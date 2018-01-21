Trending

Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins opening stage in Pocito

Colombian will wear first leader's jersey in Argentina

Image 1 of 19

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) wins stage 1

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 19

The start of stage 1

The start of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 19

A relaxed vibe at the Quick-Step Floors van

A relaxed vibe at the Quick-Step Floors van
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 19

Álvaro José Hodeg (QuickStep-Floors)

Álvaro José Hodeg (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 19

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafred)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafred)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 19

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 19

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Álvaro José Hodeg

Álvaro José Hodeg

Álvaro José Hodeg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 19

Quick-Step Floors lead the bunch

Quick-Step Floors lead the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 19

Trek-Segafredo at the sign on

Trek-Segafredo at the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 19

Quick-Step Floors at presentation

Quick-Step Floors at presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 19

UAE at at presentation

UAE at at presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 19

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) about to raise his arms

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) about to raise his arms
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 19

The stage 1 sprint to the line

The stage 1 sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 19

The top three on the stage

The top three on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 19

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) in the white jersey

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 19

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 19

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria won the opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan Sunday with a perfect leadout from his Quick-Step Floors team, which watched as other squads fought for the front inside the final kilometre and then dropped the Colombian sprinter off with 200 metres to go. Gaviria took care of business form there, easily distancing the competition at the line. Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) was second, with Bora-Hansgroh's Matteo Pelucchi in third.

"The sprint was very fast and very complicated because in the final kilometres were a lot of teams that wanted to win, so it was very complicated to try to win this stage," Gaviria said in the post-race press conference. "I was lucky because I have a very strong team, a very big team, and we’ve beaten the other teams in the same conditions, so the sprint was very beautiful and also the victory was very beautiful."

The field brought the day’s breakaway back with 19km to go and then swept up any further breakaway attempts as teams fought for supremacy over the final 174.km closing circuit.

With two kilometres to go, Bora-Hansgrohe came forward to set up the sprint for Pelucchi, but they weren’t the only team with designs on the stage. UnitedHealthcare briefly shot to to the front with several riders, then it was Lotto Soudal’s turn inside the final kilometre.

But all of the efforts were for naught as Quick-Step was simply biding their time before launching their Colombian speedster to the line. Gaviria said he had only two teammates working for him on the stage, and they needed to time the lead out perfectly to overcome the other teams' superior numbers.

"We have one less number of members of our team to try for me to win," he said. "Because I only had [Iljo] Keisse and [Max] Richeze. They were only ones who were working for me today. The other guys on the team we are taking care of to try and do something in the general classification. So we can’t keep our number of riders against the other teams, because they have superiority in numbers."

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2018 Vuelta a San Juan certainly looked on paper like one for the sprinters. The 148.9km stage from the San Juan city center to Pocito included two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one second up for grabs. The first sprint came 21.1km into the day, and the second came at 96.7km. Despite the stage’s mostly flat profile, it offered one KOM at 71.2km. The stage ended with three 17.4km circuits.

The day started off on a down note as the race announced Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) would not take the start because he was suffering from ahigh fever. The big seemed to be going through the team as Mark Padun dropped out during the stage.

In the early kilometres outside of San Juan a breakaway of three sneaked away that included Pablo Anchieri (Uruguay), Daniel Juarez (Asociacion Civil Mardan) and Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima).

The trio made it to the first sprint, where Anchieri took the maximum points ahead of Richeze and Juarez. They were soon joined by Duilio Ramos (Argentina), Victor Olivares (Chile), Juan Melivilo (Municipalidad de Pocito) and Facundo Cattapan (Municipalidad de Rawson) to form a new led group of seven.

The leaders made it to the KOM with their lead intact, and Juarez took the maximum points ahead of Anchieri and Ramos, securing the first mountains jersey of the race for his Asociacion Civil Mardan team.

The seven leaders made it to second and final intermediate sprint of the day, where Richeze flew past Cattapan at the line to take the win and the three bonus seconds. Juarez was third but then suffered a puncture and lost contact with the group.

With the finishing circuits closing in, Quick-Step Floors picked up the pace in the peloton and the gap started coming down. With 43km to go the gap was down to 1:30.

The pack sensed the catch was imminent, and with the leaders close they pulled back the reins a bit and spread from gutter to gutter across the road. The leaders crossed the finish line to start their second closing lap at 34km remaining with a gap of 1:32. The advantage to the leaders started t go up briefly, with Quick-Step possibly hoping to force other sprinters’ teams to help with the chase.

The gambit worked when Trek and Coldeportes - Claro threw riders into the effort, Trek no doubt hoping to set up a sprint for Giacomo Nizzolo. The gap came down precipitously from there, with the leaders holding just 15 seconds over the field with 21km to go.

With the end in sight, the leaders lost impetus and their gap was down to eight seconds just a kilometre later. The peloton made the catch at 19 kilometres.

Asociacion Civil Mardan and Coldeportes began driving the pace after the catch was made, and the field was altogether when the riders took the bell for the final 17.4km loop.

