Mansilla takes stage victory
Chilean retains overall lead
Stage 8: Talca - Curicó
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|2:57:06
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|4
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|5
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|Leonel Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Héctor Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|8
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|9
|Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|10
|Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|11
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|12
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|13
|Freddy Mena (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|14
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|15
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|16
|Sebastián Lazo (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|17
|Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|18
|Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|19
|Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|20
|Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|23
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|24
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
|25
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|26
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|27
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|28
|Alvaro Muñoz (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|29
|John Martínez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|30
|Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|31
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW
|32
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|33
|Alexander Dûrager (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
|34
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|35
|Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
|36
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|37
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
|38
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW
|39
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|40
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW
|41
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|42
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|43
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|44
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|45
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|46
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW
|47
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|48
|Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|49
|Rodrigo Berrios (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|50
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Mexico
|51
|José Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|52
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|53
|León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|54
|Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW
|55
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|56
|Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|57
|Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|58
|Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|59
|Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|60
|Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW
|0:00:30
|61
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|62
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|63
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|64
|Jonathan Avendaño (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|65
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|66
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|67
|Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|68
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:00:30
|69
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|70
|Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|71
|Peter Van Dijk (Ned) Jamis - Sutter Home
|72
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|73
|Carlos López (Mex) Mexico
|74
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|75
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|76
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:00:40
|77
|Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|0:00:46
|78
|Gabriel Alejandro Brizuela (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|79
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|80
|Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|81
|Uriel Chávez (Mex) Mexico
|82
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:01:20
|83
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:01:22
|84
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|85
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|86
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|87
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) Uruguay
|88
|Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:01:53
|89
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|90
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:29
|91
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|92
|Rodolfo Fernández (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:35
|93
|Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico
|94
|Christian Abarca (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|95
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|3
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|2
|4
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|3
|Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|2
|4
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|3
|3
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|4
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|5
|pts
|2
|Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW
|4
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|3
|4
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|2
|5
|Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|2:57:06
|2
|Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|3
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|4
|Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|5
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
|6
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|7
|Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|8
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|9
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|10
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|11
|Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|12
|León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|13
|Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|14
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|2:57:36
|15
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|16
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|17
|Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|2:57:52
|18
|Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|2:58:59
|19
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|3:00:35
|20
|Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico
|3:00:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clos de Pirque – Trek
|8:51:18
|2
|Argentina
|3
|Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|4
|Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|5
|Uruguay
|6
|Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|7
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|8
|Andalucia
|9
|Comcel – Coldeportes
|10
|Scanavini – Fullrunners
|11
|Shimano GW
|12
|Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|13
|Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|14
|Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|0:00:30
|15
|México
|16
|Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|17
|Team Nippo
|0:00:40
|18
|Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:01:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|25:21:37
|2
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|0:00:54
|3
|Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW
|0:02:48
|4
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|0:03:32
|5
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:35
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:04:48
|7
|Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:05:03
|8
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|0:05:08
|9
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW
|0:05:33
|10
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:38
|11
|Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:05:44
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:05:47
|13
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW
|0:06:19
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|0:06:30
|15
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:06:47
|16
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:06:54
|17
|Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:07:04
|18
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:09
|19
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW
|0:07:12
|20
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|0:07:57
|21
|Sebastián Lazo (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:08:29
|22
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:08:44
|23
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:09:20
|24
|Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
|0:09:28
|25
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:09:53
|26
|Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:09:54
|27
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|0:10:12
|28
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:10:13
|29
|Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|0:10:25
|30
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:32
|31
|John Martínez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:10:42
|32
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:11:07
|33
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:11:09
|34
|Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:11:12
