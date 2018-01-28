Image 1 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) sprinting to the final stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) enjoying the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 The breakaway lead by Simone Velasco (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 The Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan team controlling the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 Gonzalo Najar sitting safe in the bunch on the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 Quick-Step Floors duo Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) was the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) sealed the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 The overall 2018 Vuelta a San Juan podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 Gonzalo Najar holding his trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Gonzalo Najar kisses the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) with his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 TV time for Max Richeze after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Overall Vuelta a San Juan winner Gonzalo Najar on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 The start of the seventh and final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 The breakaway rides off the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) punches the air after winning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Celebration time for Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Ryan Mullen and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line in first place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Fans assemble for the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 The big start to the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) coming to terms with his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo won the seventh and final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday to continue his team's winning start to the season. The Italian took the win in a bunch sprint over the Quick-Step Floors duo of Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg.

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) finished safely in the bunch and secured the overall victory. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) also held onto their podium positions in second and third, respectively.

Nizzolo had bene knocking at the door all week, finishing fourth in the bunch sprint on stage 1 and second in the next bunch sprint in stage 4. He put it all together on Sunday and finally crossed the line first, his first win since stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour in October of 2016.

"The difference was just the timing, I think. Today I found the right timing," he told Cyclingnews after the stage. "My team believed in me and I really appreciate the work they’ve done. They worked a lot since the beginning, and we had nothing to lose, so I can say a big thanks to them."

Trek-Segafredo helped keep the multiple breakaways in check throughout the race, and then lined Nizzolo up for the win over the final kilometres to take the team's second victory in San Juan this week after Ryan Mullen won the stage 3 time trial.

"Everybody worked," Nizzolo told Cyclingnews. "Pete Stetina worked from the beginning with Greg Daniel. And then in the big final I had [Jarlinson] Pantano, [Eugenio] Alafaci and Mullen, so we were a great team together today, and we’re going to celebrate tonight."

How it happened

The seventh and final stage in San Juan took place on a 15.7km circuit in the urban heart of the city. The peloton tackled nine laps of the mostly flat course, which featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one seconds. The first sprint came at the end of lap two at 31.4.km, and the second was at the end of lap six, 94.2km into the 141.3km race.

The peloton tackled the opening laps at a blistering pace as attacks flew off the front but nothing could stick until the sprint at the end of lap two launched three riders clear as the peloton sat up briefly after the effort.

In the group were Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Guiseppe Fonzi (Wilier-Trestina) and Omar Mendoza (Medellin-Inter). The trio was soon joined by four more riders – Miguel Angel Rubiano (Coldeportes-Claro), Emiliano Contreras (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Sergio Aguirre (Municipalidad de Rawson) and Gonzalo Miranda (Municipalidad Pocito) – to form a lead group of seven.

The leaders passed through the start/finish to begin lap four with a lead of 1:30. Miranda punctured during the lap and dropped out of the group, and the advantage of one minute to start lap five reflected the loss of some horsepower among the leaders.

The gap hovered around a minute for much of the next lap as race leader Gonzalo Najar's Sindicato Empleados Publicos of San Juan team sat on the front to power the chase. The leaders started lap six with a gap of 1:20, the peloton not willing to let out much leash on the fast circuit.

The Municipalidad de Pocito team lined up most of their team on the front over the next lap, and the gap started to come down quickly to 30 seconds with 55km to go. The lead was down to 20 seconds a kilometre later, and it just kept falling until the breakaway was back in the fold with 50km remaining.

The Argentinean team had a rider tied for second in the points competition, nine points behind the leader, and may have been riding to set up Gerardo Tivani to move into second in the points competition, but the attempt failed as Bora-Hansgrohe swept up the points at the line.

The catch set up a chance for more escapees to try their luck, and Rodrigo Nascimento (Brazil), Simone Velasco (Wilier Triestina) and Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) set off on a new adventure and started lap 8 with a 45-second gap.

Trek-Segafredo's Greg Daniel went to the front to help Najar's team chase, bringing the gap down to 25 seconds with 25km to go. The gap went up over the next lap, however, and the leaders took the bell for the final circuit holding 38 seconds over the field.

Perhaps remembering the previous stage when the breakaway slipped from the peloton's grasp and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) took the win, the sprinters' went to the front and immediately started cutting into the gap, which was down to 15 seconds at 10km to go. Daniel went to the front for Trek and took a big pull, nailing the breakaway back with 9km remaining.

