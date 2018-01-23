Image 1 of 24 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) tbett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Fillipo Ganna and Ryan Mullen share the spotlight after stage 3 of Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 24 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) gets ready to roll off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) in the San Juan time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Filippo Ganna celebrates taking the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Ryan Mullen took his first win for Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Riders had to use their road bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Every rider tried to get as aero as possible (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Mullen takes centre stage on the podium after the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Fillipo Ganna rode into the leader's jersey during stage 3 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Irish time trial champion Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) took out the stage 3 time trial at the Vuelta a San Juan on Tuesday, covering the 14.4km course in 17:43, 25 second faster than runner-up Fillipo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates). Ganna may have missed out on the stage win, but he collected a more important prize, seizing the overall race lead from Roman Villalobos (Canel's Specialized), who dropped out of the top 15.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka finished third on the stage and now sits second overall, five seconds behind Ganna. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter was fifth and moved into third overall, 11 seconds behind Ganna.

Mullen started 57th out of 163 riders and had to wait nearly two hours to find out if his time would be good enough.

"I was really getting bored there. It was along time," he said in theist-stage press conference. "I just pushed as hard as I could push, and in the last five minutes I was like really dipping down and fading. I just had to really hang on. At the itme I crossed the line I didn’t think it would be enough to win because of how I felt at the end. But it turns out it was, and I’m very happy."

Mullen started the day in 107th pace, nearly three minutes down and so didn't figure into the general classification, but Ganna finished fourth on stage 2 and started the its trial sixth overall in large group of riders 10 seconds down. His performance on Tuesday backed up his performance in the uphill finish the day before.

After the race, he said his team pegged him before the stage as the man to take the race lead.

"We will do the most as possible to defend the leader’s jersey," Ganna said. "This morning we had a talk and the team wanted me to take the leader’s jersey because maybe it was good for me and beautiful and also for them to defend it in the rest of the race. I have to say that for sure we will fight to try to have the leader’s jersey until the finish.

How it unfolded

With temperatures topping 34 degrees, beating the heat was one of the man challenges of the day on the mostly flat 14.4km course in San Juan. Riders started on a divided highway and circled through the provincial capitol and finished near where they started to form a nearly complete loop.

Starting 22nd, UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Eaton set the early fastest time at 19:53, but he was quickly knocked out of the hot seat by Quick-Step Floors’ Iljo Kiesse with a time of 19:10. Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) wouldn’t let that stand, and he bested his fellow Belgian by 11 seconds at 18:59.

Mullen was the first to crack the 18-minute barrier, setting a new best time of 17:43.

Mullen’s time looked significant as rider after rider failed to get close or even go below 18 minutes. Quick-Step’s Remi Cavagna set a fast pace but fell short at 18:27 and slotted into third behind Wallays.

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) put in a good ride, but he also wasn’t able to crack the18-minuye mark and slotted into second behind Mullen with 18:13, knocking everyone else down a peg.

But as the favourites started to finish, Daniel dropped down to fourth behind Rafal Majka, who crossed the line in just head of Daniel at 18:13. Filiipo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) came closest to Mullen at 18:08.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:43 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:00:36 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 7 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:00:44 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:50 10 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 12 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:00:55 13 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:00:58 14 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:59 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 16 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:08 17 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:09 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:10 21 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 22 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 23 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:17 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 25 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:25 26 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:26 27 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:27 28 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 30 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:32 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:34 33 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:35 34 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:36 35 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:37 36 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:38 37 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 38 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:40 43 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:01:41 44 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:42 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:44 46 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:46 47 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:51 48 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 49 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:01:52 50 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:53 51 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 52 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 53 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:54 54 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:56 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 57 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 58 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:58 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 61 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 62 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:59 63 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:02:00 64 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:02:01 65 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:02 66 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:03 69 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:04 70 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:02:06 71 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07 72 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 73 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 74 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 76 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:09 77 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 78 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 80 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 81 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:02:10 82 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:11 83 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:12 84 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 86 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:02:16 87 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:17 88 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:02:18 89 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 90 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 0:02:22 91 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 92 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:02:23 93 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:25 94 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:26 95 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 96 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:28 97 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:29 98 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:02:30 100 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:31 101 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 102 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 103 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 104 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:02:37 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:02:38 106 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:02:39 107 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 108 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 109 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:02:41 110 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 111 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:02:45 112 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:46 113 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:02:47 114 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 115 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:02:48 116 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 117 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:02:50 118 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:51 119 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:02:52 120 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:53 121 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 122 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 123 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:02:54 124 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 126 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 127 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:02:55 129 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:56 130 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 131 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:58 132 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:03:00 133 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:03:03 134 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:05 135 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 136 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:03:09 137 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:03:10 138 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 139 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:13 140 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 141 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:03:14 142 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 143 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:03:16 144 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:03:22 145 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 0:03:24 146 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:03:25 147 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 0:03:26 148 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:03:33 149 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:03:34 150 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:03:36 151 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:39 152 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:03:43 153 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:03:46 154 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 155 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 156 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 157 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:03:51 158 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 159 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 160 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:04:21 161 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:23 162 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:43 163 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:53

