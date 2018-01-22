Image 1 of 30 Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Dinosaurs are part of the local history (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 The stage offered the riders some spectacular views of Peri Lago Punta Negra reservoir (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 The San Juan landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 The peloton heads to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 The late attacks split the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Ecuador national champion Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 The route had a kick up to the finish over the top of the dam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 A view across the dam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Gonzalo Najar (S.E.P. de San Juan) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 The stage exploded in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) fights to limit his losses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 The views across near Peri Lago Punta Negra Dam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 KOM leader Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) enjoying his moment in the spot light (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Stage winner Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot leading the winning breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Roman Villalovos (Canel's-Specialized), Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) and Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Roman Villalobos scored a major victory for his Canel's-Specialized team, latching onto a late breakaway with Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot, then riding a strong tailwind to a sprint victory over Ricardo Escuela (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) on stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan.

Villalobos also took the race lead over Escuela thanks to the time bonus. Benoot finished third on the stage and sits third overall, being caught just on the line by the chasing peloton.

Villalobos now enjoys a four-second lead in the general classification over Escuela, with Benoot at six and overnight leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) down to fourth at eight seconds.

The win is the biggest of Villalobos' career, and the 27-year-old Costa Rican said it was dream that was hatched the morning of the stage.

"I told my teammates in the morning before the stage that I wanted to win," he said at the post-stage press conference. "We knew that we’d have to have a strong team to be in the first part of the peloton but with experience I could win the stage."

The trio escaped in the closing kilometres and cooperated well together, but as the peloton started bearing down in the final 500 metres, Benoot took the initiative and went to the front to ensure they stayed away. Villalobos timed his track perfectly, with Escuala trailing along and moving ahead of Bennot at the line.

"I felt that I had a very good attack in the final, so when Benoot attacked I knew I could go for him," Villalobos said.

How it unfolded

The 149.9km second stage started and finished along a scenic reservoir at Peri Lago Punta Negra Dam. The route featured four category 3 KOMs, coming at 37.5km, 63.5km, 91.5 and 119.5km. The final climb was just 30.4km from the finish.

There were also two intermediate sprints with time bonuses at 50.5km and 111.1km. The road to the finish climbed significantly before flattening out just before the line.

A quartet of riders slipped away from the bunch after 14km of attacks. In the group were Gerardo Tavani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Roderich Aconegui (Uruguay), Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) and Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Cenel's Specilized).

The trio quickly built a gap of 2:30 over the next six kilomteres. The leaders weren't satisfied with that gap, however, and their advantage went out to more than five minutes as they crossed the dam that created the reservoir.

On the first KOM of the day, Alto de Ullum, Aconegui took top points ahead of Tivani and Prado, while the gap to the peloton continued to hover around five minutes. Shortly after that, Tivani grabbed the first intermediate sprint ahead of Alzate and Aconegui, while Quick-Step led the chase in the peloton.

Tivani took maximum points at the second KOM, while Prado and Alzate crossed the line second and third, respectively. Aconegui lost contact on the climb. and the lead group as down to three.

The gap started coming down from there, an the breakaway suffered another blow when and when Tivani punctured after finishing second to Prado on the third KOM just before a fast descent, suddenly the lead group was down to just two riders. At 50km, the leaders' advantage was just 2:45.

Chile threw several riders into the chase, perhaps liking their chances in the uphill sprint, but when the gap didn't come down with 40km remaining, Quick-Step went back to the front.

Alzate took the second and final sprint of the day, and Prado won the final KOM eight kilometres later.

With 31km remaining, the SEP de San Juan team stacked riders on the front, and the gap quickly came below two minutes. With 30km to go it was 1:20. The SEP team pulled the gap down to 20 seconds, and the escapee's day off the front was almost over. Alzate and Prado succumbed to the chase with 25km to go.

A new group of six formed on the front, including Movistar's Winner Anacona, Jose Rodriguez (SEP de San Juan). Jeovane de Oliviera (Brasil), Marco Arriagada (Municipalidad de Pocito), Ceasar Paredes (Medellin Inter), Jelle Wallay (Lotto Soudal) and one other.

Quick-Step once again took up the chase with three riders, while the breakaway started coming apart and losing time, and everyone was back in the fold again with 15km to go.

Mattia Bais (Italy) was the next rider to try his luck. But with the sprinters' teams bearing down on the finish and Bora-Hansgrohe leading the chase, his chances were slim. He had 18 seconds with 10km to go, but he was always within sight of the bunch.

Caja Rural Seguros RGA came up next to Help Bora, and the advantage was quickly down to eight. Teams started lining up their trains in the front of the pack, while Bais' lead steadily shrunk. They made the catch with 7km remaining.

The attackes flew on the climb to the dam, with Jhonathan Narvaez (Quick-Step) putting in a dig that was countered by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), but Villalobos was glued to his wheel waiting for the perfect moment, then latched onto Benoot.

