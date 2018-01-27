Image 1 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 The Argentine flag flies over the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) doing a TV spot after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 Race leader Gonzalo Naja on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 It was a hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 S.E.P. de San Juan looking after race leader Gonzalo Najar during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) holding off the chasers for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) launching his winning move from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) celebrating his win after the late attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Celebration time for Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jelle Wallays parlayed a late attack from the breakaway to seal the solo win Saturday during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan. The Lotto Soudal rider held off the chasers by two seconds with time to celebrate his first win of the new season. Robigzon Oyola (Medellin-Inter) was the first of the chase group to cross the line, with Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

In the race for the overall, Gonzalo Najar (S.E.P. de San Juan) retains his lead over Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) at 51 seconds, with Filippo Ganna of UAE Team Emirates third at 1:11 minutes. Najar lost 11 seconds to Sevilla on the stage, but with just one flat stage remaining, his hold on the overall lead appears solid.

For Wallays, a domestique starting his third season with Lotto Soudal, the win marks his first since 2016 Grand Prix Cerami. he said the settled general classification made his winning effort possible.

"For me, I'm don't win a lot, but in these conditions I have always strong rides," he said. "I'm normally a worker for the team, and I did this the first five stages. Now the classification was in a position that nothing will be changed, I think. Therefore, for me it's great to win so early in the year."

How it happened

The 152.6m sixth stage from the city of San Juan to Difunta Correa and back was a mostly flat affair, but the crosswinds that battered the course throughout the day made the race anything but straightforward.

The stage featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses at 43.3km and 102.6km. Two category 3 KOMs at 62.1km and 72.1km were also up for grabs.

As expected, the winds whipped across the peloton as the riders headed out of town and a small breakaway was soon free of the bunch. In the group were Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Atilio Pinno (Brazil), Enzo Moyano (Municipalidad de Pocito), Richard Mascarañas (Uruguay) and Zahiri Abderrahim (Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus).

The group gained a minute on the field before the peloton split and things once again reshuffled at the front to form a new 17-rider lead group.

In the new group were Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Mattia Bais (Italy), Josu Zabala (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar Team), Travis McCabe, Tanner Putt and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Alan Presa (Uruguay), Jose Astiasaran (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Robigzon Oyola (Medellin), Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Miguel Rubiano and Julio Camacho (Coldeportes-Zenu).

Masnada was the best-placed rider in the general classification, sitting 13th overall at 4:05 down, but the peloton appeared loathe to let the gap go out very far in the unpredictable winds, pegging the leaders' advantage around 2:30

When the leaders reached the first intermediate sprint 43.3km into the day, Richeze collected the three-second time bonus for the winner ahead of Tivani and Alzate. Less than 20km later, Tivani took maximum points on the first KOM, with the second-and-final KOM of the day just another 10km away. Tivani swept up the points there as well.

Meanwhile in the peloton, UAE Team Emirates, Trek-Segafredo, Lotto Soudal and Bora-Hansgrohe all contributed to the chase, and with 60km to go the gap dipped just below two minutes.

With the gap down to 1:40, all the WorldTour teams started getting help from multiple South American squads, including the SEP team of overnight leader Gonzalo Najar. But Bora, Lotto and UAE, in the form of Filippo Ganna, continued to make the bulk of the pace setting.

With 40km remaining, the leaders had just 1:30 over the chase and were in sight of the peloton on the wide-open roads. The gap continued to come down from there, with the Medellin-Inter team of Oscar Sevilla, going to the front to press the issue.

When the gap hit 1:10 with 35km remaining, the chasers appeared to pull back a bit to let the escapees hang off the front a bit longer. The pointy end of the field became more of a blunt sledgehammer as their ranks swelled across the road and the gap went back up slightly to 1:20.

When the gap shot back up near 1:30, Bora stacked four riders on the front again and started whittling away once more at the lead. When the gap dipped below a minute for the first time with 23km to go, Israel Cycling Academy moved to riders to the front of the chase. But Bora was quickly back in control.

At the 20km-to-go mark, Bora had peeled the gap back to just 35 seconds, and the sprinters in the field started to lick their chops in anticipation of a bunch kick in downtown San Juan. But the inevitable attacks started coming from the breakaway, with Wallays timing his move to perfection and taking home the honours.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:15:28 2 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:00:02 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 6 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 7 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 8 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:00:08 11 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 12 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 17 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 18 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 20 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 21 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 23 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 24 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 25 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 26 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 29 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 36 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 37 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 39 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 41 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 43 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 44 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 47 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 48 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 49 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 50 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 51 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 53 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:23 54 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 55 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 56 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 57 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 58 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 60 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 61 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 62 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 66 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 67 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 69 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 71 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 73 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 74 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 75 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 76 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 78 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:00:29 79 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:35 81 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 82 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:00:43 83 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:00:53 84 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 85 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 86 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:58 88 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 89 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 90 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:26 91 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:01:35 92 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:00:12 93 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:35 94 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:12 95 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:01 97 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:31 98 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 99 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:09:35 100 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 101 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:10:01 102 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 103 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 104 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 105 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 106 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 107 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 108 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 109 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 110 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 111 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 112 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 113 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 114 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 115 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 116 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 117 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 118 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 119 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 120 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 121 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 122 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 123 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 124 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 125 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 126 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 127 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 128 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 129 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 130 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 131 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 132 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 133 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 134 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 135 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 137 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 138 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 139 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 140 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 142 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 143 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 144 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 145 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 146 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 147 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 148 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 149 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 150 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 151 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 152 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 153 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 154 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 155 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 156 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:13:55 157 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina

