Lobato secures stage two victory

Mansilla delights home fans by taking overall lead

Image 1 of 21

Lobato crosses the line in front

Lobato crosses the line in front
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 21

Team Nippo in relaxed mood

Team Nippo in relaxed mood
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 21

The riders gather at the start

The riders gather at the start
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 21

The top three celebrate on the podium

The top three celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 21

Colombia's Oscar Pachon

Colombia's Oscar Pachon
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 21

Luis Mansilla took 3rd place and heads the GC after stage 2

Luis Mansilla took 3rd place and heads the GC after stage 2
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 21

Ready for the start

Ready for the start
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 21

The weather was warm but cloudy

The weather was warm but cloudy
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 21

Jonathan Millan finished in 60th place

Jonathan Millan finished in 60th place
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 21

Spain's Jesus Rosendo was just outside the top 20

Spain's Jesus Rosendo was just outside the top 20
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 21

Jairo Salas on his way to sixth place in the stage

Jairo Salas on his way to sixth place in the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 21

Team Shimano GW

Team Shimano GW
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 21

The peloton working hard against an arrid backdrop

The peloton working hard against an arrid backdrop
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 21

Local boy Gonzalo Garrido

Local boy Gonzalo Garrido
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 21

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 21

Colombia's Daniel Rincon

Colombia's Daniel Rincon
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 21

There was a great turnout of supporters for stage 2

There was a great turnout of supporters for stage 2
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 21

Conditions became hotter as the race progressed

Conditions became hotter as the race progressed
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 21

Stage 2 was a good test for all the riders

Stage 2 was a good test for all the riders
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 21

Andalucia Caja Granada pose for the cameras

Andalucia Caja Granada pose for the cameras
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 21

Young Chilean rider Vicente Muga

Young Chilean rider Vicente Muga
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)3:04:32
2Hector Hugo Zamarron Rangel (Mex)
3Luis Mansilla (Chi)
4Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
5Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col)
6Jairo Salas Atehortua (Col)
7Richard Angelo Rodriguez Rodriguez (Chi)
8Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg)
9Mauricio Frazer (Chi)
10Leonel Cuni (Arg)

General Classification after stage two

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Luis Mansilla (Chi)3:24:58
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi)0:10:00
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi)0:12:00
4Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres (Chi)
5Patricio Almonacid (Chi)
6Jaime Suaza Lopez (Col)0:51:00
7Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col)
8Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col)
9Daniel Rincon Quintana (Col)
10Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg)1:07:00

