (Coldeportes-Zenu).
Masnada was the best-placed rider in the general classification, sitting 13th overall at 4:05 down, but the peloton appeared loathe to let the gap go out very far in the unpredictable winds, pegging the leaders' advantage around 2:30
When the leaders reached the first intermediate sprint 43.3km into the day, Richeze collected the three-second time bonus for the winner ahead of Tivani and Alzate. Less than 20km later, Tivani took maximum points on the first KOM, with the second-and-final KOM of the day just another 10km away. Tivani swept up the points there as well.
Meanwhile in the peloton, UAE Team Emirates, Trek-Segafredo, Lotto Soudal and Bora-Hansgrohe all contributed to the chase, and with 60km to go the gap dipped just below two minutes.
With the gap down to 1:40, all the WorldTour teams started getting help from multiple South American squads, including the SEP team of overnight leader Gonzalo Najar. But Bora, Lotto and UAE, in the form of Filippo Ganna, continued to make the bulk of the pace setting.
With 40km remaining, the leaders had just 1:30 over the chase and were in sight of the peloton on the wide-open roads. The gap continued to come down from there, with the Medellin-Inter team of Oscar Sevilla, going to the front to press the issue.
When the gap hit 1:10 with 35km remaining, the chasers appeared to pull back a bit to let the escapees hang off the front a bit longer. The pointy end of the field became more of a blunt sledgehammer as their ranks swelled across the road and the gap went back up slightly to 1:20.
When the gap shot back up near 1:30, Bora stacked four riders on the front again and started whittling away once more at the lead. When the gap dipped below a minute for the first time with 23km to go, Israel Cycling Academy moved to riders to the front of the chase. But Bora was quickly back in control.
At the 20km-to-go mark, Bora had peeled the gap back to just 35 seconds, and the sprinters in the field started to lick their chops in anticipation of a bunch kick in downtown San Juan. But the inevitable attacks started coming from the breakaway, with Wallays timing his move to perfection and taking home the honours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:15:28
|2
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:00:02
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|6
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|7
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|8
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:00:08
|11
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|12
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|17
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|18
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|24
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|25
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|26
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|36
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|39
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|47
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|48
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|49
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|50
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|51
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|53
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:23
|54
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|56
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|57
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|58
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|61
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|62
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|66
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|67
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|69
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|74
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|75
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|76
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|78
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:00:29
|79
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:35
|81
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|82
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:00:43
|83
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:53
|84
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|85
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|86
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|88
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|89
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:26
|91
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:01:35
|92
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:00:12
|93
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:35
|94
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:12
|95
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:01
|97
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|98
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|99
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:09:35
|100
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|101
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:10:01
|102
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|103
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|104
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|105
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|106
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|107
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|108
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|109
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|110
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|111
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|112
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|113
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|114
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|115
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|116
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|117
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|118
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|119
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|120
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|121
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|122
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|123
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|124
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|125
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|126
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|127
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|128
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|129
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|130
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|131
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|132
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|133
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|134
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|135
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|137
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|138
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|139
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|140
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|142
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|143
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|144
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|145
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|146
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|147
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|148
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|149
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|150
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|151
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|152
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|153
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|154
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|155
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|156
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:13:55
|157
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|2
|3
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|pts
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|pts
|2
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|9:46:48
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|5
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|6
|Medellin
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidemec
|8
|UnitedHealthcare
|9
|Italy
|0:00:08
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|13
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|14
|Argentina
|15
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Cuba
|0:00:34
|18
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|19
|Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:00:40
|20
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:58
|21
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:59
|22
|Brasil
|0:09:46
|23
|S.E.P. De San Juan
|0:10:23
|24
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:10:53
|25
|Uruguay
|0:19:50
|26
|Chile
|0:29:39
|27
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|19:03:43
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:51
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|4
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:41
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|7
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:02:11
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|9
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:19
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:26
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:32
|12
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:44
|13
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:47
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:16
|15
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:42
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:07
|17
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|18
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:06:11
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:36
|21
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:06:57
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:07:43
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:55
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:16
|25
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:17
|26
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:36
|27
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:10:13
|28
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:38
|29
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:56
|30
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:58
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:59
|32
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:11:10
|33
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|0:11:13
|34
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:39