Quick-Step, Trek-Segafredo and UAE team Emirates went back the front to keep the pace high and discourage attacks, with UAE Darwin Atapuma slotting in fifth behind teammate Alexandr Riabushenko. Trek’s Greg Daniel and Quick-Step’s Alvaro Jose Hodeg did the bulk of the work to bring the group inside of 10km, but they were swarmed soon after as two riders tried to escape the bunch without success.

With 6km to go the sprint was inevitable.

Gerardo Tiviani (Munipalidad De Pocito) tried a solo move and got sme distance, but his effort was brought to an end with 5km to go as Medellin-Inter’s Oscar Sevilla and teammates went to the head of the bunch. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:15:23
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
7Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
8Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
9Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
10Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy
12Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
16Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil
17Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
18Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
19Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
21Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
26Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
27Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
28Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
29Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin
33Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
35Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
36Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
37Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
38German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
39Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
40Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
43Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
44Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
45Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
47Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
48Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
50Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
51Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
52Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
53Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
55Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
56Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin
57Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
58Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
59Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
64Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
65Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
66Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
67Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
69Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
70Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
71Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
73Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
74Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina
75Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba
76Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
78Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
79Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy
80Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
81Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
82Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
84Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
85German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
86Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
87Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay
88Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
89Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
90Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
91Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy
92Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan
93Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
94Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
96Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
97Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
99Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil
100Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
101Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu
102Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
103Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina
105Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
106Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
107Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
108Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile
109Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
110Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
111Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
112Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
114Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin
115Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
116Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
117Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
118Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
119Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
120Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
121Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
122Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile
123Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
125Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
128Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
129Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
130Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan
131Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
132Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito
135Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
136Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
137Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba
138Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
140Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
142Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
143Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
144Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
145Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy
146Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
147Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
148Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
149Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
150Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
151Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
152Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
153Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
155Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
156Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
157Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
158Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
159Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
160Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay
161Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba
162Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
163Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
164Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
DNSVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1 - San Martin, km. 21.10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima3pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
3Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay1

Sprint 2 - Pocito, km. 96.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima3pts
2Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
3Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) Alto del Cerrito, km. 71.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay3pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
3Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates9:46:09
2Quick - Step Floors
3Israel Cycling Academy
4A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
5Medellin
6Trek - Segafredo
7Androni Giocattoli - Side
8Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
9Lotto Soudal
10Selec. Uruguay
11Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
12Bora - Hansgrohe
13Coldeportes-Zenu
14Unitedhealthcare
15Movistar Team
16Brasil
17Argentina
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Asociacion Civil Mardan
20Municipalidad De Pocito
21Cuba
22Canel's-Specialized
23Italy
24S.E.P. De San Juan
25Chile
26Bahrain - Merida0:00:17
27Municipalidad De Rawson

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:15:13
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan7
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
7Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima10
8Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito10
9Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates10
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors10
11Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus10
12Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy10
13Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates10
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
15Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
16Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10
17Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil10
18Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin10
19Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo10
21Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy10
22Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
23Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy10
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
26Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima10
27Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay10
28Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus10
29Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
30Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin10
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
32Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin10
33Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay10
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
35Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida10
36Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba10
37Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors10
38German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10
39Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina10
40Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
42Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized10
43Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay10
44Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy10
45Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima10
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team10
47Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile10
48Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team10
50Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina10
51Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus10
52Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
53Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
54Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina10
55Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus10
56Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin10
57Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
58Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan10
59Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil10
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
61Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
62Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
63Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
64Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo10
65Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10
66Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
67Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil10
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
69Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan10
70Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized10
71Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
72Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10
73Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy10
74Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina10
75Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba10
76Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
77Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito10
78Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team10
79Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10
80Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba10
81Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
82Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
83Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
84German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus10
85Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus10
86Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay10
87Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy10
88Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates10
89Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil10
90Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy10
91Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan10
92Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito10
93Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
94Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
95Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan10
96Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
97Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima10
98Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil10
99Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10
100Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu10
101Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson10
102Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
103Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina10
104Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team10
105Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
106Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson10
107Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile10
108Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
109Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
110Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima10
111Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy10
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
113Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin10
114Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin10
115Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
116Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan10
117Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
118Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
119Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima10
120Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
121Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile10
122Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil10
123Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
124Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
125Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
126Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
127Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay10
128Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy10
129Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson27
130Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan27
131Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
132Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe27
133Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
134Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito27
135Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson27
136Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba27
137Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba27
138Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan27
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo27
140Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
141Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan27
142Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito27
143Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy30
144Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito38
145Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson38
146Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy40
147Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling47
148Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling48
149Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling55
150Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
151Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:03:00
152Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile
153Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1:20:00
154Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile1:22:00
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:29:00
156Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2:28:00
157Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
158Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2:38:00
159Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima3:37:00
160Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay3:42:00
161Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba3:43:00
162Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina
163Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:50:00
164Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima6pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan3
3Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
4Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay3pts
2Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
3Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus3:15:23
2Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
5Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
6Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
7Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
8Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus

Argentine rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan3:15:20
2Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima0:00:03
3Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
5Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
6Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
7Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates9:46:09
2Quick - Step Floors
3Israel Cycling Academy
4A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima
5Medellin
6Trek - Segafredo
7Androni Giocattoli - Side
8Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus
9Lotto Soudal
10Selec. Uruguay
11Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
12Bora - Hansgrohe
13Coldeportes-Zenu
14Unitedhealthcare
15Movistar Team
16Brasil
17Argentina
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Asociacion Civil Mardan
20Municipalidad De Pocito
21Cuba
22Canel's-Specialized
23Italy
24S.E.P. De San Juan
25Chile
26Bahrain - Merida0:00:17
27Municipalidad De Rawson

