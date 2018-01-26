Trending

Vuelta a San Juan: Najar wins stage 5

SEP San Juan rider takes overall lead, Sevilla makes a move on Alto Colorado

Image 1 of 39

Gonzalo Najar wins stage 5 of the Tour de San Juan

Gonzalo Najar wins stage 5 of the Tour de San Juan
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 39

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) 'the Condor' wins the stage

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) 'the Condor' wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Oscar Sevilla away with Tiesj Benoot and Rodolfo Torres

Oscar Sevilla away with Tiesj Benoot and Rodolfo Torres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)

Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Argentinean champion Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)

Argentinean champion Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) struggles to get back to the group

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) struggles to get back to the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) drives the pace

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) drives the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) after the finish

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo)

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 39

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finished fifth on the stage

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finished fifth on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 39

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) on the rivet

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) on the rivet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 39

Tiejs Benoot calls for assistance

Tiejs Benoot calls for assistance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 39

The wind caused splits in the peloton on the run in to Alto Colorado

The wind caused splits in the peloton on the run in to Alto Colorado
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 39

Rafal Majka and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates in the lead group

Rafal Majka and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates in the lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 39

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 39

Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar)

Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 39

Oscar Sevilla charges for the line and takes the leader's jersey

Oscar Sevilla charges for the line and takes the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 39

Filippo Ganna comes across the line over two minutes down

Filippo Ganna comes across the line over two minutes down
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 39

Max Richeze on the team bus ahead of the stage

Max Richeze on the team bus ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 39

Bahrain-Merida coach Paolo Slongo

Bahrain-Merida coach Paolo Slongo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 39

The bike of Juan Pablo Dotti

The bike of Juan Pablo Dotti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 39

Andreas Schillinger relaxes in the cool of the bus

Andreas Schillinger relaxes in the cool of the bus
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 39

Bahrain-Merida get ready for the start of stage 5

Bahrain-Merida get ready for the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 39

The Italian national team

The Italian national team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 39

Peter Stetina with his knee strapped up from a crash earlier in the race

Peter Stetina with his knee strapped up from a crash earlier in the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 39

The Medellin riders relax before the start

The Medellin riders relax before the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 39

Last-minute preparations for Bora-Hansgrohe

Last-minute preparations for Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 39

Thumbs up from Eugenio Alafaci

Thumbs up from Eugenio Alafaci
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 39

Ivan Garcia Cortina gets his cleats tightened

Ivan Garcia Cortina gets his cleats tightened
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 39

The team busses are a little different to what the riders are used to

The team busses are a little different to what the riders are used to
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 39

Pascal Ackerman looks calm before the start

Pascal Ackerman looks calm before the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 39

Ryan Mullen gets himself sorted for the stage

Ryan Mullen gets himself sorted for the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 39

The RIcheze brothers, Max, Mauro and Adrien

The RIcheze brothers, Max, Mauro and Adrien
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Argentinean national champion Gonzalo Najar gave the local fans a thrill by taking out the queen stage of the Vuelta a San Juan for his home SEP de San Juan team on the Alto Colorado. The squad waged an audacious triple attack at the base of the final climb, launching Najar into a solo breakaway to score a provincial coup d'etat.

His advantage at the line was generous enough to put him into the overall race lead.

"I have to say thank you to all the people here along the roadside," Najar said in the post-race press conference. "In my mind I had quite a lot of things in the last kilometre. I felt a lot of support from the people, and thankfully this stage was like we planned in the morning."

That plan included launching multiple attacks to break one of the team's riders free with a solo move a long way out from the finish. The team executed the plan perfectly, launching Najar with 20km from the line and into a blistering tailwind that helped neutralise the chase.

"When we attacked the descent before the final climb, Lotto was starting to push hard and I saw that my legs were good," he said. "First my teammate Dotti tried and then it was my turn. I think I calculated perfectly my attack.

