Lobato secures stage two victory
Mansilla delights home fans by taking overall lead
Stage 2: La Serena -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
|3:04:32
|2
|Hector Hugo Zamarron Rangel (Mex)
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi)
|4
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
|5
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col)
|6
|Jairo Salas Atehortua (Col)
|7
|Richard Angelo Rodriguez Rodriguez (Chi)
|8
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg)
|9
|Mauricio Frazer (Chi)
|10
|Leonel Cuni (Arg)
General Classification after stage two
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi)
|3:24:58
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi)
|0:10:00
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi)
|0:12:00
|4
|Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres (Chi)
|5
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi)
|6
|Jaime Suaza Lopez (Col)
|0:51:00
|7
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col)
|8
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col)
|9
|Daniel Rincon Quintana (Col)
|10
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg)
|1:07:00