|35
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:11:46
|36
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:16
|37
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:30
|38
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:12:33
|39
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:34
|40
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:48
|41
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:13:17
|42
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:41
|43
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:14:02
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:32
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:17:01
|46
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:03
|47
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:04
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:15
|49
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:17:17
|50
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:23
|51
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:17:51
|52
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:18:07
|53
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:18:08
|54
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:18:29
|55
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:02
|56
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:19:44
|57
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:19:57
|58
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:20:07
|59
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:20:28
|60
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:20:59
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:02
|62
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:21:05
|63
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:07
|64
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:18
|65
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:59
|66
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|67
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:22:13
|68
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:22:30
|69
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:53
|70
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:23:27
|71
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:55
|72
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:59
|73
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:43
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:26:00
|75
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:26:17
|76
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:26:28
|77
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:46
|78
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|0:27:00
|79
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:12
|80
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|81
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:27:26
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:43
|83
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:53
|84
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:29:04
|85
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:29:05
|86
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:29:15
|87
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:29:44
|88
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:30:14
|89
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:31
|90
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:31:13
|91
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:32
|92
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:59
|93
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:32:01
|94
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:32:04
|95
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:13
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:22
|98
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:32:34
|99
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:37
|100
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:32:58
|101
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:33:34
|102
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:18
|103
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:12
|104
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:35:30
|105
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:35:39
|106
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:35:43
|107
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:35:45
|108
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|0:35:55
|109
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:23
|110
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:29
|111
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:36:33
|112
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:36:47
|113
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:02
|114
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:37:10
|115
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:37:12
|116
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:38:09
|117
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:38:25
|118
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:38:27
|119
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:38:43
|120
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:38:47
|121
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:53
|122
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:39:04
|123
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|124
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:07
|125
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:41:50
|126
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:41:59
|127
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|0:42:15
|128
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:43:15
|129
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|0:43:53
|130
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:44:03
|131
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:44:04
|132
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:44:11
|133
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:44:40
|134
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:44:49
|135
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:44:52
|136
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:44:54
|137
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:45:53
|138
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:03
|139
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:46:21
|140
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:46:56
|141
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:46:59
|142
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:47:03
|143
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:15
|144
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|0:47:41
|145
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:47:56
|146
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:50:12
|147
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:53:19
|148
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:55:09
|149
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:55:21
|150
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|0:55:28
|151
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:57:09
|152
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:59:57
|153
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|1:01:49
|154
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:02:35
|155
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:03:26
|156
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|1:11:11
|157
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:17:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|17
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|8
|3
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|8
|4
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|4
|6
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|7
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|8
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|29
|pts
|2
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|28
|3
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|22
|4
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|16
|5
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|10
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|9
|8
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19:04:54
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|3
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:09:02
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:47
|5
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:10:35
|6
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:16:40
|7
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:19:48
|8
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:21:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|19:03:43
|2
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:36
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:07:43
|4
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:17
|5
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:38
|6
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:48
|7
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:13:17
|8
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:14:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|19:16:31
|2
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:00:29
|3
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:14
|4
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:14:24
|5
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:19:13
|6
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:20:10
|7
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:22:42
|8
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:22:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Medellin
|57:17:49
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidemec
|0:02:23
|3
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:12:48
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:13:12
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:17:22
|6
|S.E.P. De San Juan
|0:17:23
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:18:18
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19:25
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:36
|10
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:21:30
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:55
|12
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:24:05
|13
|Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:30:46
|14
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:34:24
|15
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38:37
|16
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:41:06
|17
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:41:13
|18
|Argentina
|0:44:51
|19
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:53:47
|20
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|0:58:12
|21
|Italy
|0:59:12
|22
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:59:35
|23
|Brasil
|1:00:54
|24
|Uruguay
|1:10:49
|25
|Cuba
|1:18:51
|26
|Chile
|1:39:35
|27
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|1:43:21