"I was here two or three times training, and then in the morning we woke up very early at six o'clock in the morning and our sports director showed us a video that motivated us a lot to try and surge the general classification today."

Najar, the Argentinean road champion, exhibited a unique finish line salute that he said reflected a nickname given to him by friends.

"One of my friends has a lot of birds as his home and at my home there are a lot of condors, and many of my friends say to me I am like Condor," he said.

Behind, Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) waged his own battle against the peloton, the pace of his team shattering the chasing group and then distancing overnight leader Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates).

Sevilla's efforts were too late to claim the lead, as he finished 1:58 behind Najar, but he was still good enough for second on the stage. Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Giocattoli) was third.

"Najar attacked very far from the finish line, more or less 20km from the finish line and alone," Sevilla said. "And I felt it was difficult for him to arrive here at the finish alone and winning because in this kind of uphill where you can roll fast in a fast rhythm I thought we would catch him because we never stopped with our rhythm.

"First was Bora and then my team," Sevilla continued. "We were confident at 30-40 seconds we could do it. Then 10km from the finish line we broke the group. But the thing is, he was the strongest one today."

Najar leads the overall classification over Sevilla by 1:02, with Ganna third at 1:22. Najar said he hopes to make history on Sunday to be the first Argentinean winner of the reincarnated UCI race.

"I think every stage is going to be difficult from here to the finish," the 24-year-old said. "But I hope I can finish all these days in the best way possible and try to arrive to the last day doing history for Argentinean cycling."

How it unfolded

After a rest day on Thursday, the San Juan peloton was ready to tackle the queen stage with the summit finish on Alto Colorado. The 169.5km stage started in the tiny Village of San Martin and headed north through the high desert to the foothills of the Andes for the finish.

Outside of the stage 3 time trial, Alto Colorado was largely seen as the only other opportunity to gain or lose time in the overall classification. Heading into the stage Filippo Ganna (Team UAE Emirates) had a five-second gap on Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 11 seconds on Oscar Sevilla (Medellin).

The stage featured two sprints with time bonuses at 30.6km and 87.8km, and there were four classified climbs, including the final category 1 climb that topped out at 2,565 metres of elevation. The first ascent, the category 3 Alto de Villicum, came 63.4km into the day, followed by the category 2 climbs of Banos de Talascato at 107.1km and Alto de la Crucecita at 121.8km.

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) won the first intermediate sprint of the day in Angaco, increasing his lead in the points classification to kick things off.

A breakaway soon emerged with Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's-Specialized), Daniel Juarez (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Francisco Monte (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Sergio Aguirre (Municipalidad de Rawson), Adrian Alvarado (Chile), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Mauro Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima), Mauricio Bielinski (Brazil) and Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito).

The fight for points in king of the mountains competition heated up as three of the top six made the breakaway. Alarcon started the day in the mountains jersey with 18 points, Juarez was second and Cano third, both with 17 points, while Tivani was sitting sixth with seven points.

Tivani took full points over the first climb of the day, the Alto de Villicum, while Juarez was second and Cano was third.

The breakaway proceeded to combine well, and gained over five minutes on the main field.

Mauro Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) took the points in the second intermediate sprint in Talascato at the midway point of the race, protecting teammate Adrian's lead from Juarez and Tivani in the points classification.

On the second climb, Baños de Talascato, Juarez got the better of Cano and Alarcon. But it was Cano who took full points over the third ascent ahead of Juarez and Alarcon some 15km later on Alto de la Crucecita.

The peloton picked up speed in pursuit of the breakaway causing splits in the field. They caught the breakaway with roughly 35km to go, but even as teams with strong climbers set up for the finale ahead of Alto Colorado, riders still attacked to try to gain time ahead of the climb.

Juan Pablo Dotti (S.E.P. de San Juan) launched an attack but that was quickly brought back. Najar, along with Jose Rodriguez, tried to go together shortly afterwards. They combined for a short time, before Rodriguez dropped off the back, setting up Najar by himself out front as they approached the exposed climb to the finish.

