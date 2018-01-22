Vuelta a San Juan: Villalobos takes a big win
Costa Rican takes race lead over Escuela and Benoot in late breakaway
Stage 2: Peri Lago Punta Negra - Peri Lago Punta Negra
Roman Villalobos scored a major victory for his Canel's-Specialized team, latching onto a late breakaway with Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot, then riding a strong tailwind to a sprint victory over Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) on stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan.
Villalobos also took the race lead over Escuela thanks to the time bonus. Benoot finished third on the stage and sits third overall, being caught just on the line by the chasing peloton.
Villalobos now enjoys a four-second lead in the general classification over Escuela, with Benoot at six and overnight leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) down to fourth at eight seconds.
The win is the biggest of Villalobos' career, and the 27-year-old Costa Rican said it was dream that was hatched the morning of the stage.
"I told my teammates in the morning before the stage that I wanted to win," he said at the post-stage press conference. "We knew that we’d have to have a strong team to be in the first part of the peloton but with experience I could win the stage."
The trio escaped in the closing kilometres and cooperated well together, but as the peloton started bearing down in the final 500 metres, Benoot took the initiative and went to the front to ensure they stayed away. Villalobos timed his track perfectly, with Escuala trailing along and moving ahead of Bennot at the line.
"I felt that I had a very good attack in the final, so when Benoot attacked I knew I could go for him," Villalobos said.
How it unfolded
The 149.9km second stage started and finished along a scenic reservoir at Peri Lago Punta Negra Dam. The route featured four category 3 KOMs, coming at 37.5km, 63.5km, 91.5 and 119.5km. The final climb was just 30.4km from the finish.
There were also two intermediate sprints with time bonuses at 50.5km and 111.1km. The road to the finish climbed significantly before flattening out just before the line.
A quartet of riders slipped away from the bunch after 14km of attacks. In the group were Gerardo Tavani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Roderich Aconegui (Uruguay), Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) and Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Cenel's Specilized).
The trio quickly built a gap of 2:30 over the next six kilomteres. The leaders weren't satisfied with that gap, however, and their advantage went out to more than five minutes as they crossed the dam that created the reservoir.
On the first KOM of the day, Alto de Ullum, Aconegui took top points ahead of Tivani and Prado, while the gap to the peloton continued to hover around five minutes. Shortly after that, Tivani grabbed the first intermediate sprint ahead of Alzate and Aconegui, while Quick-Step led the chase in the peloton.
Tivani took maximum points at the second KOM, while Prado and Alzate crossed the line second and third, respectively. Aconegui lost contact on the climb. and the lead group as down to three.
The gap started coming down from there, an the breakaway suffered another blow when and when Tivani punctured after finishing second to Prado on the third KOM just before a fast descent, suddenly the lead group was down to just two riders. At 50km, the leaders' advantage was just 2:45.
Chile threw several riders into the chase, perhaps liking their chances in the uphill sprint, but when the gap didn't come down with 40km remaining, Quick-Step went back to the front.
Alzate took the second and final sprint of the day, and Prado won the final KOM eight kilometres later.
With 31km remaining, the SEP de San Juan team stacked riders on the front, and the gap quickly came below two minutes. With 30km to go it was 1:20. The SEP team pulled the gap down to 20 seconds, and the escapee's day off the front was almost over. Alzate and Prado succumbed to the chase with 25km to go.
A new group of six formed on the front, including Movistar's Winner Anacona, Jose Rodriguez (SEP de San Juan). Jeovane de Oliviera (Brasil), Marco Arriagada (Municipalidad de Pocito), Ceasar Paredes (Medellin Inter), Jelle Wallay (Lotto Soudal) and one other.
Quick-Step once again took up the chase with three riders, while the breakaway started coming apart and losing time, and everyone was back in the fold again with 15km to go.
Mattia Bais (Italy) was the next rider to try his luck. But with the sprinters' teams bearing down on the finish and Bora-Hansgrohe leading the chase, his chances were slim. He had 18 seconds with 10km to go, but he was always within sight of the bunch.
Caja Rural Seguros RGA came up next to Help Bora, and the advantage was quickly down to eight. Teams started lining up their trains in the front of the pack, while Bais' lead steadily shrunk. They made the catch with 7km remaining.
The attackes flew on the climb to the dam, with Jhonathan Narvaez (Quick-Step) putting in a dig that was countered by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), but Villalobos was glued to his wheel waiting for the perfect moment, then latched onto Benoot.
"When the attacks arrived, I knew that I had good legs," Villalobos said. "When I saw the attack of Majka, I knew that I had also to do one attack, so we made a very good group with Escuela and Benoot."
