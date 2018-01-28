Gonzalo Najar wins Vuelta a San Juan
Nizzolo wins final stage ahead of Richeze
Stage 7: San Juan - San Juan
Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo won the seventh and final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday to continue his team's winning start to the season. The Italian took the win in a bunch sprint over the Quick-Step Floors duo of Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg.
Related Articles
Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) finished safely in the bunch and secured the overall victory. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) also held onto their podium positions in second and third, respectively.
Nizzolo had bene knocking at the door all week, finishing fourth in the bunch sprint on stage 1 and second in the next bunch sprint in stage 4. He put it all together on Sunday and finally crossed the line first, his first win since stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour in October of 2016.
"The difference was just the timing, I think. Today I found the right timing," he told Cyclingnews after the stage. "My team believed in me and I really appreciate the work they’ve done. They worked a lot since the beginning, and we had nothing to lose, so I can say a big thanks to them."
Trek-Segafredo helped keep the multiple breakaways in check throughout the race, and then lined Nizzolo up for the win over the final kilometres to take the team's second victory in San Juan this week after Ryan Mullen won the stage 3 time trial.
"Everybody worked," Nizzolo told Cyclingnews. "Pete Stetina worked from the beginning with Greg Daniel. And then in the big final I had [Jarlinson] Pantano, [Eugenio] Alafaci and Mullen, so we were a great team together today, and we’re going to celebrate tonight."
How it happened
The seventh and final stage in San Juan took place on a 15.7km circuit in the urban heart of the city. The peloton tackled nine laps of the mostly flat course, which featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one seconds. The first sprint came at the end of lap two at 31.4.km, and the second was at the end of lap six, 94.2km into the 141.3km race.
The peloton tackled the opening laps at a blistering pace as attacks flew off the front but nothing could stick until the sprint at the end of lap two launched three riders clear as the peloton sat up briefly after the effort.
In the group were Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Guiseppe Fonzi (Wilier-Trestina) and Omar Mendoza (Medellin-Inter). The trio was soon joined by four more riders – Miguel Angel Rubiano (Coldeportes-Claro), Emiliano Contreras (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Sergio Aguirre (Municipalidad de Rawson) and Gonzalo Miranda (Municipalidad Pocito) – to form a lead group of seven.
The leaders passed through the start/finish to begin lap four with a lead of 1:30. Miranda punctured during the lap and dropped out of the group, and the advantage of one minute to start lap five reflected the loss of some horsepower among the leaders.
The gap hovered around a minute for much of the next lap as race leader Gonzalo Najar's Sindicato Empleados Publicos of San Juan team sat on the front to power the chase. The leaders started lap six with a gap of 1:20, the peloton not willing to let out much leash on the fast circuit.
The Municipalidad de Pocito team lined up most of their team on the front over the next lap, and the gap started to come down quickly to 30 seconds with 55km to go. The lead was down to 20 seconds a kilometre later, and it just kept falling until the breakaway was back in the fold with 50km remaining.
The Argentinean team had a rider tied for second in the points competition, nine points behind the leader, and may have been riding to set up Gerardo Tivani to move into second in the points competition, but the attempt failed as Bora-Hansgrohe swept up the points at the line.
The catch set up a chance for more escapees to try their luck, and Rodrigo Nascimento (Brazil), Simone Velasco (Wilier Triestina) and Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) set off on a new adventure and started lap 8 with a 45-second gap.
Trek-Segafredo's Greg Daniel went to the front to help Najar's team chase, bringing the gap down to 25 seconds with 25km to go. The gap went up over the next lap, however, and the leaders took the bell for the final circuit holding 38 seconds over the field.
Perhaps remembering the previous stage when the breakaway slipped from the peloton's grasp and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) took the win, the sprinters' went to the front and immediately started cutting into the gap, which was down to 15 seconds at 10km to go. Daniel went to the front for Trek and took a big pull, nailing the breakaway back with 9km remaining.
