Tour de France 2028 to shift to June start with Champagne on the menu in home Grand Départ

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Expect a calendar shuffling in 2028 as early Olympic events push cycling's main event

A display shaped like the Tour de France leader&#039;s yellow jersey promoting the race&#039;s &#039;Grand Depart&#039; is pictured in Barcelona on May 7, 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France will start in June in 2028 in order to avoid a clash with the Olympic Games, with the Grand Départ moving back to France in the heart of the Champagne region in Reims.

The Los Angeles Olympic Games get underway on Friday 14 July, 2028 and finish on Sunday July 30, 2028.

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The news was unveiled on Monday in Reims, where the Tour will begin in just over two years' time. Following the Grand Départ in Barcelona this summer and that in the UK in 2027, this marks a return to French soil and only a second home start in seven editions.

In any case, Reims hosts its first Grand Départ since 1956, when André Darrigade pulled on the yellow jersey, though the city and the surrounding Grand Est region has featured prominently on the route since then.

The Grand Départ will be made up of four stages, covering the Marne, Ardennes, Meuse and Moselle departments, with six cities on hosting duties: Reims, Charleville-Mézières, Épernay, Metz, Thionville and Verdun.

Julian Alaphilippe kicked off his sparkling 2019 Tour with a victory over the punchy hills into Épernay, while the gravel was last used in 2024 when Anthony Turgis won a thrilling stage inspired by Strade Bianche.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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