Home team nabs opening stage
Chileans top Shimano, Jamis-Sutter Home
Stage 1: La Serena (TTT) -
The first stage of the Vuelta Chile was set on the northern beach front of La Serena, with the opening time trial comprising of a flat 18.8km along the sea front to Coquimbo and back. There were high hopes ahead of stage one for Gonzalo Garrido, the defending champion, and his Clos de Pirque Trek team. In the end they didn't disappoint and took a comfortable victory, coming home 39 seconds clear from their main rivals, the Colombian Shimano GW Bikes team and their rider Felix Cardenas.
“We have made the first step. Tomorrow, my partner Antonio Cabrera will be leading the race, so of course the focus will be on us,” said Garrido at the finish line.
Felix Cardenas was happy with his team's performance and said that they had plenty to build on. “We know the pressure that the Chileans have put on us. Second spot is a good start in this long race,” he said.
From the early starters, Jamis Sutter Home set the fastest time of, 21:34, taking the leading position for a large chunk of the afternoon. The North American team made a big statement, complementing Tyler Wren's stage win last year in the climb to Farellones. “We are here to do something big - it’s our second year over here, and now we know the terrain we are looking forward to putting our name high up in the GC,” he said.
Tomorrow's stage will start from La Serena, heading to the the white sands of Puerto Velero, and then back to the finish line at downtown La Serena after 137 kilometers, 3 mountain finishes and thre sprint finishes.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek
|0:20:38
|2
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek
|4
|Christofer Mansilla (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek
|5
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek
|6
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW
|0:00:39
|7
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW
|8
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW
|9
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW
|10
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:00:56
|11
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home
|12
|Peter Van Dijk (Ned) Jamis Sutter Home
|13
|Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|14
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|15
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure
|0:01:00
|16
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure
|17
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure
|18
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:03
|19
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|20
|Carlos Ackermann (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina
|22
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|23
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure
|0:01:04
|24
|Pablo Gonzalez (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure
|25
|Maglio Diaz (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure
|26
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano
|0:01:05
|27
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano
|28
|Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano
|29
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano
|30
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano
|31
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue
|0:01:10
|32
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue
|33
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue
|34
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano
|0:01:16
|35
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:18
|36
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|37
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|38
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|39
|Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue
|0:01:23
|40
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes
|0:01:30
|41
|Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes
|42
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes
|43
|John Martinez (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes
|44
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes
|45
|Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes
|46
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott - Chilemat
|0:01:34
|47
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Scott - Chilemat
|48
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) Scott - Chilemat
|49
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:01:36
|50
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|51
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|52
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|53
|Pablo Reyes (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:01:39
|54
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|55
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|56
|Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|57
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|58
|Gonzalo Bastidas (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films
|0:01:40
|59
|Rodrigo Berrios (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films
|60
|Freddy Mena (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films
|61
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films
|62
|Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films
|63
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films
|64
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) Scott - Chilemat
|0:01:42
|65
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek
|0:01:43
|66
|Rodeyck Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:02
|67
|Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|68
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) Uruguay
|69
|Jose Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|70
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
|71
|Gabriel Ahumada (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:02:08
|72
|Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|73
|Alvaro Muñoz (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|74
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:02:16
|75
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo
|76
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|77
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|78
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|79
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW
|0:02:22
|80
|Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW
|81
|Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|0:02:24
|82
|Cleberson De Almeida (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|83
|Renato Aparecido (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|84
|Eduardo De Sales (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|85
|Sidinei Rodrigues (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|86
|Alcide Simôes (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|87
|Marco Leon (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:02:33
|88
|Andres Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|89
|Jonathan Velasquez (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|90
|Jonathan Avendaño (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:02:41
|91
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:02:42
|92
|Matthias Wieneroither (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|93
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|94
|Rene Bauer (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:02:44
|95
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:50
|96
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:02:58
|97
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:59
|98
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|99
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Mexico
|100
|Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:06
|101
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:03:16
|102
|Matias Delgado (Chi) Scott - Chilemat
|0:03:22
|103
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|104
|Ivan Carbajal (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:24
|105
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|0:03:33
|106
|Christian Abarca (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|107
|Anthony Ventura (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|108
|Uriel Chavez (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:47
|109
|Alexander Dûrager (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:03:58
|110
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:04:14
|111
|Jose Labra (Chi) Scott - Chilemat
|0:04:18
|112
|Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:25
|113
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico
|0:05:33
|114
|Cristian Cancino (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|0:05:36
|115
|Cesar Venegas (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|116
|Gonzalo Silva (Chi) Bicy Club Macul
|117
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue
|0:05:43
|118
|Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue
|119
|Leonel Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:49
|DNS
|Elmar Hantzsch (Ger) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clos De Pirque – Trek
|0:20:38
|2
|Shimano Gw
|0:00:39
|3
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:00:56
|4
|Mostazal – Cycling Adventure
|0:01:00
|5
|Selección De Argentina
|0:01:03
|6
|Bianchi – R2 – Shimano
|0:01:05
|7
|Felix Geraldo – Sali Hochschild
|0:01:10
|8
|Andalucia
|0:01:18
|9
|Comcel – Coldeportes
|0:01:30
|10
|Scott – Chilemat
|0:01:34
|11
|Scanavini – Fullrunners
|0:01:36
|12
|Union Ciclista Alvi Pf Curico
|0:01:39
|13
|Arquitectura Usm By Triciclo Films
|0:01:40
|14
|Selección De Uruguay
|0:02:02
|15
|Club Ciclista Chacabuco
|0:02:08
|16
|Team Nippo
|0:02:16
|17
|Clube Dataro De Ciclismo
|0:02:24
|18
|Arbô Gebrûder Weiss – Oberndorfer (Ktm)
|0:02:42
|19
|Selección De México
|0:02:59
|20
|Bicy Club Macul
|0:03:33
