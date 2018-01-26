Image 1 of 39 Gonzalo Najar wins stage 5 of the Tour de San Juan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 39 Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) 'the Condor' wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Oscar Sevilla away with Tiesj Benoot and Rodolfo Torres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Argentinean champion Gonzalo Najar (SEP de San Juan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) struggles to get back to the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) drives the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finished fifth on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) on the rivet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Tiejs Benoot calls for assistance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 The wind caused splits in the peloton on the run in to Alto Colorado (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 Rafal Majka and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates in the lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 39 Oscar Sevilla charges for the line and takes the leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 39 Filippo Ganna comes across the line over two minutes down (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 39 Max Richeze on the team bus ahead of the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 39 Bahrain-Merida coach Paolo Slongo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 39 The bike of Juan Pablo Dotti (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 39 Andreas Schillinger relaxes in the cool of the bus (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 39 Bahrain-Merida get ready for the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 39 The Italian national team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 39 Peter Stetina with his knee strapped up from a crash earlier in the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 39 The Medellin riders relax before the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 39 Last-minute preparations for Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 39 Thumbs up from Eugenio Alafaci (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 39 Ivan Garcia Cortina gets his cleats tightened (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 39 The team busses are a little different to what the riders are used to (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 39 Pascal Ackerman looks calm before the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 39 Ryan Mullen gets himself sorted for the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 39 The RIcheze brothers, Max, Mauro and Adrien (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Argentinean national champion Gonzalo Najar gave the local fans a thrill by taking out the queen stage of the Vuelta a San Juan for his home SEP de San Juan team on the Alto Colorado. The squad waged an audacious triple attack at the base of the final climb, launching Najar into a solo breakaway to score a provincial coup d'etat.

His advantage at the line was generous enough to put him into the overall race lead.

"I have to say thank you to all the people here along the roadside," Najar said in the post-race press conference. "In my mind I had quite a lot of things in the last kilometre. I felt a lot of support from the people, and thankfully this stage was like we planned in the morning."

That plan included launching multiple attacks to break one of the team's riders free with a solo move a long way out from the finish. The team executed the plan perfectly, launching Najar with 20km from the line and into a blistering tailwind that helped neutralise the chase.

"When we attacked the descent before the final climb, Lotto was starting to push hard and I saw that my legs were good," he said. "First my teammate Dotti tried and then it was my turn. I think I calculated perfectly my attack.

"I was here two or three times training, and then in the morning we woke up very early at six o'clock in the morning and our sports director showed us a video that motivated us a lot to try and surge the general classification today."

Najar, the Argentinean road champion, exhibited a unique finish line salute that he said reflected a nickname given to him by friends.

"One of my friends has a lot of birds as his home and at my home there are a lot of condors, and many of my friends say to me I am like Condor," he said.

Behind, Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) waged his own battle against the peloton, the pace of his team shattering the chasing group and then distancing overnight leader Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates).

Sevilla's efforts were too late to claim the lead, as he finished 1:58 behind Najar, but he was still good enough for second on the stage. Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Giocattoli) was third.

"Najar attacked very far from the finish line, more or less 20km from the finish line and alone," Sevilla said. "And I felt it was difficult for him to arrive here at the finish alone and winning because in this kind of uphill where you can roll fast in a fast rhythm I thought we would catch him because we never stopped with our rhythm.

"First was Bora and then my team," Sevilla continued. "We were confident at 30-40 seconds we could do it. Then 10km from the finish line we broke the group. But the thing is, he was the strongest one today."

Najar leads the overall classification over Sevilla by 1:02, with Ganna third at 1:22. Najar said he hopes to make history on Sunday to be the first Argentinean winner of the reincarnated UCI race.

"I think every stage is going to be difficult from here to the finish," the 24-year-old said. "But I hope I can finish all these days in the best way possible and try to arrive to the last day doing history for Argentinean cycling."

How it unfolded

After a rest day on Thursday, the San Juan peloton was ready to tackle the queen stage with the summit finish on Alto Colorado. The 169.5km stage started in the tiny Village of San Martin and headed north through the high desert to the foothills of the Andes for the finish.

Outside of the stage 3 time trial, Alto Colorado was largely seen as the only other opportunity to gain or lose time in the overall classification. Heading into the stage Filippo Ganna (Team UAE Emirates) had a five-second gap on Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 11 seconds on Oscar Sevilla (Medellin).

