Image 1 of 31 The leaders of the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 31 GW Shimano took second in the team time trial (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 31 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 31 Gonzalo Garrido (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 31 GW Shimano rides to second (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 31 Jamis Sutter Home rode to third. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 31 Maurico Ardila riding for Comcel - Coldeportes (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 31 Mexico powers through the TTT course (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 31 The Mexican team comes out (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 31 Mostazal - Cycling Adventure (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 31 Mostazal - Cycling Adventure (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 31 The Nippo team in action (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 31 The Nippo team heads out for the team time trial (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 31 Scanavini Fullrunners (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 31 Daniel Rincon gets ready to ride (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 31 The Colombian team is paraded out (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 31 The Coldeportes (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 31 Andalucia Caja Granada in the parade (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 31 Andalucia Caja Granada (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 31 Antonio Cabrera (Clos De Pirque - Trek) took the race lead in the team time trial (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 31 Antonio Cabrera (Clos De Pirque - Trek) is interviewed (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 31 Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 31 The team from Argentina is presented (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 31 Argentina came fifth fastest (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 31 Arquitectura USM by Triciclo Films (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 31 Bianchi R2 Shimano (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 31 Bici Club Macul (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 31 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 31 The home team from Chile comes out (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 31 Clos de Pirque Trek set the best time (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 31 The Colombians of GW Shimano (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The first stage of the Vuelta Chile was set on the northern beach front of La Serena, with the opening time trial comprising of a flat 18.8km along the sea front to Coquimbo and back. There were high hopes ahead of stage one for Gonzalo Garrido, the defending champion, and his Clos de Pirque Trek team. In the end they didn't disappoint and took a comfortable victory, coming home 39 seconds clear from their main rivals, the Colombian Shimano GW Bikes team and their rider Felix Cardenas.

“We have made the first step. Tomorrow, my partner Antonio Cabrera will be leading the race, so of course the focus will be on us,” said Garrido at the finish line.

Felix Cardenas was happy with his team's performance and said that they had plenty to build on. “We know the pressure that the Chileans have put on us. Second spot is a good start in this long race,” he said.

From the early starters, Jamis Sutter Home set the fastest time of, 21:34, taking the leading position for a large chunk of the afternoon. The North American team made a big statement, complementing Tyler Wren's stage win last year in the climb to Farellones. “We are here to do something big - it’s our second year over here, and now we know the terrain we are looking forward to putting our name high up in the GC,” he said.

Tomorrow's stage will start from La Serena, heading to the the white sands of Puerto Velero, and then back to the finish line at downtown La Serena after 137 kilometers, 3 mountain finishes and thre sprint finishes.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek 0:20:38 2 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek 4 Christofer Mansilla (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek 5 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek 6 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Shimano GW 0:00:39 7 Felix Cardenas (Col) Shimano GW 8 Jaime Suaza (Col) Shimano GW 9 Daniel Rincon (Col) Shimano GW 10 Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home 0:00:56 11 Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home 12 Peter Van Dijk (Ned) Jamis Sutter Home 13 Phillip Mooney (USA) Jamis Sutter Home 14 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home 15 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure 0:01:00 16 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure 17 Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure 18 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:01:03 19 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 20 Carlos Ackermann (Arg) Argentina 21 Juan Gaspari (Arg) Argentina 22 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 23 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure 0:01:04 24 Pablo Gonzalez (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure 25 Maglio Diaz (Chi) Mostazal - Cycling Adventure 26 Vicente Muga (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano 0:01:05 27 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano 28 Camilo Velasquez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano 29 Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano 30 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano 31 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue 0:01:10 32 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue 33 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue 34 Miguel Burgos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 - Shimano 0:01:16 35 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:18 36 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 37 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 38 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 39 Allan Quezada (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue 0:01:23 40 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes 0:01:30 41 Stiver Ortiz (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes 42 Camilo Gomez (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes 43 John Martinez (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes 44 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes 45 Didier Chaparro (Col) Comcel - Coldeportes 46 Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Scott - Chilemat 0:01:34 47 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Scott - Chilemat 48 Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) Scott - Chilemat 49 Cesar Oliva (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners 0:01:36 50 Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners 51 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners 52 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners 53 Pablo Reyes (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico 0:01:39 54 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico 55 Lino Arriagada (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico 56 Mandel Marquez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico 57 Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico 58 Gonzalo Bastidas (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films 0:01:40 59 Rodrigo Berrios (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films 60 Freddy Mena (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films 61 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films 62 Nelson Nilo (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films 63 Oscar Osorio (Chi) Arquitectura USM By Triciclo Films 64 Hugo Abarzua (Chi) Scott - Chilemat 0:01:42 65 Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Clos De Pirque - Trek 0:01:43 66 Rodeyck Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:02 67 Alan Presa (Uru) Uruguay 68 Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) Uruguay 69 Jose Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 70 Diego Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay 71 Gabriel Ahumada (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco 0:02:08 72 Oscar Pachon (Col) Club Ciclista Chacabuco 73 Alvaro Muñoz (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco 74 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:02:16 75 Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo 76 Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo 77 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 78 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo 79 Jonathan Millan (Col) Shimano GW 0:02:22 80 Jairo Salas (Col) Shimano GW 81 Murilo Ferraz (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo 0:02:24 82 Cleberson De Almeida (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo 83 Renato Aparecido (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo 84 Eduardo De Sales (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo 85 Sidinei Rodrigues (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo 86 Alcide Simôes (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo 87 Marco Leon (Arg) Club Ciclista Chacabuco 0:02:33 88 Andres Silva (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco 89 Jonathan Velasquez (Chi) Club Ciclista Chacabuco 90 Jonathan Avendaño (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners 0:02:41 91 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:02:42 92 Matthias Wieneroither (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer 93 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer 94 Rene Bauer (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:02:44 95 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:50 96 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 0:02:58 97 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexico 0:02:59 98 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 99 Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Mexico 100 Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:06 101 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home 0:03:16 102 Matias Delgado (Chi) Scott - Chilemat 0:03:22 103 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 104 Ivan Carbajal (Mex) Mexico 0:03:24 105 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Bicy Club Macul 0:03:33 106 Christian Abarca (Chi) Bicy Club Macul 107 Anthony Ventura (Chi) Bicy Club Macul 108 Uriel Chavez (Mex) Mexico 0:03:47 109 Alexander Dûrager (Aut) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:03:58 110 Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners 0:04:14 111 Jose Labra (Chi) Scott - Chilemat 0:04:18 112 Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex) Mexico 0:05:25 113 Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Union Ciclista Alvi PF Curico 0:05:33 114 Cristian Cancino (Chi) Bicy Club Macul 0:05:36 115 Cesar Venegas (Chi) Bicy Club Macul 116 Gonzalo Silva (Chi) Bicy Club Macul 117 Manuel Miranda (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue 0:05:43 118 Daniel Carrizo (Chi) Felix Geraldo - Sali Hochschild Copiapo - Lm Doñihue 119 Leonel Cuni (Arg) Argentina 0:05:49 DNS Elmar Hantzsch (Ger) Arbô Gebrûder Weiss - Oberndorfer