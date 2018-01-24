Trending

Max Richeze wins stage 4 at Vuelta a San Juan

Quick-Step Floors wins the day despite Gaviria crash

Image 1 of 30

Iljo Keisse (QuickStep-Floors) tries to keep dry

Iljo Keisse (QuickStep-Floors) tries to keep dry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

The peloton crosses the river

The peloton crosses the river
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates the stage win

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

A fans proves the crossing of the river is possible

A fans proves the crossing of the river is possible
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

Splits in the peloton

Splits in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

The scenery of San Juan

The scenery of San Juan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) relaxing pre-stage

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) relaxing pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch before crashing out

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch before crashing out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

Max Richeze and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Max Richeze and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium with Giovanni Lombardi who was in Australia only a matter of days ago

Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium with Giovanni Lombardi who was in Australia only a matter of days ago
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) also leads the young rider classification

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) also leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's-Specialized) in the KOM jersey

Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's-Specialized) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima)

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

Angry words in the peloton following the neutralisation

Angry words in the peloton following the neutralisation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

The neutralisation underway

The neutralisation underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

Protests over the race neutralisation

Protests over the race neutralisation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

Jhonatan Narvaez in the on-load best young rider jersey

Jhonatan Narvaez in the on-load best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 30

The breakaway led by Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)

The breakaway led by Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 30

Race leader Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

Race leader Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 30

The peloton riding along during stage 4

The peloton riding along during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 30

The organisers slow the peloton to neutralise the stage

The organisers slow the peloton to neutralise the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 30

The colourful peloton spread across the road

The colourful peloton spread across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 30

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrating

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 30

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 30

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) leading the sprint to the line

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) leading the sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 30

Alvaro Hodeg with the early celebration for teammate Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg with the early celebration for teammate Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 30

Stage winner Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium

Stage winner Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 30

Thumbs up from stage winner Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors)

Thumbs up from stage winner Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) emerged from the chaos of stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan on Wednesday to take the stage win in bunch sprint ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Related Articles

Gaviria crashes out of Vuelta a San Juan

Wednesday's stage 4 from San Jose Jachal to Valle Fertile-Villa San Agustin was the longest of the week at 182.2km, but heavy rains the night before caused multiple washouts of roads along the route, forcing organisers to delay the start by an hour so street crews could let water recede and clear debris.

The stage was marked by a serious crash 45km from the finish that took out stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and two other riders, but Quick-Step persevered for the win.

"I am very happy that I can win this stage," the 34-year-old Argentinean said in the post-stage press conference. "We have lost Fernando Gaviria in a crash and he has abandoned the race. But after that the team decided to prepare this sprint for me. What they do for Fernando they did for me. Maybe the perfect work for me, so I am happy I can win here in my home in Argentina."

In the closing kilometres Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo and Israel Cycling Academy battled for the win, with Richeze taking the lead early and holding off all comers as he crossed the line for the win. Bora's Matteo Pelucchi was third on the day, while Filippo Ganna remained in the overall race lead ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter).

How it unfolded

The peloton raced a decisive time trial during the previous day's stage 3 won by Irishman Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo). The stage saw Ganna place second and move into the overall race lead ahead of stage 4. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sat second overall, five seconds behind Ganna, while Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) moved into third overall, 11 seconds back, heading into the stage.

The route featured three KOMs, all on the same climb through Ichigualasto Park, famous for its dinosaur fossils. The first category 3 KOM at the bottom of the climb came at 87km in the day, the second at 93km and the third at 101.5km. The last two were category 1 KOMs.

The climb was significant, but it topped out more than 80 kilometres from the finish, giving the sprinters hope for another opportunity at a stage win.

Two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one second came at 33km and 143.2km. Although crews were able to clear most of the roads the continuing run off from the rainstorms turned part of the route into a veritable stream crossing about 20km from the finish.

The stage started with a quickly formed breakaway that included Alex Cano (Coldeportes-Zenu), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad De Pocito), who got an early flat, Alan Presa (Uruguay), Daniel Juárez (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Pablo Alarcón (Canel's-Specialized), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), and Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima), and later joined by Robinson Oyola and José Santoyo.

The group gained nearly three minutes before the first intermediate sprint won by Alarcón. Cano was the highest placed on GC at 1:34 back from Ganna and he became the virtual race leader.

Juárez sprinted across the line at the top of the first and second ascent picking up full points toward the mountain classification. Cano took points on the third KOM. The fight for points did not disrupt the well-working breakaway and they maitained 3:20 gap heading into the second half of the stage.

A crash took down Gaviria along with former race leader Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Ruben Ramos (Argentina) with about 45km to the finish.

The breakaway was still out front, only just long enough for Juárez to win the second intermediate sprint. Organisers neutralised the section of the race that had flooded. The peloton regrouped once the riders crossed the river area.

