Vuelta a San Juan: Mullen wins stage 3 time trial, Ganna takes overall lead

Irish time trial specialist is the only rider to go under 18 minutes on 14.4km course

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) tbett

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fillipo Ganna and Ryan Mullen share the spotlight after stage 3 of Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) gets ready to roll off

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) in the San Juan time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) at speed

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Ganna celebrates taking the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ryan Mullen took his first win for Trek-Segafredo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders had to use their road bikes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Every rider tried to get as aero as possible

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mullen takes centre stage on the podium after the time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fillipo Ganna rode into the leader's jersey during stage 3 at Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Irish time trial champion Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) took out the stage 3 time trial at the Vuelta a San Juan on Tuesday, covering the 14.4km course in 17:43, 25 second faster than runner-up Fillipo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates). Ganna may have missed out on the stage win, but he collected a more important prize, seizing the overall race lead from Roman Villalobos (Canel's Specialized), who dropped out of the top 15.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka finished third on the stage and now sits second overall, five seconds behind Ganna. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter was fifth and moved into third overall, 11 seconds behind Ganna.

Mullen started 57th out of 163 riders and had to wait nearly two hours to find out if his time would be good enough.

"I was really getting bored there. It was along time," he said in theist-stage press conference. "I just pushed as hard as I could push, and in the last five minutes I was like really dipping down and fading. I just had to really hang on. At the itme I crossed the line I didn’t think it would be enough to win because of how I felt at the end. But it turns out it was, and I’m very happy."

Mullen started the day in 107th pace, nearly three minutes down and so didn't figure into the general classification, but Ganna finished fourth on stage 2 and started the its trial sixth overall in large group of riders 10 seconds down. His performance on Tuesday backed up his performance in the uphill finish the day before.

After the race, he said his team pegged him before the stage as the man to take the race lead.

"We will do the most as possible to defend the leader’s jersey," Ganna said. "This morning we had a talk and the team wanted me to take the leader’s jersey because maybe it was good for me and beautiful and also for them to defend it in the rest of the race. I have to say that for sure we will fight to try to have the leader’s jersey until the finish.

How it unfolded

With temperatures topping 34 degrees, beating the heat was one of the man challenges of the day on the mostly flat 14.4km course in San Juan. Riders started on a divided highway and circled through the provincial capitol and finished near where they started to form a nearly complete loop.

Starting 22nd, UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Eaton set the early fastest time at 19:53, but he was quickly knocked out of the hot seat by Quick-Step Floors’ Iljo Kiesse with a time of 19:10. Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) wouldn’t let that stand, and he bested his fellow Belgian by 11 seconds at 18:59.

Mullen was the first to crack the 18-minute barrier, setting a new best time of 17:43.

Mullen’s time looked significant as rider after rider failed to get close or even go below 18 minutes. Quick-Step’s Remi Cavagna set a fast pace but fell short at 18:27 and slotted into third behind Wallays.

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) put in a good ride, but he also wasn’t able to crack the18-minuye mark and slotted into second behind Mullen with 18:13, knocking everyone else down a peg.

But as the favourites started to finish, Daniel dropped down to fourth behind Rafal Majka, who crossed the line in just head of Daniel at 18:13. Filiipo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) came closest to Mullen at 18:08.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:43
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
5Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:00:36
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
7Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:00:44
8Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:50
10Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
12Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:00:55
13Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:00:58
14Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:59
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
16Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:08
17Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:09
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:10
21Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
22Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
23Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:17
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
25Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:25
26Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
27Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:27
28Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
30Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:32
31Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:01:34
33Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:35
34Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:36
35Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:37
36Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:38
37Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
38Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
40Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:39
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:40
43Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:41
44Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:42
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:44
46Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:01:46
47Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:51
48Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
49Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:01:52
50Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:53
51Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
52Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
53Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:54
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:56
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
57Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
58Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:58
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
61Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
62Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:59
63Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:02:00
64Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:02:01
65Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:02
66Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:02:03
69Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:04
70Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:02:06
71Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:07
72Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
73Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
74Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
76Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:09
77Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
78Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
80Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
81Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:02:10
82Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:02:11
83Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:12
84Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
86German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:02:16
87Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:17
88Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:02:18
89Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
90Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile0:02:22
91Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
92Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:02:23
93Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:02:25
94Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:26
95Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
96Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:28
97Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:29
98Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:02:30
100Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:31
101German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
102Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
103Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
104Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:02:37
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:02:38
106Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:02:39
107Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
108Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
109Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:02:41
110Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
111Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:02:45
112Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:02:46
113Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:02:47
114Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
115Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:02:48
116Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
117Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:02:50
118Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:51
119Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:02:52
120Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:53
121Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
122Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
123Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:02:54
124Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
125Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
126Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
127Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:02:55
129Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:56
130Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
131Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:02:58
132Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:03:00
133Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:03:03
134Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:05
135Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
136Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:03:09
137Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:03:10
138Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
139Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:03:13
140Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
141Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:03:14
142Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
143Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:03:16
144Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:03:22
145Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil0:03:24
146Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:03:25
147Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina0:03:26
148Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:03:33
149Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:03:34
150Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:03:36
151Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:39
152Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:03:43
153Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:03:46
154Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
155Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
156Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
157Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:03:51
158Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:18
159Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
160Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:21
161Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:23
162Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:43
163Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:53