Behind, the peloton fragmented, with the Medellin-Inter squad doing most of the work to bring Najar back, while the overnight leader Ganna found himself fighting to hold the pace as the gradient began to bite.

With 5km to go, an acceleration by Medellin-Inter further reduced the leading group to just three riders, with Ganna again fighting alone to get back to the group. Once again it was stage 2 winner Romain Villalobos, Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) and Rodolfo Torres (Androni) leading the chase, with Najar in the distance ahead.

The trio's gap yawned with 3km to go, with Sevilla driving the pace as he tried to ride into the virtual race lead, but Najar was out of reach for the stage victory.

For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan4:16:26
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:01:58
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:05
4Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:02:15
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:23
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
7Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:02:52
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:57
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
11Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:03:04
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:07
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:22
14Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:03:33
15Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:38
16Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:45
17Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
19Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:48
20Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
21Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
23Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:50
24Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin0:03:53
25Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:01
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:32
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:40
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
29Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:04:51
30Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:53
31German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:04:54
32Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
33Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
34Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:31
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:36
36Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
37Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:06:07
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
40Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:12
41Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:06:14
42Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:20
43Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:06:47
44Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:07:38
45Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:54
46Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:08:23
47Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
48Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:09:04
49Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan0:09:48
50Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:10
51Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
52Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
53Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
54Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:10:40
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:48
56Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
58Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:10:53
59Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:10:58
60Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
61Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
62Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
63Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:01
64Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:12:20
65Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:12:43
66Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:13:30
67Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:13:54
68Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:14:28
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:20
70Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:15:55
71Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:16:39
72Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:16:54
73Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
75Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
76Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
77Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
78Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
80Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
81Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
82Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
84Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
88Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
89Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
90Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:14
91Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:07
93Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:18:21
94Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:18:26
95Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:52
96Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:20:16
97Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
98Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
99Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
100Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
101Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
102Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
103Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
104Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
105Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
106Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
110Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
111Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:21:15
112Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:45
113Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
114Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:52
115Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:24:41
116Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
117Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
118Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
119Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
120Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
121Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
122Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
123Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
124Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
125Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
126Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
127Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
128Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
130Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
131Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
132Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
133Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
134Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
135Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
136Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
137Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
138Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
139Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
140Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
141Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
142Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:24:45
143Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:26:08
144Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
145Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
146Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:27:10
147Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
148Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
149Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
151Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
152Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
153Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
154Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
155Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:27:13
156Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:27:15
157Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
158Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:32:13
DNFAlan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson

Mountain 1 - Alto de Villicum, 63.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
3Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu1

Mountain 2 - Banos de Talacasto, 107.10km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan6pts
2Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu4
3Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized2
4Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan1

Mountain 3 - Alto Crucecita, 121.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu6pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan4
3Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized2
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 - Alto Colorado, 169.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10pts
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin8
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
4Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized4
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Angaco, 30.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima3pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Talacasto, 87.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima3pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
3Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coldeportes-Zenu12:58:13
2Cuba0:00:10
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:04
4Uruguay0:04:41
5Medellin0:05:03
6Uruguay0:05:29
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:30
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:11
9Brazil0:07:56
10Bahrain-Merida0:10:49
11Lotto Soudal0:16:24
12Chile0:16:42
13WILIER TRIESTINA-SELLE IT0:18:56
14Uruguay0:19:35
15Uruguay0:19:46
16Asociacion Civil Mardan0:22:17
17Movistar Team0:27:42
18Municipalidad de Pocito0:30:29
19A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:32:36
20Canel's-Specialized0:33:16
21Israel-Cycling Academy0:34:29
22Trek-Segafredo0:36:18
23S.E.P. de San Juan0:42:30
24Municipalidad de Rawson0:42:35
25Argentina0:44:47
26Italy0:46:34
27Quick-Step Floors0:50:37