From there the sprint trains started setting up on the front, with all the usual suspects taking their places.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:55:23 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 7 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 12 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 13 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 14 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 15 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 16 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 17 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 18 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 19 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 20 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 21 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 23 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 24 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 25 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 26 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 27 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 28 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 29 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 31 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 33 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 34 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 40 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 41 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 42 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 43 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 44 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 46 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 48 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 49 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 50 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 51 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 54 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 55 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 60 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 61 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 62 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 63 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:00:09 64 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:17 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 66 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 67 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 68 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:20 69 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:00:22 70 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 71 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:28 72 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:30 73 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 74 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:00:33 75 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:35 77 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 78 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:00:45 79 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 80 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:16 81 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:17 82 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 83 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 84 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 87 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:34 88 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 89 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 91 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 92 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 93 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 0:01:36 94 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 95 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 96 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 97 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 98 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 99 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 100 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 101 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 102 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 103 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 104 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 105 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 106 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 107 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 108 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 112 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 113 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 114 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 115 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:53 116 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 117 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 118 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:08 119 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 120 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:14 121 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 122 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 123 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 124 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 125 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 126 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 127 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 128 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 129 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:02:31 132 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 133 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:34 134 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:58 135 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 136 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:08 137 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 138 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:05:12 139 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:05:31 140 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:05 141 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 143 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 144 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 145 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 146 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 147 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:06:09 148 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:06:11 149 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:43 150 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:08:21 151 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima OTL Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:26:33 DNF Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson DNF Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba DNF Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba DNS Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy

Sprint 1 - Paso Por Meta, km.31.40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 1 - Paso Por Meta, km.94.40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 3 pts 2 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 8:46:09 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Uruguay 4 Coldeportes-Zenu 5 Uruguay 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Uruguay 8 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 9 Asociacion Civil Mardan 10 Uruguay 11 Argentina 12 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 Medellin 18 pts 14 Chile 26 15 Brasil 1296:00:00 16 Uruguay 0:01:17 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:34 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Canel's-Specialized 0:01:36 20 Argentina 0:01:58 21 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:03:30 22 Cuba 0:03:31 23 Brazil 0:04:10 24 Cuba 0:04:34 25 Chile 0:04:44 26 Italy 0:04:48 27 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:05:07

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 21:59:06 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:00:51 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11 4 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:41 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:58 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 7 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:02:08 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:58 9 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:19 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:26 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:32 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:44 13 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:47 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:36 15 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:42 16 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:07 17 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:06:11 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:36 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:57 21 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:08:31 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:55 23 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:16 24 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:09:17 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:09:57 26 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:56 27 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:58 28 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 0:11:13 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:17 30 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:11:47 31 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:50 32 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:12:14 33 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:16 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:30 35 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:12:33 36 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:48 37 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:15 38 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:13:24 39 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:08 40 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:14:53 41 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:14:54 42 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:15:17 43 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:15:38 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:58 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 46 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:17:01 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:15 48 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:17:52 49 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:18:00 50 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:18:07 51 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:40 52 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:19:25 53 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:20:07 54 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:20:28 55 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:18 56 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:21:20 57 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:33 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:52 59 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:29 60 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:22:30 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:32 62 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:22:35 63 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:53 64 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:08 65 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:23:30 66 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:24:00 67 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:55 68 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:43 70 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:26:17 71 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:26:50 72 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 0:27:00 73 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:27:16 74 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:43 75 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:28:04 76 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:28:48 77 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:29:04 78 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:11 79 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:29:40 80 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:29:50 81 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:30:14 82 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:31:19 83 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:31:31 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:32 85 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:47 86 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:31:58 87 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:59 88 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:01 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:22 90 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:30 91 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:32:34 92 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:37 93 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:32:47 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:51 95 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:33:20 96 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:33:37 97 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:57 98 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:54 99 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 0:35:55 100 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:35:57 101 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:13 102 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:29 103 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:11 104 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:37:19 105 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:37:21 106 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:37:40 107 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:38:13 108 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:38:23 109 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:38 110 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:38:43 111 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:38:53 112 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:07 113 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:40:21 114 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:40:41 115 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:40:59 116 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:41:12 117 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:41:18 118 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:41:50 119 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:42:38 120 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:43:15 121 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:43:17 122 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:43:35 123 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 0:43:51 124 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:44:22 125 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 0:45:27 126 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:45:39 127 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:45:47 128 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:03 129 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:46:16 130 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:46:30 131 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:46:56 132 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:47:03 133 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:47:06 134 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 0:47:41 135 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:49:11 136 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:49:15 137 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:49:19 138 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:49:30 139 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:50:10 140 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:51:29 141 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:58 142 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:55:09 143 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:56:17 144 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:58:45 145 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:59:57 146 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 1:01:26 147 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 1:03:23 148 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:04:11 149 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:09:31 150 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 1:17:16 151 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:18:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 17 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 8 3 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 8 4 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 6 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 4 7 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 3 8 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 29 pts 2 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 28 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 22 4 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 16 5 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 9 8 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 8

Youn rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22:00:17 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 3 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:47 4 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:10:36 5 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:13:43 6 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:16:49 7 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:21:19 8 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:21:24

Argentine rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 21:59:06 2 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:36 3 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:09:17 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:09:57 5 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:12:14 6 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:48 7 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:14:53 8 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:15:38

San Luis rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 22:11:54 2 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:05 3 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:02:50 4 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:16:00 5 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:20:32 6 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:20:49 7 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:24:31 8 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:26:05