Fernando Gaviria won the opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan Sunday with a perfect leadout from his Quick-Step Floors team, which watched as other squads fought for the front inside the final kilometre and then dropped the Colombian sprinter off with 200 metres to go. Gaviria took care of business form there, easily distancing the competition at the line. Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) was second, with Bora-Hansgroh's Matteo Pelucchi in third.

"The sprint was very fast and very complicated because in the final kilometres were a lot of teams that wanted to win, so it was very complicated to try to win this stage," Gaviria said in the post-race press conference. "I was lucky because I have a very strong team, a very big team, and we’ve beaten the other teams in the same conditions, so the sprint was very beautiful and also the victory was very beautiful."

The field brought the day’s breakaway back with 19km to go and then swept up any further breakaway attempts as teams fought for supremacy over the final 174.km closing circuit.

With two kilometres to go, Bora-Hansgrohe came forward to set up the sprint for Pelucchi, but they weren’t the only team with designs on the stage. UnitedHealthcare briefly shot to to the front with several riders, then it was Lotto Soudal’s turn inside the final kilometre.

But all of the efforts were for naught as Quick-Step was simply biding their time before launching their Colombian speedster to the line. Gaviria said he had only two teammates working for him on the stage, and they needed to time the lead out perfectly to overcome the other teams' superior numbers.

"We have one less number of members of our team to try for me to win," he said. "Because I only had [Iljo] Keisse and [Max] Richeze. They were only ones who were working for me today. The other guys on the team we are taking care of to try and do something in the general classification. So we can’t keep our number of riders against the other teams, because they have superiority in numbers."

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2018 Vuelta a San Juan certainly looked on paper like one for the sprinters. The 148.9km stage from the San Juan city center to Pocito included two intermediate sprints with time bonuses of three, two and one second up for grabs. The first sprint came 21.1km into the day, and the second came at 96.7km. Despite the stage’s mostly flat profile, it offered one KOM at 71.2km. The stage ended with three 17.4km circuits.

The day started off on a down note as the race announced Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) would not take the start because he was suffering from ahigh fever. The big seemed to be going through the team as Mark Padun dropped out during the stage.

In the early kilometres outside of San Juan a breakaway of three sneaked away that included Pablo Anchieri (Uruguay), Daniel Juarez (Asociacion Civil Mardan) and Adrian Richeze (A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima).

The trio made it to the first sprint, where Anchieri took the maximum points ahead of Richeze and Juarez. They were soon joined by Duilio Ramos (Argentina), Victor Olivares (Chile), Juan Melivilo (Municipalidad de Pocito) and Facundo Cattapan (Municipalidad de Rawson) to form a new led group of seven.





The leaders made it to the KOM with their lead intact, and Juarez took the maximum points ahead of Anchieri and Ramos, securing the first mountains jersey of the race for his Asociacion Civil Mardan team.

The seven leaders made it to second and final intermediate sprint of the day, where Richeze flew past Cattapan at the line to take the win and the three bonus seconds. Juarez was third but then suffered a puncture and lost contact with the group.

With the finishing circuits closing in, Quick-Step Floors picked up the pace in the peloton and the gap started coming down. With 43km to go the gap was down to 1:30.

The pack sensed the catch was imminent, and with the leaders close they pulled back the reins a bit and spread from gutter to gutter across the road. The leaders crossed the finish line to start their second closing lap at 34km remaining with a gap of 1:32. The advantage to the leaders started t go up briefly, with Quick-Step possibly hoping to force other sprinters’ teams to help with the chase.

The gambit worked when Trek and Coldeportes - Claro threw riders into the effort, Trek no doubt hoping to set up a sprint for Giacomo Nizzolo. The gap came down precipitously from there, with the leaders holding just 15 seconds over the field with 21km to go.

With the end in sight, the leaders lost impetus and their gap was down to eight seconds just a kilometre later. The peloton made the catch at 19 kilometres.

Asociacion Civil Mardan and Coldeportes began driving the pace after the catch was made, and the field was altogether when the riders took the bell for the final 17.4km loop.

Quick-Step, Trek-Segafredo and UAE team Emirates went back the front to keep the pace high and discourage attacks, with UAE Darwin Atapuma slotting in fifth behind teammate Alexandr Riabushenko. Trek’s Greg Daniel and Quick-Step’s Alvaro Jose Hodeg did the bulk of the work to bring the group inside of 10km, but they were swarmed soon after as two riders tried to escape the bunch without success.

With 6km to go the sprint was inevitable.

Gerardo Tiviani (Munipalidad De Pocito) tried a solo move and got sme distance, but his effort was brought to an end with 5km to go as Medellin-Inter’s Oscar Sevilla and teammates went to the head of the bunch.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:15:23 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 7 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 8 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 9 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 11 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 12 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 16 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 17 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 18 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 19 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 20 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 21 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 24 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 26 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 27 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 28 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 29 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 33 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 35 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 36 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 37 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 38 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 39 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 40 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 43 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 44 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 45 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 46 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 47 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 48 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 50 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 51 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 52 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 53 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 55 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 56 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 57 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 58 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 59 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 64 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 65 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 66 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 67 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 69 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 70 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 71 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 73 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 74 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 75 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 76 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 77 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 78 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 80 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 81 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 82 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 84 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 85 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 86 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 87 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 88 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 89 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 90 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 91 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 92 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 93 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 94 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 96 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 97 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 99 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 100 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 101 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 102 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 103 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 105 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 107 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 108 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 109 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 110 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 111 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 112 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 114 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 115 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 116 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 117 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 118 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 119 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 120 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 121 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 122 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 123 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 125 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 128 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 129 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 130 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 131 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 132 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 135 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 136 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 137 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 138 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 140 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 142 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 143 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 144 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 145 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 146 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 147 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 148 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 149 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 150 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 151 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 152 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 153 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 155 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 156 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 157 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 158 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 159 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 160 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 161 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 162 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 163 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 164 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida DNF Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida DNS Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1 - San Martin, km. 21.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 3 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 1

Sprint 2 - Pocito, km. 96.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3 pts 2 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 3 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 3) Alto del Cerrito, km. 71.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 3 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 3 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 9:46:09 2 Quick - Step Floors 3 Israel Cycling Academy 4 A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 5 Medellin 6 Trek - Segafredo 7 Androni Giocattoli - Side 8 Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Selec. Uruguay 11 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 Bora - Hansgrohe 13 Coldeportes-Zenu 14 Unitedhealthcare 15 Movistar Team 16 Brasil 17 Argentina 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Asociacion Civil Mardan 20 Municipalidad De Pocito 21 Cuba 22 Canel's-Specialized 23 Italy 24 S.E.P. De San Juan 25 Chile 26 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:17 27 Municipalidad De Rawson

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:15:13 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 7 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 7 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 10 8 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 10 9 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 10 10 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 11 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 10 12 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 13 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 10 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 15 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 16 Miguel Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 17 Rafael De Mattos (Bra) Brazil 10 18 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 10 19 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 10 21 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 22 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 23 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 24 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 26 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 10 27 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 10 28 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 10 29 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 30 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 10 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 32 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin 10 33 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 10 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 35 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 10 36 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 10 37 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 10 38 German Chaves (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 39 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 10 40 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 42 Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 10 43 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 10 44 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 10 45 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 10 46 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 47 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 10 48 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 10 50 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 10 51 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 10 52 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 53 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 54 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 10 55 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 10 56 Omar Mendoza (Col) Medellin 10 57 Haston Javier (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 58 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 10 59 Alan Valencio (Bra) Brazil 10 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 61 Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 62 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 64 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 65 Cristian Muñoz (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 66 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 67 Atilio Pinno (Bra) Brazil 10 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 69 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 10 70 Roman Villalovos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 10 71 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 72 Luis Laverde (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 73 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 10 74 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Argentina 10 75 Felix Nordase (Cub) Cuba 10 76 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 77 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 10 78 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 79 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 80 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 10 81 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 82 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 83 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 84 German Tivani (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 10 85 Javier Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 10 86 Roderich Aconegui (Uru) Uruguay 10 87 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 88 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 10 89 Jeovane De Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 10 90 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Italy 10 91 Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chi) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 92 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 10 93 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 94 Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 95 Jorge Pi (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 10 96 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 97 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 10 98 Rodrigo Do Nascimento (Bra) Brazil 10 99 Julio Camacho (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 100 Alex Cano (Col) Coldeportes-Zenu 10 101 Ezequiel Falcon (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 10 102 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 103 Marcos Mendez (Arg) Argentina 10 104 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 10 105 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 106 Alan Ramirez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 10 107 Ignacio Moyano (Chi) Chile 10 108 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 109 Daniel Diaz (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 110 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 10 111 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 113 Walter Vargas (Col) Medellin 10 114 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 10 115 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 116 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 10 117 Jose Alfredo Santoyo (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 118 Ignacio de Jesus Prado (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 119 Franco Lopez (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 10 120 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 121 Nicolas Cabrera (Chi) Chile 10 122 Mauricio Bielinski (Bra) Brazil 10 123 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 124 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 125 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 126 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 127 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 10 128 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy 10 129 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 27 130 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. de San Juan 27 131 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 132 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 133 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 134 Gonzalo Sabas Miranda (Chi) Municipalidad de Pocito 27 135 Sergio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 27 136 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 27 137 Christian Perez (Cub) Cuba 27 138 Jose Astiasaran (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 27 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 140 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 141 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 27 142 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 27 143 Filippo Rochetti (Ita) Italy 30 144 Pedro Gonzalez (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 38 145 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 38 146 Filippo Calderaro (Ita) Italy 40 147 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 148 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 149 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 150 Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy 151 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:03:00 152 Sebastian Reyes (Chi) Chile 153 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:20:00 154 Victor Olivares (Chi) Chile 1:22:00 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:00 156 Andres Paez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2:28:00 157 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 158 Juan Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2:38:00 159 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 3:37:00 160 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 3:42:00 161 Hidalgo Vera (Cub) Cuba 3:43:00 162 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 163 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:50:00 164 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 6 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 3 3 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 4 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Anchieri (Uru) Uruguay 3 pts 2 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 3 Duilio Ramos (Arg) Argentina 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Peñalver (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 3:15:23 2 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 5 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 6 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 7 Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy 8 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus

Argentine rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 3:15:20 2 Mauro Richeze (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 0:00:03 3 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 5 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 6 Jose Lucian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 7 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) A.C.A. Virgen De Fatima 8 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team