Trending

Gonzalo Najar wins Vuelta a San Juan

Nizzolo wins final stage ahead of Richeze

Image 1 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) sprinting to the final stage victory

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) sprinting to the final stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) enjoying the podium

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) enjoying the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

The breakaway lead by Simone Velasco (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

The breakaway lead by Simone Velasco (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

The Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan team controlling the pace

The Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan team controlling the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Gonzalo Najar sitting safe in the bunch on the final day

Gonzalo Najar sitting safe in the bunch on the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Quick-Step Floors duo Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg on the podium

Quick-Step Floors duo Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) was the best young rider

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) was the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) sealed the sprint jersey

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) sealed the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

The overall 2018 Vuelta a San Juan podium

The overall 2018 Vuelta a San Juan podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Gonzalo Najar holding his trophy

Gonzalo Najar holding his trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Gonzalo Najar kisses the trophy

Gonzalo Najar kisses the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) with his prize

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) with his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

TV time for Max Richeze after the stage

TV time for Max Richeze after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Overall Vuelta a San Juan winner Gonzalo Najar on the podium

Overall Vuelta a San Juan winner Gonzalo Najar on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

The start of the seventh and final stage

The start of the seventh and final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

The breakaway rides off the front of the bunch

The breakaway rides off the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) punches the air after winning

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) punches the air after winning
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Celebration time for Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Celebration time for Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Ryan Mullen and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrate

Ryan Mullen and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line in first place

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line in first place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Fans assemble for the start of stage 7

Fans assemble for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

The big start to the final stage

The big start to the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) celebrates

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) coming to terms with his victory

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) coming to terms with his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo won the seventh and final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday to continue his team's winning start to the season. The Italian took the win in a bunch sprint over the Quick-Step Floors duo of Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg.

Related Articles

Nizzolo keeps Trek-Segafredo wave going with victory in San Juan

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) finished safely in the bunch and secured the overall victory. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) also held onto their podium positions in second and third, respectively.

Nizzolo had bene knocking at the door all week, finishing fourth in the bunch sprint on stage 1 and second in the next bunch sprint in stage 4. He put it all together on Sunday and finally crossed the line first, his first win since stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour in October of 2016.

"The difference was just the timing, I think. Today I found the right timing," he told Cyclingnews after the stage. "My team believed in me and I really appreciate the work they’ve done. They worked a lot since the beginning, and we had nothing to lose, so I can say a big thanks to them."

Trek-Segafredo helped keep the multiple breakaways in check throughout the race, and then lined Nizzolo up for the win over the final kilometres to take the team's second victory in San Juan this week after Ryan Mullen won the stage 3 time trial.

"Everybody worked," Nizzolo told Cyclingnews. "Pete Stetina worked from the beginning with Greg Daniel. And then in the big final I had [Jarlinson] Pantano, [Eugenio] Alafaci and Mullen, so we were a great team together today, and we’re going to celebrate tonight."

How it happened

The seventh and final stage in San Juan took place on a 15.7km circuit in the urban heart of the city. The peloton tackled nine laps of the mostly flat course, which featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one seconds. The first sprint came at the end of lap two at 31.4.km, and the second was at the end of lap six, 94.2km into the 141.3km race.

The peloton tackled the opening laps at a blistering pace as attacks flew off the front but nothing could stick until the sprint at the end of lap two launched three riders clear as the peloton sat up briefly after the effort.

In the group were Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Guiseppe Fonzi (Wilier-Trestina) and Omar Mendoza (Medellin-Inter). The trio was soon joined by four more riders – Miguel Angel Rubiano (Coldeportes-Claro), Emiliano Contreras (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Sergio Aguirre (Municipalidad de Rawson) and Gonzalo Miranda (Municipalidad Pocito) – to form a lead group of seven.

