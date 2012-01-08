Mansilla wins at Viña del Mar to extend lead
Cardenas moves up to second overall
Stage 3: Los Vilos - Viña del Mar
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla
|4:24:02
|2
|Félix Cardenas
|3
|Luis Romero
|4
|Camilo Gómez
|5
|Pablo Seisdedos
|0:00:04
|6
|Juan José Lobato
|0:01:27
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze
|8
|Rodeyck Asconeguy
|9
|Ignacio Maldonado
|10
|Daniel Bretti
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla
|7:48:49
|2
|Félix Cardenas
|0:00:56
|3
|Luis Romero
|0:01:15
|4
|Cristopher Mansilla
|0:01:48
|5
|Camilo Gómez
|0:01:53
|6
|Gonzalo Garrido
|0:01:56
|7
|Patricio Almonacid
|8
|Antonio Cabrera
|9
|Pablo Seisdedos
|0:02:01
|10
|Jaime Suaza
|0:02:35
