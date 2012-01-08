Trending

Mansilla wins at Viña del Mar to extend lead

Cardenas moves up to second overall

Image 1 of 33

Andalucia Caja Granada before the off.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 33

Andalucia Caja Granada set the pace.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 33

There were several attempted breakaways in the early stages.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 33

The fans were out in numbers for the Vuelta Chile.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 33

The four leaders in the finale.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 33

Camilo Gomez's expression betrays the difficultyt of the stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 33

Felix Cardenas hits the front.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 33

There was plenty of local pride on the roadsides.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 33

Clos De Pirque – Trek worked hard for Luis Mansilla.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 33

Alexander Durager in aerodynamic mode on a descent.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 33

Eloy Teruel (Andalucia) on stage 3.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 33

The peloton passes through the feed zone.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 33

Felix Cardenas finished second on the stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 33

Stage 3 of the Vuelta Chile hugged the Pacific coast.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 33

The bunch on the road to Viña del Mar.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 33

Juan Jose Lobato (Andalucia Caja Granada) in the peloton.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 33

The break opens out a healthy gap.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 33

The winning break forces its way clear.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 33

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 33

Felix Cardenas pipped Luis Romero for second.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 33

Luis Mansilla (Clos De Pirque - Trek) has lit up the Vuelta Chile to date.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 33

Luis Mansilla (Clos De Pirque - Trek) extended his overall lead.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 33

Luis Mansilla (Clos De Pirque - Trek) jumps clear to win the stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 33

Mauricio Ardila (Comcel - Coldeportes) hits the front as the road climbs.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 33

The Mexican squad in the peloton.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 33

Oscar Pachon during stage three of the Vuelta Chile.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 33

Colombia's Oscar Sanchez.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 33

Luis Mansilla atop the podium.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 33

Big crowds gathered for the start.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 33

The peloton passes through a tunnel.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 33

Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) in action.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 32 of 33

Kohei Uchima (Team Nippo) in the break.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 33

The wind wreaked havoc on the peloton.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla4:24:02
2Félix Cardenas
3Luis Romero
4Camilo Gómez
5Pablo Seisdedos0:00:04
6Juan José Lobato0:01:27
7Maximiliano Richeze
8Rodeyck Asconeguy
9Ignacio Maldonado
10Daniel Bretti

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla7:48:49
2Félix Cardenas0:00:56
3Luis Romero0:01:15
4Cristopher Mansilla0:01:48
5Camilo Gómez0:01:53
6Gonzalo Garrido0:01:56
7Patricio Almonacid
8Antonio Cabrera
9Pablo Seisdedos0:02:01
10Jaime Suaza0:02:35

