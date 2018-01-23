Vuelta a San Juan: Mullen wins stage 3 time trial, Ganna takes overall lead
Irish time trial specialist is the only rider to go under 18 minutes on 14.4km course
Stage 3: San Juan - San Juan (ITT)
Irish time trial champion Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) took out the stage 3 time trial at the Vuelta a San Juan on Tuesday, covering the 14.4km course in 17:43, 25 second faster than runner-up Fillipo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates). Ganna may have missed out on the stage win, but he collected a more important prize, seizing the overall race lead from Roman Villalobos (Canel's Specialized), who dropped out of the top 15.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka finished third on the stage and now sits second overall, five seconds behind Ganna. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter was fifth and moved into third overall, 11 seconds behind Ganna.
Mullen started 57th out of 163 riders and had to wait nearly two hours to find out if his time would be good enough.
"I was really getting bored there. It was along time," he said in theist-stage press conference. "I just pushed as hard as I could push, and in the last five minutes I was like really dipping down and fading. I just had to really hang on. At the itme I crossed the line I didn’t think it would be enough to win because of how I felt at the end. But it turns out it was, and I’m very happy."
Mullen started the day in 107th pace, nearly three minutes down and so didn't figure into the general classification, but Ganna finished fourth on stage 2 and started the its trial sixth overall in large group of riders 10 seconds down. His performance on Tuesday backed up his performance in the uphill finish the day before.
After the race, he said his team pegged him before the stage as the man to take the race lead.
"We will do the most as possible to defend the leader’s jersey," Ganna said. "This morning we had a talk and the team wanted me to take the leader’s jersey because maybe it was good for me and beautiful and also for them to defend it in the rest of the race. I have to say that for sure we will fight to try to have the leader’s jersey until the finish.
How it unfolded
With temperatures topping 34 degrees, beating the heat was one of the man challenges of the day on the mostly flat 14.4km course in San Juan. Riders started on a divided highway and circled through the provincial capitol and finished near where they started to form a nearly complete loop.
Starting 22nd, UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Eaton set the early fastest time at 19:53, but he was quickly knocked out of the hot seat by Quick-Step Floors’ Iljo Kiesse with a time of 19:10. Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) wouldn’t let that stand, and he bested his fellow Belgian by 11 seconds at 18:59.
Mullen was the first to crack the 18-minute barrier, setting a new best time of 17:43.
Mullen’s time looked significant as rider after rider failed to get close or even go below 18 minutes. Quick-Step’s Remi Cavagna set a fast pace but fell short at 18:27 and slotted into third behind Wallays.
Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) put in a good ride, but he also wasn’t able to crack the18-minuye mark and slotted into second behind Mullen with 18:13, knocking everyone else down a peg.
But as the favourites started to finish, Daniel dropped down to fourth behind Rafal Majka, who crossed the line in just head of Daniel at 18:13. Filiipo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) came closest to Mullen at 18:08.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:43
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:36
|6
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:00:44
|8
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|12
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:00:55
|13
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:00:58
|14
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:59
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|16
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:08
|17
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:09
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:10
|21
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|22
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:17
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|25
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|26
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|27
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:27
|28
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|30
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:32
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:34
|33
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:35
|34
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:36
|35
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:37
|36
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:38
|37
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|38
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:39
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:40
|43
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:41
|44
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:42
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:44
|46
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:46
|47
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:51
|48
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|49
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:52
|50
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:53
|51
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|52
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|53
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:54
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:56
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|57
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|58
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:58
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|61
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|62
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|63
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:00
|64
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:02:01
|65
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:02
|66
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:03
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|70
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:02:06
|71
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:07
|72
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|73
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|74
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|76
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:09
|77
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|78
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|80
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:02:10
|82
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:11
|83
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:12
|84
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:13
|86
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:02:16
|87
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:17
|88
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:02:18
|89
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|90
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|0:02:22
|91
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:23
|93
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:25
|94
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:26
|95
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|96
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:28
|97
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:29
|98
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:02:30
|100
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:31
|101
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|102
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|103
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|104
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:02:37
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:02:38
|106
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:39
|107
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|108
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:02:41
|110
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|111
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:02:45
|112
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:46
|113
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:02:47
|114
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|115
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:48
|116
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|117
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:50
|118
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|119
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:02:52
|120
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:53
|121
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|122
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|123
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:02:54
|124
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|127
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:55
|129
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:56
|130
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|131
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:58
|132
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:03:00
|133
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:03:03
|134
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:05
|135
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|136
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:03:09
|137
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:03:10
|138
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|139
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:13
|140
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|141
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:03:14
|142
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|143
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:03:16
|144
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:03:22
|145
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|0:03:24
|146
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:03:25
|147
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:26
|148
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:03:33
|149
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:03:34
|150
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:03:36
|151
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:39
|152
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:43
|153
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:03:46
|154
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|155
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|156
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|157
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:03:51
|158
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|159
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|160
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:21
|161
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:23
|162
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:43
|163
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54:32
|2
|Medellin
|0:00:52
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:26
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:47
|6
|S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:02:39
