Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 16 preview
By Cyclingnews
November 6: Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo, 162km
Stage 16: Salamanca - Ciudad Rodrigo
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Stage 16: Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo
Date: November 6, 2020
Distance: 162km
Stage start: 1 pm CEST
Stage finish: 5-5:30 pm
Stage type: Hilly
November 6: Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo, 162km
