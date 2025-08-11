Vuelta a España 2025 stage 20 preview
September 13, 2025, Stage 20: Robledo de Chavela - Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada, 165.6km
The final showdown for the climbers through the sierras of Madrid through some of the Vuelta's most frequently used mountainous terrain, prior to the hugely difficult ascent of Bola del Mundo. A continuation of the well-known Navacerrada ascent - already crossed by the peloton earlier in the stage - Bola del Mundo's narrow, cemented 20% slopes will crown the definitive winner of the 2025 Vuelta a España.
Climbs
- Alto de la Escondida (cat. 3), km. 13.6
- Puerto de la Paradilla (cat. 3), km. 26.4
- Alto del León (cat. 2), km. 59
- Puerto de Navacerrada (cat. 1), km. 115.8 - time bonus
- Bola del Mundo (ESP), km. 165.6
Sprints
- Cercedilla, km. 127.6