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo0:54:32
2Medellin0:00:52
3Movistar Team0:01:18
4Quick - Step Floors0:01:26
5Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:47
6S.E.P. de San Juan0:02:39
7Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:42
8Lotto Soudal0:03:01
9UAE Team Emirates0:03:03
10Municipalidad De Pocito0:03:08
11A.C.A. Virgen De Fatim0:03:13
12Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:19
13Bahrain - Merida0:03:29
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:01
15Coldeportes-Zenu0:04:08
16Canel's-Specialized0:04:15
17Uruguay0:04:19
18Argentina0:04:22
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Israel Cycling Academy0:04:46
21Italy
22Asociacion Civil Mardan0:05:08
23Chile0:05:55
24Brasil0:06:11
25Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
26Municipalidad De Rawson0:07:08
27Cuba0:07:42

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6:58:37
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
3Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:00:11
4Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:00:19
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:25
6Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:00:27
7Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
8Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
9Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:45
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
15Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:52
16Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:00:59
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
18Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:01:01
19Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:02
21Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:03
22Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:05
23Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:07
24Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:11
25Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:13
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
27Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:17
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:19
29Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
30Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:01:21
31Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:28
32Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:29
33Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:31
34Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
35Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
37Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:34
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
39Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:37
40Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:44
41Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:47
42Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:01:49
43Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:01:50
44German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:51
45Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:57
46Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:59
47Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:00
48Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:01
49Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:02:04
50Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
51Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:02:05
52Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:06
53Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
54Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:13
55Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:15
57Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:20
59Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:22
60Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:02:25
61Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:27
62Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:31
63Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:02:36
64Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:02:39
65Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile0:02:40
66Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
67Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:02:42
68Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
69Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:46
70Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:02:48
71German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:02:49
72Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
73Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:01
74Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:03:05
75Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:22
78Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
79Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:23
80Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:03:32
81Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:34
82Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:35
83Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:40
84Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:03:41
85Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:44
86Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:49
87Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:03:51
88Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:03:55
89Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:03:57
90Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
91Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:03:59
92Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:00
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:04:01
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:03
95Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:04:13
96Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:04:15
97Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:16
99Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:17
100Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile0:04:18
101Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:04:22
102Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:04:28
103Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:30
104Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
105Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:04:32
106Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:04:33
108Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
109Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:45
110Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:53
111Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:57
112Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:05:11
113Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:05:14
114Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
115Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:05:17
117Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:05:24
118Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:05:43
119Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:05:44
120Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:05:45
121Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:46
122Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:05:52
123Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba0:06:09
124Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:06:12
125Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:06:18
126Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:06:31
127Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:36
128Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:06:38
129Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:06:39
130Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:06:42
131Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:49
132Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
133Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:58
134Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:07:00
135Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:07:13
136Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:07:14
137Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:07:21
138Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:07:34
139Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:07:46
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:49
141Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:56
142Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
143Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina0:08:06
144Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:21
145Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:08:36
146Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:57
147Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:09:07
148Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:10:29
149Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:10:40
150Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba0:12:07
151Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:14:54
152Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:15:34
153Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:15:46
154Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:16:07
155Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:16:17
156Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:16:19
157Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:16:24
158Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:17:53
159Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:18:28
160Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:06
161Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:21:33
162Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:43
163Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:37:38

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima6pts
2Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3
4Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan3
5Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
6Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2
7Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay1
8Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized9pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito7
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
4Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay3
5Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay3
6Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan1
8Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina1

Under 23 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team6:59:02
2Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:00:02
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:37
4Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:00:42
5Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:46
6Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:52
7Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:01:24
8Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:01:25

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo2:57:01
2Medellin0:00:21
3Movistar Team0:00:38
4Quick - Step Floors0:01:19
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:40
6Lotto Soudal0:01:59
7Bora - Hansgrohe
8S.E.P. de San Juan0:02:20
9UAE Team Emirates0:02:44
10Coldeportes-Zenu0:03:06
11Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:19
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:51
13Canel's-Specialized0:03:56
14A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:01
15Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:13
16Argentina0:04:35
17Municipalidad de Pocito0:05:13
18Bahrain - Merida0:05:15
19Israel Cycling Academy0:05:32
20Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:06:57
21Asociacion Civil Mardan0:08:20
22Brasil0:08:28
23Uruguay0:08:47
24Chile0:08:53
25Italy0:10:40
26Municipalidad de Rawson0:10:45
27Cuba0:15:29