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:42
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:03
|10
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|0:03:08
|11
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatim
|0:03:13
|12
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:19
|13
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:29
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:01
|15
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:04:08
|16
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:04:15
|17
|Uruguay
|0:04:19
|18
|Argentina
|0:04:22
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:46
|21
|Italy
|22
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:05:08
|23
|Chile
|0:05:55
|24
|Brasil
|0:06:11
|25
|Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|26
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|0:07:08
|27
|Cuba
|0:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6:58:37
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:11
|4
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:00:19
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:00:27
|7
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|8
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|9
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:45
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:52
|16
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:59
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:01:01
|19
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:02
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|22
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:05
|23
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:07
|24
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:11
|25
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|27
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:17
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:19
|29
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:21
|31
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|32
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:29
|33
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:31
|34
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|35
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|37
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:34
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|39
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:37
|40
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:44
|41
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:47
|42
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:49
|43
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:50
|44
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:51
|45
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:57
|46
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:59
|47
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:00
|48
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:01
|49
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:02:04
|50
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|51
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:02:05
|52
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:06
|53
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|54
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:13
|55
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:15
|57
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:20
|59
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|60
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:25
|61
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:27
|62
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:31
|63
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:02:36
|64
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:02:39
|65
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|0:02:40
|66
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:02:42
|68
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|69
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:46
|70
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:02:48
|71
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:02:49
|72
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|73
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:01
|74
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:05
|75
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|77
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:22
|78
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|79
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:23
|80
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:03:32
|81
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|82
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:35
|83
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:40
|84
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:03:41
|85
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:44
|86
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:49
|87
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:03:51
|88
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:03:55
|89
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:03:57
|90
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|91
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:03:59
|92
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:00
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:04:01
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:03
|95
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:13
|96
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:04:15
|97
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:16
|99
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:17
|100
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|0:04:18
|101
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:22
|102
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:04:28
|103
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:30
|104
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|105
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:32
|106
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:04:33
|108
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|109
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:45
|110
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:53
|111
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:57
|112
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:11
|113
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:05:14
|114
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|115
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:17
|117
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:05:24
|118
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:05:43
|119
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:05:44
|120
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:45
|121
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:46
|122
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:52
|123
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:09
|124
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:06:12
|125
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:18
|126
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:06:31
|127
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|128
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:38
|129
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:06:39
|130
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:06:42
|131
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|132
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|133
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:58
|134
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:07:00
|135
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:07:13
|136
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:07:14
|137
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:07:21
|138
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:07:34
|139
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:07:46
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:49
|141
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:56
|142
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|143
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:06
|144
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|145
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:08:36
|146
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:57
|147
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:07
|148
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:10:29
|149
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:10:40
|150
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:07
|151
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:14:54
|152
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:15:34
|153
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:15:46
|154
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:16:07
|155
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:16:17
|156
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:16:19
|157
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:16:24
|158
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:17:53
|159
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:18:28
|160
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:06
|161
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:21:33
|162
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:43
|163
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:37:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|4
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|3
|5
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|6
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|7
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|1
|8
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|9
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|7
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|5
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|6
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|2
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|1
|8
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|6:59:02
|2
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:37
|4
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:00:42
|5
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:46
|6
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:52
|7
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:24
|8
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:57:01
|2
|Medellin
|0:00:21
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:19
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:40
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|7
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|8
|S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:02:20
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:44
|10
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:03:06
|11
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:19
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:51
|13
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:56
|14
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:01
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|16
|Argentina
|0:04:35
|17
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:05:13
|18
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:05:15
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:32
|20
|Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:06:57
|21
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:08:20
|22
|Brasil
|0:08:28
|23
|Uruguay
|0:08:47
|24
|Chile
|0:08:53
|25
|Italy
|0:10:40
|26
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:10:45
|27
|Cuba
|0:15:29
