Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 13 preview
August 27: Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena, 203.7km
Stage 13: Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena
Stage 13: Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena
Date: August 27, 2021
Distance: 203.7km
Stage timing: 12:18 - 17:30 CEST
Stage type: Flat
This is one of two clear opportunities for the sprinters in the remaining week or so of the Vuelta a España. However, while the profile looks straightforward, the chance to fight for victory may not come easily to them. At almost 204km, this is a long stage by recent Vuelta standards. More significantly, it runs through the heart of Extremadura, a land of extremes, particularly when it comes to the heat, which can be fierce at this time of year.
It starts in the village of Belmez, which is overlooked by an impressive 13th century castle. The riders will head north-west, the road rolling towards Peraleda de Zaucejo, where the route turns northwards towards Monterrubio de la Serena, rolling still, and then to the intriguingly-named town of Cabeza del Buey – ox head.
The route continues to the north to cross the huge Embalse de la Serena reservoir, then strikes out more directly towards the finish town of Villanueva de la Serena. The intermediate sprint comes just before it, as the riders pass through Don Benito. From there just 11km remain to the line, where the sprinters should sort out the day’s honours between them on the slight rise up the finish, assuming the Extremaduran heat hasn’t withered their hopes and resources.
Peter Cossins has written about professional cycling since 1993 and is a contributing editor to Procycling. He is the author of The Monuments: The Grit and the Glory of Cycling's Greatest One-Day Races (Bloomsbury, March 2014) and has translated Christophe Bassons' autobiography, A Clean Break (Bloomsbury, July 2014).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Pologne: Almeida holds on to win stage 2Deceuninck-Quickstep rider sustains long uphill attack then out-sprints Ulissi to take race lead
-
Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer reviewTacx Neo 2T is a powerhouse on both spec sheet and performance but does the premium ride quality make up for a few design inconsistencies?
-
SRAM Rival eTap AXS XPLR reviewSRAM’s new XPLR AXS wireless transmission fills the gear gap between current road/gravel and MTB cassette options and it’s brilliant even at the cheapest Rival level
-
Tour of Denmark: Groenewegen beats Cavendish to win stage 1Dutchman claims overall lead on opening day
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.