Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 18 preview
By Cyclingnews
November 8: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid, 124.2km
Stage 18: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Stage 18: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid
Date: November 8, 2020
Distance: 124.2km
Stage start: 1:59 pm CEST
Stage finish: 5-5:30 pm
Stage type: Flat
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 18 previewNovember 8: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid, 124.2km
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 17 previewNovember 7: Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 178.2km
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 16 previewNovember 6: Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo, 162km
-
Giro d’Italia: Treviso time trial likely to dominate second weekPiancavallo summit finish and ‘Pantani stage’ in Cesenatico other highlights
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.