Vuelta a San Juan: Najar wins stage 5
SEP San Juan rider takes overall lead, Sevilla makes a move on Alto Colorado
Stage 5: San Martín - Alto Colorado
Argentinean national champion Gonzalo Najar gave the local fans a thrill by taking out the queen stage of the Vuelta a San Juan for his home SEP de San Juan team on the Alto Colorado. The squad waged an audacious triple attack at the base of the final climb, launching Najar into a solo breakaway to score a provincial coup d'etat.
His advantage at the line was generous enough to put him into the overall race lead.
"I have to say thank you to all the people here along the roadside," Najar said in the post-race press conference. "In my mind I had quite a lot of things in the last kilometre. I felt a lot of support from the people, and thankfully this stage was like we planned in the morning."
That plan included launching multiple attacks to break one of the team's riders free with a solo move a long way out from the finish. The team executed the plan perfectly, launching Najar with 20km from the line and into a blistering tailwind that helped neutralise the chase.
"When we attacked the descent before the final climb, Lotto was starting to push hard and I saw that my legs were good," he said. "First my teammate Dotti tried and then it was my turn. I think I calculated perfectly my attack.
"I was here two or three times training, and then in the morning we woke up very early at six o'clock in the morning and our sports director showed us a video that motivated us a lot to try and surge the general classification today."
Najar, the Argentinean road champion, exhibited a unique finish line salute that he said reflected a nickname given to him by friends.
"One of my friends has a lot of birds as his home and at my home there are a lot of condors, and many of my friends say to me I am like Condor," he said.
Behind, Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) waged his own battle against the peloton, the pace of his team shattering the chasing group and then distancing overnight leader Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates).
Sevilla's efforts were too late to claim the lead, as he finished 1:58 behind Najar, but he was still good enough for second on the stage. Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Giocattoli) was third.
"Najar attacked very far from the finish line, more or less 20km from the finish line and alone," Sevilla said. "And I felt it was difficult for him to arrive here at the finish alone and winning because in this kind of uphill where you can roll fast in a fast rhythm I thought we would catch him because we never stopped with our rhythm.
"First was Bora and then my team," Sevilla continued. "We were confident at 30-40 seconds we could do it. Then 10km from the finish line we broke the group. But the thing is, he was the strongest one today."
Najar leads the overall classification over Sevilla by 1:02, with Ganna third at 1:22. Najar said he hopes to make history on Sunday to be the first Argentinean winner of the reincarnated UCI race.
"I think every stage is going to be difficult from here to the finish," the 24-year-old said. "But I hope I can finish all these days in the best way possible and try to arrive to the last day doing history for Argentinean cycling."
How it unfolded
After a rest day on Thursday, the San Juan peloton was ready to tackle the queen stage with the summit finish on Alto Colorado. The 169.5km stage started in the tiny Village of San Martin and headed north through the high desert to the foothills of the Andes for the finish.
Outside of the stage 3 time trial, Alto Colorado was largely seen as the only other opportunity to gain or lose time in the overall classification. Heading into the stage Filippo Ganna (Team UAE Emirates) had a five-second gap on Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 11 seconds on Oscar Sevilla (Medellin).
The stage featured two sprints with time bonuses at 30.6km and 87.8km, and there were four classified climbs, including the final category 1 climb that topped out at 2,565 metres of elevation. The first ascent, the category 3 Alto de Villicum, came 63.4km into the day, followed by the category 2 climbs of Banos de Talascato at 107.1km and Alto de la Crucecita at 121.8km.
Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) won the first intermediate sprint of the day in Angaco, increasing his lead in the points classification to kick things off.
A breakaway soon emerged with Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's-Specialized), Daniel Juarez (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Francisco Monte (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Sergio Aguirre (Municipalidad de Rawson), Adrian Alvarado (Chile), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Mauro Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima), Mauricio Bielinski (Brazil) and Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito).
The fight for points in king of the mountains competition heated up as three of the top six made the breakaway. Alarcon started the day in the mountains jersey with 18 points, Juarez was second and Cano third, both with 17 points, while Tivani was sitting sixth with seven points.
Tivani took full points over the first climb of the day, the Alto de Villicum, while Juarez was second and Cano was third.
The breakaway proceeded to combine well, and gained over five minutes on the main field.
Mauro Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) took the points in the second intermediate sprint in Talascato at the midway point of the race, protecting teammate Adrian's lead from Juarez and Tivani in the points classification.
