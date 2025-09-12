'We'll play it defensively' - Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard prefers conservative approach as stage 20 mountain showdown looms

Race leader snatches back four seconds on rivals in intermediate sprint on stage 19

Jonas Vingegaard on stage 19
Jonas Vingegaard on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard has said that rather than risk his lead with a dramatic last mountain performance in Saturday's showdown summit finish at Bola del Mundo, his top priority is to make it to Madrid unscathed and with the red jersey safely on his shoulders.

On stage 19's largely uneventful sprint stage to Guijuelo, even at this late point in the Vuelta game, Vingegaard showed his race sharpness remained more than intact when he snatched a four-second time bonus at an intermediate sprint in Salamanca.

But that unexpected time gain only served to managed to amplify his perilously narrow GC advantage to 44 seconds on runner-up João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), and talking afterwards Vingegaard made it clear the margins are simply too tight to be looking to finish off the Vuelta with a mountaintop flourish.

However, while also fully aware - he said - of the previous occasions in the Vuelta a España where the race had been won and lost in the sierras of Madrid on the last or second-to-last stage, Vingegaard remained adamant that he has enough fuel left in the tank to take the red jersey all the way to the finish in the Paseo de la Castellana on Sunday.

