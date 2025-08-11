Vuelta a España 2025 stage 11 preview

By published

September 3, 2025 - Stage 11: Bilbao - Bilbao, 157.4km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Jump to:

Amstel Gold meets the Basque Country. A relentless series of short, punchy climbs throughout this 157.4km stage around Bilbao makes for an ideal route for any Ardennes Classics specialists in the peloton, as well as aggressive GC contenders.

Climbs

  • Alto de Laukiz (cat.3) 1.1km
  • Alto de Sollube (cat.3) 26.2km
  • Balcón de Bizkaia (cat.3) 63.2km
  • Alto de Morga (cat.3) 86.1km
  • Alto del Vivero (cat.2) 104.4km
  • Alto del Vivero (cat.2) 133.3km
  • Alto del Pike (cat.3) 149.6km - time bonus

Sprints

  • Bilbao, km. 119.6
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews