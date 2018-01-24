Image 1 of 30 Iljo Keisse (QuickStep-Floors) tries to keep dry (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 The peloton crosses the river (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 A fans proves the crossing of the river is possible (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Splits in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 The scenery of San Juan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) relaxing pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch before crashing out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Max Richeze and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium with Giovanni Lombardi who was in Australia only a matter of days ago (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) also leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's-Specialized) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Angry words in the peloton following the neutralisation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 The neutralisation underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Protests over the race neutralisation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Jhonatan Narvaez in the on-load best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 The breakaway led by Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Race leader Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 The peloton riding along during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 The organisers slow the peloton to neutralise the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 The colourful peloton spread across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) leading the sprint to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Alvaro Hodeg with the early celebration for teammate Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Stage winner Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Thumbs up from stage winner Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) emerged from the chaos of stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan on Wednesday to take the stage win in bunch sprint ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Wednesday's stage 4 from San Jose Jachal to Valle Fertile-Villa San Agustin was the longest of the week at 182.2km, but heavy rains the night before caused multiple washouts of roads along the route, forcing organisers to delay the start by an hour so street crews could let water recede and clear debris.

The stage was marked by a serious crash 45km from the finish that took out stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and two other riders, but Quick-Step persevered for the win.

"I am very happy that I can win this stage," the 34-year-old Argentinean said in the post-stage press conference. "We have lost Fernando Gaviria in a crash and he has abandoned the race. But after that the team decided to prepare this sprint for me. What they do for Fernando they did for me. Maybe the perfect work for me, so I am happy I can win here in my home in Argentina."

In the closing kilometres Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo and Israel Cycling Academy battled for the win, with Richeze taking the lead early and holding off all comers as he crossed the line for the win. Bora's Matteo Pelucchi was third on the day, while Filippo Ganna remained in the overall race lead ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter).

How it unfolded

The peloton raced a decisive time trial during the previous day's stage 3 won by Irishman Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo). The stage saw Ganna place second and move into the overall race lead ahead of stage 4. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sat second overall, five seconds behind Ganna, while Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) moved into third overall, 11 seconds back, heading into the stage.

The route featured three KOMs, all on the same climb through Ichigualasto Park, famous for its dinosaur fossils. The first category 3 KOM at the bottom of the climb came at 87km in the day, the second at 93km and the third at 101.5km. The last two were category 1 KOMs.

The climb was significant, but it topped out more than 80 kilometres from the finish, giving the sprinters hope for another opportunity at a stage win.

Two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one second came at 33km and 143.2km. Although crews were able to clear most of the roads the continuing run off from the rainstorms turned part of the route into a veritable stream crossing about 20km from the finish.

The stage started with a quickly formed breakaway that included Alex Cano (Coldeportes-Zenu), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad De Pocito), who got an early flat, Alan Presa (Uruguay), Daniel Juárez (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Pablo Alarcón (Canel's-Specialized), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), and Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima), and later joined by Robinson Oyola and José Santoyo.

The group gained nearly three minutes before the first intermediate sprint won by Alarcón. Cano was the highest placed on GC at 1:34 back from Ganna and he became the virtual race leader.

Juárez sprinted across the line at the top of the first and second ascent picking up full points toward the mountain classification. Cano took points on the third KOM. The fight for points did not disrupt the well-working breakaway and they maitained 3:20 gap heading into the second half of the stage.

A crash took down Gaviria along with former race leader Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Ruben Ramos (Argentina) with about 45km to the finish.

The breakaway was still out front, only just long enough for Juárez to win the second intermediate sprint. Organisers neutralised the section of the race that had flooded. The peloton regrouped once the riders crossed the river area.

The neutralisation happened close to the finish, roughly 25km out, and sprint teams had enough time to set up their teams for the finale in Valle Fertile-Villa San Agustin.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4:31:48 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 12 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 14 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 15 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 21 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 25 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 26 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 27 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 28 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 34 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 36 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 37 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 39 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 40 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 41 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 43 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 44 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 46 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 47 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 49 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 53 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 54 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:38 55 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:12 56 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:06:17 57 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 58 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 59 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 60 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 61 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 62 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 63 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 64 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 65 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 66 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 67 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 68 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 69 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 70 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 71 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 72 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 73 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 74 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 75 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 76 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 77 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 79 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 80 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 81 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 82 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 83 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 86 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 87 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 89 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 90 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 91 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 92 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 93 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 94 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 95 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 96 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 97 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 98 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 99 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 100 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 101 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 102 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 103 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 104 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 105 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 106 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 109 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 110 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 111 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 112 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 114 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 115 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 116 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 117 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 118 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 119 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 120 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 122 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 123 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 124 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 125 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 128 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 130 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 131 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 132 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 133 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 134 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 135 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 136 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 137 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 138 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 139 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 140 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 141 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 142 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 143 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 144 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 145 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 146 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 147 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 148 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 149 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 150 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 151 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 152 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:08:56 153 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:10:03 154 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 155 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 156 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 157 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 158 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 159 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:19:02 DNF Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina DNF Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima

Sprint 1 - Puente, km. 33 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 3 pts 2 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 1

Sprint 2 - Valde Del Rosario, km. 143.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 3 pts 2 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 2 3 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) ALTO MONTAÑA, km.87 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 3 pts 2 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 2 3 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 1) Alto De Montaña, km. 93 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 10 pts 2 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 8 3 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 6 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 5 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 2 6 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 1) Alto De Montaña, km. 101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 pts 2 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 8 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 4 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 4 5 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 6 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canel's-Specialized 13:35:24 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Chile 5 Uruguay 6 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:00 7 Coldeportes-Zenu 2:00:00 8 Medellin 3:00:00 9 Uruguay 3:00:38 10 Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:06:17 11 Argentina 12 Italy 13 Uruguay 14 Brasil 0:12:34 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Cuba 17 Cuba 18 Argentina 19 Uruguay 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 21 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 22 Italy 0:16:46 23 Uruguay 0:18:51 24 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 25 Israel-Cycling Academy 26 Chile 27 Brazil

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11:30:25 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:00:11 4 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:00:19 5 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 6 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:45 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:52 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 12 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 13 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:02 14 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:11 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:13 16 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:01:17 17 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:19 18 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:21 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:28 20 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:29 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 24 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:44 25 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:01:51 26 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:02:06 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 28 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:15 29 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:21 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:46 32 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:02:48 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:11 34 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:19 35 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:03:22 36 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:34 37 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:03:49 38 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:00 39 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:11 40 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:13 41 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:04:15 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:29 43 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:04:32 44 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:41 45 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:04:44 46 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:57 47 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:46 48 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:42 49 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:52 50 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:12 51 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:07:13 52 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:16 53 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:07:18 54 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:20 55 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:07:22 56 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:07:24 57 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:31 58 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:36 59 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:07:48 60 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 61 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:07:51 62 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 0:07:56 63 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:04 64 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:08:06 65 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:14 66 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:08:16 67 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:17 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:18 69 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 70 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:08:21 71 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 73 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:08:22 74 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:23 75 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:30 76 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:32 77 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:39 78 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:08:42 79 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:44 80 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:08:53 81 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:08:56 82 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:57 83 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 84 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 85 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:08:59 86 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:00 87 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:09:05 88 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:09:06 89 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:16 90 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:09:18 91 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:09:22 92 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:28 93 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:09:40 94 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:09:49 95 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:09:52 96 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:09:57 97 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:09:58 98 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:01 99 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:10:08 100 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:10:11 101 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:10:12 102 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:10:14 103 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:10:16 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:10:18 105 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:20 106 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:10:29 107 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:10:34 108 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 0:10:35 109 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:10:45 110 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:10:47 111 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:49 112 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:10:50 113 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 114 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:51 115 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:11:28 116 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:11:31 117 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 118 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:34 120 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:11:41 121 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:12:00 122 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:12:02 123 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:09 124 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 0:12:26 125 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:12:29 126 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:12:35 127 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:12:48 128 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:55 129 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:12:56 130 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:59 131 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:06 132 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 133 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:15 134 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:13:17 135 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:13:31 136 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:13:38 137 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:13:51 138 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 0:14:23 139 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:14:25 140 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:38 141 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:15:24 142 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:15:47 143 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:16:54 144 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:17:32 145 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:17:49 146 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:21:11 147 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:21:51 148 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:22:03 149 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 0:22:10 150 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:22:24 151 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:22:36 152 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:22:41 153 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:24:10 154 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:23 155 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:27:50 156 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:00 157 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:28:31 158 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:35:19 159 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:43:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 9 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 6 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 4 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 3 5 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 7 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 8 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 18 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 17 3 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 17 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 5 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 9 6 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 7 7 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 6 8 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11:30:25 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 3 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:03:22 4 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:07:13 5 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:14 6 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:08:22 7 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:08:42 8 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:08:53

Argentine rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 11:31:27 2 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:09 3 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:00:15 4 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:01:04 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:19 6 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:17 7 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:47 8 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:03:42