On the second climb, Baños de Talascato, Juarez got the better of Cano and Alarcon. But it was Cano who took full points over the third ascent ahead of Juarez and Alarcon some 15km later on Alto de la Crucecita.
The peloton picked up speed in pursuit of the breakaway causing splits in the field. They caught the breakaway with roughly 35km to go, but even as teams with strong climbers set up for the finale ahead of Alto Colorado, riders still attacked to try to gain time ahead of the climb.
Juan Pablo Dotti (S.E.P. de San Juan) launched an attack but that was quickly brought back. Najar, along with Jose Rodriguez, tried to go together shortly afterwards. They combined for a short time, before Rodriguez dropped off the back, setting up Najar by himself out front as they approached the exposed climb to the finish.
Behind, the peloton fragmented, with the Medellin-Inter squad doing most of the work to bring Najar back, while the overnight leader Ganna found himself fighting to hold the pace as the gradient began to bite.
With 5km to go, an acceleration by Medellin-Inter further reduced the leading group to just three riders, with Ganna again fighting alone to get back to the group. Once again it was stage 2 winner Romain Villalobos, Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) and Rodolfo Torres (Androni) leading the chase, with Najar in the distance ahead.
The trio's gap yawned with 3km to go, with Sevilla driving the pace as he tried to ride into the virtual race lead, but Najar was out of reach for the stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|4:16:26
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:58
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:05
|4
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:15
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:23
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:02:52
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:03:04
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:07
|13
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:22
|14
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:33
|15
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:38
|16
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:45
|17
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:48
|20
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|21
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:50
|24
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|0:03:53
|25
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:01
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:32
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:40
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|29
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:04:51
|30
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:53
|31
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:04:54
|32
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|33
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|34
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:31
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:36
|36
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:06:07
|38
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|40
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:12
|41
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:06:14
|42
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:20
|43
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:06:47
|44
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:07:38
|45
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:54
|46
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:23
|47
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|48
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:04
|49
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:09:48
|50
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:10
|51
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|52
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|53
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|54
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:10:40
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:48
|56
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|58
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:10:53
|59
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:10:58
|60
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|61
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|62
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|63
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:01
|64
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:12:20
|65
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:12:43
|66
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:13:30
|67
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:13:54
|68
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:14:28
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:20
|70
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:55
|71
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:16:39
|72
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:16:54
|73
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|75
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|76
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|77
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|78
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|81
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|82
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|88
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|90
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:14
|91
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:07
|93
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:18:21
|94
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:18:26
|95
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:52
|96
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:20:16
|97
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|98
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|99
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|100
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|101
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|102
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|103
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|105
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|106
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|110
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|111
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:21:15
|112
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:45
|113
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:52
|115
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:24:41
|116
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|118
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|119
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|120
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|121
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|122
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|123
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|124
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|125
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|126
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|127
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|128
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|130
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|131
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|132
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|133
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|134
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|135
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|136
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|137
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|138
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|139
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|140
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|141
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:24:45
|143
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:26:08
|144
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|145
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|146
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:27:10
|147
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|148
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|149
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|150
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|151
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|152
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|153
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|154
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|155
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:27:13
|156
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:27:15
|157
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|158
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:32:13
|DNF
|Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|2
|3
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|6
|pts
|2
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|4
|3
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|4
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|4
|3
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|10
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|8
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|4
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|4
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|2
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|3
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|12:58:13
|2
|Cuba
|0:00:10
|3
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:04
|4
|Uruguay
|0:04:41
|5
|Medellin
|0:05:03
|6
|Uruguay
|0:05:29
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:30
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:11
|9
|Brazil
|0:07:56
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:49
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:24
|12
|Chile
|0:16:42
|13
|WILIER TRIESTINA-SELLE IT
|0:18:56
|14
|Uruguay
|0:19:35
|15
|Uruguay
|0:19:46
|16
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:22:17
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:27:42
|18
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:30:29
|19
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:32:36
|20
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:33:16
|21
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:34:29
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:18
|23
|S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:42:30
|24
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:42:35
|25
|Argentina
|0:44:47
|26
|Italy
|0:46:34
|27
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:50:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|15:47:52
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:02
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:22
|4
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:52
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|7
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
|0:02:22
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|9
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:30
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:37
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:43
|12
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:58
|13
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:05
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:16
|15
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:53
