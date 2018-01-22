Trending

Vuelta a San Juan: Villalobos takes a big win

Costa Rican takes race lead over Escuela and Benoot in late breakaway

Image 1 of 30

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) takes the biggest win of his career

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare)

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)

Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Dinosaurs are part of the local history

Dinosaurs are part of the local history
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

The stage offered the riders some spectacular views of Peri Lago Punta Negra reservoir

The stage offered the riders some spectacular views of Peri Lago Punta Negra reservoir
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

The San Juan landscape

The San Juan landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

The peloton heads to the finish

The peloton heads to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

The late attacks split the peloton

The late attacks split the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

Ecuador national champion Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)

Ecuador national champion Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

The route had a kick up to the finish over the top of the dam

The route had a kick up to the finish over the top of the dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

A view across the dam

A view across the dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Gonzalo Najar (S.E.P. de San Juan) goes on the attack

Gonzalo Najar (S.E.P. de San Juan) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

The stage exploded in the finale

The stage exploded in the finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) fights to limit his losses

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) fights to limit his losses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal)

Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 30

The views across near Peri Lago Punta Negra Dam

The views across near Peri Lago Punta Negra Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 30

Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 30

KOM leader Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized)

KOM leader Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 30

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 30

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) in the leader's jersey

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 30

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) enjoying his moment in the spot light

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) enjoying his moment in the spot light
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 30

Stage winner Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized)

Stage winner Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 30

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima)

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 30

Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot leading the winning breakaway

Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot leading the winning breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 30

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) leads the breakaway

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 30

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized), Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot

Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized), Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Roman Villalobos scored a major victory for his Canel's-Specialized team, latching onto a late breakaway with Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot, then riding a strong tailwind to a sprint victory over Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) on stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan.

Villalobos also took the race lead over Escuela thanks to the time bonus. Benoot finished third on the stage and sits third overall, being caught just on the line by the chasing peloton.

Villalobos now enjoys a four-second lead in the general classification over Escuela, with Benoot at six and overnight leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) down to fourth at eight seconds.

The win is the biggest of Villalobos' career, and the 27-year-old Costa Rican said it was dream that was hatched the morning of the stage.

"I told my teammates in the morning before the stage that I wanted to win," he said at the post-stage press conference. "We knew that we’d have to have a strong team to be in the first part of the peloton but with experience I could win the stage."

The trio escaped in the closing kilometres and cooperated well together, but as the peloton started bearing down in the final 500 metres, Benoot took the initiative and went to the front to ensure they stayed away. Villalobos timed his track perfectly, with Escuala trailing along and moving ahead of Bennot at the line.

"I felt that I had a very good attack in the final, so when Benoot attacked I knew I could go for him," Villalobos said. 

How it unfolded

The 149.9km second stage started and finished along a scenic reservoir at Peri Lago Punta Negra Dam. The route featured four category 3 KOMs, coming at 37.5km, 63.5km, 91.5 and 119.5km. The final climb was just 30.4km from the finish.

There were also two intermediate sprints with time bonuses at 50.5km and 111.1km. The road to the finish climbed significantly before flattening out just before the line.

A quartet of riders slipped away from the bunch after 14km of attacks. In the group were Gerardo Tavani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Roderich Aconegui (Uruguay), Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) and Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Cenel's Specilized).

The trio quickly built a gap of 2:30 over the next six kilomteres. The leaders weren't satisfied with that gap, however, and their advantage went out to more than five minutes as they crossed the dam that created the reservoir.

On the first KOM of the day, Alto de Ullum, Aconegui took top points ahead of Tivani and Prado, while the gap to the peloton continued to hover around five minutes. Shortly after that, Tivani grabbed the first intermediate sprint ahead of Alzate and Aconegui, while Quick-Step led the chase in the peloton.