The leaders passed through the start/finish to begin lap four with a lead of 1:30. Miranda punctured during the lap and dropped out of the group, and the advantage of one minute to start lap five reflected the loss of some horsepower among the leaders.

The gap hovered around a minute for much of the next lap as race leader Gonzalo Najar's Sindicato Empleados Publicos of San Juan team sat on the front to power the chase. The leaders started lap six with a gap of 1:20, the peloton not willing to let out much leash on the fast circuit.

The Municipalidad de Pocito team lined up most of their team on the front over the next lap, and the gap started to come down quickly to 30 seconds with 55km to go. The lead was down to 20 seconds a kilometre later, and it just kept falling until the breakaway was back in the fold with 50km remaining.

The Argentinean team had a rider tied for second in the points competition, nine points behind the leader, and may have been riding to set up Gerardo Tivani to move into second in the points competition, but the attempt failed as Bora-Hansgrohe swept up the points at the line.

The catch set up a chance for more escapees to try their luck, and Rodrigo Nascimento (Brazil), Simone Velasco (Wilier Triestina) and Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) set off on a new adventure and started lap 8 with a 45-second gap.

Trek-Segafredo's Greg Daniel went to the front to help Najar's team chase, bringing the gap down to 25 seconds with 25km to go. The gap went up over the next lap, however, and the leaders took the bell for the final circuit holding 38 seconds over the field.

Perhaps remembering the previous stage when the breakaway slipped from the peloton's grasp and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) took the win, the sprinters' went to the front and immediately started cutting into the gap, which was down to 15 seconds at 10km to go. Daniel went to the front for Trek and took a big pull, nailing the breakaway back with 9km remaining.

From there the sprint trains started setting up on the front, with all the usual suspects taking their places. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:55:23
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
7Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
10Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
12Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
13Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
15Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
16Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
17Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
18Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
19Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
20German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
21Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
23Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
24Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
25Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
26Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
27Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
28Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
29Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
31Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
33Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
34Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
40Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
41Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
42Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
43Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
44Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
46Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
48Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
49Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
50Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
51Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
52Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
54Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
55Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
60Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
61Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
62Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
63Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:00:09
64Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:17
65Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
66Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
67Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
68Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:20
69Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:00:22
70Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
71Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:28
72Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:30
73Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
74Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:00:33
75Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:35
77Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
78Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:00:45
79Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
80Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:16
81Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:01:17
82Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
83Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
84Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
85Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
87German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:34
88Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
89Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
91Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
92Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
93Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile0:01:36
94Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
95Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
96Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
97Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
98Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
99Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
100Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
101Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
102Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
103Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
104Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
105Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
106Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
107Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
108Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
112Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
113Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
114Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
115Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:53
116Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
117Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
118Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:08
119Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
120Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:02:14
121Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
122Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
123Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
124Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
125Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
126Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
127Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
128Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
129Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:02:31
132Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
133Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:34
134Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:58
135Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
136Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:08
137Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
138Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:05:12
139Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:05:31
140Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:06:05
141Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
142Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
143Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
144Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
145Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
146Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
147Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:06:09
148Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:06:11
149Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:43
150Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:08:21
151Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
OTLMihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:26:33
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFFacundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
DNFChristian Perez (Cub) Cuba
DNFHidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
DNSFilippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy

Sprint 1 - Paso Por Meta, km.31.40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 1 - Paso Por Meta, km.94.40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin3pts
2Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy8:46:09
2Lotto Soudal
3Uruguay
4Coldeportes-Zenu
5Uruguay
6Bahrain-Merida
7Uruguay
8Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
9Asociacion Civil Mardan
10Uruguay
11Argentina
12Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Medellin18pts
14Chile26
15Brasil1296:00:00
16Uruguay0:01:17
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:34
18Bora-Hansgrohe
19Canel's-Specialized0:01:36
20Argentina0:01:58
21A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:03:30
22Cuba0:03:31
23Brazil0:04:10
24Cuba0:04:34
25Chile0:04:44
26Italy0:04:48
27Israel-Cycling Academy0:05:07