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:18
|17
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:11
|19
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:36
|20
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:06:38
|21
|German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:06:57
|22
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:07:39
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|24
|Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:08:30
|25
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:08:51
|26
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:06
|27
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:27
|28
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:28
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:36
|30
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:10:13
|31
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:38
|32
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:58
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:59
|34
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:07
|35
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:11:10
|36
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|0:11:13
|37
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:11:27
|38
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:11:40
|39
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:50
|40
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:55
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:16
|42
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:23
|43
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:34
|44
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:12:35
|45
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:52
|46
|Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:12:54
|47
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:59
|48
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:13:28
|49
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:41
|50
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:14:02
|51
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:51
|52
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:03
|53
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:17:12
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:15
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:23
|56
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:26
|57
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:17:48
|58
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:17:51
|59
|Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:18:18
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:21
|61
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:15
|62
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:27
|63
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|64
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:19:37
|65
|Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
|0:19:47
|66
|Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:19:55
|67
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:06
|68
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:20:08
|69
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:34
|70
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:20:39
|71
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:20:47
|72
|Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
|0:21:35
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:39
|75
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:21:58
|76
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:22:23
|77
|Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
|0:22:26
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:51
|80
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:22:56
|81
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:04
|82
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|0:23:42
|83
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:06
|84
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:10
|85
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:54
|86
|Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:26:01
|87
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:26:05
|88
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:26:07
|89
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:26:11
|90
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:13
|91
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:26:28
|92
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:26:39
|93
|Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:27:09
|94
|Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
|0:27:11
|95
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:27:12
|96
|Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|0:27:21
|97
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:24
|98
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:27:32
|99
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:33
|100
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:27:34
|101
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:54
|102
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:28:21
|103
|Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:28:49
|104
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:29:04
|105
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:29:26
|106
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:28
|108
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:29:44
|109
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:20
|110
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:30
|111
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:10
|112
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:12
|114
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:21
|115
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|116
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:24
|117
|Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
|0:32:37
|118
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:32:58
|120
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:33:37
|121
|Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
|0:33:45
|122
|Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
|0:34:15
|123
|Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
|0:34:25
|124
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:29
|125
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:31
|126
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:34:33
|127
|Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:35:02
|128
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:35:11
|129
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:35:14
|130
|Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:31
|131
|Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
|0:35:42
|132
|Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
|0:36:06
|133
|Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:36:15
|134
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|0:37:18
|135
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
|0:37:31
|136
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:37:55
|137
|Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:03
|138
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:21
|139
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:38:38
|140
|Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:39:04
|141
|Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:40:34
|142
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:43:00
|143
|Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:43:41
|144
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:43:58
|145
|Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:45:31
|146
|Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:45:43
|147
|Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
|0:45:50
|148
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:14
|149
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:46:21
|150
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:15
|151
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:47:23
|152
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:47:31
|153
|Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
|0:50:19
|154
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:52:11
|155
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:52:57
|156
|Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:53:48
|157
|Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|1:01:33
|158
|Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:07:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|29
|pts
|2
|Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|28
|3
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|22
|4
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|10
|5
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|10
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|9
|8
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|12
|pts
|2
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|8
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|5
|5
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|4
|6
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:49:14
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|3
|Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
|0:08:51
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:36
|5
|Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:10:18
|6
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:11:30
|7
|Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
|0:16:29
|8
|Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
|0:19:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|15:47:52
|2
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:06:36
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:07:39
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|5
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:28
|6
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:38
|7
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|0:12:59
|8
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:13:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
|16:00:51
|2
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:00:29
|3
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:01:03
|4
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:08:59
|5
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:09:24
|6
|Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:13:06
|7
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:14:13
|8
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:19:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coldeportes-Zenu
|47:30:59
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:23
|3
|Medellin
|0:07:02
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:27
|5
|Cuba
|0:13:01
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:22
|7
|Chile
|0:18:20
|8
|Uruguay
|0:19:25
|9
|Uruguay
|0:20:26
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:30
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:34
|12
|Uruguay
|0:24:05
|13
|Uruguay
|0:30:08
|14
|Brazil
|0:30:22
|15
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:33:28
|16
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:38:27
|17
|WILIER TRIESTINA-SELLE IT
|0:40:45
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:44:30
|19
|A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
|0:48:50
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:01
|21
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:51:10
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:58:12
|23
|Argentina
|0:59:03
|24
|S.E.P. de San Juan
|0:59:06
|25
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:09:58
|26
|Italy
|1:13:44
|27
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:18:19