Tivani took maximum points at the second KOM, while Prado and Alzate crossed the line second and third, respectively. Aconegui lost contact on the climb. and the lead group as down to three.

The gap started coming down from there, an the breakaway suffered another blow when and when Tivani punctured after finishing second to Prado on the third KOM just before a fast descent, suddenly the lead group was down to just two riders. At 50km, the leaders' advantage was just 2:45.

Chile threw several riders into the chase, perhaps liking their chances in the uphill sprint, but when the gap didn't come down with 40km remaining, Quick-Step went back to the front.

Alzate took the second and final sprint of the day, and Prado won the final KOM eight kilometres later.

With 31km remaining, the SEP de San Juan team stacked riders on the front, and the gap quickly came below two minutes. With 30km to go it was 1:20. The SEP team pulled the gap down to 20 seconds, and the escapee's day off the front was almost over. Alzate and Prado succumbed to the chase with 25km to go.

A new group of six formed on the front, including Movistar's Winner Anacona, Jose Rodriguez (SEP de San Juan). Jeovane de Oliviera (Brasil), Marco Arriagada (Municipalidad de Pocito), Ceasar Paredes (Medellin Inter), Jelle Wallay (Lotto Soudal) and one other.

Quick-Step once again took up the chase with three riders, while the breakaway started coming apart and losing time, and everyone was back in the fold again with 15km to go.

Mattia Bais (Italy) was the next rider to try his luck. But with the sprinters' teams bearing down on the finish and Bora-Hansgrohe leading the chase, his chances were slim. He had 18 seconds with 10km to go, but he was always within sight of the bunch.

Caja Rural Seguros RGA came up next to Help Bora, and the advantage was quickly down to eight. Teams started lining up their trains in the front of the pack, while Bais' lead steadily shrunk. They made the catch with 7km remaining.

The attackes flew on the climb to the dam, with Jhonathan Narvaez (Quick-Step) putting in a dig that was countered by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), but Villalobos was glued to his wheel waiting for the perfect moment, then latched onto Benoot.

"When the attacks arrived, I knew that I had good legs," Villalobos said. "When I saw the attack of Majka, I knew that I had also to do one attack, so we made a very good group with Escuela and Benoot."

The tailwind helped them hold 10 seconds as they hit the final turn, and the Costa Rican proved quickest in the finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized3:25:06
2Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
8Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
10Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
13Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
14Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
17Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
18German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
19Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
20Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
21Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
23Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
26Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
27Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
28Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
33Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
34Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:22
35Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
36Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
37Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
38Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
39Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
40Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
41Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
42Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
44Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
45Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
46Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
48Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
50Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
51Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
52Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
53Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:43
56Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
60Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
61Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
62Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
63Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
64Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
65Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
66Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
67Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
68Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
69Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
70German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
71Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:00:57
73Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:01:07
74Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
75Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
76Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
77Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
78Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:01:27
79Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:01:29
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
81Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
82Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
83Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
84Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
85Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
86Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
87Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
88Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
89Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
90Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
91Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:01:48
93Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
94Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
95Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
96Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
97Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
98Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
99Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
100Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
102Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
103Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
104Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
105Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
106Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:28
107Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:02:45
108Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
109Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
110Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
111Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
112Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
113Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:02:48
116Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
117Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
118Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
119Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:02:51
120Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
121Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:03:09
122Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:03:13
123Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:16
124Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
126Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:03:31
128Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
129Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
130Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
131Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:03:58
132Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
133Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:38
134Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
135Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba0:04:41
136Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy0:04:43
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:44
138Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:51
139Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:57
140Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
141Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:05:05
142Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
143Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:08
145Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
146Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
147Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:20
148Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:52
149Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
150Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:08:07
151Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:11:48
152Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
153Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:11:51
154Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
155Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:12:49
156Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
157Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
158Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
159Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:14:06
160Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:57
161Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:17:07
162Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:50
163Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:31:02
DNFAlejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
DSQGonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito

Sprint 1 - Ullum, km. 50.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3pts
2Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay1

Sprint 2 - Ruta 60, km. 111.10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) Alto Dique De Ullum, km. 37.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay3pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
3Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 3) Alto Punta Negra, km. 63.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3pts
2Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 3) Alto Punta Negra, km. 91.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 3) Alto Punta Negra, km. 119.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3pts
2Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10:15:18
2Chile
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Cuba0:00:22
5Coldeportes-Zenu0:00:31
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Uruguay0:00:43
8Brazil
9Medellin
10Lotto Soudal0:00:55
11Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:02
12Uruguay
13Uruguay0:01:14
14Bahrain-Merida
15Argentina0:01:15
16Canel's-Specialized0:01:48
17Uruguay
18A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:50
19Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:31
20Israel-Cycling Academy0:03:07
21Brasil0:03:19
22Chile0:04:00
23Argentina0:04:14
24Italy0:04:22
25Uruguay0:05:30
26Italy0:06:56
27Cuba0:08:49

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized6:40:19
2Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:00:04
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:10
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
8Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
14Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
15Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
17Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
20Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
22Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
23Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
28Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
29Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
31Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
33Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:26
34Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:00:32
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
36Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
37Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
38Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
39Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
40Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
41Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
42Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
43Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
44Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
46Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
47Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
49Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
50Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
53Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
54Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
55Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
56Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
57Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
58Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
59Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
61Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
62Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
63Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
64German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
65Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
66Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
67Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
68Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
69Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
70Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:01:07
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
72Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:01:17
73Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
74Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
75Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
76Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:18
77Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:01:34
78Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:39
79Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
80Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
81Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
82Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
83Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
84Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
85Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
87Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:54
89Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:01:55
90Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:01:56
91Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:58
92Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
93Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
94Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
95Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
96Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
97Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
98Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
99Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
100Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
101Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:01:59
102Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:02:15
103Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:38
104Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:02:47
105Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile0:02:51
106Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:02:54
107Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:55
108Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
109Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
110Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
111Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:02:58
113Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
114Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
115Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
116Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:03:01
117Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
118Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:03:18
119Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:26
120Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:03:40
121Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:03:41
122Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
123Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
124Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
125Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
126Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:04:08
127Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:11
128Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:04:19
129Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:04:48
130Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:04:53
131Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
132Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:54
133Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil0:05:07
134Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:05:15
135Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
136Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:05:23
137Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:24
138Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:28
139Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:05:32
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:35
141Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:38
142Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:39
143Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:05:48
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:37
145Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:06:52
146Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:57
147Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:07:54
148Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:08:15
149Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:08:17
150Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba0:08:24
151Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:12:01
152Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:12:15
153Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:18
154Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:13:16
155Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:13:27
156Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:14:16
157Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:15:17
158Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:15:30
159Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:17:45
160Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:00
161Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:47
162Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:33:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima6pts
2Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3
4Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan3
5Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
6Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2
7Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay1
8Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized9pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito7
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
4Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay3
5Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay3
6Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan1
8Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6:40:29
2Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
3Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
4Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:00:22
5Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:31
6Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:00:43
7Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
8Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus

Argentine rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima6:40:23
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
4Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
5Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
6Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:00:28
7Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
8Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:00:37

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:01:27
2Chile
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Cuba0:00:22
5Coldeportes-Zenu0:00:31
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Uruguay0:00:43
8Brazil
9Medellin
10Lotto Soudal0:00:55
11Uruguay0:01:02
12Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
13Bahrain-Merida0:01:14
14Uruguay
15Argentina0:01:15
16Canel's-Specialized0:01:48
17Uruguay
18A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:50
19Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:48
20Israel-Cycling Academy0:03:07
21Brasil0:03:19
22Chile0:04:00
23Argentina0:04:14
24Italy0:04:39
25Uruguay0:05:30
26Italy0:06:56
27Cuba0:08:49

 

Latest on Cyclingnews