"When the attacks arrived, I knew that I had good legs," Villalobos said. "When I saw the attack of Majka, I knew that I had also to do one attack, so we made a very good group with Escuela and Benoot."

The tailwind helped them hold 10 seconds as they hit the final turn, and the Costa Rican proved quickest in the finale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 3:25:06 2 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 8 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 13 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 14 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 18 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 19 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 21 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 23 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 26 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 27 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 28 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 33 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 34 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:22 35 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 36 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 37 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 38 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 39 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 40 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 41 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 42 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 44 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 45 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 48 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 50 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 51 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 52 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 53 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:43 56 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 60 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 61 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 62 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 63 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 64 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 65 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 66 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 67 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 68 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 69 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 70 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 71 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:00:57 73 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:01:07 74 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 75 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 76 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 77 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 78 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:27 79 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:01:29 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 82 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 83 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 84 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 85 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 86 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 87 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 88 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 89 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 90 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 91 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:48 93 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 94 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 95 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 96 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 97 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 98 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 99 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 100 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 102 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 103 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 104 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 105 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:28 107 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:02:45 108 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 109 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 110 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 111 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 112 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 113 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:02:48 116 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 117 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 118 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 119 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:02:51 120 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 121 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:03:09 122 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:13 123 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:16 124 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 126 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:03:31 128 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 129 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 130 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 131 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:03:58 132 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 133 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:04:38 134 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 135 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 0:04:41 136 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:04:43 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:44 138 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:51 139 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:57 140 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 141 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:05:05 142 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 143 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:08 145 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 146 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 147 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:20 148 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:52 149 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 150 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:08:07 151 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:11:48 152 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 153 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:11:51 154 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 155 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:12:49 156 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 157 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 158 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 159 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:14:06 160 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:57 161 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:17:07 162 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:50 163 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:31:02 DNF Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba DSQ Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito

Sprint 1 - Ullum, km. 50.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 1

Sprint 2 - Ruta 60, km. 111.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) Alto Dique De Ullum, km. 37.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 3 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 3 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 3) Alto Punta Negra, km. 63.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 pts 2 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 3) Alto Punta Negra, km. 91.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 3) Alto Punta Negra, km. 119.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10:15:18 2 Chile 3 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Cuba 0:00:22 5 Coldeportes-Zenu 0:00:31 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Uruguay 0:00:43 8 Brazil 9 Medellin 10 Lotto Soudal 0:00:55 11 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:02 12 Uruguay 13 Uruguay 0:01:14 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Argentina 0:01:15 16 Canel's-Specialized 0:01:48 17 Uruguay 18 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:01:50 19 Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:31 20 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:03:07 21 Brasil 0:03:19 22 Chile 0:04:00 23 Argentina 0:04:14 24 Italy 0:04:22 25 Uruguay 0:05:30 26 Italy 0:06:56 27 Cuba 0:08:49

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 6:40:19 2 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:00:04 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:10 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 8 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 14 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 17 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 20 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 22 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 28 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 29 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 31 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 33 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:26 34 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:00:32 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 36 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 37 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 38 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 39 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 40 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 41 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 42 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 43 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 44 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 47 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 49 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 50 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 53 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 54 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:47 55 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 56 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 57 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 58 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 59 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 61 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 62 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 63 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 64 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 65 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 66 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 67 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 68 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 69 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 70 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:01:07 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:10 72 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:01:17 73 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 74 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 75 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 76 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:18 77 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:34 78 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:39 79 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 80 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 81 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 82 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 83 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 84 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 85 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 87 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:54 89 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:01:55 90 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:01:56 91 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:01:58 92 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 93 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 94 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 95 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 96 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 97 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 98 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 99 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 101 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:01:59 102 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:02:15 103 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:38 104 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:02:47 105 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 0:02:51 106 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:54 107 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 108 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 109 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 110 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 111 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:02:58 113 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 114 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 115 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 116 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:03:01 117 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 118 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:03:18 119 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:26 120 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:40 121 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:41 122 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 123 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 124 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 125 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:43 126 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:04:08 127 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:11 128 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:04:19 129 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:04:48 130 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:04:53 131 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 132 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:54 133 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 0:05:07 134 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:05:15 135 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 136 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:05:23 137 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:24 138 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:28 139 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:05:32 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:35 141 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:38 142 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:39 143 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:05:48 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:37 145 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:06:52 146 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:57 147 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:54 148 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:08:15 149 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:08:17 150 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 0:08:24 151 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:12:01 152 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:12:15 153 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:18 154 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:13:16 155 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:13:27 156 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:14:16 157 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:15:17 158 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:30 159 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:17:45 160 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:00 161 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:47 162 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:33:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 6 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 4 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 3 5 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 6 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2 7 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 1 8 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 9 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 7 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 4 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 3 5 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 3 6 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 1 8 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6:40:29 2 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 3 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 4 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:00:22 5 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:31 6 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:00:43 7 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 8 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus

Argentine rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 6:40:23 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 4 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 5 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 6 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:00:28 7 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 8 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:00:37