The tailwind helped them hold 10 seconds as they hit the final turn, and the Costa Rican proved quickest in the finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|3:25:06
|2
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|8
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|10
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|13
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|14
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|18
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|19
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|23
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|27
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|28
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|33
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|34
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|35
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|36
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|37
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|38
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|39
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|40
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|41
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|42
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|44
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|48
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|51
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|52
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|53
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:43
|56
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|61
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|62
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|64
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|65
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|66
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|67
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|69
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|71
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:00:57
|73
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:01:07
|74
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|75
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|76
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|77
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|78
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:27
|79
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:01:29
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|81
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|82
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|83
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|85
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|86
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|87
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|88
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|89
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|90
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|91
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:48
|93
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|94
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|95
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|96
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|97
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|99
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|100
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|102
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|103
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|104
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|105
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|107
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:02:45
|108
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|109
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|110
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|111
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|112
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:02:48
|116
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|117
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|118
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|119
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:02:51
|120
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|121
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:09
|122
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:13
|123
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|124
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|126
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:03:31
|128
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|129
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|130
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|131
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:03:58
|132
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|133
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:38
|134
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|135
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:41
|136
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:04:43
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:44
|138
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:51
|139
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:57
|140
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|141
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:05:05
|142
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|143
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:08
|145
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|147
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:20
|148
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:52
|149
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|150
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:08:07
|151
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:11:48
|152
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|153
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:11:51
|154
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|155
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:12:49
|156
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|157
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|158
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|159
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:14:06
|160
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:57
|161
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:17:07
|162
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:50
|163
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:31:02
|DNF
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|DSQ
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|3
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|pts
|2
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10:15:18
|2
|Chile
|3
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Cuba
|0:00:22
|5
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:00:31
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Uruguay
|0:00:43
|8
|Brazil
|9
|Medellin
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|11
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:02
|12
|Uruguay
|13
|Uruguay
|0:01:14
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Argentina
|0:01:15
|16
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:48
|17
|Uruguay
|18
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:50
|19
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:31
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:03:07
|21
|Brasil
|0:03:19
|22
|Chile
|0:04:00
|23
|Argentina
|0:04:14
|24
|Italy
|0:04:22
|25
|Uruguay
|0:05:30
|26
|Italy
|0:06:56
|27
|Cuba
|0:08:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|6:40:19
|2
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:00:04
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:10
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|8
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|14
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|17
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|20
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|28
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|29
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|31
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|33
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:26
|34
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:00:32
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|37
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|38
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|39
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|40
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|41
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|42
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|43
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|44
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|46
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|49
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|53
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|54
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|55
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|56
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|58
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|59
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|61
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|63
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|64
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|65
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|66
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|67
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|68
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|69
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:01:07
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:10
|72
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:01:17
|73
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|74
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|75
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|76
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|77
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:34
|78
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:39
|79
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|80
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|81
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|82
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|83
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|84
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|85
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|87
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:54
|89
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:01:55
|90
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:01:56
|91
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:58
|92
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|93
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|94
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|95
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|96
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|97
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|98
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|99
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|101
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:01:59
|102
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:02:15
|103
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:38
|104
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:02:47
|105
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|0:02:51
|106
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:54
|107
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|108
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|109
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|110
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|111
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:02:58
|113
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|114
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|115
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|116
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:03:01
|117
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|118
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:03:18
|119
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:26
|120
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:40
|121
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:41
|122
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|123
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|124
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|125
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|126
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:04:08
|127
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|128
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:04:19
|129
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:04:48
|130
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:04:53
|131
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|132
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:54
|133
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:07
|134
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:05:15
|135
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|136
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:05:23
|137
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:24
|138
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:28
|139
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:05:32
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:35
|141
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:38
|142
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:39
|143
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:05:48
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:37
|145
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:52
|146
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:57
|147
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:54
|148
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:08:15
|149
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:08:17
|150
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:24
|151
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:12:01
|152
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:12:15
|153
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:18
|154
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:16
|155
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:13:27
|156
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:14:16
|157
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:15:17
|158
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:30
|159
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:17:45
|160
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:00
|161
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:47
|162
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:33:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|4
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|3
|5
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|6
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|7
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|1
|8
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|9
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|7
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|5
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|6
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|2
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|1
|8
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6:40:29
|2
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|3
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|4
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:00:22
|5
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:31
|6
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:00:43
|7
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|8
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|6:40:23
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|4
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|5
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|6
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:28
|7
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:01:27
|2
|Chile
|3
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Cuba
|0:00:22
|5
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:00:31
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Uruguay
|0:00:43
|8
|Brazil
|9
|Medellin
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|11
|Uruguay
|0:01:02
|12
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:14
|14
|Uruguay
|15
|Argentina
|0:01:15
|16
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:48
|17
|Uruguay
|18
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:50
|19
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:48
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:03:07
|21
|Brasil
|0:03:19
|22
|Chile
|0:04:00
|23
|Argentina
|0:04:14
|24
|Italy
|0:04:39
|25
|Uruguay
|0:05:30
|26
|Italy
|0:06:56
|27
|Cuba
|0:08:49
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy