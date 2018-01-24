Max Richeze wins stage 4 at Vuelta a San Juan
Quick-Step Floors wins the day despite Gaviria crash
Stage 4: San Jose Jachal - Valle Fértil/Villa San Martín
Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) emerged from the chaos of stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan on Wednesday to take the stage win in bunch sprint ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).
Wednesday's stage 4 from San Jose Jachal to Valle Fertile-Villa San Agustin was the longest of the week at 182.2km, but heavy rains the night before caused multiple washouts of roads along the route, forcing organisers to delay the start by an hour so street crews could let water recede and clear debris.
The stage was marked by a serious crash 45km from the finish that took out stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and two other riders, but Quick-Step persevered for the win.
"I am very happy that I can win this stage," the 34-year-old Argentinean said in the post-stage press conference. "We have lost Fernando Gaviria in a crash and he has abandoned the race. But after that the team decided to prepare this sprint for me. What they do for Fernando they did for me. Maybe the perfect work for me, so I am happy I can win here in my home in Argentina."
In the closing kilometres Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo and Israel Cycling Academy battled for the win, with Richeze taking the lead early and holding off all comers as he crossed the line for the win. Bora's Matteo Pelucchi was third on the day, while Filippo Ganna remained in the overall race lead ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter).
How it unfolded
The peloton raced a decisive time trial during the previous day's stage 3 won by Irishman Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo). The stage saw Ganna place second and move into the overall race lead ahead of stage 4. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sat second overall, five seconds behind Ganna, while Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) moved into third overall, 11 seconds back, heading into the stage.
The route featured three KOMs, all on the same climb through Ichigualasto Park, famous for its dinosaur fossils. The first category 3 KOM at the bottom of the climb came at 87km in the day, the second at 93km and the third at 101.5km. The last two were category 1 KOMs.
The climb was significant, but it topped out more than 80 kilometres from the finish, giving the sprinters hope for another opportunity at a stage win.
Two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one second came at 33km and 143.2km. Although crews were able to clear most of the roads the continuing run off from the rainstorms turned part of the route into a veritable stream crossing about 20km from the finish.
The stage started with a quickly formed breakaway that included Alex Cano (Coldeportes-Zenu), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad De Pocito), who got an early flat, Alan Presa (Uruguay), Daniel Juárez (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Pablo Alarcón (Canel's-Specialized), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), and Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima), and later joined by Robinson Oyola and José Santoyo.
The group gained nearly three minutes before the first intermediate sprint won by Alarcón. Cano was the highest placed on GC at 1:34 back from Ganna and he became the virtual race leader.
Juárez sprinted across the line at the top of the first and second ascent picking up full points toward the mountain classification. Cano took points on the third KOM. The fight for points did not disrupt the well-working breakaway and they maitained 3:20 gap heading into the second half of the stage.
A crash took down Gaviria along with former race leader Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Ruben Ramos (Argentina) with about 45km to the finish.
The breakaway was still out front, only just long enough for Juárez to win the second intermediate sprint. Organisers neutralised the section of the race that had flooded. The peloton regrouped once the riders crossed the river area.
The neutralisation happened close to the finish, roughly 25km out, and sprint teams had enough time to set up their teams for the finale in Valle Fertile-Villa San Agustin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4:31:48
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|12
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|14
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|15
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|21
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|25
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|27
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|34
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|39
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|40
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|41
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|43
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|44
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|46
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|47
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|49
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|53
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|54
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|55
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:12
|56
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:06:17
|57
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|58
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|59
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|60
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|61
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|62
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|63
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|64
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|65
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|66
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|67
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|69
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|71
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|72
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|73
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|74
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|75
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|76
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|77
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|78
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|79
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|80
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|81
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|82
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|83
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|89
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|90
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|91
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|92
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|93
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|94
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|95
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|96
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|97
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|99
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|100
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|101
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|102
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|103
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|105
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|106
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|109
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|110
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|111
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|115
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|116
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|117
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|118
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|119
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|120
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|122
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|123
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|124
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|125
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|126
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|128
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|130
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|131
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|133
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|134
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|135
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|136
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|137
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|138
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|139
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|140
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|141
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|142
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|143
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|144
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|145
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|146
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|147
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|148
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|149
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|150
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|151
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|152
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:08:56
|153
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:10:03
|154
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|155
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|156
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|157
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|158
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:19:02
|DNF
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|DNF
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|2
|3
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|3
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|10
|pts
|2
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|8
|3
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|6
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|6
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|10
|pts
|2
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|8
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|4
|5
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|2
|6
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canel's-Specialized
|13:35:24
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Chile
|5
|Uruguay
|6
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:00:00
|7
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|2:00:00
|8
|Medellin
|3:00:00
|9
|Uruguay
|3:00:38
|10
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:06:17
|11
|Argentina
|12
|Italy
|13
|Uruguay
|14
|Brasil
|0:12:34
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Cuba
|17
|Cuba
|18
|Argentina
|19
|Uruguay
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|22
|Italy
|0:16:46
|23
|Uruguay
|0:18:51
|24
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|25
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|26
|Chile
|27