From there the sprint trains started setting up on the front, with all the usual suspects taking their places.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:55:23
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|7
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|10
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|12
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|13
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|15
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|16
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|17
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|18
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|19
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|20
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|21
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|24
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|25
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|26
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|27
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|28
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|31
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|33
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|34
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|41
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|42
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|43
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|44
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|48
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|49
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|50
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|52
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|55
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|61
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|62
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:09
|64
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:17
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|66
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|67
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|68
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:20
|69
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:00:22
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|71
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|72
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|73
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|74
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:00:33
|75
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:35
|77
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|78
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:45
|79
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|80
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:16
|81
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:17
|82
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|83
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|84
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|87
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:34
|88
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|89
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|91
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|92
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|93
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|0:01:36
|94
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|95
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|96
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|97
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|98
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|99
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|100
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|101
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|102
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|103
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|104
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|105
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|106
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|107
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|108
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|112
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|113
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|114
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|115
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:53
|116
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|117
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:08
|119
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|120
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:14
|121
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|122
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|123
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|124
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|125
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|126
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|127
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|128
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|129
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:02:31
|132
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|133
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:34
|134
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:58
|135
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|136
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:08
|137
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|138
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:12
|139
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:05:31
|140
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:06:05
|141
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|144
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|145
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|146
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|147
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:06:09
|148
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:06:11
|149
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:43
|150
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:08:21
|151
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|OTL
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:26:33
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|DNF
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|DNF
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|DNS
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|8:46:09
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Uruguay
|4
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|5
|Uruguay
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Uruguay
|8
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|9
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|10
|Uruguay
|11
|Argentina
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Medellin
|18
|pts
|14
|Chile
|26
|15
|Brasil
|1296:00:00
|16
|Uruguay
|0:01:17
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:34
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:36
|20
|Argentina
|0:01:58
|21
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:03:30
|22
|Cuba
|0:03:31
|23
|Brazil
|0:04:10
|24
|Cuba
|0:04:34
|25
|Chile
|0:04:44
|26
|Italy
|0:04:48
|27
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:05:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|21:59:06
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:51
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|4
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:41
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|7
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:02:08
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|9
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:19
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:26
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:32
|12
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:44
|13
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:47
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:36
|15
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:42
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:07
|17
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:06:11
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:36
|20
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:57
|21
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:08:31
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:55
|23
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:16
|24
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:17
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:09:57
|26
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:56
|27
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:58
|28
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|0:11:13
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:17
|30
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:11:47
|31
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:50
|32
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:14
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:16
|34
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:30
|35
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:12:33
|36
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:48
|37
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:15
|38
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:13:24
|39
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:08
|40
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:14:53
|41
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:14:54
|42
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:17
|43
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:15:38
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:58
|45
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:17:01
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:15
|48
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:17:52
|49
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:18:00
|50
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:18:07
|51
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:40
|52
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:19:25
|53
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:20:07
|54
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:20:28
|55
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:18
|56
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:21:20
|57
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:33
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:52
|59
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:29
|60
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:22:30
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:32
|62
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:22:35
|63
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:53
|64
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:08
|65
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:23:30
|66
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:24:00
|67
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:55
|68
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:43
|70
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:26:17
|71
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:26:50
|72
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|0:27:00
|73
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:27:16
|74
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:43
|75
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:28:04
|76
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:28:48
|77
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:29:04
|78
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:11
|79
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:29:40
|80
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:29:50
|81
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:30:14
|82
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:31:19
|83
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:31:31
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:32
|85
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:47
|86
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:31:58
|87
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:59
|88
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:01
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:22
|90
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:30
|91
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:32:34
|92
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:37
|93
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:32:47
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:51
|95
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:33:20
|96
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:33:37
|97
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:57
|98
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:54
|99
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|0:35:55
|100
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:35:57
|101
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:13
|102
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:29
|103
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:11
|104
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:37:19
|105
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:37:21
|106
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:37:40
|107
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:38:13
|108
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:38:23
|109
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:38
|110
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:38:43
|111
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:53
|112
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:07
|113
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:40:21
|114
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:40:41
|115
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:40:59
|116
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:41:12
|117
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:41:18
|118
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:41:50
|119
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:42:38
|120
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:43:15
|121
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:43:17
|122
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:43:35
|123
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|0:43:51
|124
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:44:22
|125
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|0:45:27
|126
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:45:39
|127
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:45:47
|128
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:03
|129
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:46:16
|130
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:46:30
|131
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:46:56
|132
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:47:03
|133
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:47:06
|134
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|0:47:41
|135
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:49:11
|136
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:49:15
|137
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:49:19
|138
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:49:30
|139
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:50:10
|140
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:51:29
|141
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:58
|142
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:55:09
|143
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:56:17
|144
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:58:45
|145
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:59:57
|146
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|1:01:26
|147
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|1:03:23
|148
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:04:11
|149
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:09:31
|150
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|1:17:16
|151
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:18:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|17
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|8
|3
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|8
|4
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|6
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|4
|7
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|3
|8
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|29
|pts
|2
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|28
|3
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|22
|4
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|16
|5
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|10
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|9
|8
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22:00:17
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|3
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:47
|4
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:10:36
|5
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:13:43
|6
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:16:49
|7
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:21:19
|8
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:21:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|21:59:06
|2
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:36
|3
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:17
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:09:57
|5
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:14
|6
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:48
|7
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:14:53
|8
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:15:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|22:11:54
|2
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:05
|3
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:02:50
|4
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:16:00
|5
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:20:32
|6
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:20:49
|7
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:24:31
|8
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|66:03:58
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:23
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:48
|4
|Cuba
|0:16:43
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:22
|6
|Medellin
|0:17:41
|7
|Chile
|0:18:44
|8
|Uruguay
|0:19:25
|9
|Uruguay
|0:20:36
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:04
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:29
|12
|Uruguay
|0:24:05
|13
|Uruguay
|0:30:46
|14
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:34:24
|15
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:40:13
|16
|Wilier Triestina-Selle It
|0:41:06
|17
|Argentina
|0:44:51
|18
|Brazil
|0:45:23
|19
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:57:17
|20
|Italy
|0:59:12
|21
|Argentina
|1:01:33
|22
|Brasil
|1:01:48
|23
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|1:03:19
|24
|Uruguay
|1:12:06
|25
|Cuba
|1:23:25
|26
|Chile
|1:44:19
|27
|Italy
|1:48:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy