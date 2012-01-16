Trending

Mansilla takes stage victory

Chilean retains overall lead

Image 1 of 24

The stage finished on a circuit in Curicó

The stage finished on a circuit in Curicó
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 24

A rider gets some assistance before the start

A rider gets some assistance before the start
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 24

Race fans

Race fans
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 24

The start of stage 8

The start of stage 8
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 24

The peloton passes a church during the Vuelta a Chile

The peloton passes a church during the Vuelta a Chile
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 24

Juan José Lobato (Andalucia)

Juan José Lobato (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 24

Kohei Uchima (Team Nippo)

Kohei Uchima (Team Nippo)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 24

Fernando Antogna (Jamis - Sutter Home)

Fernando Antogna (Jamis - Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 24

Riders at the front

Riders at the front
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 24

Racers during stage 8

Racers during stage 8
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 24

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 24

Most combative rider awards

Most combative rider awards
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 24

Cristopher Mansilla (Clos de Pirque – Trek) sprints to win stage 8

Cristopher Mansilla (Clos de Pirque – Trek) sprints to win stage 8
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 24

Javier Ramirez (Andalucia) signs in

Javier Ramirez (Andalucia) signs in
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 24

Racers during stage 8

Racers during stage 8
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 24

Adrián Palomares (Andalucia)

Adrián Palomares (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 24

The break

The break
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 24

A protest

A protest
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 24

Leader's group with Luis Mansilla (Clos de Pirque – Trek)

Leader's group with Luis Mansilla (Clos de Pirque – Trek)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 24

Mauricio Ardila (Comcel – Coldeportes)

Mauricio Ardila (Comcel – Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 24

Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) on the podium

Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) on the podium
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 24

Vuelta a chile Stage 8 podium

Vuelta a chile Stage 8 podium
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 24

Cristopher Mansilla (Clos de Pirque – Trek) sprints to win stage 8

Cristopher Mansilla (Clos de Pirque – Trek) sprints to win stage 8
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 24

Félix Cardenas (Shimano GW) and Oscar Sanchez (Shimano GW)

Félix Cardenas (Shimano GW) and Oscar Sanchez (Shimano GW)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek2:57:06
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
4Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
5Juan José Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
6Leonel Cuni (Arg) Argentina
7Héctor Rangel (Mex) Mexico
8Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
9Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
10Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
11Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
12Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
13Freddy Mena (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
14Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
15Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
16Sebastián Lazo (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
17Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
18Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
19Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
20Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina
21Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
22Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
23Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
24Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
25Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
26Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
27Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
28Alvaro Muñoz (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
29John Martínez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
30Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
31Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW
32Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
33Alexander Dûrager (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
34Cesar Oliva (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
35Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
36Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
37Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
38Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW
39Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
40Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW
41Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
42Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
43Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
44Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
45Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
46Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW
47Mauricio Neisa (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
48Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
49Rodrigo Berrios (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
50Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Mexico
51José Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
52Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
53León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
54Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW
55Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
56Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
57Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
58Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
59Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
60Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW0:00:30
61Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
62Alcides Simoes (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
63Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
64Jonathan Avendaño (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
65Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
66Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
67Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
68Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:00:30
69Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
70Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
71Peter Van Dijk (Ned) Jamis - Sutter Home
72Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
73Carlos López (Mex) Mexico
74Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek
75Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
76Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo0:00:40
77Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild0:00:46
78Gabriel Alejandro Brizuela (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
79Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
80Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
81Uriel Chávez (Mex) Mexico
82Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:01:20
83Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo0:01:22
84Mauro Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
85Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
86Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
87Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) Uruguay
88Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:01:53
89Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes
90Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:03:29
91Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
92Rodolfo Fernández (Mex) Mexico0:03:35
93Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico
94Christian Abarca (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
95Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:05:44

Sprint 1 - Caval Agrograma
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5pts
2Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure3
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek2
4Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo1

Sprint 2 - Molina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home5pts
2Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia3
3Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes2
4Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Sprint 3 - Cerro Condell
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home5pts
2Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes3
3Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia2
4Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure1

Mountain - San Miguel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco5pts
2Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW4
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek3
4Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico2
5Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes1

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek2:57:06
2Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
3Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
4Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
5Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
6Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
7Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
8Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo
9Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
10Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
11Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
12León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
13Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
14Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano2:57:36
15Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
16Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
17Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild2:57:52
18Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano2:58:59
19Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia3:00:35
20Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico3:00:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clos de Pirque – Trek8:51:18
2Argentina
3Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
4Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
5Uruguay
6Club Ciclista Chacabuco
7Jamis - Sutter Home
8Andalucia
9Comcel – Coldeportes
10Scanavini – Fullrunners
11Shimano GW
12Scott – Chilemat – Thermos
13Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
14Clube Dataro de Ciclismo0:00:30
15México
16Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films
17Team Nippo0:00:40
18Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:01:30

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek25:21:37
2Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek0:00:54
3Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW0:02:48
4Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek0:03:32
5Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:35
6Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:04:48
7Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes0:05:03
8Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos0:05:08
9Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW0:05:33
10Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:05:38
11Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes0:05:44
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners0:05:47
13Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW0:06:19
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild0:06:30
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:06:47
16Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes0:06:54
17Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco0:07:04
18Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:07:09
19Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW0:07:12
20Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild0:07:57
21Sebastián Lazo (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners0:08:29
22Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico0:08:44
23Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico0:09:20
24Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia0:09:28
25Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:09:53
26Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure0:09:54
27Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek0:10:12
28Mauricio Neisa (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes0:10:13
29Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos0:10:25
30Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia0:10:32
31John Martínez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes0:10:42
32Cesar Oliva (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners0:11:07
33Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico0:11:09
34Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure0:11:12
35Carlos López (Mex) Mexico0:11:41
36Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek0:11:47
37Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:12:02
38Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo0:13:12
39Peter Van Dijk (Ned) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:22
40Héctor Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:13:33
41Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:13:51
42Gabriel Alejandro Brizuela (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure0:14:08
43Alvaro Muñoz (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco0:14:20
44Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes0:14:26
45Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos0:14:58
46Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo0:15:15
47Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia0:15:26
48León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco0:15:27
49Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo0:15:42
50Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners0:15:45
51Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Bicy Club Macul0:16:28
52José Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:17:14
53Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico0:18:23
54Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:18:38
55Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina0:18:42
56Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)0:19:56
57Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW0:20:01
58Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) Uruguay0:20:39
59Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:21:33
60Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films0:22:39
61Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Mexico0:22:46
62Juan José Lobato (Spa) Andalucia0:22:47
63Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners0:22:49
64Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure0:23:07
65Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:23:41
66Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo0:24:08
67Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:24:40
68Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:24:58
69Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo0:25:20
70Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay0:25:24
71Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo0:25:25
72Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:25:35
73Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:26:09
74Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek0:26:57
75Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:29:25
76Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW0:29:49
77Leonel Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:32:46
78Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:36:14
79Rodrigo Berrios (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films0:37:31
80Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:40:25
81Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco0:41:55
82Mauro Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:42:37
83Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure0:43:51
84Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:49:38
85Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild0:49:51
86Alexander Dûrager (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)0:50:23
87Christian Abarca (Chi) Bicy Club Macul0:51:04
88Jonathan Avendaño (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners
89Freddy Mena (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films1:00:18
90Alcides Simoes (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo1:01:16
91Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films1:05:44
92Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico1:11:10
93Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild1:12:31
94Rodolfo Fernández (Mex) Mexico1:13:27
95Uriel Chávez (Mex) Mexico1:28:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure37pts
2Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home29
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek23
4Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW11
5Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home10
6Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek8
7Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild7
8Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo6
9Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure6
10Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home5
11Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure5
12Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay5
13Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia5
14Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes5
15Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano4
16Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo4
17Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW3
18Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek2
19Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners2
20Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina2
21Sebastián Lazo (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners2
22Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo1
23Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia1
24Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1
25Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films1
26Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek59pts
2Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco38
3Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek33
4Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo28
5Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes27
6Félix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW24
7Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano24
8Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos21
9Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure20
10Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano18
11Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos14
12Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home12
13Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners11
14Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW11
15Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo11
16Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes11
17Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek10
18Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW8
19Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina8
20Camilo Gómez (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes6
21Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW6
22Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW6
23Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia5
24Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano5
25Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW4
26Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek4
27Álvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini – Fullrunners4
28Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild3
29Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico3
30Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico3
31Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo3
32Alcides Simoes (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo3
33Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
34Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel – Coldeportes2
35Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia2
36Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia2
37Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina2
38Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild1
39Gustavo Ariel Hernández (Arg) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure1
40Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina1

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos25:26:45
2Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico25:30:21
3Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Clos de Pirque – Trek25:31:49
4Matías Delgado (Chi) Scott – Chilemat – Thermos25:32:02
5Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano25:33:39
6León Marcos (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco25:37:04
7Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico25:40:00
8Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano25:40:15
9Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films25:44:16
10Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay25:45:18
11Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo25:45:45
12Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia25:46:17
13Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay25:47:01
14Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi – R2 – Shimano25:57:51
15Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay26:02:02
16Andrés Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco26:03:32
17Pablo González (Chi) Mostazal – Cycling Adventure26:05:28
18Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild26:11:28
19Iván Carbajal (Mex) Mexico26:32:47
20Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild26:34:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clos de Pirque – Trek75:27:40
2Shimano GW0:05:57
3Comcel – Coldeportes0:09:26
4Scanavini – Fullrunners0:17:15
5Jamis - Sutter Home0:17:42
6Bianchi – R2 – Shimano0:19:03
7Argentina0:19:23
8Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico0:21:06
9Scott – Chilemat – Thermos0:21:30
10Andalucia0:25:22
11Club Ciclista Chacabuco0:26:47
12Mostazal – Cycling Adventure0:28:24
13Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild0:28:28
14México0:38:03
15Team Nippo0:38:07
16Uruguay0:47:31
17Clube Dataro de Ciclismo0:53:35
18Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films1:04:31