The stage featured two sprints with time bonuses at 30.6km and 87.8km, and there were four classified climbs, including the final category 1 climb that topped out at 2,565 metres of elevation. The first ascent, the category 3 Alto de Villicum, came 63.4km into the day, followed by the category 2 climbs of Banos de Talascato at 107.1km and Alto de la Crucecita at 121.8km.

Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) won the first intermediate sprint of the day in Angaco, increasing his lead in the points classification to kick things off.

A breakaway soon emerged with Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's-Specialized), Daniel Juarez (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Francisco Monte (Asociacion Civil Mardan), Sergio Aguirre (Municipalidad de Rawson), Adrian Alvarado (Chile), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Mauro Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima), Mauricio Bielinski (Brazil) and Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito).

The fight for points in king of the mountains competition heated up as three of the top six made the breakaway. Alarcon started the day in the mountains jersey with 18 points, Juarez was second and Cano third, both with 17 points, while Tivani was sitting sixth with seven points.

Tivani took full points over the first climb of the day, the Alto de Villicum, while Juarez was second and Cano was third.

The breakaway proceeded to combine well, and gained over five minutes on the main field.

Mauro Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima) took the points in the second intermediate sprint in Talascato at the midway point of the race, protecting teammate Adrian's lead from Juarez and Tivani in the points classification.

On the second climb, Baños de Talascato, Juarez got the better of Cano and Alarcon. But it was Cano who took full points over the third ascent ahead of Juarez and Alarcon some 15km later on Alto de la Crucecita.

The peloton picked up speed in pursuit of the breakaway causing splits in the field. They caught the breakaway with roughly 35km to go, but even as teams with strong climbers set up for the finale ahead of Alto Colorado, riders still attacked to try to gain time ahead of the climb.

Juan Pablo Dotti (S.E.P. de San Juan) launched an attack but that was quickly brought back. Najar, along with Jose Rodriguez, tried to go together shortly afterwards. They combined for a short time, before Rodriguez dropped off the back, setting up Najar by himself out front as they approached the exposed climb to the finish.

Behind, the peloton fragmented, with the Medellin-Inter squad doing most of the work to bring Najar back, while the overnight leader Ganna found himself fighting to hold the pace as the gradient began to bite.

With 5km to go, an acceleration by Medellin-Inter further reduced the leading group to just three riders, with Ganna again fighting alone to get back to the group. Once again it was stage 2 winner Romain Villalobos, Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) and Rodolfo Torres (Androni) leading the chase, with Najar in the distance ahead.

The trio's gap yawned with 3km to go, with Sevilla driving the pace as he tried to ride into the virtual race lead, but Najar was out of reach for the stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 4:16:26 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:01:58 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:05 4 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:15 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:23 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:02:52 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:57 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 11 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:03:04 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:07 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:22 14 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:03:33 15 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:38 16 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:45 17 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 19 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:48 20 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 21 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 23 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:50 24 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 0:03:53 25 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:01 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:32 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:40 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 29 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:04:51 30 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53 31 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:04:54 32 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 33 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 34 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:31 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:36 36 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 37 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:06:07 38 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 40 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:12 41 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:14 42 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:20 43 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:06:47 44 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:07:38 45 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:54 46 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:08:23 47 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 48 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:04 49 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:09:48 50 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:10 51 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 52 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 53 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 54 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:10:40 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:48 56 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 58 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:10:53 59 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:10:58 60 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 61 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 62 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 63 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:01 64 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:12:20 65 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:12:43 66 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:13:30 67 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:13:54 68 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:14:28 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:20 70 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:55 71 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:16:39 72 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:16:54 73 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 75 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 76 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 77 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 78 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 80 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 81 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 82 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 84 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 88 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 90 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:14 91 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:07 93 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:18:21 94 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:18:26 95 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:52 96 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:20:16 97 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 98 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 99 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 100 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 101 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 102 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 103 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 104 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 105 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 106 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 110 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 111 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:21:15 112 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:45 113 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 114 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52 115 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:24:41 116 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 117 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 118 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 119 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 120 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 121 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 122 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 123 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 124 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 125 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 126 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 127 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 128 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 130 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 131 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 132 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 133 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 134 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 135 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 136 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 137 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 138 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 139 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 140 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 141 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 142 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:24:45 143 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:26:08 144 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 145 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 146 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:27:10 147 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 148 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 149 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 150 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 151 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 152 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 153 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 154 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 155 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:27:13 156 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:27:15 157 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 158 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:32:13 DNF Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson

Mountain 1 - Alto de Villicum, 63.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 3 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 1

Mountain 2 - Banos de Talacasto, 107.10km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 6 pts 2 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 4 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 2 4 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 1