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan21:59:06
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:00:51
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:11
4Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:41
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:58
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
7Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:02:08
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:58
9Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:19
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:26
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:32
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:44
13Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:47
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:36
15Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:42
16Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:05:07
17Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:06:11
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:36
20Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:57
21German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:08:31
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:55
23Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:16
24Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:09:17
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:09:57
26Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:56
27Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:58
28Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin0:11:13
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:17
30Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:11:47
31Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:11:50
32Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:12:14
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:16
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:30
35Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:12:33
36German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:48
37Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:15
38Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:13:24
39Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:08
40Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:14:53
41Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:14:54
42Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:15:17
43Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:15:38
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:58
45Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
46Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:17:01
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:15
48Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:17:52
49Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:18:00
50Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:18:07
51Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:40
52Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:19:25
53Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:20:07
54Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:20:28
55Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:18
56Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:21:20
57Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:33
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:52
59Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:29
60Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:22:30
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:32
62Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:22:35
63Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:53
64Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:23:08
65Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:23:30
66Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:24:00
67Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:24:55
68Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:25:43
70Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:26:17
71Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:26:50
72Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil0:27:00
73Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:27:16
74Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:43
75Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:28:04
76Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:28:48
77Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:29:04
78Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:29:11
79Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:29:40
80Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan0:29:50
81Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:30:14
82Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:31:19
83Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:31:31
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:32
85Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:47
86Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:31:58
87Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:31:59
88Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:01
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:22
90Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:30
91Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:32:34
92Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:32:37
93Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:32:47
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:51
95Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:33:20
96Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:33:37
97Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:33:57
98Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:54
99Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba0:35:55
100Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:35:57
101Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:36:13
102Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:29
103Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:37:11
104Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:37:19
105Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:37:21
106Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:37:40
107Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:38:13
108Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:38:23
109Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:38
110Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:38:43
111Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:38:53
112Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:07
113Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:40:21
114Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:40:41
115Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:40:59
116Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:41:12
117Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:41:18
118Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:41:50
119Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:42:38
120Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:43:15
121Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:43:17
122Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy0:43:35
123Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile0:43:51
124Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:44:22
125Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile0:45:27
126Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:45:39
127Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:45:47
128Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:46:03
129Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:46:16
130Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:46:30
131Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:46:56
132Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:47:03
133Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:47:06
134Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina0:47:41
135Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:49:11
136Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:49:15
137Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:49:19
138Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:49:30
139Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:50:10
140Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:51:29
141Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:58
142Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:55:09
143Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:56:17
144Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:58:45
145Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:59:57
146Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito1:01:26
147Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile1:03:23
148Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:04:11
149Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:09:31
150Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito1:17:16
151Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:18:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima17pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan8
3Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito8
4Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
6Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima4
7Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin3
8Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan29pts
2Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu28
3Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized22
4Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito16
5Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized9
8Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin8

Youn rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22:00:17
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
3Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:47
4Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:10:36
5Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:13:43
6Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:16:49
7Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:21:19
8Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:21:24

Argentine rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan21:59:06
2Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:36
3Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:09:17
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:09:57
5Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:12:14
6German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:48
7Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:14:53
8Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:15:38

San Luis rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus22:11:54
2Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:05
3Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:02:50
4Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:16:00
5Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:20:32
6Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:20:49
7Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:24:31
8Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:26:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coldeportes-Zenu66:03:58
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:23
3Bahrain-Merida0:12:48
4Cuba0:16:43
5Lotto Soudal0:17:22
6Medellin0:17:41
7Chile0:18:44
8Uruguay0:19:25
9Uruguay0:20:36
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:04
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:29
12Uruguay0:24:05
13Uruguay0:30:46
14Asociacion Civil Mardan0:34:24
15Canel's-Specialized0:40:13
16Wilier Triestina-Selle It0:41:06
17Argentina0:44:51
18Brazil0:45:23
19A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:57:17
20Italy0:59:12
21Argentina1:01:33
22Brasil1:01:48
23Israel-Cycling Academy1:03:19
24Uruguay1:12:06
25Cuba1:23:25
26Chile1:44:19
27Italy1:48:09

Latest on Cyclingnews