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan15:47:52
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin0:01:02
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
4Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:52
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:11
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
7Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin0:02:22
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
9Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:30
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:37
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:43
12Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:58
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:05
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:16
15Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:53
16Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:05:18
17Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:51
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:11
19Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:36
20Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:06:38
21German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:06:57
22Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:07:39
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:08:04
24Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:08:30
25Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy0:08:51
26Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:06
27Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:27
28Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:09:28
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:36
30Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:10:13
31Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:10:38
32Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:58
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:59
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:07
35Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:11:10
36Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin0:11:13
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:11:27
38Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:11:40
39Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:50
40Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:55
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:16
42Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:23
43Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:34
44Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:12:35
45Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:52
46Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:12:54
47German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:59
48Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:13:28
49Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:13:41
50Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:14:02
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:51
52Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:17:03
53Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:17:12
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:17:15
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:23
56Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:26
57Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:17:48
58Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:17:51
59Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:18:18
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:21
61Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:15
62Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:27
63Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
64Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan0:19:37
65Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin0:19:47
66Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:19:55
67Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:20:06
68Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy0:20:08
69Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:34
70Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:20:39
71Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:20:47
72Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil0:21:35
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:39
75Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:21:58
76Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:22:23
77Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile0:22:26
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:51
80Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:22:56
81Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:23:04
82Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy0:23:42
83Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:06
84Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:10
85Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:25:54
86Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:26:01
87Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:26:05
88Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:26:07
89Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy0:26:11
90Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:13
91Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:26:28
92Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:26:39
93Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:27:09
94Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil0:27:11
95Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:27:12
96Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil0:27:21
97Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:24
98Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:27:32
99Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:33
100Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:27:34
101Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:54
102Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:28:21
103Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:28:49
104Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:29:04
105Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:29:26
106Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:28
108Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy0:29:44
109Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:20
110Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:30
111Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:10
112Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
113Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:12
114Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:21
115Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
116Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:24
117Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile0:32:37
118Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
119Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:32:58
120Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:33:37
121Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy0:33:45
122Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile0:34:15
123Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil0:34:25
124Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:29
125Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:34:31
126Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:34:33
127Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:35:02
128Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:35:11
129Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:35:14
130Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:35:31
131Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil0:35:42
132Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba0:36:06
133Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba0:36:15
134Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy0:37:18
135Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy0:37:31
136Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:37:55
137Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina0:38:03
138Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:38:21
139Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:38:38
140Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:39:04
141Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:40:34
142Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:43:00
143Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:43:41
144Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:43:58
145Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:45:31
146Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito0:45:43
147Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba0:45:50
148Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:46:14
149Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:46:21
150Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:15
151Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:47:23
152Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:47:31
153Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay0:50:19
154Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:52:11
155Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:52:57
156Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:53:48
157Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito1:01:33
158Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:07:35

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan29pts
2Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu28
3Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized22
4Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
5Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito10
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized9
8Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin8

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima12pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan8
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
4Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito5
5Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima4
6Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized3
7Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
8Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:49:14
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
3Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu0:08:51
4Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:36
5Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:10:18
6Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:11:30
7Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil0:16:29
8Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy0:19:25

Argentine rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan15:47:52
2Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:06:36
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan0:07:39
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:08:04
5Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:09:28
6Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina0:10:38
7German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus0:12:59
8Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:13:28

San Luis rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus16:00:51
2Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:00:29
3Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:01:03
4Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:08:59
5Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:09:24
6Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:13:06
7Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:14:13
8Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:19:59

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coldeportes-Zenu47:30:59
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:23
3Medellin0:07:02
4Bahrain-Merida0:12:27
5Cuba0:13:01
6Lotto Soudal0:17:22
7Chile0:18:20
8Uruguay0:19:25
9Uruguay0:20:26
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:30
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:34
12Uruguay0:24:05
13Uruguay0:30:08
14Brazil0:30:22
15Asociacion Civil Mardan0:33:28
16Canel's-Specialized0:38:27
17WILIER TRIESTINA-SELLE IT0:40:45
18Movistar Team0:44:30
19A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:48:50
20Trek-Segafredo0:51:01
21Municipalidad de Pocito0:51:10
22Israel-Cycling Academy0:58:12
23Argentina0:59:03
24S.E.P. de San Juan0:59:06
25Municipalidad de Rawson1:09:58
26Italy1:13:44
27Quick-Step Floors1:18:19