|35
|Carlos López (Mex) Mexico
|0:11:41
|36
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|0:11:47
|37
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:12:02
|38
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|0:13:12
|39
|Peter Van Dijk (Ned) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:22
|40
|Héctor Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:13:33
|41
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:13:51
|42
|Gabriel Alejandro Brizuela (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:14:08
|43
|Alvaro Muñoz (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:14:20
|44
|Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:14:26
|45
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|0:14:58
|46
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:15:15
|47
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|0:15:26
|48
|León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:15:27
|49
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:15:42
|50
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:15:45
|51
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|0:16:28
|52
|José Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:17:14
|53
|Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:18:23
|54
|Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:18:38
|55
|Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina
|0:18:42
|56
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
|0:19:56
|57
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW
|0:20:01
|58
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:39
|59
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:21:33
|60
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|0:22:39
|61
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Mexico
|0:22:46
|62
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|0:22:47
|63
|Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:22:49
|64
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:23:07
|65
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:41
|66
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|0:24:08
|67
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:24:40
|68
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:24:58
|69
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:25:20
|70
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:25:24
|71
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:25:25
|72
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:25:35
|73
|Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:26:09
|74
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|0:26:57
|75
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:29:25
|76
|Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW
|0:29:49
|77
|Leonel Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:32:46
|78
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:36:14
|79
|Rodrigo Berrios (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|0:37:31
|80
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:40:25
|81
|Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:41:55
|82
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:42:37
|83
|Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:43:51
|84
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:49:38
|85
|Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|0:49:51
|86
|Alexander Dûrager (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
|0:50:23
|87
|Christian Abarca (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|0:51:04
|88
|Jonathan Avendaño (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|89
|Freddy Mena (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|1:00:18
|90
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|1:01:16
|91
|Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|1:05:44
|92
|Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico
|1:11:10
|93
|Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|1:12:31
|94
|Rodolfo Fernández (Mex) Mexico
|1:13:27
|95
|Uriel Chávez (Mex) Mexico
|1:28:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|37
|pts
|2
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|29
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|23
|4
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW
|11
|5
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|10
|6
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|8
|7
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|7
|8
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|6
|9
|Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|6
|10
|Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|11
|Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|5
|12
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|5
|13
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|14
|Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|5
|15
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|4
|16
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|4
|17
|Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW
|3
|18
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|2
|19
|Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|2
|20
|Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina
|2
|21
|Sebastián Lazo (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|2
|22
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|1
|23
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|24
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|25
|Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|1
|26
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|59
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|38
|3
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|33
|4
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|28
|5
|Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|27
|6
|Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW
|24
|7
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|24
|8
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|21
|9
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|20
|10
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|18
|11
|Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|14
|12
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|12
|13
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|11
|14
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW
|11
|15
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|11
|16
|Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|11
|17
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|10
|18
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW
|8
|19
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|8
|20
|Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|6
|21
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW
|6
|22
|Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW
|6
|23
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|24
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|5
|25
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW
|4
|26
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|4
|27
|Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
|4
|28
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|3
|29
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|3
|30
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|3
|31
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|3
|32
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|3
|33
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|34
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
|2
|35
|Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|36
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|37
|Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina
|2
|38
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|1
|39
|Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|1
|40
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|25:26:45
|2
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|25:30:21
|3
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
|25:31:49
|4
|Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|25:32:02
|5
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|25:33:39
|6
|León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|25:37:04
|7
|Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|25:40:00
|8
|Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|25:40:15
|9
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|25:44:16
|10
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|25:45:18
|11
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|25:45:45
|12
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|25:46:17
|13
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
|25:47:01
|14
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|25:57:51
|15
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|26:02:02
|16
|Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|26:03:32
|17
|Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|26:05:28
|18
|Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|26:11:28
|19
|Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico
|26:32:47
|20
|Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|26:34:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clos de Pirque – Trek
|75:27:40
|2
|Shimano GW
|0:05:57
|3
|Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:09:26
|4
|Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:17:15
|5
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:17:42
|6
|Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:19:03
|7
|Argentina
|0:19:23
|8
|Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:21:06
|9
|Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
|0:21:30
|10
|Andalucia
|0:25:22
|11
|Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:26:47
|12
|Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:28:24
|13
|Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|0:28:28
|14
|México
|0:38:03
|15
|Team Nippo
|0:38:07
|16
|Uruguay
|0:47:31
|17
|Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
|0:53:35
|18
|Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
|1:04:31