Sprint 1 - Bascula, km. 43.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Cruce Juan Jose Busto, km. 102.60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 3 pts 2 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 2 3 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) Cuesta De Las Vacas, km. 62.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 pts 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 3 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 3) Cuesta De Las Vacas, km. 72.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 pts 2 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 2 3 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 9:46:48 2 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:02 3 Trek - Segafredo 4 Coldeportes-Zenu 5 Municipalidad De Pocito 6 Medellin 7 Androni Giocattoli - Sidemec 8 UnitedHealthcare 9 Italy 0:00:08 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 11 Israel Cycling Academy 12 Movistar Team 0:00:13 13 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:23 14 Argentina 15 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Cuba 0:00:34 18 Asociacion Civil Mardan 19 Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:00:40 20 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:58 21 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:04:59 22 Brasil 0:09:46 23 S.E.P. De San Juan 0:10:23 24 Canel's-Specialized 0:10:53 25 Uruguay 0:19:50 26 Chile 0:29:39 27 Municipalidad De Rawson

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 19:03:43 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:00:51 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11 4 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:41 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 7 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:02:11 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:58 9 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:19 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:26 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:32 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:44 13 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:47 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:16 15 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:42 16 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:07 17 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:40 18 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:06:11 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:36 21 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:06:57 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:07:43 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:55 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:16 25 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:09:17 26 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:36 27 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:10:13 28 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:10:38 29 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:56 30 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:58 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:59 32 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:11:10 33 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 0:11:13 34 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:39 35 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:11:46 36 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:16 37 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:30 38 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:12:33 39 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:34 40 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:48 41 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:13:17 42 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:13:41 43 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:14:02 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:32 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:17:01 46 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:03 47 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:04 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:15 49 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:17:17 50 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:23 51 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:17:51 52 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:18:07 53 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:18:08 54 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:18:29 55 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:02 56 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:19:44 57 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:19:57 58 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:20:07 59 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:20:28 60 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:20:59 61 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:02 62 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:21:05 63 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:07 64 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:18 65 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:59 66 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:01 67 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:22:13 68 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:22:30 69 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:53 70 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:23:27 71 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:55 72 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:59 73 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:43 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:26:00 75 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:26:17 76 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:26:28 77 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:46 78 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 0:27:00 79 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:12 80 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 81 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:27:26 82 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:43 83 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:53 84 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:29:04 85 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:29:05 86 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:29:15 87 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:29:44 88 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:30:14 89 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:31 90 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:31:13 91 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:32 92 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:59 93 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:32:01 94 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:32:04 95 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:13 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:22 98 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:32:34 99 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:37 100 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:32:58 101 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:33:34 102 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:18 103 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:12 104 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:35:30 105 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:35:39 106 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:35:43 107 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:35:45 108 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 0:35:55 109 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:23 110 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:29 111 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:36:33 112 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:36:47 113 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:02 114 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:37:10 115 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:37:12 116 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:38:09 117 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:38:25 118 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:38:27 119 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:38:43 120 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:38:47 121 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:38:53 122 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:39:04 123 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 124 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:07 125 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:41:50 126 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:41:59 127 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 0:42:15 128 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:43:15 129 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 0:43:53 130 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:44:03 131 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:44:04 132 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:44:11 133 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:44:40 134 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:44:49 135 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:44:52 136 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:44:54 137 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:45:53 138 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:03 139 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:46:21 140 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:46:56 141 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:46:59 142 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:47:03 143 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:15 144 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 0:47:41 145 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:47:56 146 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:50:12 147 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:53:19 148 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:55:09 149 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:55:21 150 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 0:55:28 151 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:57:09 152 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:59:57 153 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 1:01:49 154 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:02:35 155 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:03:26 156 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 1:11:11 157 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:17:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 17 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 8 3 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 8 4 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 4 6 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 3 7 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 3 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 29 pts 2 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 28 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 22 4 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 16 5 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 9 8 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 8

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19:04:54 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 3 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:09:02 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:47 5 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:10:35 6 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:16:40 7 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:19:48 8 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:21:19

Argentine rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 19:03:43 2 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:36 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:07:43 4 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:09:17 5 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:10:38 6 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:48 7 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:13:17 8 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:14:02

San Luis rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 19:16:31 2 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:00:29 3 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:01:14 4 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:14:24 5 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:19:13 6 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:20:10 7 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:22:42 8 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:22:55