|Brazil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11:30:25
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:11
|4
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:00:19
|5
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|6
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:45
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|9
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:52
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|12
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|13
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:02
|14
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:11
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|16
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:01:17
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:19
|18
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:21
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|20
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:29
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|24
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:44
|25
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:01:51
|26
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:06
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:15
|29
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:20
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:21
|31
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:46
|32
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:02:48
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:11
|34
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:19
|35
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:03:22
|36
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|37
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:03:49
|38
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:00
|39
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:11
|40
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:13
|41
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:04:15
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:29
|43
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:32
|44
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:41
|45
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:44
|46
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:57
|47
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:46
|48
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:06:42
|49
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:52
|50
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:12
|51
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:07:13
|52
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:07:16
|53
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:07:18
|54
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:20
|55
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:07:22
|56
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:07:24
|57
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:31
|58
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:36
|59
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:07:48
|60
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|61
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:07:51
|62
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|0:07:56
|63
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:04
|64
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:06
|65
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:14
|66
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:08:16
|67
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:17
|68
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:18
|69
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|70
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:08:21
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|73
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:08:22
|74
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:08:23
|75
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:30
|76
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:32
|77
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:39
|78
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:08:42
|79
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:44
|80
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:08:53
|81
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:08:56
|82
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:57
|83
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|84
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:08:59
|86
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:00
|87
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:09:05
|88
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:09:06
|89
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:16
|90
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:09:18
|91
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:22
|92
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:28
|93
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:09:40
|94
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:09:49
|95
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:09:52
|96
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:09:57
|97
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:09:58
|98
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:01
|99
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:10:08
|100
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:10:11
|101
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:10:12
|102
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:10:14
|103
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:10:16
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:10:18
|105
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:20
|106
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:10:29
|107
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:10:34
|108
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|0:10:35
|109
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:10:45
|110
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:10:47
|111
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:49
|112
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:10:50
|113
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|114
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:51
|115
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:11:28
|116
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:11:31
|117
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|118
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:34
|120
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:11:41
|121
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:12:00
|122
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:12:02
|123
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:12:09
|124
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:26
|125
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:12:29
|126
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:35
|127
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:12:48
|128
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:55
|129
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:12:56
|130
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:59
|131
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:06
|132
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|133
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:15
|134
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:13:17
|135
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:13:31
|136
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:13:38
|137
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:13:51
|138
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:23
|139
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:25
|140
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:38
|141
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:15:24
|142
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:15:47
|143
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:16:54
|144
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:17:32
|145
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:17:49
|146
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:21:11
|147
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:21:51
|148
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:22:03
|149
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:10
|150
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:22:24
|151
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:22:36
|152
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:41
|153
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:24:10
|154
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:23
|155
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:27:50
|156
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:00
|157
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:28:31
|158
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:35:19
|159
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:43:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|9
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|6
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|5
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|7
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|8
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|18
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|17
|3
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|17
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|5
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|9
|6
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|7
|7
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|6
|8
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11:30:25
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|3
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:03:22
|4
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:07:13
|5
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:14
|6
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:08:22
|7
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:08:42
|8
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:08:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|11:31:27
|2
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:09
|3
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:00:15
|4
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:04
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:19
|6
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:17
|7
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:47
|8
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:03:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uruguay
|34:32:25
|2
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:00:21
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|4
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:40
|5
|Chile
|0:01:59
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Medellin
|0:02:20
|8
|Uruguay
|0:04:51
|9
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:32
|10
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:11:32
|11
|Cuba
|0:13:12
|12
|Argentina
|0:14:37
|13
|Uruguay
|0:15:04
|14
|Uruguay
|0:15:18
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:40
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:25
|17
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:16:35
|18
|Italy
|0:16:57
|19
|Argentina
|0:17:09
|20
|Brasil
|0:21:02
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|22
|Brazil
|0:22:47
|23
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:24:04
|24
|Uruguay
|0:25:48
|25
|Italy
|0:27:31
|26
|Chile
|0:27:44
|27
|Cuba
|0:28:03