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek - Segafredo 0:54:32 2 Medellin 0:00:52 3 Movistar Team 0:01:18 4 Quick - Step Floors 0:01:26 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:47 6 S.E.P. de San Juan 0:02:39 7 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:42 8 Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:03 10 Municipalidad De Pocito 0:03:08 11 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatim 0:03:13 12 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:19 13 Bahrain - Merida 0:03:29 14 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:01 15 Coldeportes-Zenu 0:04:08 16 Canel's-Specialized 0:04:15 17 Uruguay 0:04:19 18 Argentina 0:04:22 19 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:46 21 Italy 22 Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:05:08 23 Chile 0:05:55 24 Brasil 0:06:11 25 Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 26 Municipalidad De Rawson 0:07:08 27 Cuba 0:07:42

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6:58:37 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:00:11 4 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:00:19 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:25 6 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:00:27 7 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 8 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 9 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:45 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:52 16 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:00:59 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 18 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:01:01 19 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:02 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 22 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:05 23 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:07 24 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:11 25 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:13 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 27 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:17 28 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:19 29 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:21 31 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:28 32 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:29 33 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:31 34 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 35 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 37 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:34 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 39 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:37 40 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:44 41 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:47 42 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:01:49 43 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:50 44 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:51 45 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:57 46 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:01:59 47 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:00 48 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:01 49 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:02:04 50 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 51 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:02:05 52 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:06 53 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 54 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:13 55 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:15 57 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 59 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:22 60 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:02:25 61 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:27 62 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:31 63 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:02:36 64 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:02:39 65 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 0:02:40 66 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 67 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:02:42 68 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:43 69 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:46 70 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:02:48 71 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:02:49 72 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 73 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:01 74 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:03:05 75 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 77 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:22 78 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 79 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:23 80 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:03:32 81 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:34 82 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:35 83 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:40 84 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:03:41 85 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:44 86 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:49 87 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:03:51 88 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:03:55 89 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:03:57 90 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 91 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:03:59 92 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:00 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:04:01 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:03 95 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:13 96 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:04:15 97 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:16 99 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:17 100 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 0:04:18 101 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:22 102 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:04:28 103 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:30 104 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 105 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:04:32 106 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:04:33 108 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 109 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:04:45 110 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:53 111 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:57 112 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:05:11 113 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:05:14 114 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 115 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:17 117 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:05:24 118 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:05:43 119 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:05:44 120 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:05:45 121 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:46 122 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:52 123 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 0:06:09 124 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:12 125 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:06:18 126 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:06:31 127 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:36 128 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:38 129 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:39 130 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:06:42 131 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:49 132 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 133 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:58 134 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:07:00 135 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:07:13 136 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:07:14 137 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:07:21 138 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:07:34 139 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:07:46 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:49 141 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:56 142 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 143 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 0:08:06 144 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:21 145 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:08:36 146 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:57 147 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:09:07 148 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:10:29 149 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:10:40 150 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 0:12:07 151 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:14:54 152 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:15:34 153 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:15:46 154 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:07 155 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:16:17 156 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:16:19 157 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:16:24 158 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:17:53 159 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:18:28 160 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:06 161 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:21:33 162 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:43 163 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:37:38

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 6 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 4 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 3 5 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 6 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2 7 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 1 8 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 9 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 7 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 4 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 3 5 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 3 6 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 1 8 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 1

Under 23 Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 6:59:02 2 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:00:02 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:37 4 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:00:42 5 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:46 6 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:52 7 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:01:24 8 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:25