The neutralisation happened close to the finish, roughly 25km out, and sprint teams had enough time to set up their teams for the finale in Valle Fertile-Villa San Agustin.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors4:31:48
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
12Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
14Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
15Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
21Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
25Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
26German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
27Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
28Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
34Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
36Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
37Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
38Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
39Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
40Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
41Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
43Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
44Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
46Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
47Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
49Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
53Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
54Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:38
55Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:12
56Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:06:17
57Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
58Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
59Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
60Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
61Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
62Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
63Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
64Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
65Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
66Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
67Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
69Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
70Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
71Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
72Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
73Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
74Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
75Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
76Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
77Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
79Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
80Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
81Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
82Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
83Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
86Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
87Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
88Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
89Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
90Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
91Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
92Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
93Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
94Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
95Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
96Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
97Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
98Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
99Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
100Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
101Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
102Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
103Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
104Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
105Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
106Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
109Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
110Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
111Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
112Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
114Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
115Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
116Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
117Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
118Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
119Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
120Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
121Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
122Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
123Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
124Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
125Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
128Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
130Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
131Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
132Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
134Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
135Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
136Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
137Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
138Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
139Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
140Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
141Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
142Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
143Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
144Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
145Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
146Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
147Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
148Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
149German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
150Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
151Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
152Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:08:56
153Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:10:03
154Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
155Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
156Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
157Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
158Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
159Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:19:02
DNFRuben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
DNFFernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFRicardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima

Sprint 1 - Puente, km. 33
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized3pts
2Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima1

Sprint 2 - Valde Del Rosario, km. 143.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan3pts
2Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima2
3Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) ALTO MONTAÑA, km.87
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan3pts
2Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized2
3Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 1) Alto De Montaña, km. 93
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan10pts
2Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized8
3Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu6
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
5Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay2
6Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 1) Alto De Montaña, km. 101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10pts
2Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized8
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
4Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay4
5Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
6Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canel's-Specialized13:35:24
2Lotto Soudal
3Bahrain-Merida
4Chile
5Uruguay
6Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:00:00
7Coldeportes-Zenu2:00:00
8Medellin3:00:00
9Uruguay3:00:38
10Asociacion Civil Mardan0:06:17
11Argentina
12Italy
13Uruguay
14Brasil0:12:34
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Cuba
17Cuba
18Argentina
19Uruguay
20Bora-Hansgrohe
21A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
22Italy0:16:46
23Uruguay0:18:51
24Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
25Israel-Cycling Academy
26Chile
27Brazil

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11:30:25
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
3Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:00:11
4Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:00:19
5Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
6Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:45
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:52
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
12Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
13Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:02
14Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:11
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:13
16Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:01:17
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:19
18Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:01:21
19Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:28
20Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:29
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
24Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:44
25German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:01:51
26Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:02:06
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:15
29Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:20
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:21
31Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:46
32Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:02:48
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:11
34Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:19
35Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:03:22
36Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:34
37Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:03:49
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:00
39Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:11
40Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:04:13
41Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:04:15
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:29
43Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:04:32
44Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:41
45Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:44
46Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:57
47Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:46
48Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:06:42
49Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:52
50Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:12
51Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:07:13
52Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:07:16
53Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:07:18
54Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:20
55Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:07:22
56Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:07:24
57Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:07:31
58Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:36
59Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:07:48
60Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
61Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:07:51
62Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil0:07:56
63Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:04
64Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:08:06
65Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:14
66Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:08:16
67Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:17
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:18
69Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
70Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:08:21
71Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
73Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:08:22
74Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:08:23
75Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:30
76Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:32
77Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:39
78Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:08:42
79Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:44
80Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:08:53
81Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:08:56
82Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:57
83Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
84Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
85Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:08:59
86Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:09:00
87Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:09:05
88German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:09:06
89Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:16
90Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:09:18
91Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:09:22
92Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:28
93Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:09:40
94Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:09:49
95Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:09:52
96Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:09:57
97Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:09:58
98Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:10:01
99Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:10:08
100Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:10:11
101Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:10:12
102Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:10:14
103Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:10:16
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:10:18
105Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:20
106Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:10:29
107Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:10:34
108Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile0:10:35
109Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:10:45
110Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:10:47
111Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:49
112Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:10:50
113Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
114Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:51
115Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:11:28
116Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:11:31
117Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
118Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:11:34
120Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:11:41
121Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:12:00
122Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:12:02
123Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:12:09
124Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba0:12:26
125Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:12:29
126Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:12:35
127Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:12:48
128Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:55
129Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:12:56
130Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:59
131Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:06
132Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
133Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:15
134Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:13:17
135Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:13:31
136Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:13:38
137Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:13:51
138Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina0:14:23
139Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:14:25
140Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:38
141Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:15:24
142Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:15:47
143Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:16:54
144Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:17:32
145Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:17:49
146Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:21:11
147Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:21:51
148Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:22:03
149Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba0:22:10
150Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:22:24
151Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:22:36
152Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:22:41
153Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:24:10
154Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:23
155Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:27:50
156Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:00
157Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:28:31
158Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:35:19
159Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:43:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima9pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan6
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
4Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized3
5Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
7Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
8Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized18pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan17
3Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu17
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
5Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized9
6Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito7
7Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay6
8Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11:30:25
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
3Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:03:22
4Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:07:13
5Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:14
6Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:08:22
7Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:08:42
8Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:08:53

Argentine rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan11:31:27
2Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:09
3Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:00:15
4Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:01:04
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:19
6Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:17
7Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:47
8Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:03:42

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uruguay34:32:25
2Coldeportes-Zenu0:00:21
3Lotto Soudal0:01:19
4Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:40
5Chile0:01:59
6Bahrain-Merida
7Medellin0:02:20
8Uruguay0:04:51
9Canel's-Specialized0:05:32
10Asociacion Civil Mardan0:11:32
11Cuba0:13:12
12Argentina0:14:37
13Uruguay0:15:04
14Uruguay0:15:18
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:40
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:25
17A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:16:35
18Italy0:16:57
19Argentina0:17:09
20Brasil0:21:02
21Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:22:10
22Brazil0:22:47
23Israel-Cycling Academy0:24:04
24Uruguay0:25:48
25Italy0:27:31
26Chile0:27:44
27Cuba0:28:03

Latest on Cyclingnews