Mountain 3 - Alto Crucecita, 121.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 6 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 4 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 2 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 - Alto Colorado, 169.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 8 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 4 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 4 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Angaco, 30.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Talacasto, 87.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 3 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coldeportes-Zenu 12:58:13 2 Cuba 0:00:10 3 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:04 4 Uruguay 0:04:41 5 Medellin 0:05:03 6 Uruguay 0:05:29 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:30 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:11 9 Brazil 0:07:56 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:10:49 11 Lotto Soudal 0:16:24 12 Chile 0:16:42 13 WILIER TRIESTINA-SELLE IT 0:18:56 14 Uruguay 0:19:35 15 Uruguay 0:19:46 16 Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:22:17 17 Movistar Team 0:27:42 18 Municipalidad de Pocito 0:30:29 19 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:32:36 20 Canel's-Specialized 0:33:16 21 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:34:29 22 Trek-Segafredo 0:36:18 23 S.E.P. de San Juan 0:42:30 24 Municipalidad de Rawson 0:42:35 25 Argentina 0:44:47 26 Italy 0:46:34 27 Quick-Step Floors 0:50:37

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 15:47:52 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 0:01:02 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 4 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:52 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 7 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 0:02:22 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 9 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:30 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:37 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:43 12 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:58 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:05 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:16 15 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53 16 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:18 17 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:51 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:11 19 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:36 20 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:06:38 21 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:06:57 22 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:07:39 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:08:04 24 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:30 25 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:08:51 26 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:06 27 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:27 28 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:09:28 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:36 30 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:10:13 31 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:10:38 32 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:58 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:59 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:07 35 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:11:10 36 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 0:11:13 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:11:27 38 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:11:40 39 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 40 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:55 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:16 42 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:23 43 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:34 44 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:12:35 45 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:52 46 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:12:54 47 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:59 48 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:13:28 49 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:13:41 50 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:14:02 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:51 52 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:03 53 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:17:12 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:15 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:23 56 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:26 57 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:17:48 58 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:17:51 59 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:18:18 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:21 61 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:15 62 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:27 63 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 64 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:19:37 65 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 0:19:47 66 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:19:55 67 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:20:06 68 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:20:08 69 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:34 70 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:20:39 71 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:20:47 72 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 0:21:35 73 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:39 75 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:21:58 76 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:22:23 77 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 0:22:26 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:51 80 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:22:56 81 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:04 82 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 0:23:42 83 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:06 84 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:10 85 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:54 86 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:26:01 87 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:26:05 88 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:26:07 89 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:26:11 90 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:13 91 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:26:28 92 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:26:39 93 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:27:09 94 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 0:27:11 95 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:27:12 96 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 0:27:21 97 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:24 98 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:27:32 99 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:33 100 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:27:34 101 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:54 102 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:28:21 103 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:28:49 104 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:29:04 105 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:29:26 106 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:28 108 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 0:29:44 109 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:20 110 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:30 111 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:10 112 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 113 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:12 114 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:21 115 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 116 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:24 117 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 0:32:37 118 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 119 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:32:58 120 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:33:37 121 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 0:33:45 122 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 0:34:15 123 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 0:34:25 124 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:29 125 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:31 126 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:34:33 127 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:35:02 128 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:35:11 129 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:35:14 130 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:35:31 131 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 0:35:42 132 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 0:36:06 133 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:36:15 134 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 0:37:18 135 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 0:37:31 136 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:37:55 137 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 0:38:03 138 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 0:38:21 139 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:38:38 140 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:39:04 141 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:40:34 142 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:43:00 143 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:43:41 144 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:43:58 145 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:45:31 146 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:45:43 147 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 0:45:50 148 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:14 149 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:46:21 150 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:15 151 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:47:23 152 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:47:31 153 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 0:50:19 154 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:52:11 155 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:52:57 156 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:53:48 157 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 1:01:33 158 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:07:35

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 29 pts 2 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 28 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 22 4 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 5 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 10 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 9 8 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 8

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 12 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 8 3 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 4 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 5 5 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 4 6 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 3 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 8 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:49:14 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 3 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 0:08:51 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:36 5 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:10:18 6 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:11:30 7 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 0:16:29 8 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 0:19:25

Argentine rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 15:47:52 2 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:06:36 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 0:07:39 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:08:04 5 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:09:28 6 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 0:10:38 7 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 0:12:59 8 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:13:28

San Luis rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 16:00:51 2 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:00:29 3 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:01:03 4 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:08:59 5 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:09:24 6 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:13:06 7 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:14:13 8 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:19:59